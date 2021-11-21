« previous next »
Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 101103 times)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 06:50:56 pm »
What happens if Putin responds to the barrage of sanctions with a barrage of rockets.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 06:51:57 pm »
The biggest kleptocrat funders of the tory Party are:

Alaxander Termenko, Lubov Chernukhin, Dmitry Leus and Dmytro Firtash.

All (or nearly all) have been given British citizenship, so I can't see any sanctions applying even if the government weren't so corrupt.

There's over 30 individual Tory MP's who've also received funding from kleptocrats - including Sunak, Raab, Sharma, Lewis & Trevenlyan.

And they even gave Evgeny Lebedev a life peerage and seat in the Lords.


It reeks of corruption and buying political favour.

And the fucking cretins that inhabit this country don't give a flying fuck.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 06:55:57 pm »
Passports are no fucking excuse, they took away Shamima Begums and she was born with a British passport so they can still take them off these Russians if they wanted to.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 07:01:07 pm »
Biden statement delayed until half 7.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 07:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:43:40 pm
Moscow was just a minor town when Kyiv was already a thriving city.

Seems a bit rich for the US to bring that up though, I don't think the States would appreciate a return to 1108 borders. Native Americans would probably go for it  ;D
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 07:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:51:57 pm


And the fucking cretins that inhabit this country don't give a flying fuck.

About anything that needs a "flying fuck" given about
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 07:23:40 pm »
Biden speaking.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 07:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:11:53 pm
About anything that needs a "flying fuck" given about


Just as long as a few dozen migrants don't make it across the Channel, slaver statues are kept in situ, and we 'take back control' from meddling Brussels bureaucrats, they're sweet.

I truly despise half this country.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 07:40:17 pm »
So, heavier sanctions than in '14, which is good, because Obama didn't do shit then. And more severe sanctions if Russia continues to go deeper into Ukraine. Along with some additional troops and equipment in Estonia and Lativa.

To sum up, I think.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 07:58:52 pm »
It might be too late but do you think Turkey (as a NATO member) can and if so likely will block off the Bosporus Strait to Russian Navy ships? I know there are maritiime laws about that sort of thing in normal times. There was talk a couple of weeks ago of Russian ships passing the UK on the way round to the Mediterranean.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 08:04:47 pm »
@Haggis_UK
Layla Moran uses parliamentary privilege to name 35 Russian oligarchs that she thinks should be sanctioned.

https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1496195502156746755

Includes Abramovich and Usmanov.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 08:08:21 pm »
Biden should sanction the Tory party
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 08:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:04:47 pm
@Haggis_UK
Layla Moran uses parliamentary privilege to name 35 Russian oligarchs that she thinks should be sanctioned.

https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1496195502156746755

Includes Abramovich and Usmanov.

Aleksander Kalashnikov sounds like a risky oone to apprehend. Igor Suga-Luv on the other hand sounds like a sweetheart  ;D
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 08:27:47 pm »
The reaction of you Brits and its future effect on Putin's influence in Londongrad will create misgivings on his part.

 :thumbup.

This and Partygate could destroy the Tories.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 08:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:08:21 pm
Biden should sanction the Tory party

Or Chelsea and Arsenal.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 08:39:12 pm »
I'd buy into bog roll supply in London if I could.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 08:56:59 pm »
Kicking them out of the international SWIFT payment system and the Nordstrom gas line are the two biggies. We should just do that now.
