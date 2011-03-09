« previous next »
Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 99465 times)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 03:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:06:30 pm

Or perhaps it's because they oppose war and killing?

This

Can't figure out why some have difficulty understanding. For some reason I thought the name might give it away

"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 03:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:03:49 pm
:o


@USEmbassyKyiv



https://twitter.com/USEmbassyKyiv/status/1496115593149358081

I have absolutely no clue what this means.

Any chance we could have some explanation and context please?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 03:29:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:25:37 pm
I have absolutely no clue what this means.

Any chance we could have some explanation and context please?

"Fuck off, Putin FC, you ain't got no history.
 There's the monastery, there's the church,
 now take your troops and fuck off home!"
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 03:33:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:25:37 pm
I have absolutely no clue what this means.

Any chance we could have some explanation and context please?
Presumably, it depicts that Kyiv was highly developed and around a long time before Moscow (and Russia), so how could Kyiv be considered as 'belonging to or being part of Russia'?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 03:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:29:48 pm
"Fuck off, Putin FC, you ain't got no history.
 There's the monastery, there's the church,
 now take your troops and fuck off home!"

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:33:04 pm
Presumably, it depicts that Kyiv was highly developed and around a long time before Moscow (and Russia), so how could Kyiv be considered as 'belonging to or being part of Russia'?

How cryptic!

Are the numbers underneath the dates those churches and monestries were built then?

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 03:37:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:25:37 pm
I have absolutely no clue what this means.

Any chance we could have some explanation and context please?


On the dates mentioned, Moscow was still just wild forest (according to Wiki, the first mention of Moscow, then a small town/village was in 1147)

It's a bit of a silly point, as Kiev was just a city-state, Ukraine didn't exist, and nor did Russia (but there were other cities within what is now Russia).

In the 10th Century, the Kievan Rus Empire began to form, with Kiev as its 'capital'. This comprised much of modern-day Ukraine, Belarus and western Russia.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 03:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:32:14 pm
Not sure mate, but it seems like you are very well clued up on something that you were "unaware" of  ;) 

Lets just stop fishing for now and try to put that dead horse back in the stable.

These people are now irrelevant and fringe, thankfully.

It was posted in here, but I was too busy working to really pay attention, but a few people commented on it

But yeah they are pretty irrelevant
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 03:38:34 pm »
I took all my knowledge of the formation of Russia from Age of Empires IV. Kiev was never mentioned in it at all so I take that as gospel.   ;D
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 03:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:38:34 pm
I took all my knowledge of the formation of Russia from Age of Empires IV. Kiev was never mentioned in it at all so I take that as gospel.   ;D

The only thing I know about Kiev is the chicken which is full of garlic awesomeness
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 03:40:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:36:44 pm
How cryptic!

Are the numbers underneath the dates those churches and monestries were built then?
That's what I assumed. I've not checked - and certainly would not know off the top of my head.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 03:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:37:26 pm

On the dates mentioned, Moscow was still just wild forest (according to Wiki, the first mention of Moscow, then a small town/village was in 1147)

It's a bit of a silly point, as Kiev was just a city-state, Ukraine didn't exist, and nor did Russia (but there were other cities within what is now Russia).

In the 10th Century, the Kievan Rus Empire began to form, with Kiev as its 'capital'. This comprised much of modern-day Ukraine, Belarus and western Russia.

It doesn't seem the wisest thing to be taking the piss out of an egomaniac like Putin though.  Won't that just wind him up even more?
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 03:43:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:25:37 pm
I have absolutely no clue what this means.

Any chance we could have some explanation and context please?

Moscow was just a minor town when Kyiv was already a thriving city.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 03:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:22:07 pm
This

Can't figure out why some have difficulty understanding. For some reason I thought the name might give it away



Were the world that simple! The Nazis were neither socialist or a workers party despite both phrases appearing in their name. Nor was the GDR particularly democratic. Etcetera. Ad nauseum.

Having seen the latest statement from Stop the War (sic) I see that we - the West - are still being accused of provoking the Russian invasion.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 03:45:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:40:57 pm
It doesn't seem the wisest thing to be taking the piss out of an egomaniac like Putin though.  Won't that just wind him up even more?
I can't imagine that it makes one jot of difference to Putin. Now, if this was Trump - possibly the most thin-skinned person on the planet - I think your point would be more valid.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 03:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:37:46 pm
It was posted in here, but I was too busy working to really pay attention, but a few people commented on it

But yeah they are pretty irrelevant

No worries  :thumbup
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 04:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:37:26 pm

On the dates mentioned, Moscow was still just wild forest (according to Wiki, the first mention of Moscow, then a small town/village was in 1147)

It's a bit of a silly point, as Kiev was just a city-state, Ukraine didn't exist, and nor did Russia (but there were other cities within what is now Russia).

In the 10th Century, the Kievan Rus Empire began to form, with Kiev as its 'capital'. This comprised much of modern-day Ukraine, Belarus and western Russia.

Thanks for your earlier reply to my earlier post. very informative and helpful in understanding he history that sits behind this. I was aware that people in this region were not friendly towards the USSR and many actively engaged against them during WW2 but the wider understanding is helpful.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 05:00:23 pm »
The US is preparing 'significant' new sanctions that Biden will be addressing soon. Let's see what he has to say.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 05:00:37 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:23:31 pm
Thanks for your earlier reply to my earlier post. very informative and helpful in understanding he history that sits behind this. I was aware that people in this region were not friendly towards the USSR and many actively engaged against them during WW2 but the wider understanding is helpful.

Many (a majority?) in Ukraine, especially in the centre and east of the region, supported the Revolutions and socialism. They saw it as a liberation from oppression by the Poles, Lithuanians, Austrians & Hungarians. It was only when the evil c*nt Stalin managed to worm his way into power that things turned to shit for the Ukrainians under Soviet control.

As more of Ukraine was won by revolutionary factions, the Central Powers invaded and were joined by right-wing Ukrainian nationalists and landowners. As workers and peasants rose up against the occupation, a civil war ensued, which is viewed as a wider part of the Russian civil war.

As an aside, Ukrainian anarcho-socialist Nestor Makhno was the leader the Revolution should have got. He was a brilliant guy. The worst thing that happened in the Revolutions was the Bolsheviks gaining full control.







 
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 05:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:06:30 pm

Or perhaps it's because they oppose war and killing?



I mean they absolutely don't...
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 05:14:15 pm »
Say what you like about FSG - at least we don't have to bend ourselves over backwards and end up being pro-despot in our arguments like Chelsea, City and Newcastle fans...
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 05:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:11:40 pm
I mean they absolutely don't...

?
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 05:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:00:23 pm
The US is preparing 'significant' new sanctions that Biden will be addressing soon. Let's see what he has to say.

If its anything like our Government it'll maybe be a 4th oligarch or a 5th bank...

The motto is clearly "hit them where it hurts, as long as it has absolutely zero impact on us"
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 05:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:00:23 pm
The US is preparing 'significant' new sanctions that Biden will be addressing soon. Let's see what he has to say.

I quite liked the idea of the US flooding the gas market with cheap gas and fucking the Russian finances, but Im probably just being selfish to be honest, and I doubt the Middle Eastern gas exporters would be too happy about it either.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 05:28:51 pm »
The west should ban all the pro-russian media portals, Youtube channels etc on the internet.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 05:31:43 pm »
The West wont do anything - that's pretty much it!
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 05:37:29 pm »
Well we'll find out at six, when Biden speaks.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 05:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:37:29 pm
Well we'll find out at six, when Biden speaks.

Fingers crossed they are more harsh than ours.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 05:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:39:01 pm
Fingers crossed they are more harsh than ours.

Von De Layden (Sp - the lady from the EU) has just announced the EU sanctions and they are pretty much the same as the UK, targeting the breakaway republic rather then Russia itself by the looks of it.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 05:52:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:50:55 pm
Von De Layden (Sp - the lady from the EU) has just announced the EU sanctions and they are pretty much the same as the UK, targeting the breakaway republic rather then Russia itself by the looks of it.

They are banning all trade with Donetsk and Luhansk and putting sanctions on all members of Russia's lower house.

(Von Der Leyen btw)

Quote
12:42
EU to sanction Russian individuals and entities over Ukraine

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Tuesday to sanction 27 Russians and entities, as well banks, the defence sector and limiting Russian access to European capital markets, Reuters reports.

All members of Russias Duma, parliaments lower house, will be hit with EU sanctions, which typically involve travel bans and asset freezes.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference alongside Frances foreign minister at a meeting in Paris:

This package of sanctions that has been approved by unanimity by the member states will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 05:54:58 pm »
So of all the Russian oligarch's in Britain, it seems Roman Abramovich has escaped sanctions. It seemed the pm lied about it, as initially it was claimed he was being sanctioned. But since then the government have done an embarrassing climb down after Chris Bryant pointed out he wasn't being done. Resign Johnson, you absolute dog.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 05:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:52:42 pm
They are banning all trade with Donetsk and Luhansk and putting sanctions on all members of Russia's lower house.

(Von Der Leyen btw)

What are these sanctions they put on individuals?

"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 05:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:55:13 pm
What are these sanctions they put on individuals?

Not sure entirely but it does give examples in the text I quoted (asset freezes, bans on travel).
