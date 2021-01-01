Putin is trying to recreate the Soviet Union - harking back in his mind to the "good old days".



Ukraine has historically been a pinch point to Russia and then the USSR. It was an independent nation until a few years after the revolution I think.



I think Putin is playing partly to his internal strong man image and the glory of "mother russia" as he sees it. Ukraine annoyed him with contemplation initially of EU membership and then NATO. There has been an ongoing proxy war in most of the region the Russians have now formally gone into for quite a few years now, which followed on from the annexation of Crimea. This last few days in particular has just put that on a more formal footing



That's a dangerous misunderstanding of the situation.He's undoubtedly (whether it's his core belief or a nationalist facade) intent on being seen to protect the interests of Russia and Russians.Not true.Prior to the Revolution, it was mostly within the Russian Empire (from the late 18th Century), with a western portion under the control of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The Austro-Hungarians 'acquired' it from the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.In fact, until 1991, and despite there being a distinct Ukrainian ethnicity, there hadn't been an actual independent country called 'Ukraine'. In early history, the area was divided into small tribal regions, but pulled together under the Kievan Rus empire in the 10th/11th/12th centuries. The Kievan Rus covered an area roughly incorporating western Russia, most of modern Ukraine, and Belarus, but in the 12th/13th centuries disintegrated into small statelets and principalities, before the area was swamped by the Mongol Horde invasions.After that, the Poles and Lithuanians - separately and together - controlled much of it (imposing serfdom on most ethnic Ukrainians), with other groups like the Cossacks and Tatars (remnants of the Golden Horde) at different times rising up and control large areas of present-day Ukraine. By the mid-18th Century, the Russian Empire was growing in power and exerted that control over the eastern portion of Ukraine.A nationalist movement began in Ukraine in the late 19th Century - although within this were tensions due to western Ukrainians looking toward Poland, Lithuania and Germany, others looking toward the Russian Empire, and others wanting independence from both. After the Russian Revolutions, several competing governments set up in Ukraine during the civil war, with the socialist Ukrainian People's Republic allying with the Russian socialists, emerging in the centre and east, and West Ukraine dominated by the West Ukrainian People's Republic. The two principal governments unified in 1919, then joined the USSR.It was actually the Soviets who drew the modern borders of Ukraine, as much for admin convenience reasons as historical. Stalin had no love for the Ukrainians and his policies there were horrific and bordered on the genocidal. When he died, Khruschev (who'd been one-time Gen Sec of Ukraine for the Communist Party) sought to consolidate his position by cosying up to Ukraine, 'gifting' them Crimea, which had never been within Ukraine or had any sort of large Ukrainian population.After the break-up of the Soviet Union, Ukraine had a succession of Moscow-friendly presidents, following a Russophile agenda. The Orange Revolution saw the Russophile political establishment replaced, although only temporarily, as continuing corruption plus an economic near-collapse saw the return to power of pro-Moscow Yanukovych, before he was toppled.There are claims that, when the USSR disintegrated, Washington gave Moscow assurances on standing back and not allowing Russian satellite states like Ukraine into NATO or the EU. How true this is, who knows, and it ignores the wishes of the Ukrainian people. But it does give an idea of Russian and Putin thinking, that they've been stabbed in the back. This is also allied to the long-standing notion with Russia that they are vulnerable to attack from the west, and want a 'buffer zone' between them and the west to ideally fight any conflict on (ie, Russia wants to fight any wars not on its own territory affecting its own people, and will happily throw Ukrainians, Belorussians, Poles, etc under the tank).