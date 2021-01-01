« previous next »
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 01:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:44:58 pm
You do know that absolutely everything is his fault

 ::)
I was going to comment on the apparently grown adults effectively blaming Jememy Croyblyms for impending WW3.
Online reddebs

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 01:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:07:24 pm
Exist as an independent nation.

Ok but again, why does that bother him if that's what Ukraine want?

Surely it's not for him or Russia to decide who is or isn't an independent country.
Offline Qston

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 01:15:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:06:17 pm
Apart from the human disaster how is this likely to effect the UK?

Are we going to be without food, water, fuel or other essentials?

Is it likely Putin will push troops further into Europe? 

If not, then what and why is Ukraine such a pain in the arse for him?

What did they do to annoy him?

Have they taken something that they shouldn't have? Or said something nasty to hurt his feelings?

As you can probably tell I have absolutely no understanding why people, leaders, countries decide they're going to destroy another 🤷

Gas and oil prices will no doubt increase here Debs, certainly in the short term in my view. Putin is trying to recreate the Soviet Union - harking back in his mind to the "good old days". Ukraine has historically been a pinch point to Russia and then the USSR. It was an independent nation until a few years after the revolution I think. I think Putin is playing partly to his internal strong man image and the glory of "mother russia" as he sees it. Ukraine annoyed him with contemplation initially of EU membership and then NATO. There has been an ongoing proxy war in most of the region the Russians have now formally gone into for quite a few years now, which followed on from the annexation of Crimea. This last few days in particular has just put that on a more formal footing
Online Robinred

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 01:16:25 pm »
Chris Bryant and Margaret Hodge very forceful in pointing out that Johnsons tough talk goes nowhere near far enough. In fairness, a number of MPs on his own benches reinforced that point. Angela Eagle now hammering home the point.

Be interesting to see what  Abramovics future is.
Online Elmo!

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 01:16:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Ok but again, why does that bother him if that's what Ukraine want?

Surely it's not for him or Russia to decide who is or isn't an independent country.

It's not Debs, which is the problem really as he thinks it is.

Sorry Debs, I'm sure someone will give a fuller answer.... I'm being rather flippant and writing short posts while working....  ;D
Online Red-Soldier

« Reply #1485 on: Today at 01:21:00 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:38:14 pm
People are unneccessary referring to the previous Labour leadership again.

They can't help thermselves.

As I've said previously, that horse has eternal life  ;)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 01:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:21:00 pm
They can't help thermselves.

As I've said previously, that horse has eternal life  ;)
There was context though. The discussion revolved around what Starmer should throw at Johnson (that the Tory party is beholding to Russian oligarchs and their money) and how this might be thrown back in Starmer's face given the Skripal comments from a previous leader and Dianne Abbott's monumentally stupid comments from a few days ago.
Online reddebs

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 01:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:15:36 pm
Gas and oil prices will no doubt increase here Debs, certainly in the short term in my view. Putin is trying to recreate the Soviet Union - harking back in his mind to the "good old days". Ukraine has historically been a pinch point to Russia and then the USSR. It was an independent nation until a few years after the revolution I think. I think Putin is playing partly to his internal strong man image and the glory of "mother russia" as he sees it. Ukraine annoyed him with contemplation initially of EU membership and then NATO. There has been an ongoing proxy war in most of the region the Russians have now formally gone into for quite a few years now, which followed on from the annexation of Crimea. This last few days in particular has just put that on a more formal footing

So a bit like a jealous lover then.  He's kinda ok with Ukraine being independent but not joining organisations he sees as a threat to him or his authority.

Surely there's no winners in this conflict, or any conflict, in this day and age?

Online reddebs

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 01:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:16:54 pm
It's not Debs, which is the problem really as he thinks it is.

Sorry Debs, I'm sure someone will give a fuller answer.... I'm being rather flippant and writing short posts while working....  ;D

No problem mate 👍
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 01:28:33 pm »
Yeah there is no need to mention the old regime of Labour, aside from to note they would be twisting their melons into cerebral meltdown over previous positions.

It was not them who allowed £££Billions of Oiligarch money into the London property market though.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 01:29:59 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:27:45 pm

Surely there's no winners in this conflict, or any conflict, in this day and age?

Definitely not.

Just goes to show what twats humans are.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 01:31:18 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:38:14 pm
People are unneccessary referring to the previous Labour leadership again.
Johnson hinted at it in his reply to Starmer so it's relevant as long as it's used to attack Labour, not so much now as Johnsons thanking opposition parties for their support so he's happy to put up a united front, he will bring it up in the future though.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 01:31:24 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:38:14 pm
People are unneccessary referring to the previous Labour leadership again.

Like broken records, mate. I saw your similar comment to a poster who regularly spouts the same stuff yesterday.  By the time I replied to you all posts Pertaining had been deleted. Lets hope the same happens today. All this shit going on and thats at the forefront of their thinking. Beggars belief. Well said
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 01:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:56:02 am
Huge news and an excellent move by Scholz.


Shite news for consumers lumbered with astronomical gas bills.

Wholesale gas prices are only going one way - and there's another price cap revision due in April. In Britain, we pissed away our own North Sea gas reserves by allowing private corporations to extract the gas and flog it on the global market so, like most of Europe (most of which didn't have that luxury to start with), we're at the mercy of Russia in terms of supply.

Scholz had little option but to kybosh Nord Stream 2 as Putin's actions have left no choice. But it's a proper kick in the stones for ordinary people who are going to be financially crippled by this.
Online reddebs

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 01:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:29:59 pm
Definitely not.

Just goes to show what twats humans are.

Not just twats though mate, they're stupid and insecure twats which makes them dangerous twats.

Definitely twats though.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 01:34:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:27:45 pm
So a bit like a jealous lover then.  He's kinda ok with Ukraine being independent but not joining organisations he sees as a threat to him or his authority.

Surely there's no winners in this conflict, or any conflict, in this day and age?



Yeah but the people in ridiculous power don't care, we are just figures on a piece of paper at most.

Online reddebs

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 01:36:29 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 01:34:25 pm
Yeah but the people in ridiculous power don't care, we are just figures on a piece of paper at most.

The humanitarian side of conflict is always the last consideration.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 01:38:58 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:43:24 pm
What a surprise. Obsessive is an understatement.

Wasn't really paying attention, but didn't he and others put a video out about this scenario that was a bit.. odd..?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

« Reply #1498 on: Today at 01:44:12 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 01:34:25 pm
Yeah but the people in ridiculous power don't care, we are just figures on a piece of paper at most.

Stalin - One death is a tragedy, a million deaths is a statistic.
Online Red-Soldier

« Reply #1499 on: Today at 01:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:38:58 pm
Wasn't really paying attention, but didn't he and others put a video out about this scenario that was a bit.. odd..?

What this thread really needs is posters slagging off a previous Labour leader and members of his old cabinet.   ;)

Online Dr. Beaker

« Reply #1500 on: Today at 01:50:47 pm »
He's got the long table out again. I think the next step is to have the cameraman from Land of the Giants standing just behind his shoulder, then it will all make sense.
Online Broad Spectrum

« Reply #1501 on: Today at 01:51:01 pm »
I just don't think Gordon Brown went far enough with sanctions against Russia when they invaded and annexed Crimea. We wouldn't be in this situation if they'd just been tougher on Putin back then...
Offline Qston

« Reply #1502 on: Today at 01:52:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:27:45 pm
So a bit like a jealous lover then.  He's kinda ok with Ukraine being independent but not joining organisations he sees as a threat to him or his authority.

Surely there's no winners in this conflict, or any conflict, in this day and age?

A bit like that Debs yes. And no, there are never really any winners. As always it will be the general population that suffers horrendously.
Online Yorkykopite

« Reply #1503 on: Today at 01:59:37 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:50:47 pm
I couldn't tell you because I don't know. The only time that I actually read anything new about him and his pals these days is when people bring him up on this forum.

To be fair the only people mentioning him on this thread at the moment are people feeling sorry for him. Everyone else is feeling sorry for Ukraine.

Labour showed some mettle this lunchtime. They need to keep pushing heavier sanctions. They have nothing to fear. And as Nobby keeps pointing out the tories are extremely vulnerable when it comes to being pally with Russian oligarchs.
Online Libertine

« Reply #1504 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

« Reply #1505 on: Today at 02:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:44:18 pm
What this thread really needs is posters slagging off a previous Labour leader and members of his old cabinet.   ;)



Not saying it does, but the video, I believe directly addressed this exact situation, so not really a side-issue or irrelevant to the discussion either?

Wasn't Diane Abbott in it as well?
Offline scatman

« Reply #1506 on: Today at 02:09:43 pm »
Corbyn was legitimately brought up in this thread in regards to hammering the Tories involvement with Russian money and how Johnson could retort the same in regards to Starmer being in the shadow cabinet of Corbyn. Then you have "one person coming in saying oh look talking about the previous Labour leader again, blah blah blah", then you have multiple people jumping on that and agreeing.

What the fuck is wrong with people? There's people about to die and your contribution to this thread is THAT. Your annoyance that Corbyn's ties to Russia are highlighted? Your annoyance about that? Like there's at least 3 of you who've come in above just for that reason only. Not about the impending war, not about the invasion, not about the sanctions but that. All that tells me is the only skin you have in this game is that, your beloved Corbyn and that you don't give a fuck about the Ukrainians and Russians that will die in this war as you probably don't know a single person from either of those countries. There's cross party support to take action against Putin and you're just here worrying about the impact on the image of a former Labour leader.
Online Andy82lfc

« Reply #1507 on: Today at 02:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:03:49 pm
:o


@USEmbassyKyiv



https://twitter.com/USEmbassyKyiv/status/1496115593149358081

Yeah that's pretty confusing and a really shit way of making a point to be fair.

Also so much disinformation going on below the tweet about Kyiv once being the capital of Russia etc, so all in all not a great job.

Offline ljycb

« Reply #1508 on: Today at 02:17:28 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:09:43 pm
Corbyn was legitimately brought up in this thread in regards to hammering the Tories involvement with Russian money and how Johnson could retort the same in regards to Starmer being in the shadow cabinet of Corbyn. Then you have "one person coming in saying oh look talking about the previous Labour leader again, blah blah blah", then you have multiple people jumping on that and agreeing.

What the fuck is wrong with people? There's people about to die and your contribution to this thread is THAT. Your annoyance that Corbyn's ties to Russia are highlighted? Your annoyance about that? Like there's at least 3 of you who've come in above just for that reason only. Not about the impending war, not about the invasion, not about the sanctions but that. All that tells me is the only skin you have in this game is that, your beloved Corbyn and that you don't give a fuck about the Ukrainians and Russians that will die in this war as you probably don't know a single person from either of those countries. There's cross party support to take action against Putin and you're just here worrying about the impact on the image of a former Labour leader.

Been lurking this thread for a good while - just haven't posted because I have nothing meaningful to contribute and there are people who are far more educated on this situation than I am. Happy to delete my posts.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

« Reply #1509 on: Today at 02:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:04:05 pm
Not saying it does, but the video, I believe directly addressed this exact situation, so not really a side-issue or irrelevant to the discussion either?

Wasn't Diane Abbott in it as well?
Yep. And it was quite something. I've lined up the video to where she is introduced:

https://youtu.be/EEVz8fB3Ivo?t=1056

Their initial technical difficulties with Abbott only add to the bizarre nature of the whole thing.
Online Dull Tools

« Reply #1510 on: Today at 02:23:39 pm »
Sounds like Russia are stating that this is all about the Donbas region. Saying that Donetsk and Lugansk will now be seperate sovereign states backed by Russia.
Offline scatman

« Reply #1511 on: Today at 02:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:03:49 pm
:o


@USEmbassyKyiv



https://twitter.com/USEmbassyKyiv/status/1496115593149358081

I mean they aren't wrong considering Putin decided to rewrite history yesterday and use that as a pretense to attack Ukraine. Maybe Sweden should do the same, seeing as the Rus were from there and founded the cities of Kiev and Novgorod, the 2 cities that are the foundations of Ukraine and Russia.
Offline Qston

« Reply #1512 on: Today at 02:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:23:39 pm
Sounds like Russia are stating that this is all about the Donbas region. Saying that Donetsk and Lugansk will now be separate sovereign states backed by Russia.

....until they decide it isn`t and in those regions there has been a proxy war going on for a few years or which Russian separatists control about 50% of the territory so basically the initial phase will be for the russian military take over the rest using force......and then there may well be "mission creep" using the modern term.
Online Red-Soldier

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:04:05 pm
Not saying it does, but the video, I believe directly addressed this exact situation, so not really a side-issue or irrelevant to the discussion either?

Wasn't Diane Abbott in it as well?

Not sure mate, but it seems like you are very well clued up on something that you were "unaware" of  ;) 

Lets just stop fishing for now and try to put that dead horse back in the stable.

These people are now irrelevant and fringe, thankfully.
Online Broad Spectrum

There was someone from Chatham House Think Tank on the radio yesterday and she stated the Georgians have been warning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine since their conflict with Russia in 2008. Russia themselves have been vocal enough over recent years so it should come as no surprise.
Online Nobby Reserve

« Reply #1515 on: Today at 02:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:15:36 pm
Putin is trying to recreate the Soviet Union - harking back in his mind to the "good old days".

That's a dangerous misunderstanding of the situation.

He's undoubtedly (whether it's his core belief or a nationalist facade) intent on being seen to protect the interests of Russia and Russians.


Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:15:36 pm
Ukraine has historically been a pinch point to Russia and then the USSR. It was an independent nation until a few years after the revolution I think.

Not true.

Prior to the Revolution, it was mostly within the Russian Empire (from the late 18th Century), with a western portion under the control of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The Austro-Hungarians 'acquired' it from the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

In fact, until 1991, and despite there being a distinct Ukrainian ethnicity, there hadn't been an actual independent country called 'Ukraine'. In early history, the area was divided into small tribal regions, but pulled together under the Kievan Rus empire in the 10th/11th/12th centuries. The Kievan Rus covered an area roughly incorporating western Russia, most of modern Ukraine, and Belarus, but in the 12th/13th centuries disintegrated into small statelets and principalities, before the area was swamped by the Mongol Horde invasions.

After that, the Poles and Lithuanians - separately and together - controlled much of it (imposing serfdom on most ethnic Ukrainians), with other groups like the Cossacks and Tatars (remnants of the Golden Horde) at different times rising up and control large areas of present-day Ukraine. By the mid-18th Century, the Russian Empire was growing in power and exerted that control over the eastern portion of Ukraine.

A nationalist movement began in Ukraine in the late 19th Century - although within this were tensions due to western Ukrainians looking toward Poland, Lithuania and Germany, others looking toward the Russian Empire, and others wanting independence from both. After the Russian Revolutions, several competing governments set up in Ukraine during the civil war, with the socialist Ukrainian People's Republic allying with the Russian socialists, emerging in the centre and east, and West Ukraine dominated by the West Ukrainian People's Republic. The two principal governments unified in 1919, then joined the USSR.

It was actually the Soviets who drew the modern borders of Ukraine, as much for admin convenience reasons as historical. Stalin had no love for the Ukrainians and his policies there were horrific and bordered on the genocidal. When he died, Khruschev (who'd been one-time Gen Sec of Ukraine for the Communist Party) sought to consolidate his position by cosying up to Ukraine, 'gifting' them Crimea, which had never been within Ukraine or had any sort of large Ukrainian population.



Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:15:36 pm
I think Putin is playing partly to his internal strong man image and the glory of "mother russia" as he sees it. Ukraine annoyed him with contemplation initially of EU membership and then NATO. There has been an ongoing proxy war in most of the region the Russians have now formally gone into for quite a few years now, which followed on from the annexation of Crimea. This last few days in particular has just put that on a more formal footing

After the break-up of the Soviet Union, Ukraine had a succession of Moscow-friendly presidents, following a Russophile agenda. The Orange Revolution saw the Russophile political establishment replaced, although only temporarily, as continuing corruption plus an economic near-collapse saw the return to power of pro-Moscow Yanukovych, before he was toppled.

There are claims that, when the USSR disintegrated, Washington gave Moscow assurances on standing back and not allowing Russian satellite states like Ukraine into NATO or the EU. How true this is, who knows, and it ignores the wishes of the Ukrainian people. But it does give an idea of Russian and Putin thinking, that they've been stabbed in the back. This is also allied to the long-standing notion with Russia that they are vulnerable to attack from the west, and want a 'buffer zone' between them and the west to ideally fight any conflict on (ie, Russia wants to fight any wars not on its own territory affecting its own people, and will happily throw Ukrainians, Belorussians, Poles, etc under the tank).


Offline dalarr

« Reply #1516 on: Today at 02:53:20 pm »
It seems so pointless. All I see is an old and insecure man whos swinging his dick around. Young people will die in the process. I am convinced that 90% of people around this beautiful planet only wish to have a decent life with family and friends. No one wishes for war.
You would hope that humanity one day will move on from nationalism and patriotism. For the glory of insert country here. Makes me sick.
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #1517 on: Today at 02:56:07 pm »
Stop the war have condemned Russia.

Is that because they went into Ukraine or that Putin took a swipe at communism yesterday?
