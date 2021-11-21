I think Putin has overplayed his hand badly here and he is stuck. The U.S. has too many options right now. Biden didnt take the bait. He forced Putin to act first. Russia cant really afford a war, and Biden will slowly turn the screw as things escalate. If U.S. business sanctions dont force a retreat, I would not be surprised if the U.S. dumped some of its gas reserves onto the global market, especially the European market. All of Putins pontificating has raised the price of gas, which Russia desperately needs. Russias GDP has contracted considerably since 2012 and natural resources are 60% of its economy. Dumping gas would cripple the Russian economy over night. (Edit: I see Lindsey Graham has already started that conversation.)
Feel awful for the Ukrainians, although I suspect they will become an even greater thorn in Russias side if they are conquered.