I think Putin has overplayed his hand badly here and he is stuck. The U.S. has too many options right now. Biden didnít take the bait. He forced Putin to act first. Russia canít really afford a war, and Biden will slowly turn the screw as things escalate. If U.S. business sanctions donít force a retreat, I would not be surprised if the U.S. dumped some of its gas reserves onto the global market, especially the European market. All of Putinís pontificating has raised the price of gas, which Russia desperately needs. Russiaís GDP has contracted considerably since 2012 and natural resources are 60% of its economy. Dumping gas would cripple the Russian economy over night. (Edit: I see Lindsey Graham has already started that conversation.)



Feel awful for the Ukrainians, although I suspect they will become an even greater thorn in Russiaís side if they are conquered.