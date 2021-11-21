« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 94474 times)

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,884
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 12:07:37 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:05:55 am
For sure.

Just move on to the next obvious step: cancel visas of the oligarchs, send their kids studying in Europe and the U.S. back to Russia, freeze their assets etc.

Yeah, mate, as if....
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,140
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 12:12:53 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:05:55 am
For sure.

Just move on to the next obvious step: cancel visas of the oligarchs, send their kids studying in Europe and the U.S. back to Russia, freeze their assets etc.

Think of the Tories, wont somebody please think of the Tories!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,719
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 01:01:07 am »
https://youtu.be/EEE4kArqLmg

30 second video, some large military vehicles on the move
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:48 am by gaztop08 »
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 01:06:03 am »
This is actually happening. What a sick couple of years for the world.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,403
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 03:06:51 am »
I think Putin has overplayed his hand badly here and he is stuck. The U.S. has too many options right now. Biden didnt take the bait. He forced Putin to act first. Russia cant really afford a war, and Biden will slowly turn the screw as things escalate. If U.S. business sanctions dont force a retreat, I would not be surprised if the U.S. dumped some of its gas reserves onto the global market, especially the European market. All of Putins pontificating has raised the price of gas, which Russia desperately needs. Russias GDP has contracted considerably since 2012 and natural resources are 60% of its economy. Dumping gas would cripple the Russian economy over night. (Edit: I see Lindsey Graham has already started that conversation.)

Feel awful for the Ukrainians, although I suspect they will become an even greater thorn in Russias side if they are conquered.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:47 am by wemmick »
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 03:19:00 am »
There is absolutely no logic to this....it's a dick swinging contest that will cost people their lives. This narrative Putin puts out around Nato and being on its boarders, and the threat it represents is nonsense. The west (NATO) have no interest in being aggressors towards Russia....so the only logic i can fathom behind this is a fucking enormous ego trip of a bellend who wants to be top dog in the playground. Lives will be lost because of that fucking ego....someone needs to send in a hit team and just take him out, hes a danger to all peace and harmony.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 