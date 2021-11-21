« previous next »
Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 10:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:05:09 pm
"Fit and proper"

Not worth the name.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 10:07:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:59:21 pm

Perhaps China will help out their Russian allies. This is going to end up with those two nations even closer.

Possibly, but Russia isnt poor. They export huge amounts of gas, oil and metals, and are I think one of the worlds largest arms exporters.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 10:09:20 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 10:02:58 pm
China specifically said earlier this week that Ukraine's sovereignty must be upheld.

sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of any country should be respected and safeguarded, because this is a basic norm of international relations.

Ukraine is no exception,

Will that apply to Taiwan.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 10:10:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:04:37 pm
I've just been watching the BBC, amazing to think that a personal friend of Putin currently owns a Premier League football club. If that doesn't show you how far this country has gone down the pan. It's unbelievable how the powers that be has allowed these rich Russians into our society and capital city.

Chelsea should be stripped of every league title and cup competition won under the Russian gangster's ownership.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 10:11:58 pm »
How long before Putin does a bit of US s.. stirring, how Trump is the only US politicians who wants peace, only politician who is genuinely prepared to work with Russia to find a peaceful solution rather than war. up pops Trump telling us he saved the world from war when he became President and he's the only one who can do it again.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 10:13:59 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 10:02:58 pm
China specifically said earlier this week that Ukraine's sovereignty must be upheld.

sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of any country should be respected and safeguarded, because this is a basic norm of international relations.

Ukraine is no exception,

Chinese talking about respect? Ask the Uighur Muslims about that.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 10:14:01 pm »
Right, let's get to the really important business. Where's the CL final moving to?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 10:19:08 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:14:01 pm
Right, let's get to the really important business. Where's the CL final moving to?
Qatar?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 10:21:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:14:01 pm
Right, let's get to the really important business. Where's the CL final moving to?

Well Yorkykopite and I have a bet whether they take place in St Petersburg or not. Knowing UEFA Im saying they will still take place in St Petersburg, Yorkie says they wont. Losers puts £10 in the RAWK server kitty.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 10:24:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:21:50 pm
Well Yorkykopite and I have a bet whether they take place in St Petersburg or not. Knowing UEFA I’m saying they will still take place in St Petersburg, Yorkie says they won’t. Losers puts £10 in the RAWK server kitty.

So when Putin personally guarantees the safety of any Western fans that come to the final, we're supposed to take his word for it?
I wouldn't put it past him to manufacture disorder leading to arrests pre-game so he can detain foreigners and keep them hostage.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 10:27:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:21:50 pm
Well Yorkykopite and I have a bet whether they take place in St Petersburg or not. Knowing UEFA Im saying they will still take place in St Petersburg, Yorkie says they wont. Losers puts £10 in the RAWK server kitty.
It will probably be renamed Putagrad by then, hopefully.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 10:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:24:31 pm
So when Putin personally guarantees the safety of any Western fans that come to the final, we're supposed to take his word for it?
I wouldn't put it past him to manufacture disorder leading to arrests pre-game so he can detain foreigners and keep them hostage.

Im not saying they should be held there, as I said before their systematic doping alone should be enough to stop them hosting and participating in international sporting events, but UEFA is so crooked itself I doubt they give a shit what happens in Ukraine or elsewhere. Also, dont forget Gasprom are a major sponsor, you really think UEFA will hand all that back?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 10:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:27:28 pm
It will probably be renamed Putagrad by then, hopefully.

The best solution would be to remove it as far from St Petersburg/Putagrad (naughty) as possible. A final in Dublin sounds quite tasty.

Then declare Russia henceforth is in Asia and eliminate their shitty football teams from all European competitions.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 10:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:19:08 pm
Qatar?

I wouldn't put it past them.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 10:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:40:47 pm
He's like Hitler on tranquilisers.He's just said Ukraine has nuclear weapons ffs. It's Alex Jones level, QAnon stuff. But Jones and the QAnon useful idiots don't have nukes. This has to end one way and one way only, with Putin being taken out. Killed. If it doesn't Europe will enter a new dark age.








Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 10:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:34:12 pm
The best solution would be to remove it as far from St Petersburg/Putagrad (naughty) as possible. A final in Dublin sounds quite tasty.

Then declare Russia henceforth is in Asia and eliminate their shitty football teams from all European competitions.

Well they should definitely be expelled from UEFA.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 10:38:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:07:11 pm
Possibly, but Russia isnt poor. They export huge amounts of gas, oil and metals, and are I think one of the worlds largest arms exporters.

They also export vast quantities of the Russian wealth to cosy places like Knightsbridge and Belgravia.

There is now no viable opposition in Russia so the Dictator can do what he wants.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 10:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:36:06 pm
Well they should definitely be expelled from UEFA.

Thank god we don't have any Ruskies playing for us.

I'd be a wee bit anxious now if I was a Chelsea supporter.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 10:39:37 pm »
This is from the Guardian, read this earlier on interesting that the Guardian appears to be reporting it now.


KYIV  Ukrainian officials say Russian troops may have already entered separatist territory this evening as part of what Vladimir Putin claims is a peace-keeping mission to the Luhansk and Donetsk peoples republics.

The officials say local people in the town of Makiivka, 15kms west of rebel-held Donetsk, have seen what appear to be Russian armoured vehicles on the move. One source - who declined to be named - said a huge convoy of Russian armoured personnel carriers and other equipment has been travelling for one and a half hours. It was spotted heading north towards the city of Yasynuvata, also in the Donestk region.

Video released by Ukraine tonight appears to show a column of military vehicles with their headlights on moving in convoy along a road. The officials said it was not possible to tell if the troops belonged to the regular Russian army, or were from Russian-controlled separatist units.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 10:44:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:39:37 pm
This is from the Guardian, read this earlier on interesting that the Guardian appears to be reporting it now.


KYIV  Ukrainian officials say Russian troops may have already entered separatist territory this evening as part of what Vladimir Putin claims is a peace-keeping mission to the Luhansk and Donetsk peoples republics.

The officials say local people in the town of Makiivka, 15kms west of rebel-held Donetsk, have seen what appear to be Russian armoured vehicles on the move. One source - who declined to be named - said a huge convoy of Russian armoured personnel carriers and other equipment has been travelling for one and a half hours. It was spotted heading north towards the city of Yasynuvata, also in the Donestk region.

Video released by Ukraine tonight appears to show a column of military vehicles with their headlights on moving in convoy along a road. The officials said it was not possible to tell if the troops belonged to the regular Russian army, or were from Russian-controlled separatist units.
Johnson would say that he saw no evidence of a toecap.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 10:46:50 pm »
Its sad we still have troops en masse willing to do this shit

Did they ever bother picking up a history book?

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 10:47:29 pm »
So according to some on here Russia never had any intention of invading Ukraine...
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 10:52:36 pm »
I really wonder how far Putin has thought his through regarding the effect sanctions will have. There are massively more Russian-owned assets in the West than the reverse, and there are going to be some very pissed-off Russian billionaires if it all gets seized and embargoed.

And what exactly has he gained? A massive area of depopulated land that he has to now police, containing almost nothing of worth to him apart from a land bridge to the Crimea.

If sanctions really start to bite, the money is going to start running out quickly and there's no way China will bail him out. Ordinary Russians and Ukranians are the ones who are going to suffer.

It's not as if Putin believes this bullshit about a Nato strike against Russia, he knows for a fact that would never happen. I think he's just chatted so much shite about this to the Russian people and his clique that he's got to do something.

So thousands will have to die, and many more suffer terribly because of one man's ego.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 10:53:03 pm »
As much of a terrible leader Trump was, do you think this would have happened with him in charge of US? I only say this due to how unpredictable and careless he could have been. Do Russia see the west weaker with Biden?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 10:53:50 pm »
If it goes full-on with a siege on Kiev, I really fear for Pecherska Lavra which is an amazing Ukrainian orthodox monastery area, recently reseperated from the Russian Orthodox Church. I'm sure they will joyously destroy the whole area and amazingly, for a totally non-religious person, I will shed tears.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 10:57:44 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:53:03 pm
As much of a terrible leader Trump was, do you think this would have happened with him in charge of US? I only say this due to how unpredictable and careless he could have been. Do Russia see the west weaker with Biden?

Correct me if I am wrong but wasnt Trump buddying up with Putin at one time?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 10:59:20 pm »
Can't we amass an enormous landing force around Vladivostock.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 10:59:26 pm »
You could see on the faces in his security council that he's blindsided them with this - shouting at them to agree with him, putting them on the spot in a public address, these are not the actions of a sane man. If the west want a quick solution to this, it's the imposition of the full blown mother of all sanctions. Complete block on all business with Russia, removal from the Swift payments system, closure of all borders and complete ban on all travel to and from there. Bring the economy to its knees and the Russians will police this themselves. But even beyond this, the second any sanctions kick in that directly affect the wealth of oligarchs and Putin will be gone. This is his hail mary pass, but he might not like how hard the ball gets thrown back at him.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 10:59:46 pm »
My feeble brain grows tired from these monufuknmental matters, bu... it is what it is, innit?

Listening to his version of history gives me a possible read into his mindset.

He's 69.  Been in power for 22 years and going nowhere.  Once arguably the #2 power in the world, they see how China has embraced capitalism and tourism and will soon make the U.S. #2, while Russia, with one of the largest militaries in the world (adjacent to the largest military in the world, who are his target audience [pun intended]).

He's concerned about his legacy.

Russia has no employable economy that I can see except cybercrime.

He's retaken Crimea, and is trying to create the buffer zone.

If I were him, I'd show statesmanship by ceding some type of independence in return for an independent Russian Naval base ala Gibraltar and Gitmo.

Sanctions could then be lifted and investment could begin to revive the economy.  Global warming would make the Black Sea more inviting and tourists could fill the area with cash and jobs.

But then he's got to worry about the mobs, his oligarchs, and their successors.

We live in intertesting times.

Moving military units into contested regions changes the equation, but could be the minor incursion JB mentioned.

Russian regulars would deffo be more disciplined than the militias.

(Fuck! Biden's got my initials!)
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 10:59:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:57:44 pm
Correct me if I am wrong but wasnt Trump buddying up with Putin at one time?
He just wanted the tapes.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 11:04:20 pm »
Putin making an excellent argument for Ukraine joining NATO.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 11:07:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:04:20 pm
Putin making an excellent argument for Ukraine joining NATO.

Well I think Putin's just guaranteed Sweden and Finland joining
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 11:11:28 pm »
I think Putin just moved his Queen into an undefended square

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 11:32:31 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:11:28 pm
I think Putin just moved his Queen into an undefended square

Putin is operating on a different chess board. The political classes of Europe don't know how to respond. No one wants war, there is no appetite for it. If Russia pulls its natural resources out of Europe, it will hit living standards.

Interesting to see how the next week will play out.
