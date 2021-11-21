I really wonder how far Putin has thought his through regarding the effect sanctions will have. There are massively more Russian-owned assets in the West than the reverse, and there are going to be some very pissed-off Russian billionaires if it all gets seized and embargoed.



And what exactly has he gained? A massive area of depopulated land that he has to now police, containing almost nothing of worth to him apart from a land bridge to the Crimea.



If sanctions really start to bite, the money is going to start running out quickly and there's no way China will bail him out. Ordinary Russians and Ukranians are the ones who are going to suffer.



It's not as if Putin believes this bullshit about a Nato strike against Russia, he knows for a fact that would never happen. I think he's just chatted so much shite about this to the Russian people and his clique that he's got to do something.



So thousands will have to die, and many more suffer terribly because of one man's ego.