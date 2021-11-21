My feeble brain grows tired from these monufuknmental matters, bu... it is what it is, innit?
Listening to his version of history gives me a possible read into his mindset.
He's 69. Been in power for 22 years and going nowhere. Once arguably the #2 power in the world, they see how China has embraced capitalism and tourism and will soon make the U.S. #2, while Russia, with one of the largest militaries in the world (adjacent to the largest military in the world, who are his target audience [pun intended]).
He's concerned about his legacy.
Russia has no employable economy that I can see except cybercrime.
He's retaken Crimea, and is trying to create the buffer zone.
If I were him, I'd show statesmanship by ceding some type of independence in return for an independent Russian Naval base ala Gibraltar and Gitmo.
Sanctions could then be lifted and investment could begin to revive the economy. Global warming would make the Black Sea more inviting and tourists could fill the area with cash and jobs.
But then he's got to worry about the mobs, his oligarchs, and their successors.
We live in intertesting times.
Moving military units into contested regions changes the equation, but could be the minor incursion JB mentioned.
Russian regulars would deffo be more disciplined than the militias.
