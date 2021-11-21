« previous next »
Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 93020 times)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:22:34 pm
or Boris not goodenov

Applause.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:29:29 pm »
What I think will happen:

Russia will expand into these enclaves and essentially take over.

There will be a few sanctions. 

Putin will get away with it.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 08:30:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:29:29 pm
What I think will happen:

Russia will expand into these enclaves and essentially take over.

There will be a few sanctions. 

Putin will get away with it.

He doesnt need that many troops does he? Reckon he is going for the lot and taking all of Ukraine and installing a leader of his choosing.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 08:31:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:21:20 pm
Essentially Putins argument for invading Ukraine could be used by the uk to invade India.

Thats how bad it is.

Well the British did create India in that it didnt exist as a single country before their arrival, so technically Putins argument probably is more applicable to India then it is to Ukraine!
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 08:31:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:31:02 pm
Well the British did create India in that it didnt exist as a single country before their arrival, so technically Putins argument probably is more applicable to India then it is to Ukraine!
Well quite
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 08:32:54 pm »
Grim times... The world is full of scary psychopaths in power and no one with the ability to stand up to them in the way needed. It's hard to see this ending well.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 08:34:12 pm »
Is Shakhtar Donetsk technically a Russian team now?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 08:34:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:29:29 pm
What I think will happen:

Russia will expand into these enclaves and essentially take over.

There will be a few sanctions. 

Putin will get away with it.

It's not expanding into enclaves though is it. Its invading a sovereign nation and occupation by force..
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 08:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 08:34:22 pm
It's not expanding into enclaves though is it. Its invading a sovereign nation and occupation by force..
Of course.  Thats the way they are going to pitch it though.


Invading without invading.

And how about this?
Quote
Putin says it was "madness" that national republics were given the right to leave the Russian Empire.

Literally an empire expanding, but the crazies at STW see NATO as the issue
« Last Edit: Today at 08:40:21 pm by TepidT2O »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 08:37:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:30:30 pm
He doesnt need that many troops does he? Reckon he is going for the lot and taking all of Ukraine and installing a leader of his choosing.

Im with Tepid on this one, Putin had to do something otherwise he would have looked stupid, and this is the least he can get away with without looking stupid.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 08:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 08:34:22 pm
It's not expanding into enclaves though is it. Its invading a sovereign nation and occupation by force..

I think thats what he will do but I think Tepid may be right in that he invades those regions and thats it, for now anyway.

The Yanks are drawing up sanctions but that relate to that bit of the invasion. Looks like he could take those regions without major sanctions from either Europe or the US.

Remember when Biden made the gaffe about little incursions. Could be that the West kind of lives with that, which would be stupid on ‘our’ part.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 08:39:11 pm »
Ukraine should arm the general populace, you'd have to be mad to invade then. I think that was a Castro tactic, but those Ukrainians are tough bastards.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 08:39:42 pm »
Europe should start building wind farms as fast as possible. It was never a good idea to allow dependence on Russian energy. How stupid can it get? Just as well winter is nearly over.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 08:40:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:37:46 pm
Im with Tepid on this one, Putin had to do something otherwise he would have looked stupid, and this is the least he can get away with without looking stupid.

Yep and looks like the Yanks are preparing sanctions but only relative to the action he is taking. Not the full fat sanctions.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 08:45:46 pm »
The UK jawboning is funny. Nobody respects or gives a fuck about us!
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 08:48:49 pm »
Is it too late for NATO to make Ukraine a member country?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 08:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:45:46 pm
The UK jawboning is funny. Nobody respects or gives a fuck about us!

The Russians should do considering the amount of their dirty money they have stashed here, but they probably also know its pretty safe here as the Tories wont do fuck all about it
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 08:49:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:32:54 pm
Grim times... The world is full of scary psychopaths in power and no one with the ability to stand up to them in the way needed. It's hard to see this ending well.

From Paul Adams, the BBC's diplomatic correspondent:

Much of Vladimir Putins speech about Ukraine sounded like a fever dream. A nightmarish vision of a country economically crippled, utterly corrupt, bent on developing nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction and ungrateful for all the generous attention lavished on it by Russia since independence.

This wasnt new. Mr Putin wrote a lengthy article last summer, making many of the same arguments.

But that didnt make it any less shocking to hear. It underlined, for anyone with any lingering doubt, that Mr Putin is speaking from a very different place. This is not just a different slant on history. At times it felt like a parallel universe.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-europe-60454795
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 08:56:45 pm »
FWIW, a number of foreign affairs analysts claimed last week that Putin could easily succeed in an invasion, but didnt have the necessary means to then take overall control.

I have no idea what that means mind.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 08:58:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:48:58 pm
The Russians should do considering the amount of their dirty money they have stashed here, but they probably also know its pretty safe here as the Tories wont do fuck all about it
The only possible silver lining I can see is the lid getting blown off all this shite - but I'm not holding my breath.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 09:12:33 pm »
Still very convinced no invasion is going to happen, irrespective of what Putin said today. They will arm the separatists to the teeth, provide logistical support and do everything they can to forment trouble, without getting directly involved.

I could be wrong, only time will tell. Again, i firmly believe that an invasion or military incursion is not going to occur, because Russia will get nothing out of it. Putin is doing all of this to gain leverage and a strong bargaining position against the west/NATO.

I will gladly eat crow if i am proved utterly wrong. For now , I think Russia's prime objective is create conducive conditions for favourable negotiations.




Phuk yoo

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 09:12:59 pm »
If the Finns aren't completing their application form to join NATO tonight, then they're absolutely fucking mental.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 09:13:05 pm »
Putin's made his play.  Now he'll sit back and see the reactions from varying heads of state.

I think he's disappointed by the current status, but not enough to escalate into an unwinnable situation.

Talks will continue.

A Western win, imo.
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 09:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:12:59 pm
If the Finns aren't completing their application form to join NATO tonight, then they're absolutely fucking mental.
They gave the Russians a lot more than they had bargained for last time.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 09:19:58 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:12:33 pm
Still very convinced no invasion is going to happen, irrespective of what Putin said today. They will arm the separatists to the teeth, provide logistical support and do everything they can to forment trouble, without getting directly involved.

I could be wrong, only time will tell. Again, i firmly believe that an invasion or military incursion is not going to occur, because Russia will get nothing out of it. Putin is doing all of this to gain leverage and a strong bargaining position against the west/NATO.

I will gladly eat crow if i am proved utterly wrong. For now , I think Russia's prime objective is create conducive conditions for favourable negotiations.
Well, hate to break it to you, but that's exactly what they have done for about 8 years now.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 09:26:44 pm »
Putin has called a peacekeeping mission in Donetsk and Luhansk

Sigh.. oldest trick in the book
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 09:36:43 pm »
Some weird bits in the article from the Guardian below, it almost sounds as if Putin is trying to make too much of a show that there is unity within the top echelons and that he is in total control. Kind of makes me think it's not as clear cut within Russia as he's making out that he has full backing from everyone. Maybe this is wishful thinking but wonder if he may have a "heart attack" soon.

Putins absurd, angry spectacle will be a turning point in his long reign

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/21/putin-angry-spectacle-amounts-to-declaration-war-ukraine

Sitting alone at a desk in a grand, columned Kremlin room, Vladimir Putin looked across an expanse of parquet floor at his security council and asked if anyone wished to express an alternative opinion.

He was met with silence.

A few hours later, the Russian president appeared on state television to give an angry, rambling lecture about Ukraine, a country that in Putins telling had become a colony with a puppet regime, and had no historical right to exist.

Putins double bill, which was immediately followed by the signing of an agreement on Russian recognition of the two proxy states in east Ukraine as independent entities, is likely to go down in history as one of the major turning points in his 22-years-and-counting rule over Russia.

This was not a politician convening his team for discussions, this was a supreme leader marshalling his minions and ensuring collective responsibility for a decision that, at minimum, will change the security architecture in Europe, and may well lead to a horrific war that consumes Ukraine.

Putin appeared genuinely angry and passionate in his speech, which he almost certainly wrote himself.

In a symbolic sign of his increasing isolation, with no equals who can talk back to him or debate ideas, Putin has recently taken to meeting politicians, including his own ministers, across ostentatiously large tables, apparently as a Covid precaution. But at the security council meeting on Monday, when a long table for once would have seemed appropriate, Putin sat alone, surveying his subordinates from absurdly far away, as they squirmed awkwardly in chairs waiting their turn to be grilled by the boss.

From behind his desk, frequently smirking, Putin listened one-by-one to his security council. The body contains some of the few people who have Putins ear, but even some of them appeared overawed by the situation and nervous at fluffing their lines.

Sergei Naryshkin, the hawkish head of Russias spy service, known for making aggressively anti-western statements, stuttered uncomfortably as Putin grilled him on whether he supported the decision.

Speak directly! Putin snapped, twice.

Eventually, when he was able to get the words out, Naryshkin said he supported the LNR and DNR becoming part of Russia. Putin told him that wasnt the subject of the discussion; it was only recognition being weighed up.

Some suggested this might have been a carefully scripted encounter to show the West what other options might be available, but Naryshkins genuinely flustered expression suggested otherwise.

It is hard to tell whether or not Putin had decided his plan for Ukraine months ago, or whether has been making plans on the hop, but it was certainly clear that the decision on recognition had been taken well before this strange, stage-managed event.

There was very little exchange of opinion, and the idea that it was all spontaneous was further undermined by the fact that close-ups of the watches of certain participants appeared to suggest that the live broadcast had in fact been filmed several hours earlier.

This did not stop Putin specifically emphasising that the event really was a frank exchange of views.

Every one of you knows, and I specially want to underline it ... I did not discuss any of this with you before. I did not ask your opinion before. And this is happening spontaneously, because I wanted to hear your opinions without any preliminary preparation, he said.

The appearance of Putin just a few hours later with his long, pre-prepared and wide-ranging speech made the claim this was all a real-time decision-making process even more implausible.

Many of Putins team give the impression of genuinely believing the propaganda narrative Russia has built to justify its continuing aggression against Ukraine. Valentina Matviyenko, the only woman on the security council, gave an elongated harangue cobbled together from the more outlandish talking points of Russian news bulletins: innocent Russia facing down the nefarious West, which was backing the genocidal Kyiv regime.

Not everyone was so enthusiastic: prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, spoke briefly and drily, looking visibly uncomfortable. Not willing to let him off the hook without swearing fealty to the decision that was already inevitably on the way, Putin asked him directly whether he supported it; Mishustin mumbled that he did. Everyone was now publicly on record as supporting this move, nobody will be able to weasel out of it later and claim they put up a fight.

The recognition decision answers some questions but others remain. There is a chance Putin may simply recognise the two republics as they are. This, after months of apocalyptic scenarios, would probably be privately accepted as a good outcome by Ukraine and the west.

But it seems likely that Putin has much more in mind than simply taking a nibble out of Ukraines east and taking formal responsibility for territories he already de facto controlled.

Putins final words, that if Kyiv did not stop the violence they would bear responsibility for the ensuing bloodshed, were ominous in the extreme. It sounded, quite simply, like a declaration of war.


Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 09:38:23 pm »
They have just broken international law, and Biden and co still wont introduce sanctions on Russia itself lol how pathetic are they?

He and the western leaders are looking really weak right now.
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 09:44:42 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:38:23 pm
They have just broken international law, and Biden and co still wont introduce sanctions on Russia itself lol how pathetic are they?

He and the western leaders are looking really weak right now.

If I am understanding the BBC correctly, the US has announced sanctions already but only on the two break away republics  :butt
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 09:53:48 pm »
They said more will come if / when troops start moving over the border ?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 09:54:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:44:42 pm
If I am understanding the BBC correctly, the US has announced sanctions already but only on the two break away republics  :butt

Surely these 2 breakaway republics are fucked financially if they are sanctioned to the hilt, without massive financial aid from Russia. Russia isn't exactly flush with cash, so maybe an attempt to create unhappiness amongst the Russian public if Russia is seen to be spending all it's cash propping up these 2 "countries"?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 09:55:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:44:42 pm
If I am understanding the BBC correctly, the US has announced sanctions already but only on the two break away republics  :butt

Yep.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 09:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:54:04 pm
Surely these 2 breakaway republics are fucked financially if they are sanctioned to the hilt, without massive financial aid from Russia. Russia isn't exactly flush with cash, so maybe an attempt to create unhappiness amongst the Russian public if Russia is seen to be spending all it's cash propping up these 2 "countries"?

Perhaps China will help out their Russian allies. This is going to end up with those two nations even closer.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 10:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:54:04 pm
Surely these 2 breakaway republics are fucked financially if they are sanctioned to the hilt, without massive financial aid from Russia. Russia isn't exactly flush with cash, so maybe an attempt to create unhappiness amongst the Russian public if Russia is seen to be spending all it's cash propping up these 2 "countries"?

I doubt the these two areas were exactly flush to begin with, nor are they particularly large that Russia cant support them. Dont forget they have already started moving the civilians out too, so I suspect they will be little more then a giant army base anyway.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 10:02:55 pm »
Russian peacekeeping force can now move into the two zones as ordered by Putin. What a mess.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1355 on: Today at 10:02:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:59:21 pm

Perhaps China will help out their Russian allies. This is going to end up with those two nations even closer.
China specifically said earlier this week that Ukraine's sovereignty must be upheld.

sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of any country should be respected and safeguarded, because this is a basic norm of international relations.

Ukraine is no exception,
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England
