Yes but then he wouldn't be able to portray the West as the aggressor. He needs to create a pretence for the invasion being justified, which is what he's trying to do now.
I would also ask why do you think he's brought all those troops to the Ukrainian border, set up field hospitals etc etc - what is all that for, what is he trying to achieve?
Im not personally convinced one way or another, but whose he trying to create a pretence for? The rest of the world will never rightfully buy his pretence, and its not like his own people have to be won over, they will only hear what he wants them to hear.