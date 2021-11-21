« previous next »
Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 91416 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 04:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 04:39:04 pm
Yes but then he wouldn't be able to portray the West as the aggressor. He needs to create a pretence for the invasion being justified, which is what he's trying to do now.

I would also ask why do you think he's brought all those troops to the Ukrainian border, set up field hospitals etc etc - what is all that for, what is he trying to achieve?

Im not personally convinced one way or another, but whose he trying to create a pretence for? The rest of the world will never rightfully buy his pretence, and its not like his own people have to be won over, they will only hear what he wants them to hear.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 05:47:35 pm »
Putin to address the nation in the next half hour.
Online Libertine

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 05:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:47:35 pm
Putin to address the nation in the next half hour.

Looks like he's going to recognise "independence" of the breakaway regions, which is likely to put the final nail in the coffin of the Minsk agreements. Separatists also don't control all of these regions, so seems like a pretext to invade.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 05:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:52:55 pm
Looks like he's going to recognise "independence" of the breakaway regions, which is likely to put the final nail in the coffin of the Minsk agreements. Separatists also don't control all of these regions, so seems like a pretext to invade.
It does. A test of the west's resolve. Massive sanctions must now kick in surely if this is so.
Offline Mister men

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 06:18:01 pm »
Looks like it's war now. Basically Ukraine could be thrown to the wolves here and all Europe and the US will do is employ sanctions.

https://www.rt.com/russia/550139-russia-recognizes-independence-donbass/

Online Libertine

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 06:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 06:18:01 pm
Looks like it's war now. Basically Ukraine could be thrown to the wolves here and all Europe and the US will do is employ sanctions.

https://www.rt.com/russia/550139-russia-recognizes-independence-donbass/



What do you think the US and Europe should do?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 06:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 06:18:01 pm
Looks like it's war now. Basically Ukraine could be thrown to the wolves here and all Europe and the US will do is employ sanctions.

https://www.rt.com/russia/550139-russia-recognizes-independence-donbass/


And as soon as we do, we'll be under cyber attack - so get get your team predictions in early.
Online gaztop08

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 06:27:24 pm »
 
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:47:35 pm
Putin to address the nation in the next half hour.

I would like to watch it but it will be in Russian :-\
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 06:29:50 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 06:27:24 pm

I would like to watch it but it will be in Russian :-\
Im sure it will be live on all the main news stations with a simultaneous translation.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 06:44:04 pm »
Grim.
Online Circa1892

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 06:46:03 pm »
I still don't see how this has any tangible benefit to anyone. Except it makes Putin and his various stooges feel like big men of history. Prick.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 06:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:46:03 pm
I still don't see how this has any tangible benefit to anyone. Except it makes Putin and his various stooges feel like big men of history. Prick.

One thing I noticed seeing some of the images from that 'security council' gathering earlier - his stooges were shitting themselves.

Note also he stated apparently to Macron and Scholz that he 'plans' to sign the decree. Is that to force Biden to the table?
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 06:52:43 pm »
Well this isn't going well is it?

Can we send Truss over for another photoshoot in her Russian hat? Maybe that will help.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 06:56:59 pm »
The tiny fella has just blamed Lenin for 'creating' Ukraine!

That will confuse and dismay many of his western poodles.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 06:57:59 pm »
If more than one of those phones behind him actually works, I'll eat my hat.
Online west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 06:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 06:50:04 pm
One thing I noticed seeing some of the images from that 'security council' gathering earlier - his stooges were shitting themselves.


Probably worried whats going to happen to their penthouses in Belgravia.
