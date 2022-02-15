On a serious note though, some of the shit that's happening in politics in the world now seems to be straight out of the plot lines of the later series of Spooks. I'm genuinely wondering if sleaze and corruption will or can ever be fully rooted out.



No, it wont be because the people who make the rules are benefiting from the corruption. When the report came out on Russian political interference a couple of years ago, the Tories answer was basically theres nothing to see here, all the rules were followed around political donations, but whether the rules are fit for purpose is an altogether different question and one that was conveniently brushed under the carpet very fast.