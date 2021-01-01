Difficult not to sit on the fence attempting to make judgements about what occurred.



The Kremlin spokeswoman sounded ridiculous in her assessment - but it was exactly the sort of statement Putin was likely to make following the withdrawal.



Ive been surprised at the seemingly prevailing view among some political journalists that Putin is some sort of master manipulator who always gets things right. I believe him to display all the traits of a despotic and wicked leader, but I dont believe him to be as clever as he believes himself to be. Moreover I strongly suspect that his tough guy persona masks some deep rooted insecurities.



A brief anacdote: Last weekend I met up with some fishing pals. One is a wealthy retiree who had just returned from Rio Grande in Patagonia. He explained that seal numbers are exploding, but because they are protected, nothing can be done to control their number. He went on to compare the situation on the Kola peninsular in Russia, where he fishes annually. There, everything is also protected, and nothing is allowed to be killed. Except when Putin and his entourage turn up. Putin uses a rifle to kill seals.



