Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1080 on: Today at 12:33:03 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:06:01 pm
Part of the problem is that whatever he did people will say its a good strategic move by Putin.

I agree with Commie that there is something here for all the major players to spin as a win, but more importantly the Ukrainian people are the biggest winners in not facing huge death and destruction.

Hopefully the Europeans can now realise the mess we are in, look to invest in renewables to reduce our reliance on Russian gas and start to remove the corruption and dirty money from the oligarchs

Agree with all of this. If Europe can slowly wean itself off Russian Gas and the Oligarchs find it more difficult to launder their money this could prove to be a costly gambit by Putin. Even if these things don't happen it's only the status quo so hard to see any real gains for Putin.

He will no doubt try to spin something but that will only wash with people who have anti western sentiment already.

Russia, together with many nations who are dependent on fossil fuel exports, are going to find their influence and power waining in the future. The insecurity this will breed is probably going to cause them to make the same sort of foreign policy blunders that the energy importing nations made in the past when they were insecure about their energy supplies.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1081 on: Today at 12:44:42 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:34:12 am
All the weirder he has been insisting on that vast table which makes him look like a subbuteo figure.

Rare form, that one, Yorky... ;D
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1082 on: Today at 01:12:22 pm
BBC lunchtime news leading with reference to vaccines so assume things may have cooled re Ukraine?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1083 on: Today at 01:13:11 pm
So Ukraine doesn't get invaded, and Putin doesn't get what he wants (either a puppet regime in Ukraine or an assurance that they won't join NATO), and this is somehow a 'win' for Putin? That makes no sense at all. No-one seriously believes the build up of troops was innocent do they?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1084 on: Today at 01:22:51 pm
Difficult not to sit on the fence attempting to make judgements about what occurred.

The Kremlin spokeswoman sounded ridiculous in her assessment - but it was exactly the sort of statement Putin was likely to make following the withdrawal.

Ive been surprised at the seemingly prevailing view among some political journalists that Putin is some sort of master manipulator who always gets things right. I believe him to display all the traits of a despotic and wicked leader, but I dont believe him to be as clever as he believes himself to be. Moreover I strongly suspect that his tough guy persona masks some deep rooted insecurities.

A brief anacdote: Last weekend I met up with some fishing pals. One is a wealthy retiree who had just returned from Rio Grande in Patagonia. He explained that seal numbers are exploding, but because they are protected, nothing can be done to control their number. He went on to compare the situation on the Kola peninsular in Russia, where he fishes annually. There, everything is also protected, and nothing is allowed to be killed. Except when Putin and his entourage turn up. Putin uses a rifle to kill seals.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1085 on: Today at 01:31:40 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:22:51 pm
Difficult not to sit on the fence attempting to make judgements about what occurred.

The Kremlin spokeswoman sounded ridiculous in her assessment - but it was exactly the sort of statement Putin was likely to make following the withdrawal.

Ive been surprised at the seemingly prevailing view among some political journalists that Putin is some sort of master manipulator who always gets things right. I believe him to display all the traits of a despotic and wicked leader, but I dont believe him to be as clever as he believes himself to be. Moreover I strongly suspect that his tough guy persona masks some deep rooted insecurities.

A brief anacdote: Last weekend I met up with some fishing pals. One is a wealthy retiree who had just returned from Rio Grande in Patagonia. He explained that seal numbers are exploding, but because they are protected, nothing can be done to control their number. He went on to compare the situation on the Kola peninsular in Russia, where he fishes annually. There, everything is also protected, and nothing is allowed to be killed. Except when Putin and his entourage turn up. Putin uses a rifle to kill seals.



In order to admire Putin I think a person has to be very low on self-respect. Maybe they even have to have a fair bit of self-hatred because his political power is based on humiliation. The humiliation of the Russian people.  All that stolen wealth in that general sea of poverty and alcoholism that is Russia. And then, of course, for the brave souls who do oppose Putin it's death by poisoning or imprisonment on trumped up charges.

How's Navalny doing at the moment?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1086 on: Today at 01:50:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:31:40 pm
In order to admire Putin I think a person has to be very low on self-respect. Maybe they even have to have a fair bit of self-hatred because his political power is based on humiliation. The humiliation of the Russian people.  All that stolen wealth in that general sea of poverty and alcoholism that is Russia. And then, of course, for the brave souls who do oppose Putin it's death by poisoning or imprisonment on trumped up charges.

How's Navalny doing at the moment?

Going swimmingly. The courage of this man knows almost no limits. The conviction to stand up a poisoning, no doubt inhumane treatment every single day and stare decades long prison sentences in the face is unbelievable. I find it hard to comprehend it but then I live in Great Britain, a nation that for all its faults, will never be Russia and never run by a Putin.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60387695
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1087 on: Today at 02:01:50 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:50:12 pm
Going swimmingly. The courage of this man knows almost no limits. The conviction to stand up a poisoning, no doubt inhumane treatment every single day and stare decades long prison sentences in the face is unbelievable. I find it hard to comprehend it but then I live in Great Britain, a nation that for all its faults, will never be Russia and never run by a Putin.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60387695

Thanks Gerry. It's unimaginable to me also (as was the courage of Sakharov, Shcharansky, Bukovsky et al during the Soviet tyranny). Deprived of freedom, of decent food, of sleep, of medicine. And all done with the police and the courts and the media in lock step with the political leader.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1088 on: Today at 02:14:08 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:45:41 am
If he draws his forces away tomorrow on so-called invasion day, and Western intelligence is made to look a bunch of mugs - then next time intelligence draw attention to a border build up, everyone will brush it off as scaremongering.

I doubt it.  Biden has shown the way to handle Putin.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1089 on: Today at 02:27:32 pm
What? They aren't invading? But Liz Truss and Johnty told me so...
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1090 on: Today at 02:35:32 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:14:08 pm
I doubt it.  Biden has shown the way to handle Putin.

He needs to tell the Brits to butt out. They're a fucking danger to the world with their loose language.

Not meaning to diminish the threat that yet another Old Man gives out to the world, but damn it - the terms and phrases utilised by the Tory government has been nothing short of absurd in the last few weeks.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1091 on: Today at 02:42:35 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:14:08 pm
I doubt it.  Biden has shown the way to handle Putin.
Yep, I think so too, but that isn't how some people want to view it though, Jam.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1092 on: Today at 02:55:06 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:35:32 pm
He needs to tell the Brits to butt out. They're a fucking danger to the world with their loose language.

Not meaning to diminish the threat that yet another Old Man gives out to the world, but damn it - the terms and phrases utilised by the Tory government has been nothing short of absurd in the last few weeks.

You may not mean to, but that's what you've just done!

Putin would love to tell the Brits (and Yanks) to "butt out" and leave him Ukraine on a plate. They didn't. He won't get Ukraine. One-Nil to the West and Ukraine. Hopefully full time.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1093 on: Today at 03:01:42 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:50:12 pm
Going swimmingly. The courage of this man knows almost no limits. The conviction to stand up a poisoning, no doubt inhumane treatment every single day and stare decades long prison sentences in the face is unbelievable. I find it hard to comprehend it but then I live in Great Britain, a nation that for all its faults, will never be Russia and never run by a Putin.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60387695

I was about to post the same link but would argue that he looks gaunt. No surprise after being poisoned and then jailed by the dictatorship.

If he's no tconvicted on the latest batch of trumped up charges they'll no doubt find a reason to question his sanity and move him to a 'pyschiatric' hospital.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1094 on: Today at 03:05:26 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:55:06 pm
You may not mean to, but that's what you've just done!

Putin would love to tell the Brits (and Yanks) to "butt out" and leave him Ukraine on a plate. They didn't. He won't get Ukraine. One-Nil to the West and Ukraine. Hopefully full time.

By butting out - I meant to say Biden needs to tell the Brits that.

It's not like our government has done anything to stop the selling of our democracy to such nefarious characters.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1095 on: Today at 03:07:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:00:10 am
Bless you for thinking a powerful NATO isn't a deterrence.

The crisis isn't over yet of course. But it's  hard to explain the intense Russian military build up around Ukraine if one rules out the possibility that Russia didn't/doesn't intend to invade -especially since it has very recently invaded Ukraine before.

I suspect your healthy hatred of Johnson and justified mockery of Truss is simpler greater than your ambivalent dislike for Putin.
Last time, NATO just ignored the threat.

The result? They quite literally invaded Ukraine and kept bits of it. Deterent works when they think youre serious about it.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1096 on: Today at 03:16:30 pm
If he has stood down, and it is a big if, then we cannot conclude the deterrence had nothing to do with it. If Russia invades all it does is make NATO stronger with defence spending going up and some scandi countries considering joining.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1097 on: Today at 03:20:07 pm
Garry Kasparov@Kasparov63·23 g.

If Ukraine or NATO promise that Ukraine wont join and Putin doesnt invade again, he wouldnt have anyway. The urge to find some way to compromise, a normal human instinct, isnt something dictators possess. Conceding to a bully only encourages him.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1098 on: Today at 03:46:55 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 03:20:07 pm
Garry Kasparov@Kasparov63·23 g.

An acknowledgement to my Chess euphemisms?  8)
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1099 on: Today at 03:49:16 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:46:55 pm
An acknowledgement to my Chess euphemisms?  8)
Probably something you'd need to check, mate.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1100 on: Today at 03:58:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:16:30 pm
If he has stood down, and it is a big if, then we cannot conclude the deterrence had nothing to do with it. If Russia invades all it does is make NATO stronger with defence spending going up and some scandi countries considering joining.

This whole episode has already had the effect of drawing Sweden and Finland closer to NATO. Think Putin's goal was to beat Ukraine into submission without firing a shot by psychologically pushing them into a corner. Hard to say if anything has been concluded yet, but you have to give credit to Zelensky just for the fact he didn't fold. His message has been consistent throughout, not bad for an ex-comedian turned politician. It is probably due to his leadership that the NATO nations are able to stand behind him even with half-hearted measures.
