« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 82358 times)

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,036
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm »
Have to think that Ukraine "provoking" Russia is very much on the cards, right? With the "provocation" being completely and totally carried out by the Russians to make it looks like Ukraine started it?
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 09:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Have to think that Ukraine "provoking" Russia is very much on the cards, right? With the "provocation" being completely and totally carried out by the Russians to make it looks like Ukraine started it?

Right out of the playbook. 'Russian minority is being mistreated' being one of the most popular moves.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,036
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 09:24:32 pm
Right out of the playbook. 'Russian minority is being mistreated' being one of the most popular moves.

Figured as much.

All the chatter on Twitter today from the experts has been either this is the biggest military bluff in quite some time or the invasion is inevitable, and very soon. Lots more troop and all sorts of military equipment moving right to the Ukrainian border.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm »
It's not a bluff, it's a gambit.  Putin won't back up, but he'll stand down.

He's noting NATO's reactions to his chess moves for next time.  NATO should make sure their responses are different in future.

Blinken has to maintain the poker face with Zelensky because the Kremlin knows everything in Ukraine.

This hardware shit is window dressing for the folks back home.  "We're keeping you safe!"

No one, not even us Brits know how bad war can be than Russia.

Future war will be cyber, imo.  All the big boys have the power to fuck it up.

Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,102
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 12:09:20 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm
It's not a bluff, it's a gambit.  Putin won't back up, but he'll stand down.

He's noting NATO's reactions to his chess moves for next time.  NATO should make sure their responses are different in future.

Blinken has to maintain the poker face with Zelensky because the Kremlin knows everything in Ukraine.

This hardware shit is window dressing for the folks back home.  "We're keeping you safe!"

No one, not even us Brits know how bad war can be than Russia.

Future war will be cyber, imo.  All the big boys have the power to fuck it up.


Hope you're right, Jam, and I reckon you are.

Also, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Liz Truss and the BBC can go fuck themselves. Scaremongering c*nts.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,108
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 12:28:36 am »
I mean, the entire Cold War was made of moments like this, right? So no need to panic, but western allies need to push back hard and not flinch.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,069
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 06:47:23 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:09:20 am
Hope you're right, Jam, and I reckon you are.

Also, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Liz Truss and the BBC can go fuck themselves. Scaremongering c*nts.

How is the BBC scaremongering? Its doing nothing different to any other news organisation. The last time I looked on the website this wasnt even the main news.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 