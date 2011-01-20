« previous next »
Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

BarryCrocker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1000 on: Today at 09:52:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:14 am
Looks like the Germans are going to get the Ukrainians to basically state they will put off NATO membership requests. If that does happen, wonder what the States and UK will think.

This was always going to be the interim solution. Saying they wouldn't apply for membership for say 5 years would give breathing space. Hopefully by then he might be gone. If he still invaded then he would look the aggressor rather than the threatened.
killer-heels

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:55:26 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:52:12 am
This was always going to be the interim solution. Saying they wouldn't apply for membership for say 5 years would give breathing space. Hopefully by then he might be gone. If he still invaded then he would look the aggressor rather than the threatened.

He will just spin it and say to his people look, they have put a timeline on the date they become a direct threat to us and thats only 5 years away.
Bobsackamano

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:07:54 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:46:52 am
It would be a capitulation to Putin. Nobody wants war, but that fucking dickhead Putin needs telling to fuck right off.

If the Ukrainians determine for themselves that they would rather do that than be invaded by Russia that's up to them. I agree Putin needs to be told to fuck off however it's not up to anyone else to tell Ukraine that's their job, as they will be the ones bearing the consequences, the dead people.
BarryCrocker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1003 on: Today at 10:29:53 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:07:54 am
If the Ukrainians determine for themselves that they would rather do that than be invaded by Russia that's up to them. I agree Putin needs to be told to fuck off however it's not up to anyone else to tell Ukraine that's their job, as they will be the ones bearing the consequences, the dead people.

Would that be like FSG wanting to be in the ESL but pissing of the PL and their fanbase?

Ukraine, we want to be part of NATO but that means we get invaded by Russia.
Crosby Nick

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1004 on: Today at 10:33:31 am
In simple terms Russia say they dont want Ukraine in NATO because they dont want a NATO backed nation on their border, is that right? But then if they updated, with a view to installing a Russian backed regime there then wont they essentially have the same issue with Poland and others?

Or is that all just an excuse for them to invade? Sorry if this was covered many pages back!
killer-heels

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1005 on: Today at 10:36:52 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:33:31 am
In simple terms Russia say they don’t want Ukraine in NATO because they don’t want a NATO backed nation on their border, is that right? But then if they updated, with a view to installing a Russian backed regime there then won’t they essentially have the same issue with Poland and others?

Or is that all just an excuse for them to invade? Sorry if this was covered many pages back!

Most likely they wouldn't run the country directly themselves but just install a puppet regime thats friendly to them and do what they say, so it creates a buffer of sort. Also they see Ukraine as a bit of a joke and one that should be under influence of them and the more that Ukraine pivots to the West, the more its values become westernised and put his leadership under threat.

Putin knows that NATO isn't a threat to them directly but he is using that as an excuse to try to increase his shitty empire. If he was completely fearful of NATO then he wouldn't do this because its likely that the chances of some of the Scandinavian nations joining NATO increases as a result of this.
Crosby Nick

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1006 on: Today at 11:34:44 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:36:52 am
Most likely they wouldn't run the country directly themselves but just install a puppet regime thats friendly to them and do what they say, so it creates a buffer of sort. Also they see Ukraine as a bit of a joke and one that should be under influence of them and the more that Ukraine pivots to the West, the more its values become westernised and put his leadership under threat.

Putin knows that NATO isn't a threat to them directly but he is using that as an excuse to try to increase his shitty empire. If he was completely fearful of NATO then he wouldn't do this because its likely that the chances of some of the Scandinavian nations joining NATO increases as a result of this.

Yeah probably, was just thinking out loud!
Drinks Sangria

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1007 on: Today at 11:46:01 am
Typical brinkmanship and bullying tactics that are being used to try and incite as well as justify aggressive action. If Putin gets his way, countries like Belarus, Estonia, Poland and Romania will all be at risk in years to come.
Gili Gulu

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1008 on: Today at 11:50:55 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:46:01 am
Typical brinkmanship and bullying tactics that are being used to try and incite as well as justify aggressive action. If Putin gets his way, countries like Belarus, Estonia, Poland and Romania will all be at risk in years to come.

Putin doesn't want a successful democracy on his doorstep, especially one whose people are so culturally similar to Russians. Russians will start questioning why their own society is run by gangsters.

If Russia invaded Ukraine, it will be on to the next democracy that used to be a part of the Russian Empire.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1009 on: Today at 11:53:11 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:36:52 am
Putin knows that NATO isn't a threat to them directly but he is using that as an excuse to try to increase his shitty empire. If he was completely fearful of NATO then he wouldn't do this because its likely that the chances of some of the Scandinavian nations joining NATO increases as a result of this.

 Kaliningrad is surrounded by NATO members (Poland and Lithuania). This has never been about NATO.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1010 on: Today at 11:54:38 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:50:55 am
Putin doesn't want a successful democracy on his doorstep, especially one whose people are so culturally similar to Russians. Russians will start questioning why their own society is run by gangsters.

See also the support provided for/incursions into Belarus, Kazakhstan and Georgia in recent years
Libertine

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1011 on: Today at 11:54:59 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:50:55 am
Putin doesn't want a successful democracy on his doorstep, especially one whose people are so culturally similar to Russians. Russians will start questioning why their own society is run by gangsters.

Exactly. NATO and its membership is a red herring. Putin really fears the integration of Ukraine into the political and economic European sphere. Nothing worse than a successful, free democracy right on their doorstep.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1012 on: Today at 11:57:55 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:54:59 am
Exactly. NATO and its membership is a red herring. Putin really fears the integration of Ukraine into the political and economic European sphere. Nothing worse than a successful, free democracy right on their doorstep.

Exactly
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1013 on: Today at 12:03:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:36:52 am
Most likely they wouldn't run the country directly themselves but just install a puppet regime thats friendly to them and do what they say, so it creates a buffer of sort. Also they see Ukraine as a bit of a joke and one that should be under influence of them and the more that Ukraine pivots to the West, the more its values become westernised and put his leadership under threat.

Putin knows that NATO isn't a threat to them directly but he is using that as an excuse to try to increase his shitty empire. If he was completely fearful of NATO then he wouldn't do this because its likely that the chances of some of the Scandinavian nations joining NATO increases as a result of this.
Perhaps Belarus and Ukraine would be a buffer from the perspective of Western countries, but not for Putin's Russia. In 1938 Czechoslovakia lost the Sudetenland and fell into the orbit of Nazi Germany as a result of the Munich Agreement. A few months later, it ceased to exist as a state. No agreement with Putin regarding Ukraine will prevent him from gradually absorbing it into imperial Russia, as is the case with Belarus. Talking about the finlandization of Ukraine shows a misunderstanding of Putin's true intentions or is intended to cover up the decision to cede this country to Russia. Against the will of the Ukrainians themselves.

Putin's claims go further, to restore NATO's pre-1997 borders. This would mean excluding the Baltic republics from NATO, but also Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, etc. To achieve this goal, he will act to weaken not only NATO but also the European Union, as was the case with Brexit.

Sangria

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1014 on: Today at 12:19:18 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:54:38 am
See also the support provided for/incursions into Belarus, Kazakhstan and Georgia in recent years

Political manipulation in the US, UK...
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1015 on: Today at 12:54:02 pm
Russian Duma members apparently referred to Putin the draft resolution recognizing the "independence" of occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.
So Putin's minimum plan has been publicly presented.

24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1016 on: Today at 01:06:25 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:03:57 pm
Perhaps Belarus and Ukraine would be a buffer from the perspective of Western countries, but not for Putin's Russia. In 1938 Czechoslovakia lost the Sudetenland and fell into the orbit of Nazi Germany as a result of the Munich Agreement. A few months later, it ceased to exist as a state. No agreement with Putin regarding Ukraine will prevent him from gradually absorbing it into imperial Russia, as is the case with Belarus. Talking about the finlandization of Ukraine shows a misunderstanding of Putin's true intentions or is intended to cover up the decision to cede this country to Russia. Against the will of the Ukrainians themselves.

Putin's claims go further, to restore NATO's pre-1997 borders. This would mean excluding the Baltic republics from NATO, but also Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, etc. To achieve this goal, he will act to weaken not only NATO but also the European Union, as was the case with Brexit.


Not a whelk's chance in a supernova Estonia will leave NATO.
TepidT2O

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1017 on: Today at 03:20:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:33:31 am
In simple terms Russia say they dont want Ukraine in NATO because they dont want a NATO backed nation on their border, is that right? But then if they updated, with a view to installing a Russian backed regime there then wont they essentially have the same issue with Poland and others?

Or is that all just an excuse for them to invade? Sorry if this was covered many pages back!
Why would Russia care?

If they dont invade anywhere theres literally going to be no issue.

Of course, the real issue for Russia is that Ukraine joining NATO may mean they lose the crimea which they took last time they invaded Ukraine.

And that, I suspect is at the heart of all this.
TepidT2O

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1018 on: Today at 03:21:47 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:46:01 am
Typical brinkmanship and bullying tactics that are being used to try and incite as well as justify aggressive action. If Putin gets his way, countries like Belarus, Estonia, Poland and Romania will all be at risk in years to come.
In a nutshell, this. I dont think Poland as a whole would reasonably be at risk, but the Baltic states certainly would be.
Libertine

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1019 on: Today at 03:41:30 pm



Should have. But of course wouldn't be either willing or capable of giving.
24∗7

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1020 on: Today at 03:57:04 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:46:01 am
Typical brinkmanship and bullying tactics that are being used to try and incite as well as justify aggressive action. If Putin gets his way, countries like Belarus, Estonia, Poland and Romania will all be at risk in years to come.
Three out of those four are in the EU. Oh, and NATO as far as I recall. But living two hours from the border with Russia, and with 24% of the population of the city in which I now live identifying as "ethnic Russian", we've been at risk here for centuries.
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1021 on: Today at 04:46:19 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:06:25 pm
Not a whelk's chance in a supernova Estonia will leave NATO.
I know Estonia will never willingly leave NATO. It is the same with other countries on NATO's eastern flank.The problem is that Putin may be trying to test the credibility of Article 5 of this organization. Besides, not only in relation to this country.

Literally speaking, Estonia was at risk only in the years 1918-1940 and after 1990. For the rest of the time, i.e. the last few centuries, it was ruled by the tsars or the Bolsheviks. Similarly other countries in the region. Great people and a gem in the form of Tallinn's old town.
Yorkykopite

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1022 on: Today at 04:52:10 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:41:30 pm



Should have. But of course wouldn't be either willing or capable of giving.

That's right. A Tory couldn't make that speech because their party is so comprised by Russian money. Labour could though.
24∗7

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1023 on: Today at 05:03:13 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 04:46:19 pm
Literally speaking, Estonia was at risk only in the years 1918-1940 and after 1990. For the rest of the time, i.e. the last few centuries, it was ruled by the tsars or the Bolsheviks.
Um.....weren't you the one earlier in this thread telling people to know their history? Seriously mate, quit while you're ahead please.

Maybe this will help you:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet_deportations_from_Estonia

This too - witnessed by the relatives of my partner as they literally walked home from Siberia having been forcibly deported some years before.

https://news.err.ee/117787/when-the-soviet-air-forces-bombed-tallinn

If all this current posturing and troop movement isn't about NATO, and it's not just about Ukraine/Crimea, then what is it about? There are people living in this city who would welcome the Red Army back with open arms. Here's a clue - they're not Estonian.....
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1024 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:03:13 pm
Um.....weren't you the one earlier in this thread telling people to know their history? Seriously mate, quit while you're ahead please.

Maybe this will help you:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet_deportations_from_Estonia
I know my history. My family was deported to Syberia by Soviets in 1940ties. Maybe you could learn Estonian history, too.

Estonia was part of Livonia and after the 18th century Northern War it came under Russian rule until 1918 (February 24 is celebrated as Independence Day). Occupied from June 17, 1940 by the Soviets. After the war, Estonia found itself back in the USSR, until 1991 (my mistake, I wrote that until 1990).
24∗7

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1025 on: Today at 05:18:26 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 05:16:31 pm
I know my history. My family was deported to Syberia by Soviets in 1940ties. Maybe you could learn Estonian history, too.
:lmao fuckin ell mate you really don't wanna let it go, do you? I spent two years here as a tour guide. Have to know your history there. Your post clearly implied that the risk was only between 1918 and 1940, then after 1990. That is staggeringly factually incorrect.

Enjoy the rest of your time on RAWK. It's very limited.

You should know that we have two very specific warnings templates - "handbagging" and "thread domination" - warnings increase in degree, according to whether or not people follow advice given, or self-moderate more judiciously. This includes any communication via PMs that would cross our moderating lines if the content had been posted publicly.

(Can someone help me out with the Polish for, "Wind yer neck in, lid!"?)
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1026 on: Today at 05:30:00 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:18:26 pm
:lmao fuckin ell mate you really don't wanna let it go, do you? I spent two years here as a tour guide. Have to know your history there. Your post clearly implied that the risk was only between 1918 and 1940, then after 1990. That is staggeringly factually incorrect.

Enjoy the rest of your time on RAWK. It's very limited.

You should know that we have two very specific warnings templates - "handbagging" and "thread domination" - warnings increase in degree, according to whether or not people follow advice given, or self-moderate more judiciously. This includes any communication via PMs that would cross our moderating lines if the content had been posted publicly.

(Can someone help me out with the Polish for, "Wind yer neck in, lid!"?)
I understand your threat. I was not aware and I apologize for my behavior. Just tell me where did I go wrong in the cited facts?

Risk means something that may happen. If it happened it's not risk, it's reality.
24∗7

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1027 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 05:30:00 pm
I understand your threat. I was not aware and I apologize for my behavior. Just tell me where did I go wrong in the cited facts?

Risk means something that may happen. If it happened it's not risk, it's reality.
I'm neither your tour guide nor your personal historian. Work it out for yourself. Better still, live in a place that you want to lecture others about before lecturing them about it. Life is more than facts that you can cite on a fucking football forum, ffs. There is a thing called "nuance" and another called "historical bias". Kas sa saad aru? Hästi.

And enough with the sanctimony. Risk and reality are not that easily definable or easy to differentiate between here. It's..........a hell of a lot more complicated than you can possible begin to describe. So, stop trying.
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1028 on: Today at 05:38:37 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:33:49 pm
I'm neither your tour guide nor your personal historian. Work it out for yourself. Better still, live in a place that you want to lecture others about before lecturing them about it. Life is more than facts that you can cite on a fucking football forum, ffs. There is a thing called "nuance" and another called "historical bias". Kas sa saad aru? Hästi.

And enough with the sanctimony. Risk and reality are not that easily definable or easy to differentiate between here. It's..........a hell of a lot more complicated than you can possible begin to describe. So, stop trying.
I think there's a misunderstanding between us. I wrote about the risk for Estonian statehood, you, as I understand it, wrote about the risk for Estonians as a nation.
24∗7

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1029 on: Today at 05:48:23 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 05:38:37 pm
I think there's a misunderstanding between us.
I wrote about how people feel here, not the semantic separation between state and population.

And you're right - there's a fundamental misunderstanding here. Not by me though - you simply don't get this place.
Yorkykopite

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1030 on: Today at 05:52:53 pm
Am I missing something here? You both seem to be arguing the same thing - ie that Russia has been pretty much a permanent threat to Estonia for centuries. To which all reasonable people would agree!
24∗7

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1031 on: Today at 05:54:06 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:52:53 pm
Am I missing something here?
It's not about the points, per se, yorky, it's about more than the words themselves...... And I'm not arguing with anyone. Definitely not with you :)
TepidT2O

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1032 on: Today at 06:13:13 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:54:06 pm
It's not about the points, per se, yorky, it's about more than the words themselves...... And I'm not arguing with anyone. Definitely not with you :)
whats the general feeling about the threat of Russian invasion in Estonia?

Is it a genuine concern, and would the majority of ethnic Russians back it?
24∗7

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 06:23:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:13:13 pm
whats the general feeling about the threat of Russian invasion in Estonia?

Is it a genuine concern, and would the majority of ethnic Russians back it?
Actual invasion seems very unlikely - thankfully we're still in the EU ( :P ). If it happened though, then yeah, quite a few here would likely welcome it. There is an entire generation though that still remembers the forced deportations - and there's another generation which was born in Siberia and then resettled here as Estonians in their ancestral lands. Then that generation gave birth to ours. The resistance would be fierce. I'd willingly take up arms to defend Estonia - and I live right next to the naval base, so...

The real threat is a more subtle one than actual guns and bullets. There's a reason why this is known both as the digital and the unicorn nation - it's a great indicator of how seriously Estonia take the cyber threat......!
Offline Sangria

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 06:33:47 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 06:23:08 pm
Actual invasion seems very unlikely - thankfully we're still in the EU ( :P ). If it happened though, then yeah, quite a few here would likely welcome it. There is an entire generation though that still remembers the forced deportations - and there's another generation which was born in Siberia and then resettled here as Estonians in their ancestral lands. Then that generation gave birth to ours. The resistance would be fierce. I'd willingly take up arms to defend Estonia - and I live right next to the naval base, so...

The real threat is a more subtle one than actual guns and bullets. There's a reason why this is known both as the digital and the unicorn nation - it's a great indicator of how seriously Estonia take the cyber threat......!

I read that as Etonians, and had an automatic repulsion reaction.
