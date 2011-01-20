In simple terms Russia say they don’t want Ukraine in NATO because they don’t want a NATO backed nation on their border, is that right? But then if they updated, with a view to installing a Russian backed regime there then won’t they essentially have the same issue with Poland and others?



Or is that all just an excuse for them to invade? Sorry if this was covered many pages back!



Most likely they wouldn't run the country directly themselves but just install a puppet regime thats friendly to them and do what they say, so it creates a buffer of sort. Also they see Ukraine as a bit of a joke and one that should be under influence of them and the more that Ukraine pivots to the West, the more its values become westernised and put his leadership under threat.Putin knows that NATO isn't a threat to them directly but he is using that as an excuse to try to increase his shitty empire. If he was completely fearful of NATO then he wouldn't do this because its likely that the chances of some of the Scandinavian nations joining NATO increases as a result of this.