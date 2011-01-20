Most likely they wouldn't run the country directly themselves but just install a puppet regime thats friendly to them and do what they say, so it creates a buffer of sort. Also they see Ukraine as a bit of a joke and one that should be under influence of them and the more that Ukraine pivots to the West, the more its values become westernised and put his leadership under threat.
Putin knows that NATO isn't a threat to them directly but he is using that as an excuse to try to increase his shitty empire. If he was completely fearful of NATO then he wouldn't do this because its likely that the chances of some of the Scandinavian nations joining NATO increases as a result of this.
Perhaps Belarus and Ukraine would be a buffer from the perspective of Western countries, but not for Putin's Russia. In 1938 Czechoslovakia lost the Sudetenland and fell into the orbit of Nazi Germany as a result of the Munich Agreement. A few months later, it ceased to exist as a state. No agreement with Putin regarding Ukraine will prevent him from gradually absorbing it into imperial Russia, as is the case with Belarus. Talking about the finlandization of Ukraine shows a misunderstanding of Putin's true intentions or is intended to cover up the decision to cede this country to Russia. Against the will of the Ukrainians themselves.
Putin's claims go further, to restore NATO's pre-1997 borders. This would mean excluding the Baltic republics from NATO, but also Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, etc. To achieve this goal, he will act to weaken not only NATO but also the European Union, as was the case with Brexit.