US official says no fundamental change after Biden-Putin call
By AFP
Today, 8:40 pm
WASHINGTON A call today between US President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin brought no major change in the standoff over Russian troops massing near Ukraine, a senior US official says.
The call was professional and substantive and lasted a bit over an hour. There was no fundamental change in the dynamics unfolding now for several weeks, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells reporters.
