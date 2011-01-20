« previous next »
Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 78238 times)

Offline TSC

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #960 on: Today at 02:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:29:31 pm
I sincerely hope you are right but i fear you are not. The military industrial system in the US looks like it has Biden by the balls and is calling the shots.

What does this refer to?  Ie what is the military industrial system and who or what is calling the shots?
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #961 on: Today at 02:57:52 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:46:45 am
The opening moves of this chess game have been made.

Knights and bishops have been developed, pawn structure established and each side begins looking for a weak spot.

There's a phone call today. 

After all this bluster, bullshit and barricade building, Putin and Biden will show the world that they've come to an agreement to continue discussions. Both sides will be standing down gradually, everyone gets to relax and look forward to Covid relief. and both administrations look successful to their constituents.

I really, really hope you're right.
Online jambutty

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #962 on: Today at 04:00:39 pm »
Biden is a consensus bloke.

Unlike the Clown, he doesn't think he's the smartest lad in the room.  He'll listen to the experts, reflect on his experience, then make a decision.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #963 on: Today at 04:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:57:52 pm
I really, really hope you're right.

Trust me.

Didn't I tell yiz Trump had no chance of becoming President?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #964 on: Today at 04:07:33 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:01:43 pm
Trust me.

Didn't I tell yiz Trump had no chance of becoming President?

Oh.

Just worried that we're all going to turn into plastic bottle by the end of all of this. Perhaps I shouldn't be watching the news, anxiety is through the roof because of old men.
Offline Sangria

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #965 on: Today at 04:10:54 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:00:39 pm
Biden is a consensus bloke.

Unlike the Clown, he doesn't think he's the smartest lad in the room.  He'll listen to the experts, reflect on his experience, then make a decision.

Although on Afghanistan he didn't listen to the supposed experts, and the experts came round to his position after the fact. It turned out the experts were looking in the wrong direction, and Biden listened to another set of experts who were the right ones.

Ie. on Afghanistan Biden got pelters for not listening to the military experts, but it turned out the diplomatic experts he listened to were the relevant ones.
