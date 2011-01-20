I sincerely hope you are right but i fear you are not. The military industrial system in the US looks like it has Biden by the balls and is calling the shots.
The opening moves of this chess game have been made.Knights and bishops have been developed, pawn structure established and each side begins looking for a weak spot.There's a phone call today. After all this bluster, bullshit and barricade building, Putin and Biden will show the world that they've come to an agreement to continue discussions. Both sides will be standing down gradually, everyone gets to relax and look forward to Covid relief. and both administrations look successful to their constituents.
I really, really hope you're right.
Trust me.Didn't I tell yiz Trump had no chance of becoming President?
Biden is a consensus bloke.Unlike the Clown, he doesn't think he's the smartest lad in the room. He'll listen to the experts, reflect on his experience, then make a decision.
