Family member, today: "Why is Putin doing this? Doesn't he know we don't want a war?"



It was an odd conversation for a few reasons, particularly this person's belief that wanting a war indicated a "medieval mindset" that the UK and others have "moved beyond".



I'll be honest, I couldn't muster the energy to start listing the wars that England, Great Britain & the UK have prosecuted since the Renaissance, let alone other 'enlightened' nations. There was a big one about a century ago that tragically happened despite apparently nobody really wanting it.



