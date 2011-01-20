« previous next »
Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

killer-heels

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 07:07:16 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:06:31 pm
Looks like invasion is imminent.

Hopefully it ends up being a costly mistake for Putin.

Looks like its taking place some time this coming week.
Sangria

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 07:21:19 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:23:25 pm

Excellent analysis.

Dirty money from former-Soviet kleptocrats is getting all the focus, and it's only in the past decade that there's been a build-up of Russian/former Soveit funding flowing into the Tory Party, but it's wrong to think that dirty money flowing through The City is either a recent phenomenon or confined to former-Soviet kleptocrats.

The British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies have for decades been helping scumbags both hide money and assets from the taxman, and launder dirty money. Dictatorships, primarily in Africa and South America; sportspeople & celebrities; the super-rich in general; organised criminal gangs; drug cartels; bribed state officials from murky countries. The list is endless.

The malevolent hard-right thinktanks and other lowlife that base themselves in Tufton Street have £multi-million budgets to protect this dirty-money circle. And, as you allude to, there's a £multi-billion industry within London that feeds thousands of parasitic companies and individuals.

I think if any good can come of this Putin posturing over Ukraine, it's the surge in public awareness of the influence of malign Russian/former Soviet State kleptocrats and their ill-gotten fortunes, and hopefully a groundswell of opinion that something has to be done.

The Tory scum will seek to distance themselves from any blame and accusations, but they're neck-deep in the whole corrupt cesspit, so the other political parties need to coordinate to pin as much responsibility and shame on them as they can, to extract the most political capital out of it.

I hope those who can are going to press the Brexiteers for their Russian links. Not necessarily the Labour party, but those in its orbit (like Momentum, Led by Donkeys, etc.) Get the message out there that the right is tainted by Russian money and influence.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 07:40:03 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:21:19 pm
Get the message out there that the right is tainted by Russian money and influence.

That message has been out for a long time. For some reason the general public don't care.
Sangria

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 07:42:08 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:40:03 pm
That message has been out for a long time. For some reason the general public don't care.

If the government are going to impose sanctions on Russia, then the anti-Russia message is going to be out there and prominent. Go after the likes of Aaron Banks, so the more the government tries to act gung ho over Russia, the more the message is reinforced.
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 08:01:54 pm
Christiane Amanpour@amanpour·35 min
Official from a NATO ally tells me Pres Biden told them today the US does believe Vladimir Putin has decided to attack Ukraine. Next week.
Mister men

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:32:52 pm
Very very disappointed with the lack of effort from Biden and his administration on this issue. Needed to stand up to the bully and hasn't.
redbyrdz

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:52:41 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:01:54 pm
Christiane Amanpour@amanpour·35 min
Official from a NATO ally tells me Pres Biden told them today the US does believe Vladimir Putin has decided to attack Ukraine. Next week.

Spiegel.de saying next Wednesday. Thats what the US told nato.
Yorkykopite

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:54:14 pm
I don't think the European Cup Final will be in St Petersburg this year.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:54:36 pm
Putin and Biden due to speak to each other tomorrow according to CNN.

Well, that's something I suppose. With respect to the European nations - Putin wants to be treated as an equal with the US.
killer-heels

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:58:55 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:54:36 pm
Putin and Biden due to speak to each other tomorrow according to CNN.

Well, that's something I suppose. With respect to the European nations - Putin wants to be treated as an equal with the US.

What is the point really? Biden says if you invade then huge sanctions, Putin says NATO should fuck off, Biden says thats not possible, etc.
west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:17:52 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:54:14 pm
I don't think the European Cup Final will be in St Petersburg this year.

Ill bet you a £10 for the RAWK servers it will.

You cant expect UEFA to make a moral decision.
Circa1892

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:17:57 pm
Ultimately - nobody is going to go to war with Russia over the Ukraine and Russia have probably decided they can cope with sanctions again.
Caligula?

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:26:20 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:17:57 pm
Ultimately - nobody is going to go to war with Russia over the Ukraine and Russia have probably decided they can cope with sanctions again.

Except this isn't just about Ukraine.
BarryCrocker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:26:31 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:17:52 pm
Ill bet you a £10 for the RAWK servers it will.

You cant expect UEFA to make a moral decision.

Yugoslavia were kicked out in 1992 (paving the way for Denmark to win the lot). I'd go as far as saying they'll get banned from the World Cup in Qatar as well.
Riquende

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:42:04 pm
Family member, today: "Why is Putin doing this? Doesn't he know we don't want a war?"

It was an odd conversation for a few reasons, particularly this person's belief that wanting a war indicated a "medieval mindset" that the UK and others have "moved beyond".

I'll be honest, I couldn't muster the energy to start listing the wars that England, Great Britain & the UK have prosecuted since the Renaissance, let alone other 'enlightened' nations. There was a big one about a century ago that tragically happened despite apparently nobody really wanting it.

Yorkykopite

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:45:57 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:17:52 pm
Ill bet you a £10 for the RAWK servers it will.

You cant expect UEFA to make a moral decision.

Aye go on.

Though after reading your second line I realise I've no chance!
west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:55:34 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:26:31 pm
Yugoslavia were kicked out in 1992 (paving the way for Denmark to win the lot). I'd go as far as saying they'll get banned from the World Cup in Qatar as well.

Very different situation from what I know (I was only 10 in 1992 mind) but were talking about a single game in St Petersburg, which without checking a map is still further from any potential fighting then a decent chunk of the rest of Europe.

More importantly from UEFAs point of view Id also imagine Russia has paid handsomely to host the final.
west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:00:41 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:45:57 pm
Aye go on.

Though after reading your second line I realise I've no chance!

To be honest if morals came into it they wouldnt be allowed near any sporting event for their systematic doping, never mind the politics or invading Ukraine.
BarryCrocker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:15:49 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:55:34 pm
Very different situation from what I know (I was only 10 in 1992 mind) but were talking about a single game in St Petersburg, which without checking a map is still further from any potential fighting then a decent chunk of the rest of Europe.

More importantly from UEFAs point of view Id also imagine Russia has paid handsomely to host the final.

Yugoslavia were banned as a result of United Nations Security Council Resolution 757.

(g) prevent the participation of persons and teams representing Yugoslavia in sporting events hosted on their territory;

If the UN move against Russia then it's out of UEFA & FIFA hands.
FlashingBlade

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:16:29 pm
Putin is making this move for a number of reasons but what encourages him amd the Russian Hawks is the disintegration of the unification of the EU over the past ten years..the rise of populist politics destabilising each European nation but most of all Trump signalling a willingness of his US to be a weaker member of Nato. The  individual actions of European state ministers to speak to Putin instead of a unified collective spproach provides all the confirmation Putin needs.....what follows who knows..one things for sure UEFA will probably think its still ok to have CL final in Russia..Gazprom will insist.
west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:17:46 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:15:49 pm
Yugoslavia were banned as a result of United Nations Security Council Resolution 757.

(g) prevent the participation of persons and teams representing Yugoslavia in sporting events hosted on their territory;

If the UN move against Russia then it's out of UEFA & FIFA hands.

Russia has a UN veto doesnt it?
FlashingBlade

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:20:07 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:15:49 pm
Yugoslavia were banned as a result of United Nations Security Council Resolution 757.

(g) prevent the participation of persons and teams representing Yugoslavia in sporting events hosted on their territory;

If the UN move against Russia then it's out of UEFA & FIFA hands.

and we all know the UN takes no shit from no one and acts decisively and swiftly......
FlashingBlade

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:21:54 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:17:46 pm
Russia has a UN veto doesnt it?

yup..and China.
