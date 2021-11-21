Viewing Russians as one nation is a mistake. In fact, Russia is inhabited by many nations the communists during the Soviet era tried to merge into the "soviet people".
The most important link between these nations is the Russian imperial idea, in which the West is always portrayed as the main enemy of "Mother Russia". The idea is omnipresent in the local propaganda and accepted by the vast majority of society. To sustain this idea, they will do whatever the ruler demands of them.
It is also worth remembering about the demographic situation in Russia. The population of Russia is steadily declining and this process has been aggravated by the pandemic. Particularly the number of ethnic Russians is drastically dropping, as opposite to the number of non-ethnics which is increasing, especially in the Caucasus region. With the current trend, ethnic Russians would constitute a minority in their own country in a dozen or so years.
An attack on Ukraine, including the incorporation of its eastern regions with the Russian-speaking population affiliated with ethnic Russians (at least in Moscow propaganda), would stop this demographic trend. Similarly, the incorporation of Belarus, which has been subject to systematic russification in the Soviet Union and since Lukashenko took power in the 1990s.
The very concept of Moscow 'merging' the Russian-speaking lands also threatens the Baltic countries inhabited by a large Russian speaking minority.
BTW to call all the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine Russian is as much a mistake as to call the English-speaking Irish English.