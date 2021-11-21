« previous next »
Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 10:50:22 pm
What I will say is that I hope that a compromise solution can be found where Crimea gets recognized as part of Russia in exchange for Ukrainian sovereignity being guaranteed elsewhere and the border getting demilitarised. Possibly with a border fence and with a lot stronger autonomy for Donbas and Luhansk. Both Ukrainians and Crimeans are suffering from the current limbo. I think it was an unfortunate process eight years ago but at some points you have to recognize facts - that it's Russian land and that the people who live there are happy about that. They deserve the chance to get tourism back and a chance to interact with the rest of the world's economy.

Russia are not a nation I consider hostile to us, they're more like rivals in a different power structure more than actively confrontational. I can understand why Ukrainians feel that way, but in general the paranoia in the west about Russia this or Russia that doesn't help. At some point we will need them as China flexes more and more and will be needed to be kept in check. For all the niceties exchanged between the two, the Chinese government would stab them in the back in three seconds if they would perceive benefits from it.

So, for me it's about pragmatic reasons and also geographical. It's a lot better for us Swedes if the cross-Baltic relations are like in the 90s and 00s and that's why I proritize calming tensions over anything else. I hope it works out and that Ukraine remains an independent and neutral country for the sake of stability everywhere. They need to reform their political system and somehow root out the corruption. It's one of the very worst countries to live in Europe in spite of its enormous supply of arable land as a natural resource, which is a tragedy in its own right. I do believe from a tactical standpoint, letting Crimea go and focusing on the internal reforms will benefit them in the long run.

Ah yes. They've only killed three people using radiation poisoning and highly unstable nerve agents since 2006 on British soil. Just a spirited rivalry! Don't forget that funny time they killed 10 British civilians onboard a standard commercial flight in 2014.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Lucas DuoFlush on Today at 01:31:16 am
Ah yes. They've only killed three people using radiation poisoning and highly unstable nerve agents since 2006 on British soil. Just a spirited rivalry! Don't forget that funny time they killed 10 British civilians onboard a standard commercial flight in 2014.

He's a Swede, why would ex-Russians killed in the UK concern them politically?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Viewing Russians as one nation is a mistake. In fact, Russia is inhabited by many nations the communists during the Soviet era tried to merge into the "soviet people".

The most important link between these nations is the Russian imperial idea, in which the West is always portrayed as the main enemy of "Mother Russia". The idea is omnipresent in the local propaganda and accepted by the vast majority of society. To sustain this idea, they will do whatever the ruler demands of them.

It is also worth remembering about the demographic situation in Russia. The population of Russia is steadily declining and this process has been aggravated by the pandemic. Particularly the number of ethnic Russians is drastically dropping, as opposite to the number of non-ethnics which is increasing, especially in the Caucasus region. With the current trend, ethnic Russians would constitute a minority in their own country in a dozen or so years.

An attack on Ukraine, including the incorporation of its eastern regions with the Russian-speaking population affiliated with ethnic Russians (at least in Moscow propaganda), would stop this demographic trend. Similarly, the incorporation of Belarus, which has been subject to systematic russification in the Soviet Union and since Lukashenko took power in the 1990s.

The very concept of Moscow 'merging' the Russian-speaking lands also threatens the Baltic countries inhabited by a large Russian speaking minority.

BTW to call all the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine Russian is as much a mistake as to call the English-speaking Irish English.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 10:50:22 pm
What I will say is that I hope that a compromise solution can be found where Crimea gets recognized as part of Russia in exchange for Ukrainian sovereignity being guaranteed elsewhere and the border getting demilitarised. Possibly with a border fence and with a lot stronger autonomy for Donbas and Luhansk. Both Ukrainians and Crimeans are suffering from the current limbo. I think it was an unfortunate process eight years ago but at some points you have to recognize facts - that it's Russian land and that the people who live there are happy about that. They deserve the chance to get tourism back and a chance to interact with the rest of the world's economy.

Russia are not a nation I consider hostile to us, they're more like rivals in a different power structure more than actively confrontational. I can understand why Ukrainians feel that way, but in general the paranoia in the west about Russia this or Russia that doesn't help. At some point we will need them as China flexes more and more and will be needed to be kept in check. For all the niceties exchanged between the two, the Chinese government would stab them in the back in three seconds if they would perceive benefits from it.

So, for me it's about pragmatic reasons and also geographical. It's a lot better for us Swedes if the cross-Baltic relations are like in the 90s and 00s and that's why I proritize calming tensions over anything else. I hope it works out and that Ukraine remains an independent and neutral country for the sake of stability everywhere. They need to reform their political system and somehow root out the corruption. It's one of the very worst countries to live in Europe in spite of its enormous supply of arable land as a natural resource, which is a tragedy in its own right. I do believe from a tactical standpoint, letting Crimea go and focusing on the internal reforms will benefit them in the long run.

I hope that you Swedes are never menaced by Russia, never having bits of your country annexed by Moscow, and never put in a position where you're calling on the help of your allies.

"Sorry Sweden, from a tactical point of view it's probably better that we let the Russians take some of your northern bits. It's 'unfortunate' but there again the Russians do deserve to develop a bit of tourism. Just being hard-headed and pragmatic, like. Hope you don't mind."

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:53:18 am
I hope that you Swedes are never menaced by Russia, never having bits of your country annexed by Moscow, and never put in a position where you're calling on the help of your allies.

"Sorry Sweden, from a tactical point of view it's probably better that we let the Russians take some of your northern bits. It's 'unfortunate' but there again the Russians do deserve to develop a bit of tourism. Just being hard-headed and pragmatic, like. Hope you don't mind."
I think Russia has a long term special interest in the touristic island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea. Swedish armaments on this island must cause legitimate concern in Russia and require some intervention.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/nato-would-be-overwhelmed-by-russian-forces-in-the-baltics-war-games-find-a6853196.html

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 07:33:36 am
BTW to call all the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine Russian is as much a mistake as to call the English-speaking Irish English.

Indeed. A few weeks back, someone made a parody of this WaPo map of Ukraine:



showing Ireland at the time of independence:



https://twitter.com/adamrangpr/status/1484989388463525889
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 07:33:36 am


BTW to call all the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine Russian is as much a mistake as to call the English-speaking Irish English.

Indeed..  I guess we better start telling all the older generations across the Baltic States, and other sovereign former Soviet States, that they are Russian too.  ;)
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:20:07 am
Indeed..  I guess we better start telling all the older generations across the Baltic States, and other sovereign former Soviet States, that they are Russian too.  ;)
I'm fucked up, I also know Russian.  ;D
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 11:38:39 am
I'm fucked up, I also know Russian.  ;D

Off you go.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:53:18 am
I hope that you Swedes are never menaced by Russia, never having bits of your country annexed by Moscow, and never put in a position where you're calling on the help of your allies.

"Sorry Sweden, from a tactical point of view it's probably better that we let the Russians take some of your northern bits. It's 'unfortunate' but there again the Russians do deserve to develop a bit of tourism. Just being hard-headed and pragmatic, like. Hope you don't mind."


If the alternative is that potentially hundreds of thousands die in a war?

Or even that this triggers WW3?

Is a small corner of Ukraine (that has a majority ethnic-Russian population) really a hill for us all to die on?

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:06:32 pm

If the alternative is that potentially hundreds of thousands die in a war?

Or even that this triggers WW3?

Is a small corner of Ukraine (that has a majority ethnic-Russian population) really a hill for us all to die on?



I don't think it will trigger WW3. I don't think Putin is that crazy.

But that is the Munich argument I suppose. Sudetenland, you know. It's a bit 'German' anyway isn't it? Are we going to risk a Second World War for that faraway country about which no one knows anything etc.

I would have thought it just as likely that there'd be a WW3 started by caving into Putin. For then he'd turn his attention to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
We have no Russian speakers, no natural resources that they don't have a ton more of and we don't have the main Atlantic unlike Norway. Our government knows it which is why they oppose NATO membership but the increased manning of Gotland and the increased defence budget is more like an insurance policy. Also the prospect of Finland getting subject to any foreign invasion is extremely remote. They're also a very hard target should someone consider invading them from the east with tens of thousands of soldiers permanently stationed near the border.

Russia also want to sell natural gas and oil to Europe and suggesting they'd be starting a war with the wealthier countries that are the ones affording their stuff is really insulting their intelligence. The Russians aren't the beacon of liberty but a lot freer than some of the countries they're compared with. The average lifespan of males is just above 60 years there if I recall correctly due to the rampant alcoholism and drug abuse. They have a lot on their plate domestically and can't afford much more than patrolling their own backyard. Without the sales of the natural resources, Russia crumbles and Putin knows this. That's why it doesn't make any sense for him to pursue anything more than sabre rattling. The Ukrainians don't seem to be too concerned about imminent full-scale invasions for example.

As for us, Russia or the Soviet Union haven't invaded a single Germanic-speaking country that didn't attack them first (Germany) for many centuries. Their chessboard is historically the Baltic and Slavic parts of Europe which is why those pounced on joining NATO quickly.

NATO are armed to the teeth in the easternmost part of the alliance so it's fantasy to believe that the Russians would decide to invade those countries. In addition, they already have the Kaliningrad Oblast which grants access to the ice-free portion of the Baltic Sea. Rather, it's about controlling Belarus, Ukraine and Kazakhstan via proxies and preventing future Chinese aggressions towards Siberia via flattering PR statements to them that are the geopolitical concerns for them.

All in all, I just would like to see a future where we can co-exist with Russia. It's just such a pointless exercise to focus on them when Xi Jinping is the real enemy of free humanity. I have nothing against Russians or the country in general, nor anything against Ukraine. Both countries have a strong shared history with us due to the Swedish Viking exploration of the rivers.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 02:54:13 pm
We have no Russian speakers, no natural resources that they don't have a ton more of and we don't have the main Atlantic unlike Norway. Our government knows it which is why they oppose NATO membership but the increased manning of Gotland and the increased defence budget is more like an insurance policy. Also the prospect of Finland getting subject to any foreign invasion is extremely remote. They're also a very hard target should someone consider invading them from the east with tens of thousands of soldiers permanently stationed near the border.

Well yes, the Russians know how hard it is to invade Finland. They did so after signing a peace treaty with the Nazis in 1939. Fortunately for you, I suppose, the Finns do fight like tigers. But, rest assured, I'm sure if the Finns did collapse and the Russians eyed you up next, NATO would come to your rescue - regardless of whether you're a member or not.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 02:54:13 pm
We have no Russian speakers, no natural resources that they don't have a ton more of and we don't have the main Atlantic unlike Norway. Our government knows it which is why they oppose NATO membership but the increased manning of Gotland and the increased defence budget is more like an insurance policy. Also the prospect of Finland getting subject to any foreign invasion is extremely remote. They're also a very hard target should someone consider invading them from the east with tens of thousands of soldiers permanently stationed near the border. (...)

As for us, Russia or the Soviet Union haven't invaded a single Germanic-speaking country that didn't attack them first (Germany) for many centuries. Their chessboard is historically the Baltic and Slavic parts of Europe which is why those pounced on joining NATO quickly.

My cottage is on the edge of the forest, why should I worry about a fire on the other side of the village?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 02:54:13 pm
We have no Russian speakers, no natural resources that they don't have a ton more of and we don't have the main Atlantic unlike Norway. Our government knows it which is why they oppose NATO membership but the increased manning of Gotland and the increased defence budget is more like an insurance policy. Also the prospect of Finland getting subject to any foreign invasion is extremely remote. They're also a very hard target should someone consider invading them from the east with tens of thousands of soldiers permanently stationed near the border.

Russia also want to sell natural gas and oil to Europe and suggesting they'd be starting a war with the wealthier countries that are the ones affording their stuff is really insulting their intelligence. The Russians aren't the beacon of liberty but a lot freer than some of the countries they're compared with. The average lifespan of males is just above 60 years there if I recall correctly due to the rampant alcoholism and drug abuse. They have a lot on their plate domestically and can't afford much more than patrolling their own backyard. Without the sales of the natural resources, Russia crumbles and Putin knows this. That's why it doesn't make any sense for him to pursue anything more than sabre rattling. The Ukrainians don't seem to be too concerned about imminent full-scale invasions for example.

As for us, Russia or the Soviet Union haven't invaded a single Germanic-speaking country that didn't attack them first (Germany) for many centuries. Their chessboard is historically the Baltic and Slavic parts of Europe which is why those pounced on joining NATO quickly.

NATO are armed to the teeth in the easternmost part of the alliance so it's fantasy to believe that the Russians would decide to invade those countries. In addition, they already have the Kaliningrad Oblast which grants access to the ice-free portion of the Baltic Sea. Rather, it's about controlling Belarus, Ukraine and Kazakhstan via proxies and preventing future Chinese aggressions towards Siberia via flattering PR statements to them that are the geopolitical concerns for them.

All in all, I just would like to see a future where we can co-exist with Russia. It's just such a pointless exercise to focus on them when Xi Jinping is the real enemy of free humanity. I have nothing against Russians or the country in general, nor anything against Ukraine. Both countries have a strong shared history with us due to the Swedish Viking exploration of the rivers.



 :thumbup

The comparisons to Hitler and Nazi Germany in the 30's are silly. Remember that Putin has been in power 22 years and during that time hasn't sought to expand the physical boundaries of Russia, barring the annexation of Crimea, where it's entire Black Sea naval operation was based (plus that Crimea was never part of Ukraine, and only 'gifted' to them in an admin capacity in 1953 when Khruschev was trying to shore up his support in his internal power-struggle with Malenkov and the Crimea gesture won the support of new CPU First Secretary Kyrychenko)

Putin is an evil scumbag, but some let the hatred of him blind them to reality of the situation.


Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:43:56 pm
I don't think it will trigger WW3. I don't think Putin is that crazy.

But that is the Munich argument I suppose. Sudetenland, you know. It's a bit 'German' anyway isn't it? Are we going to risk a Second World War for that faraway country about which no one knows anything etc.

I would have thought it just as likely that there'd be a WW3 started by caving into Putin. For then he'd turn his attention to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

The similarities to 1938 and 1939 are certainly strong, but Ill go back to my same point as yesterday. If a majority of those in the Sudetenland wanted to be part of Germany or people of Crimea want to be part of Russia should they be denied their right to self determination? Should their freedoms be the price we pay to keep a despot in check? And to be exact, I am only talking about those regions where people want to join Russia, not the rest of Ukraine, or anywhere else that does not want to be part of Russia or under its influence.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
We have a bilateral agreement with the United States where in exchange for us not building nukes during the cold war, they are obligated to defend any excursion into our territory. We also have a quiet military alliance with Finland since a long time ago. Basically, Sweden and Finland are joined at the hip for military purposes and there's a reason why any new PM in either country always make their first visit to the other. I live on the Baltic coast and I have zero concerns or worries. Swedes are usually treated very well when visiting or living in Russia also.

What I'm thankful of instead is that the Chinese government is on the other side of the planet.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:59:12 pm
The similarities to 1938 and 1939 are certainly strong, but Ill go back to my same point as yesterday. If a majority of those in the Sudetenland wanted to be part of Germany or people of Crimea want to be part of Russia should they be denied their right to self determination? Should their freedoms be the price we pay to keep a despot in check? And to be exact, I am only talking about those regions where people want to join Russia, not the rest of Ukraine, or anywhere else that does not want to be part of Russia or under its influence.

Those are fair questions - and not easy to answer. Self-determination always sounds easy, but is extremely difficult in practice - as the idealistic Woodrow Wilson found out at Versailles after the Great War when 'self-determination' was all the rage. It's especially difficult where there is a patchwork of ethnicities and where political-national allegiances are not clear-cut. It gets messier still where there have been mass expulsions or mass murder of indigenous populations, as happened in Crimea during and after the Second World War.

There is also the endlessly irritating question of 'who gets to vote in self-determination ballots?' There are many Irish nationalists who feel the fate of Ulster should have been determined by all Irishmen, and not just those living in the province. This can be applied to Crimea now. Or it could have been had Putin not simply conquered the place and annexed it. (Yes there was a vote of sorts, but a vote surrounded by Russian bayonets).

As for eastern Ukraine and Sudetenland, who knows how a free vote would go? Safe to say that such is the ethnic/linguistic mix that the result could never be 'clean' and 'final'. There would always remain a large minority (perhaps as much as 49 per cent) who detested the result and would be determined to reverse it. One way round this might be to set a benchmark of 75 per cent before any change could be affected.

It is tricky. I suppose I'd look more kindly on self-determination in Crimea if the regions of Russia - itself a patchwork - were also opened to self-determination ballots. As it is, the whole thing looks like good old-fashioned Russian imperialism. And we all hate imperialism, right?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:59:12 pm
The similarities to 1938 and 1939 are certainly strong, but Ill go back to my same point as yesterday. If a majority of those in the Sudetenland wanted to be part of Germany or people of Crimea want to be part of Russia should they be denied their right to self determination? Should their freedoms be the price we pay to keep a despot in check? And to be exact, I am only talking about those regions where people want to join Russia, not the rest of Ukraine, or anywhere else that does not want to be part of Russia or under its influence.
You certainly did not read my answer, because your insistence on the recognition of the results of the bogus referendum held under the Russian guns is surprising. You may find some relevant information concerning the Crimea "referendum" in the below link.

Let me quote part of it: Putins own Human Rights Council confirmed, after a visit to Crimea, that the turnout had been much lower than reported, and the results far less overwhelmingly in favour of joining Russia.  The report found that while a large majority of residents of Sevastopol (where the Russian Black Sea Fleet was based) had voted for joining Russia (turnout of 50-80%), the turnout for all of Crimea was from 30-50% and only 50-60% of those voted for joining Russia. 

The authors also noted that Crimean residents had voted less for joining Russia, than for what they called an end to corrupt lawlessness and thieving rule of people brought in from Donetsk (where Viktor Yanukovych and most of his people were from).  It was only in Sevastopol, they say, that people genuinely voted for joining Russia.  The report was prepared by Council member Yevgeny Bobrov; together with prominent human rights defender Svetlana Gannushkina and lawyer Olga Tsetlina, following a visit to Simferopol and Sevastopol from April 15-18. 

https://khpg.org/en/1458089893

For a referendum to be recognized by international community of "civilized states", certain conditions must be met. In the case of Crimea, I have presented them to you briefly but not exhaustively in my reply. I'm sure however, Russia is not going to accept them in the nearest future. Whether Ukraine is to yield under the threat of force is a question to the authorities and people of this country. If this happens, because other countries will not help the victim of coercion, we will say goodbye to the current international legal order and the threat of using force will become a standard measure of international politics.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:10:39 pm
Those are fair questions - and not easy to answer. Self-determination always sounds easy, but is extremely difficult in practice - as the idealistic Woodrow Wilson found out at Versailles after the Great War when 'self-determination' was all the rage. It's especially difficult where there is a patchwork of ethnicities and where political-national allegiances are not clear-cut. It gets messier still where there have been mass expulsions or mass murder of indigenous populations, as happened in Crimea during and after the Second World War.

There is also the endlessly irritating question of 'who gets to vote in self-determination ballots?' There are many Irish nationalists who feel the fate of Ulster should have been determined by all Irishmen, and not just those living in the province. This can be applied to Crimea now. Or it could have been had Putin not simply conquered the place and annexed it. (Yes there was a vote of sorts, but a vote surrounded by Russian bayonets).

As for eastern Ukraine and Sudetenland, who knows how a free vote would go? Safe to say that such is the ethnic/linguistic mix that the result could never be 'clean' and 'final'. There would always remain a large minority (perhaps as much as 49 per cent) who detested the result and would be determined to reverse it. One way round this might be to set a benchmark of 75 per cent before any change could be affected.

It is tricky. I suppose I'd look more kindly on self-determination in Crimea if the regions of Russia - itself a patchwork - were also opened to self-determination ballots. As it is, the whole thing looks like good old-fashioned Russian imperialism. And we all hate imperialism, right?

Thanks for the detailed response, and were certainly in agreement that its not easy and its incredibly messy.
