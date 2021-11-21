We have no Russian speakers, no natural resources that they don't have a ton more of and we don't have the main Atlantic unlike Norway. Our government knows it which is why they oppose NATO membership but the increased manning of Gotland and the increased defence budget is more like an insurance policy. Also the prospect of Finland getting subject to any foreign invasion is extremely remote. They're also a very hard target should someone consider invading them from the east with tens of thousands of soldiers permanently stationed near the border.



Russia also want to sell natural gas and oil to Europe and suggesting they'd be starting a war with the wealthier countries that are the ones affording their stuff is really insulting their intelligence. The Russians aren't the beacon of liberty but a lot freer than some of the countries they're compared with. The average lifespan of males is just above 60 years there if I recall correctly due to the rampant alcoholism and drug abuse. They have a lot on their plate domestically and can't afford much more than patrolling their own backyard. Without the sales of the natural resources, Russia crumbles and Putin knows this. That's why it doesn't make any sense for him to pursue anything more than sabre rattling. The Ukrainians don't seem to be too concerned about imminent full-scale invasions for example.



As for us, Russia or the Soviet Union haven't invaded a single Germanic-speaking country that didn't attack them first (Germany) for many centuries. Their chessboard is historically the Baltic and Slavic parts of Europe which is why those pounced on joining NATO quickly.



NATO are armed to the teeth in the easternmost part of the alliance so it's fantasy to believe that the Russians would decide to invade those countries. In addition, they already have the Kaliningrad Oblast which grants access to the ice-free portion of the Baltic Sea. Rather, it's about controlling Belarus, Ukraine and Kazakhstan via proxies and preventing future Chinese aggressions towards Siberia via flattering PR statements to them that are the geopolitical concerns for them.



All in all, I just would like to see a future where we can co-exist with Russia. It's just such a pointless exercise to focus on them when Xi Jinping is the real enemy of free humanity. I have nothing against Russians or the country in general, nor anything against Ukraine. Both countries have a strong shared history with us due to the Swedish Viking exploration of the rivers.