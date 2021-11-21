CIT (en)
The shift of 41st army vehicles, which could be soon joined by personnel, in addition to other units (such as the 20th army based in the area) as well as follow-on NG troops, suggest that one scenario of a Russian attack is a deep thrust south towards Chernihiv and possibly Kyiv.
Importantly, the @FranceTVEurope report from Bryansk region also shows vehicles of Russia's National Guard (Rosgvardia), that could be used as occupation/counterinsurgency forces in the event of a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russian military watchers have recently noted that a massive camp in Yelnya, Smolensk region, has nearly emptied.
We believe these vehicles have moved to Bryansk region to the south, to areas just dozens of kilometers from the Ukrainian border.