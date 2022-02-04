« previous next »
Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 11:48:22 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  4, 2022, 11:35:47 am

That says more about your inherent bias than anything else.

I've said nothing remotely pro-Russia

I'd agree.

I don't think our Warsaw correspondent realises how useless our Government is and when you look at the recent incumbents of Foreign Secretary Johnson, Hunt, Raab, Truss you'd have to back to George Brown in the mid 60s to reach the same level of incompetence.

And I'm sure the direct and indirect influence and dirt on the Tories available to the Russians will come into play at sometime.
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 11:52:01 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  4, 2022, 11:35:47 am

That says more about your inherent bias than anything else.

I've said nothing remotely pro-Russia
You spread Russian bullshit about the NATO countries. It just so happens about those most opposed to Russia's aggressive policy in Eastern Europe.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 11:53:41 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on February  4, 2022, 11:52:01 am
You spread Russian bullshit about the NATO countries. It just so happens about those most opposed to Russia's aggressive policy in Eastern Europe.


Cruiser

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 11:56:11 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February  4, 2022, 11:41:07 am
Putin is a despot and a prick, but when tensions are inflamed Johnson is not the person. Never will be. Feels like Britain and USA are almost goading him at times.

That's exactly what they're doing. The constant pressure, statements and news of deployments are to push Putin into a corner and make him act. There will be more deployments later, but to keep the pressure on, these will be in trickles.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 11:56:14 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February  4, 2022, 11:48:22 am
I'd agree.

I don't think our Warsaw correspondent realises how useless our Government is and when you look at the recent incumbents of Foreign Secretary Johnson, Hunt, Raab, Truss you'd have to back to George Brown in the mid 60s to reach the same level of incompetence.

And I'm sure the direct and indirect influence and dirt on the Tories available to the Russians will come into play at sometime.
That's why I wrote about "perception" and not what policy will be implemented in real life.
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 12:18:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  4, 2022, 11:53:41 am


have damaged the standing of the UK in the eyes of the international community.  Who creates that proverbial international community, European Commission?

That's a laughably sycophantic and skewed take.   :lmao

Macron's been talking to Putin on the matter for the past few weeks, and looks to be the grown-up in the room.  any progress in de-escalation?

Meanwhile, Washington has been exaggerating the chances of war there - So why these calls made by Macron to Putin and diplomatic talks at the highest level around the world? - I expect from interlocutors some elementary logic of argumentation.

If there is no war - and I'm confident there won't be   :lmao, see comment above, it looks your logic failed again

"whilst both Russia and Ukraine say there won't be a war" - Ok, you believe Putin's word. Your choice why, but you did not provide any argument, contrary to the known facts. The Ukrainian authorities fear panic in the country, which is fully understandable.

Uncle Sam has been playing his geopolitical shenanigans - the classic conclusion of an argument in Russian propaganda.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 12:33:13 pm
I think you need to stop digging at this point.
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 12:42:52 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  4, 2022, 12:33:13 pm
I think you need to stop digging at this point.
No problem, mate. No hard feelings.
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 09:19:07 pm
A new article in the New York Times:

"On Ukraine, Many Russians Have No Doubt: Its the Fault of the U.S."

MOSCOW  After touring the grand, marble-clad Victory museum in Moscow, dedicated to the Soviet Unions triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II, the two visitors concluded that the situation today is not all that different: Russia is under attack again.

America badly wants to start this war, said Olga A. Petrova, a retiree, referring to the simmering conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine. NATO wants to bring its troops to our borders, they looked for our weak spots and they found Ukraine, she said, adding that Americans dont even know where Ukraine is on the map.

Mrs. Petrovas conviction that the United States is fomenting war between Russia and Ukraine reflects the thinking of many Russians, including her companion, Tamara N. Ivanova, who watches the two main talk shows on the countrys state-run television channels.

It is a message hammered home daily by the Kremlins propaganda machine.

Russians argue over a host of domestic issues, like the governments response to the coronavirus pandemic or ballooning inflation. Others, fed up with the Kremlins manipulation of the news media, have just opted out. But there is one thing many seem to agree with President Vladimir V. Putin about: If war does come, it will be the Americans fault.

The Levada Center, one of the few independent pollsters in Russia, says that 50 percent of Russians see the United States and NATO as responsible for rising tensions. Fewer than 5 percent blame the Kremlin.

Ms. Ivanova says she can see clearly how people in Ukraine and the West have been brainwashed. Her steadfast support of the Kremlin line is not surprising, given that pensioners like her constitute the core of President Vladimir V. Putins base.

In past years, a subset of younger, chiefly urban people might have taken to the streets in protest, but dissenting voices have been muzzled by a crackdown on demonstrations, independent news media and rights groups that began in earnest a year ago. Scores of young activists have been detained, expelled from universities and driven out of the country.

In response, says Sergei Belanovsky, a sociologist who studies public opinion, many Russians, including the countrys youth, have just opted out of following the news. (...)

Many Russians share the belief that they are powerless to influence events, a sociologist, Grigory Yudin, recently told Ekho Moskvy, a state-owned but liberal-leaning radio station. The lack of public outcry is in stark contrast to the response in 2014, after Mr. Putin annexed Ukraines Crimean peninsula.

Back then, about 50,000 people came out to protest the military action in Moscow. Now, even an online petition circulating since Jan. 30 has received only 5,000 signatures.

Citizens of Russia are becoming hostages of criminal adventurism, which is dictating Russias foreign policy line, the authors of the petition, prominent Russian intellectuals, wrote.

But no one asks the citizens of Russia, they added. There is no public discussion. Only one point of view is presented on state television, and that is the point of view of the supporters of the war. (...)

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/04/world/europe/russia-public-opinion-ukraine-us-nato.html?referringSource=articleShare
BarryCrocker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 10:53:18 pm
I see Vlad and Xi had some meetings prior to the opening of the Winter Olympics. It looks like Russia is trying to open up some markets for imports/exports should the door to the West shut with sanctions. It's unfortunately looking more like he's going to invade and any chumminess with China could mean they see it as an opportunity to move on Taiwan cause the US/NATO/AUKUS can't deal with the two issues at the same time.
jambutty

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 11:30:25 pm
I think Vlad is disturbed by NATO's reticent willingness to engage.  Biden's muff may have given him a false sense of security and he's scrambling for a face saving fallback posiiton. 

Cybersecurity and Rob knows what else is primary on Blinken's mind, but I don't think it's Donbass.

President for Life a fat bastard and the New Year has barely started.
Robinred

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
February 4, 2022, 11:35:23 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  4, 2022, 10:53:18 pm
I see Vlad and Xi had some meetings prior to the opening of the Winter Olympics. It looks like Russia is trying to open up some markets for imports/exports should the door to the West shut with sanctions. It's unfortunately looking more like he's going to invade and any chumminess with China could mean they see it as an opportunity to move on Taiwan cause the US/NATO/AUKUS can't deal with the two issues at the same time.

A pair of opportunistic twats. But it is and was to be expected given the state of government in the US, UK and Germany. Very difficult to predict how this plays out; the markets in the west for Chinese manufactured goods are huge - which side is in greater need of the other is moot. Ditto Russian gas.
cdav

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Yesterday at 12:11:05 pm
Not sure its in Russia's long term interest to become entwined with China. The power isn't equally shared between then and their long term goals are going to cause friction between them in areas like central Asia and the Arctic.

Still think the best thing the West and Nato can do is to try to contain them, put pressure on through sanctions as punishment for any aggression, look to remove the influence of oligarchs and Russian money from political systems and accelerate plans to diversify energy sources so they are not beholden to despotic regimes (Saudis, Russia etc)
killer-heels

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Yesterday at 01:16:15 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 12:11:05 pm
Not sure its in Russia's long term interest to become entwined with China. The power isn't equally shared between then and their long term goals are going to cause friction between them in areas like central Asia and the Arctic.

Still think the best thing the West and Nato can do is to try to contain them, put pressure on through sanctions as punishment for any aggression, look to remove the influence of oligarchs and Russian money from political systems and accelerate plans to diversify energy sources so they are not beholden to despotic regimes (Saudis, Russia etc)

Dont think its possible to contain China in particular. Think most accept that within the next decade or two, they will be the most powerful country in the world. The west has had its time.
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm
The Telegraph: "The inside story of Vladimir Putins mythical obsession with Ukraine"

The current crisis has pushed Europe to the brink of war. No matter how it ends, Mr Putin will be back for Ukraine.

More: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/02/05/inside-story-vladimir-putins-mythical-obsession-ukraine/
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Yesterday at 11:15:37 pm
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russia has in place about 70% of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is sending more battalion tactical groups to the border with its neighbor, two U.S. officials said on Saturday.

In the last two weeks, the number of battalion tactical groups in the border region has risen to 83 from 60 as of Friday and 14 more are in transit, the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

As to the timing of an invasion, the ground is expected to reach peak freeze around Feb. 15, the officials said, allowing for off-road mechanized transit by Russian military units. Such conditions would continue until the end of March.

That timeline and the growing number and capability of Russian forces close to Ukraine could suggest the window for diplomacy is shutting. (...)

Washington believes Russia may choose other options than a full-scale invasion, including a limited incursion, and does not believe President Vladimir Putin had made a final decision, the officials said.

But they said Putin is putting in place a force that can execute all scenarios. (...)

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-forces-70-level-needed-full-ukraine-invasion-us-officials-2022-02-05/?taid=61fee7b12bf414000113b975&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm
Putin has put himself into such a corner I dont see how he backs down now, he almost has to invade to maintain his hard man reputation because I cant see the Americans or NATO agreeing to his demands.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Yesterday at 11:29:55 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  4, 2022, 10:53:18 pm
I see Vlad and Xi had some meetings prior to the opening of the Winter Olympics. It looks like Russia is trying to open up some markets for imports/exports should the door to the West shut with sanctions. It's unfortunately looking more like he's going to invade and any chumminess with China could mean they see it as an opportunity to move on Taiwan cause the US/NATO/AUKUS can't deal with the two issues at the same time.
Anne Applebaum
@anneapplebaum
·
20 g.
Molotov-Ribbentrop 2.0
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Yesterday at 11:37:52 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm
Putin has put himself into such a corner I dont see how he backs down now, he almost has to invade to maintain his hard man reputation because I cant see the Americans or NATO agreeing to his demands.
Russian international policy "success":
"If President and Government were in favor of #Finland's #NATO membership, I would also be ready to accept it."

YES 63%
NO 27%

https://toivoajatuspaja.fi/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Kyselyraportti_1.2022.pdf
west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Yesterday at 11:41:08 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 11:29:55 pm
Anne Applebaum
@anneapplebaum
·
20 g.
Molotov-Ribbentrop 2.0

Its very hard not to draw comparisons to the 1930s sadly.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Mister men

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:11:50 am
Looks like a full scale war on the European continent is imminent  :'( It really wouldn't take much for it to go nuclear unfortunately.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:18:20 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:11:50 am
Looks like a full scale war on the European continent is imminent  :'( It really wouldn't take much for it to go nuclear unfortunately.

Full scale war? Unlikely. Nuclear war? Absolutely no chance. It's in nobody's interest for it to ever happen.
BarryCrocker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:38:26 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:11:50 am
Looks like a full scale war on the European continent is imminent  :'( It really wouldn't take much for it to go nuclear unfortunately.

Nuclear!!! If any country knows how much a nuclear catastrophe can impact a country it's Russia. There's a reason why nuclear weapons have only been used twice.
Perkinsonian

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:11:09 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:11:50 am
Looks like a full scale war on the European continent is imminent  :'( It really wouldn't take much for it to go nuclear unfortunately.
Nobody is talking about nuclear war in Ukraine. However, it is estimated that the conflict will directly result in tens of thousands of victims and around 5 million refugees/IDPs.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:12:41 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:38:26 am
Nuclear!!! If any country knows how much a nuclear catastrophe can impact a country it's Russia. There's a reason why nuclear weapons have only been used twice.

Maybe that's why the USSR built the Chernobyl reactor in Ukraine. :)
Cruiser

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:57:52 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:12:41 am
Maybe that's why the USSR built the Chernobyl reactor in Ukraine. :)

Ironically enough if the Russians invade they will have to go through Pripyat as one of the quickest routes to Kiev.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:18:20 am
Full scale war? Unlikely. Nuclear war? Absolutely no chance. It's in nobody's interest for it to ever happen.

Things can get out of control pretty quickly.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Mister men

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:59:15 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:18:20 am
Full scale war? Unlikely. Nuclear war? Absolutely no chance. It's in nobody's interest for it to ever happen.

All it takes is a single misstep for things to go haywire. A lot of people very blase about what is going on.

Russia is abut to invade a sovereign nation and we have that nation getting help from the UK, the US and other western nations. The situation is very dangerous indeed.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:00:53 am
Come on, there's not going to be a nuclear war. Britain and America can barely summon the appetite to send an army between them. That's just scaremongering.
Mister men

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:04:32 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:00:53 am
Come on, there's not going to be a nuclear war. Britain and America can barely summon the appetite to send an army between them. That's just scaremongering.

Nobody said full scale nuclear war but Russia has battlefield tactical nukes at their disposal that nobody can say with 100% clarity won't be deployed if backed into a corner. Nobody knows but only a complete fool would rule out the possibility.
jillc

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:08:06 am
What is making everyone so jumpy at the moment? I've just looked at the Guardian and they don't even have anything on the story.
RedSince86

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:08:13 am
Mister men

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:29:50 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:08:06 am
What is making everyone so jumpy at the moment? I've just looked at the Guardian and they don't even have anything on the story.

Lead story here in Ireland on RTÉ news website.

I guess 150,000 soldiers on Ukraines border prepped for invasion isn't as important to the Guardian
jillc

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:31:55 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:29:50 am
Lead story here in Ireland on RTÉ news website.

I guess 150,000 soldiers on Ukraines border prepped for invasion isn't as important to the Guardian

When you have Johnson as PM, it's inevitable a lot of time will be taken up with that. The Russians have been moving around the Ukraine border for weeks now with little sign that they are going straight in.
killer-heels

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:38:08 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:04:32 am
Nobody said full scale nuclear war but Russia has battlefield tactical nukes at their disposal that nobody can say with 100% clarity won't be deployed if backed into a corner. Nobody knows but only a complete fool would rule out the possibility.

Why use battlefield nukes on territory that they want for themselves? Also they want to increase their sphere of influence, not reduce or compromise it.

Also, the French and Germans want to keep them pretty sweet.
Mister men

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 11:40:04 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:31:55 am
When you have Johnson as PM, it's inevitable a lot of time will be taken up with that. The Russians have been moving around the Ukraine border for weeks now with little sign that they are going straight in.

Right now they are at 75% battle readiness for a full scale invasion with 80 more battalions on the way to the front line.

Of course they are at the border for weeks they aren't just going to rock up and roll straight in.
