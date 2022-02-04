A new article in the New York Times:"On Ukraine, Many Russians Have No Doubt: Its the Fault of the U.S."MOSCOW  After touring the grand, marble-clad Victory museum in Moscow, dedicated to the Soviet Unions triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II, the two visitors concluded that the situation today is not all that different: Russia is under attack again.America badly wants to start this war, said Olga A. Petrova, a retiree, referring to the simmering conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine. NATO wants to bring its troops to our borders, they looked for our weak spots and they found Ukraine, she said, adding that Americans dont even know where Ukraine is on the map.Mrs. Petrovas conviction that the United States is fomenting war between Russia and Ukraine reflects the thinking of many Russians, including her companion, Tamara N. Ivanova, who watches the two main talk shows on the countrys state-run television channels.It is a message hammered home daily by the Kremlins propaganda machine.Russians argue over a host of domestic issues, like the governments response to the coronavirus pandemic or ballooning inflation. Others, fed up with the Kremlins manipulation of the news media, have just opted out. But there is one thing many seem to agree with President Vladimir V. Putin about: If war does come, it will be the Americans fault.The Levada Center, one of the few independent pollsters in Russia, says that 50 percent of Russians see the United States and NATO as responsible for rising tensions. Fewer than 5 percent blame the Kremlin.Ms. Ivanova says she can see clearly how people in Ukraine and the West have been brainwashed. Her steadfast support of the Kremlin line is not surprising, given that pensioners like her constitute the core of President Vladimir V. Putins base.In past years, a subset of younger, chiefly urban people might have taken to the streets in protest, but dissenting voices have been muzzled by a crackdown on demonstrations, independent news media and rights groups that began in earnest a year ago. Scores of young activists have been detained, expelled from universities and driven out of the country.In response, says Sergei Belanovsky, a sociologist who studies public opinion, many Russians, including the countrys youth, have just opted out of following the news. (...)Many Russians share the belief that they are powerless to influence events, a sociologist, Grigory Yudin, recently told Ekho Moskvy, a state-owned but liberal-leaning radio station. The lack of public outcry is in stark contrast to the response in 2014, after Mr. Putin annexed Ukraines Crimean peninsula.Back then, about 50,000 people came out to protest the military action in Moscow. Now, even an online petition circulating since Jan. 30 has received only 5,000 signatures.Citizens of Russia are becoming hostages of criminal adventurism, which is dictating Russias foreign policy line, the authors of the petition, prominent Russian intellectuals, wrote.But no one asks the citizens of Russia, they added. There is no public discussion. Only one point of view is presented on state television, and that is the point of view of the supporters of the war. (...)