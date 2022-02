It seems Putin shot himself in the foot by restricting gas supplies to Europe by Gazprom. At the end of January, the share of Russian gas was only 22% (Norway -30%, Algeria - 8%), and LNG gas supplies to Europe reached a record level (37%). March futures contract prices dropped to $ 880 per thousand cubic meters.



It is estimated that the stock in gas storage facilities would now be sufficient for another 9 weeks, i.e. until the end of the European winter. [S&P Global Platts]