« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 67282 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 08:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 08:17:57 pm
They've agreed to meet with the Americans/NATO again in Berlin in 2 weeks. Unless there's a breakthrough that will probably be the final meeting, however they need time for the ground to freeze and harden in Ukraine as its been snowing. This is essential for tanks and heavy armour to roll through, so we could see an initial aerial bombardment with jets and MLRS/CMs to soften the frontlines during the Olympics.

I read a few articles about the weather impact.  Would be easier to wait until spring when there is neither snow or ice.
Logged

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 08:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 08:17:57 pm
They've agreed to meet with the Americans/NATO again in Berlin in 2 weeks. Unless there's a breakthrough that will probably be the final meeting, however they need time for the ground to freeze and harden in Ukraine as its been snowing. This is essential for tanks and heavy armour to roll through, so we could see an initial aerial bombardment with jets and MLRS/CMs to soften the frontlines during the Olympics.
Putin was also invited by Xi Jinping to the opening of the Beijing Olympics and he cares too much about China to give up this visit. If he had started a war by then, many heads of state would have given up participation in the opening ceremony, which the Chinese would not like.

February 6 also marks the 100th anniversary of the OGPU/NKVD/KGB, so there will be a lot of special events in Russia on this occasion with the participation of the Russian authorities and Putin as a former KGB man.

Therefore, the beginning of the "maneuvers" in Belarus is scheduled for February 10. After the start of the Olympic games and meeting with NATO. Then the mud will not be an obstacle for the Russian army.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm by Perkinsonian »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,996
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:09:57 pm
There's no fucking way Russia wants to go to war.  "Was never on their mind" most recently stated today.

Russia's starving, has Covid, no economy and Putin needs a win.  His war games ala Kim has had the disastrous effect of allies providing instant (helmets from the Germans, hooray!) materiel.

Meanwhile, hard ass Blinken meets smiling Lavrov and doesn't flinch or give an inch.

I think things are looking very good.

I'm staying tuned.


I agree.

I think it's posturing, in order to get the US to back off.

They'll meet, Putin will agree to back the troops down, the US will soften its stance on Nordstream 2, and this will be scheduled for the taps opening by autumn. Ukraine will receive some additional aid, including from Europe (predominantly Germany). There'll be a backroom agreement not to allow Ukraine into NATO.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,533
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #643 on: Today at 12:31:48 am »
Last thing either side wants is to walk away with nowt.

These meetings don't usually take place unless some kind of compromise has already been agreed.
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #644 on: Today at 06:28:07 am »
Quote from: cdav on January 26, 2022, 09:23:28 am
From a leading US thinktank with close ties to the Biden administration:

Establish a standing U.S.-U.K. joint counter-kleptocracy working group. The United States and the United Kingdom should work closely together to counter Russian kleptocrats. The United Kingdom, in particular, has become a major hub for Russian oligarchs and their wealth, with London gaining the moniker Londongrad. Uprooting Kremlin-linked oligarchs will be a challenge given the close ties between Russian money and the United Kingdoms ruling conservative party, the press, and its real estate and financial industry. The United States should propose creating the working group in part to prod stronger action from the U.K. government

https://www.americanprogress.org/article/how-the-united-states-should-respond-if-russia-invades-ukraine/

There is zero introspection in the UK on how we have got to this situation in any function of power- the government, the press and finance are all in the trough

Finally a UK broadsheet running a similar story on today's front page.

Quote


Ukraine crisis: US sounds alarm over Russian dirty money in London
Sanctions wont work because Putins money is in Knightsbridge, say diplomats

The fear is that Russian money is so entrenched in London now that the opportunity to use it as leverage against Putin could be lost, a source in Washington said. Biden is talking about sanctioning Putin himself but that can only be symbolic. Putin doesnt hold his money abroad, it is all in the kleptocrats names and a hell of a

Continue reading (behind paywall)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,505
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #645 on: Today at 07:05:49 am »
It never ceases to amaze me how little there was in opposition towards Abramovich when he first arrived in this country. Totally shocking on so many levels.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 