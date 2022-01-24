« previous next »
Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 65386 times)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #560 on: January 24, 2022, 07:58:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 23, 2022, 08:49:45 pm
Putin isnt going to want a direct confrontation with the States, which is why he wont dare threaten NATO nations. Putin strategically will want to make sure Ukraine and Belarus dont go down that line. He probably thinks that they will or that that their friendliness (or at least Ukraines) with the West means that will eventually happen.

The interesting thing is that his actions mean that Finland and Sweden will be more likely to join. Maybe he thinks they are a lost cause or maybe he is just shit at the long game?



Your a bit late on the first point, Putin is already making demands that NATO remove weapons from the ex-Communist countries who joined after 1997. Maybe its just a bargaining chip as I cant see it happening (if anything I can see more weapons being deployed there now) but thats what hes asking for.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #561 on: January 24, 2022, 08:04:10 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on January 24, 2022, 06:43:40 am
What is Russia's end goal here? I'm genuinely a bit confused....their public statements are around having NATO countries on their doorstep, however;

1.) If they have no aggressive foreign policy intentions, then they have nothing to worry about - as NATO and the collection of countries that make it up, have no intention of trying to pick a fight with Russia, it's an organisation to deter war, not create one.

2.) If they continue to land grab through invasions of countries which were once in the sphere of the USSR, they will ultimately find themselves sharing borders with - low and behold, NATO countries, the very thing they are telling everybody they are not happy with.

So what is their end goal? what do they actually want to achieve.....i'm confused.

They want their neighbours including Ukraine and Belarus to be friendly, non-NATO, border states. I don't think they actually want to take over Ukraine, just install their own friendly regine.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #562 on: January 24, 2022, 08:10:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on January 24, 2022, 07:58:58 am
Your a bit late on the first point, Putin is already making demands that NATO remove weapons from the ex-Communist countries who joined after 1997. Maybe its just a bargaining chip as I cant see it happening (if anything I can see more weapons being deployed there now) but thats what hes asking for.

Thats just a mad clause he put in the talks and demands so that when the Yanks and NATO say no, he can use it as further propaganda to convince his people that NATO are a threat.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #563 on: January 24, 2022, 10:55:00 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 24, 2022, 08:04:10 am
They want their neighbours including Ukraine and Belarus to be friendly, non-NATO, border states. I don't think they actually want to take over Ukraine, just install their own friendly regine.

That's probably right. Belarus is already a puppet state. Moscow would like Ukraine to become a puppet state too.

I don't think it ends there either. The sovereignty and independence of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are obviously a problem for Russia too.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #564 on: January 24, 2022, 12:00:03 pm »
Invade Ukraine and that's the end for Putin. I can't see how the average Russian is going to take it when they're in bread and soup lines due to a completely destroyed economy.

They'll be sanctioned up the rear end. Thrown out of all banking systems, not allowed to travel anywhere, won't be selling their oil and natural gas and much, much worse.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #565 on: January 24, 2022, 12:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January 24, 2022, 12:00:03 pm
Invade Ukraine and that's the end for Putin. I can't see how the average Russian is going to take it when they're in bread and soup lines due to a completely destroyed economy.

They'll be sanctioned up the rear end. Thrown out of all banking systems, not allowed to travel anywhere, won't be selling their oil and natural gas and much, much worse.

I mean they don't do anything about him now so I can't see that changing no matter what he does
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #566 on: January 24, 2022, 12:19:04 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on January 24, 2022, 06:43:40 am
What is Russia's end goal here? I'm genuinely a bit confused....their public statements are around having NATO countries on their doorstep, however;

1.) If they have no aggressive foreign policy intentions, then they have nothing to worry about - as NATO and the collection of countries that make it up, have no intention of trying to pick a fight with Russia, it's an organisation to deter war, not create one.

2.) If they continue to land grab through invasions of countries which were once in the sphere of the USSR, they will ultimately find themselves sharing borders with - low and behold, NATO countries, the very thing they are telling everybody they are not happy with.

So what is their end goal? what do they actually want to achieve.....i'm confused.
Putin dreams of rebuilding the Soviet Union and its spheres of influence.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #567 on: January 24, 2022, 12:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January 24, 2022, 12:00:03 pm
Invade Ukraine and that's the end for Putin. I can't see how the average Russian is going to take it when they're in bread and soup lines due to a completely destroyed economy.

They'll be sanctioned up the rear end. Thrown out of all banking systems, not allowed to travel anywhere, won't be selling their oil and natural gas and much, much worse.
It depends on which countries join the sanctions and to which extent. It is not even certain among NATO countries, see earlier statements of representatives of the German government.
Edit: It seems that the EU countries have agreed on the sanctions. See today's communiqué from the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Russians are a militarized nation. Many of them are ready to make a huge sacrifice for the reconstruction of the Soviet Union, which they and Putin are idealizing. The opposition is small and its leaders are decimated by persecution.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #568 on: January 24, 2022, 01:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January 24, 2022, 12:00:03 pm
Invade Ukraine and that's the end for Putin. I can't see how the average Russian is going to take it when they're in bread and soup lines due to a completely destroyed economy.

They'll be sanctioned up the rear end. Thrown out of all banking systems, not allowed to travel anywhere, won't be selling their oil and natural gas and much, much worse.

The States have dropped the 'SWIFT' option which would have hurt the Russians badly, but thats because it would hurt the Germans as well. Don't think any sanctions will be that bad considering the Germans and French still want to do business, they still have a lot of energy to sell and their closeness to China to help them out.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #569 on: January 24, 2022, 08:05:10 pm »
Putin is most likely suffering from severe disease, some say Parkinson's but it could be any one of a number of neurodegenerative diseases.

With the West as weak as it is, this is the optimum opportunity to go out with a bang. Honestly i think this is the most dangerous spot the world has been in since the Cuban missile crisis. A madman with his finger on the big red button.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #570 on: January 24, 2022, 08:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January 24, 2022, 12:00:03 pm
Invade Ukraine and that's the end for Putin. I can't see how the average Russian is going to take it when they're in bread and soup lines due to a completely destroyed economy.

They'll be sanctioned up the rear end. Thrown out of all banking systems, not allowed to travel anywhere, won't be selling their oil and natural gas and much, much worse.

Russia has China as an ally, so sanctions wont be as bad as they might have been - plus the West is very divided on the matter too.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #571 on: January 24, 2022, 09:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on January 24, 2022, 08:05:10 pm
Putin is most likely suffering from severe disease, some say Parkinson's but it could be any one of a number of neurodegenerative diseases.

With the West as weak as it is, this is the optimum opportunity to go out with a bang. Honestly i think this is the most dangerous spot the world has been in since the Cuban missile crisis. A madman with his finger on the big red button.

If it is true about Putin, surely the State Duma would be doing something about it.   Or are they all corrupt?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #572 on: January 24, 2022, 10:02:32 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on January 24, 2022, 09:42:44 pm
If it is true about Putin, surely the State Duma would be doing something about it.   Or are they all corrupt?
The parliament in Russia is a political fiction covering Putin's authoritarian rule.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 12:55:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 24, 2022, 10:55:00 am
That's probably right. Belarus is already a puppet state. Moscow would like Ukraine to become a puppet state too.

I don't think it ends there either. The sovereignty and independence of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are obviously a problem for Russia too.

Yeah, Ukraine is just the beginning
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 03:47:09 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on January 24, 2022, 10:02:32 pm
The parliament in Russia is a political fiction covering Putin's authoritarian rule.

Thought as much.   Thanks for clarifying
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 08:48:28 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 24, 2022, 08:04:10 am
They want their neighbours including Ukraine and Belarus to be friendly, non-NATO, border states. I don't think they actually want to take over Ukraine, just install their own friendly regine.

True. But NATO states (even if that did eventually include Ukraine) are no military threat to Russia, except in the paranoid delusions of ardent Russian nationalists.

What Putin and his mob also fear is a democratic, western-facing and prosperous Ukraine and the contrast that will make with the sorry state they have left Russia in over the past 3 decades.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 10:14:13 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:48:28 am
True. But NATO states (even if that did eventually include Ukraine) are no military threat to Russia, except in the paranoid delusions of ardent Russian nationalists.

What Putin and his mob also fear is a democratic, western-facing and prosperous Ukraine and the contrast that will make with the sorry state they have left Russia in over the past 3 decades.

This is their biggest fear I think.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 10:50:50 am »
Fear is at the root of everything Putin does despite his adopted tough guy persona
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 12:53:41 pm »
Fear is merely Putin's argument for Russia's aggression against bordering countries. If this point of view is adopted, it will provide a justification for making concessions to Russia, including the creation of its spheres of influence, territorial concessions, the creation of "friendly" governments in neighboring countries, and the prohibition of these countries from joining international organizations, including military ones.

The only border country Russia may fear is China. Hence, in relations with this country, Putin emphasizes the existence of close, friendly relations.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 01:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:14:13 am
This is their biggest fear I think.

Definitely
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 01:30:11 pm »
"Belarusian group claims hack on railway system after Russian troop moves"

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A Belarusian opposition hacker group said on Monday it had encrypted some of the state railway companys computer systems to disrupt its operations after it helped transport Russian troops into Belarus.

The self-styled Belarusian Cyber-Partisans, which has claimed responsibility for a number of previous cyberattacks, tweeted that it had encrypted some of the railway services servers, databases and workstations.

It said it would be ready to hand over encryption keys on condition that 50 political prisoners were released and the presence of Russian troops in Belarus was prevented. The group said it had deliberately not disrupted the railways automation and security systems. (...)

Yuliana Shemetovets (who identified herself as a spokesperson for the Cyber-Partisans group - P.) said she was based in the United States but could not reveal the identity or whereabouts of the group for security reasons. She said it had been set up in September 2020 as mass opposition protests in Belarus prompted a sweeping crackdown by the authorities.

The group has previously claimed responsibility for paralysing government websites, hacking the interior ministry and internal government databases and revealing the names and personal details of members of the security forces.

Full article: https://www.reuters.com/article/ukraine-crisis-belarus-hack/belarusian-group-claims-hack-on-railway-system-after-russian-troop-moves-idUSL8N2U455L
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 02:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January 24, 2022, 12:00:03 pm
Invade Ukraine and that's the end for Putin. I can't see how the average Russian is going to take it when they're in bread and soup lines due to a completely destroyed economy.

They'll be sanctioned up the rear end. Thrown out of all banking systems, not allowed to travel anywhere, won't be selling their oil and natural gas and much, much worse.

The soft shite in No10 will still want Russian Gas, now we are fucked by leaving the EU. Amazing after all the shit in the papers about a Chinese lawyer  trying to influence our politics, when Putins ex KGB mate has his son actually in the heart of our government, put there by Johnson.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 02:35:55 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:28:53 pm
The soft shite in No10 will still want Russian Gas, now we are fucked by leaving the EU. Amazing after all the shit in the papers about a Chinese lawyer  trying to influence our politics, when Putins ex KGB mate has his son actually in the heart of our government, put there by Johnson.

We don't get that much gas from Russia unlike mainland Europe, most of it comes from domestic production (~50%), Norway and Qatar. Russia only about 5%.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 02:56:44 pm »
What's Putin up to here?  Is he really determined on expanding the Russian sphere of influence, or is he trying to shore up his position against a potential usurper?

Plenty of leaders like to tap into their national fervour of their country's more extreme elements as a means of distraction. This seems to be a huge gamble on Russia's part, banking on European countries being reluctant to risk a direct confrontation. I have the feeling that might be a miscalculation on Putin's part, so this seems to have a whiff of desperation about it.  Is he in some kind of trouble back home we don't know about?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 02:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:56:44 pm
What's Putin up to here?  Is he really determined on expanding the Russian sphere of influence, or is he trying to shore up his position against a potential usurper?

Plenty of leaders like to tap into their national fervour of their country's more extreme elements as a means of distraction. This seems to be a huge gamble on Russia's part, banking on European countries being reluctant to risk a direct confrontation. I have the feeling that might be a miscalculation on Putin's part, so this seems to have a whiff of desperation about it.  Is he in some kind of trouble back home we don't know about?

Its quite well known that he wants that sphere of influence back. He hates that Ukraine is drifting towards the west and he probably is paranoid enough to believe they will join NATO (even though that will never happen and despite the paranoia he will know that) and that rather than getting that influence back, he loses something that a lot in Russia consider part of them already.

Also he is right to assume European countries don't want a confrontation, because they don't. The French and Germans have given plenty encouragement on that regard.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 03:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:56:44 pm
  Is he in some kind of trouble back home we don't know about?
There is no one in Russia who can threaten Putin's power. Opposition leaders who posed a potential threat to his power were either murdered (B. Niemcov) or imprisoned after a failed homicide attempt (A. Navalny). Through the security apparatus and the military, Putin controls and rules the entire state, both Russian society and Russian oligarchs. The latter are completely dependent on him, the reluctant ones were eliminated (Bieriezovsky, Khodorkovsky).

Public service media are completely under the control of the state. There are no independent media, rebellious journalists are intimidated or simply killed (A. Politkovskaya). Independent non-governmental organizations have been disbanded or paralyzed in their activities.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 03:40:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:59:46 pm
Its quite well known that he wants that sphere of influence back. He hates that Ukraine is drifting towards the west and he probably is paranoid enough to believe they will join NATO (even though that will never happen and despite the paranoia he will know that)
Putin is not paranoid. He is a ruthless political player, and his actions are not spontaneous, but are implemented based on prepared plans and assumed scenarios.

In recent years, he has politically subjugated a number of former post-Soviet republics (the last one - Kazakhstan). He has already conquered Crimea and parts of Ukraine. Ukraine is just another domino in the reconstruction of the Soviet Union and its power. Subjugating that country would be the culmination of a long process marking the hundredth anniversary of the establishment of the Soviet Union.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 03:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 03:40:19 pm
Putin is not paranoid. He is a ruthless political player, and his actions are not spontaneous, but are implemented based on prepared plans and assumed scenarios.

In recent years, he has politically subjugated a number of former post-Soviet republics (the last one - Kazakhstan). He has already conquered Crimea and parts of Ukraine. Ukraine is just another domino in the reconstruction of the Soviet Union and its power. Subjugating that country would be the culmination of a long process marking the hundredth anniversary of the establishment of the Soviet Union.

Fear and paranoia are very much part of his, and his kin's persona.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 04:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 03:40:19 pm
Putin is not paranoid. He is a ruthless political player, and his actions are not spontaneous, but are implemented based on prepared plans and assumed scenarios.

In recent years, he has politically subjugated a number of former post-Soviet republics (the last one - Kazakhstan). He has already conquered Crimea and parts of Ukraine. Ukraine is just another domino in the reconstruction of the Soviet Union and its power. Subjugating that country would be the culmination of a long process marking the hundredth anniversary of the establishment of the Soviet Union.

He definitely has a bit of paranoia. Don't get me wrong, there is lots of strategic calculation going on and his supposed analysis that Europe and the west is weak and divided is bang on, but its mixed in with paranoia, fear and madness.

I also think his strategic game playing is not all thats cracked up to be, as all he is doing right now is strengthening the chance that other countries nearby join NATO. His chumminess with China could very well cost Russia big time in the long run as well. They very well need China now but thats a mutual relationship, but it won't be long before China dont need them.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 04:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:55:04 pm
Fear and paranoia are very much part of his, and his kin's persona.
Paranoid or not, it doesn't really matter. It is impossible to satisfy the paranoid by meeting his expectations, because there will be more in a moment.

I see Putin as a calculated player who, in order to achieve his goals, does not hesitate to kill a political opponent or cause an armed conflict.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 04:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 04:13:17 pm
Paranoid or not, it doesn't really matter. It is impossible to satisfy the paranoid by meeting his expectations, because there will be more in a moment.

I see Putin as a calculated player who, in order to achieve his goals, does not hesitate to kill a political opponent or cause an armed conflict.

Yes it does.  You said "Putin is not paranoid"- I thoroughly disagree.

Like most dictators past and present, fear and paranoia drives much of what they do.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #591 on: Yesterday at 04:34:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:09:03 pm
I also think his strategic game playing is not all thats cracked up to be, as all he is doing right now is strengthening the chance that other countries nearby join NATO. His chumminess with China could very well cost Russia big time in the long run as well. They very well need China now but thats a mutual relationship, but it won't be long before China dont need them.
Rebuilding the Soviet power means reducing the Chinese threat for Russia. Friendship with China is only for show, because he is a much weaker player in the game with that country and he knows it. He doesn't care about any "threats" from NATO because he knows it will never attack Russia's territory. He also knows that due to its multinational and democratic nature, NATO is a much weaker political player than China.

I think he is trying to run forward by rebuilding the Soviet Union and its spheres of influence, economy and demographic potential. The latter decreased twice after the collapse of the USSR.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #592 on: Yesterday at 04:37:12 pm »
I've been waiting years for China to invade Russia since I read a Tom Clancy novel The Bear And The Dragon.

The might of the Chinese invade Siberia for its natural resources that forces Russia to join NATO. ;D

A large chunk of Siberia was part of China until the mid 1800's, there is also with the Chinese government help been a lot of Chinese "colonisation" in Siberia that could be a flashpoint in future, the migration has been ramped up as well since the Pandemic.

Watch this space. :D


Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #593 on: Yesterday at 07:51:23 pm »
Democrats in the House of Representatives are planning to expedite a massive bill that would dramatically increase U.S. security assistance to Ukraine and lay the groundwork for substantial new sanctions on Russia.

Full article: https://theintercept.com/2022/01/25/ukraine-defense-bill-democrats/
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #594 on: Yesterday at 10:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January 24, 2022, 12:00:03 pm
Invade Ukraine and that's the end for Putin. I can't see how the average Russian is going to take it when they're in bread and soup lines due to a completely destroyed economy.

They'll be sanctioned up the rear end. Thrown out of all banking systems, not allowed to travel anywhere, won't be selling their oil and natural gas and much, much worse.

It didn't seem to be that effective after the Annexation of Crimea. I read that Russian companies pulled billions of dollars out of Western banks to avoid any asset freeze.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #595 on: Yesterday at 10:54:51 pm »
Russian navy plans to carry out training off the south west of ireland in February.

seems more like a strategic move to intimidate the US who id imagine would transport troops to Ukraine along that route if they got involved. they have used Shannon airport on the west of ireland as a stopover when transporting troops also.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #596 on: Today at 04:45:42 am »
Europe needs to really invest In renewables.    Too reliant on one country for its gas.   
