Fear is merely Putin's argument for Russia's aggression against bordering countries. If this point of view is adopted, it will provide a justification for making concessions to Russia, including the creation of its spheres of influence, territorial concessions, the creation of "friendly" governments in neighboring countries, and the prohibition of these countries from joining international organizations, including military ones.
The only border country Russia may fear is China. Hence, in relations with this country, Putin emphasizes the existence of close, friendly relations.