Putin is not paranoid. He is a ruthless political player, and his actions are not spontaneous, but are implemented based on prepared plans and assumed scenarios.



In recent years, he has politically subjugated a number of former post-Soviet republics (the last one - Kazakhstan). He has already conquered Crimea and parts of Ukraine. Ukraine is just another domino in the reconstruction of the Soviet Union and its power. Subjugating that country would be the culmination of a long process marking the hundredth anniversary of the establishment of the Soviet Union.



He definitely has a bit of paranoia. Don't get me wrong, there is lots of strategic calculation going on and his supposed analysis that Europe and the west is weak and divided is bang on, but its mixed in with paranoia, fear and madness.I also think his strategic game playing is not all thats cracked up to be, as all he is doing right now is strengthening the chance that other countries nearby join NATO. His chumminess with China could very well cost Russia big time in the long run as well. They very well need China now but thats a mutual relationship, but it won't be long before China dont need them.