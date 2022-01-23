What's Putin up to here? Is he really determined on expanding the Russian sphere of influence, or is he trying to shore up his position against a potential usurper?



Plenty of leaders like to tap into their national fervour of their country's more extreme elements as a means of distraction. This seems to be a huge gamble on Russia's part, banking on European countries being reluctant to risk a direct confrontation. I have the feeling that might be a miscalculation on Putin's part, so this seems to have a whiff of desperation about it. Is he in some kind of trouble back home we don't know about?