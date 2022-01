Removal from the UN Security Council would send a very strong message but unfortunately the UN is utterly toothless imo and would rarely contemplate this course of action



I know. However, the open military aggression of a permanent member of the Security Council against another country in full violation of the UN Charter will seriously question the sense of the existence of this entire institution. What is the point of holding on to something that cannot even stop its permanent member from openly breaking the basic international law?Russia, by virtue of its membership in the Security Council, derives additional diplomatic benefits and should be deprived of them in the event of initiating a war from the position of an aggressor. The question is whether such membership should belong to Russia at all. She received it after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and apparently she has no intention of abiding by the international order based on international law. The very argument of having a nuclear weapon is nil, because there are more nuclear states in the world than there are permanent members of the UN Security Council.