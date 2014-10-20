What are these wasabi peas you speak of?
HEALTH WARNING!This thread may contain nuts.
Pistachio
I know it may not count but I have a major addiction to wasabi peas
Chilli nuts are the king of flavoured nuts.
Brazil nuts are incredible.
If you ever want to kill me, feed me one of them.
Available at all good supermarkets by the way people.
Honey and Salted nuts!
It may have been started by one too
Dry roasted cashews are amazing
Somebody say something funny about nuts to cheer us all up please
How do you catch an elephant?
We don't know, how do you catch an elephant?
Hide in the bushes and make a noise like a peanut!
Cashew all day long.
Bless you.
