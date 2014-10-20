« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nuts  (Read 4389 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,001
Re: Nuts
« Reply #40 on: October 20, 2014, 08:11:47 pm »
HEALTH WARNING!

This thread may contain nuts.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,098
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Nuts
« Reply #41 on: October 20, 2014, 08:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on October 20, 2014, 03:46:56 pm
What are these wasabi peas you speak of?

Freezer dried peas with a spicy wasabi coating on.

Spicy but fucking gorgeous
Logged

Offline gregorio

  • Loves Chelsea's staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,992
  • At this particular moment in time
Re: Nuts
« Reply #42 on: October 20, 2014, 08:52:39 pm »
We need to be careful that this thread doesn't overly focus on the merits and flaws of individual nuts, but just allows a safe space to discuss nuts in general
Logged
'When they start singing 'Youll Never Walk Alone' my eyes start to water. There have been times when Ive actually been crying while Ive been playing'

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,556
Re: Nuts
« Reply #43 on: October 21, 2014, 02:43:37 am »
Quote from: John C on October 20, 2014, 08:11:47 pm
HEALTH WARNING!

This thread may contain nuts.

Can you put that at the start of every post match, tar  ;)
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,211
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Nuts
« Reply #44 on: October 21, 2014, 11:34:30 am »
Quote from: ﻿ＣＨＯＰＰＥＲ on October 19, 2014, 07:23:02 pm
Pistachio
The King of nuts!
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 20, 2014, 11:39:24 am
I know it may not count but I have a major addiction to wasabi peas
Wasabi Peas are amazing and are fantastic with a few Peroni!
Quote from: BER on October 19, 2014, 11:06:51 pm
Chilli nuts are the king of flavoured nuts.
Whilst chilli coated nuts are boss I currently have a small addiction to Honey and Salted nuts! Would happily eat a whole bag of either!
Logged

Offline The 5th Benitle

  • Mitch Fenner and Gerry Francis' biggest fan. Karaoke James - The Sausagefest Superhero. A soldier not a Capo di tutti capi. Clapham Stalker. RAWK X Factor Winner 2011. The poor man's Sarge!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,307
  • Read, then post...
Re: Nuts
« Reply #45 on: October 21, 2014, 11:53:49 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 19, 2014, 07:30:25 pm
Brazil nuts are incredible.
If you ever want to kill me, feed me one of them.
Logged

Offline The 5th Benitle

  • Mitch Fenner and Gerry Francis' biggest fan. Karaoke James - The Sausagefest Superhero. A soldier not a Capo di tutti capi. Clapham Stalker. RAWK X Factor Winner 2011. The poor man's Sarge!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,307
  • Read, then post...
Re: Nuts
« Reply #46 on: October 21, 2014, 11:54:08 am »
Quote from: John C on October 20, 2014, 08:11:47 pm
HEALTH WARNING!

This thread may contain nuts.
It may have been started by one too ;D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,855
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Nuts
« Reply #47 on: October 21, 2014, 11:59:01 am »
Quote from: The 5th Benitle on October 21, 2014, 11:53:49 am
If you ever want to kill me, feed me one of them.

Available at all good supermarkets by the way people.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,700
  • Bam!
Re: Nuts
« Reply #48 on: October 21, 2014, 12:20:49 pm »
A simple salted Cashew is king.

What a nut.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline The 5th Benitle

  • Mitch Fenner and Gerry Francis' biggest fan. Karaoke James - The Sausagefest Superhero. A soldier not a Capo di tutti capi. Clapham Stalker. RAWK X Factor Winner 2011. The poor man's Sarge!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,307
  • Read, then post...
Re: Nuts
« Reply #49 on: October 21, 2014, 04:32:02 pm »

Quote from: Crosby StillsAndNash on October 21, 2014, 11:59:01 am
Available at all good supermarkets by the way people.
Logged

Offline Mamadou

  • & Ariam. Reads RAWK in strip clubs, but does not post.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nuts
« Reply #50 on: October 21, 2014, 08:39:54 pm »
i see a lot of people likes Coutinho's nuts :P
Logged
" Throw me to the wolves and I will return leading the pack"

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,001
Re: Nuts
« Reply #51 on: October 21, 2014, 08:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on October 21, 2014, 11:34:30 am
Honey and Salted nuts!
I must try them mate.
Quote from: The 5th Benitle on October 21, 2014, 11:54:08 am
It may have been started by one too ;D
Nuttier than Nigel Nutt of Nutend Avenve, Knutsford who is a member of the N.U.T.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,329
Re: Nuts
« Reply #52 on: October 22, 2014, 03:59:21 am »
Logged

Offline gregorio

  • Loves Chelsea's staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,992
  • At this particular moment in time
Re: Nuts
« Reply #53 on: October 23, 2014, 09:25:55 am »
Somebody say something funny about nuts to cheer us all up please
Logged
'When they start singing 'Youll Never Walk Alone' my eyes start to water. There have been times when Ive actually been crying while Ive been playing'

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,211
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Nuts
« Reply #54 on: October 23, 2014, 09:32:55 am »
Quote from: gregorio on October 23, 2014, 09:25:55 am
Somebody say something funny about nuts to cheer us all up please
How do you catch an elephant?
Logged

Offline The 5th Benitle

  • Mitch Fenner and Gerry Francis' biggest fan. Karaoke James - The Sausagefest Superhero. A soldier not a Capo di tutti capi. Clapham Stalker. RAWK X Factor Winner 2011. The poor man's Sarge!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,307
  • Read, then post...
Re: Nuts
« Reply #55 on: October 23, 2014, 09:34:07 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on October 23, 2014, 09:32:55 am
How do you catch an elephant?
We don't know, how do you catch an elephant?
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,211
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Nuts
« Reply #56 on: October 23, 2014, 09:35:36 am »
Quote from: The 5th Benitle on October 23, 2014, 09:34:07 am
We don't know, how do you catch an elephant?
Hide in the bushes and make a noise like a peanut! ::) ;D :wave
Logged

Offline The 5th Benitle

  • Mitch Fenner and Gerry Francis' biggest fan. Karaoke James - The Sausagefest Superhero. A soldier not a Capo di tutti capi. Clapham Stalker. RAWK X Factor Winner 2011. The poor man's Sarge!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,307
  • Read, then post...
Re: Nuts
« Reply #57 on: October 23, 2014, 09:38:04 am »

Quote from: Titi Camara on October 23, 2014, 09:35:36 am
Hide in the bushes and make a noise like a peanut! ::) ;D :wave
Logged

Offline gregorio

  • Loves Chelsea's staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,992
  • At this particular moment in time
Re: Nuts
« Reply #58 on: October 23, 2014, 09:46:28 am »
Quote from: gregorio on October 23, 2014, 09:25:55 am
Somebody say something funny about nuts to cheer us all up please
Logged
'When they start singing 'Youll Never Walk Alone' my eyes start to water. There have been times when Ive actually been crying while Ive been playing'

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,518
Re: Nuts
« Reply #59 on: October 24, 2014, 10:43:49 pm »
Nuts? Rubbish stuff. Tastes... dry and gets stuck in yer teeth.

Feck'em off I say!



now cue... funnies.. ;D
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,309
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Nuts
« Reply #60 on: December 28, 2024, 06:58:44 pm »
Done loads this chrimbo. I was given a packet of mixed cashews, peanut, brazils etc, all covered in a light coating of maple syrup, OMFG!!! Dangerous, dangerous bastards. My type 2 is through the roof.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,226
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Nuts
« Reply #61 on: December 28, 2024, 08:40:59 pm »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,652
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Nuts
« Reply #62 on: December 29, 2024, 01:19:08 pm »
Cashew all day long.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,855
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Nuts
« Reply #63 on: December 29, 2024, 02:30:11 pm »
Quote from: kesey on December 29, 2024, 01:19:08 pm
Cashew all day long.

A lot of it going around this time of year.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,419
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Nuts
« Reply #64 on: December 29, 2024, 02:41:49 pm »
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,652
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Nuts
« Reply #65 on: December 30, 2024, 12:41:30 am »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nuts
« Reply #66 on: December 30, 2024, 07:28:36 am »
Macadamia, pistachio, cashew in that order.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,588
  • Scrubbers
Re: Nuts
« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:04:31 am »
Dry Roasted or Wasabi, the rest can get to fuck
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Nuts
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:12:33 am »
just any type of salty nuts will surely do ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 