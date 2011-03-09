« previous next »
If anyone missed it BBC4 are showing the whole of the 3rd series tonight one after another from 10pm to 1am.

That sounds like my ideal new years eve. Not even joking.
Just watched all three seasons after seeing it recommended here. I probably watch mostly American stuff, so a nice contrast to get some quality British tv. Very enjoyable.
We've only just latched onto it and been watching all three seasons the past week or so.

Utterly intoxicating and a sheer unmissable delight from start to finish with every character as pivotal to the whole as the underlying plot. Just wonderful.

saw this on another site
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on January 23, 2018, 06:36:09 pm
We've only just latched onto it and been watching all three seasons the past week or so.

Utterly intoxicating and a sheer unmissable delight from start to finish with every character as pivotal to the whole as the underlying plot. Just wonderful.

I'm so happy to agree with you about something again, Gumbo  :wave
I'm so happy to agree with you about something again, Gumbo
I'm so happy to agree with you about something again, Gumbo  :wave

Blimey Mungo lad - surely there must have been other stuff you've been spot on about since then!!!

saw this on another site
saw this on another site

took me a good minute to catch on. Very good.
Ive just binge watched this on holiday..

What a joy, what a series... I dont think Ive ever seen anything that epitomised the life of being an average man so clearly...

The humour in a dull day, the stress over such little things... prefect..

Its a series in which almost nothing happens... and thats its genius.
The problem with this programme is that just as an episode is starting its over. It's too short. Then when your partner is out on a Saturday and the kids are in bed you have a few van rouges and a whisky or 2 and you watch, and keep watching because it's that addictive. It's incredibly clever in such a simple way.
Then, when you finish season 2, you yearn for a season 3 which was apparently made before I watched season 1 but never knew it existed until tonight just like this thread which, I wanted to start, but thought, best check because, you know, its RAWK, they have a thread for everything, and they did. Much to my annoyance and happiness.
What a cracking little show.
Love it.
^ ha ha nice one, hope there's a  s4 sometime
^ ha ha nice one, hope there's a  s4 sometime
^ ha ha nice one, hope there's a  s4 sometime
Definitely. But it's one of those that you don't want the bubble to burst so might be best left alone. For now.
Ones for sorrow. Twos for joy
It's reappeared on iPlayer and I have, at last, managed to catch up with it. What a complete and utter joy. Absolute treasure.

I have had my own 'Lance' moment watching the show. The pair were discussing coins as they walked across the field, and Andy utters the phrase 'a silver denarius of Marcus Aurelius'. I laughed, my wife said 'what?' so I repeated it for her, and then told her that I keep one in my wallet; She did a slow motion double take between our heroes on the screen and her husband on the sofa, and then shook her head in disbelief. Anyway, I do keep a silver denarius of Marcus Aurelius in my wallet, and it made the show all the more enjoyable for me.


Quote from: MichaelA on January 23, 2020, 03:00:17 pm
It's reappeared on iPlayer and I have, at last, managed to catch up with it. What a complete and utter joy. Absolute treasure.

I have had my own 'Lance' moment watching the show. The pair were discussing coins as they walked across the field, and Andy utters the phrase 'a silver denarius of Marcus Aurelius'. I laughed, my wife said 'what?' so I repeated it for her, and then told her that I keep one in my wallet; She did a slow motion double take between our heroes on the screen and her husband on the sofa, and then shook her head in disbelief. Anyway, I do keep a silver denarius of Marcus Aurelius in my wallet, and it made the show all the more enjoyable for me.



;D Fan-fuckin-tastic!

So come on, whered ya get it?
Quote from: MichaelA on January 23, 2020, 03:00:17 pm
Anyway, I do keep a silver denarius of Marcus Aurelius in my wallet, and it made the show all the more enjoyable for me.


I had to laugh that your wife has no idea whats in your wallet. Nice one.
Great story Mike. So glad you enjoyed it.
  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,289
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Its such a joy....

A nugget hidden in the dirt of the schedules....

So come on, whered ya get it?
;D Fan-fuckin-tastic!

So come on, whered ya get it?

eBay!  ;D
Quote from: S on May 30, 2020, 08:39:51 pm
It's brilliant. Just a very pleasant, light hearted and intelligent comedy. With a bit of melancholy thrown in. You picked a good time to watch too, it's all very summery.
Report back here with your thoughts - it's a gem, like S says above
Report back here with your thoughts - it's a gem, like S says above

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=317158.0
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on May 31, 2020, 11:02:24 am
A cracking show, brilliant characters, well written and a perfectly paced comedy. Hope you enjoy it 😊
What a brilliant show. This show really is a hidden gem. Thanks for recommending this show.
Just finished it, and I am sure this was only the first of many watches. No malice and very little drama or gags, but a fantastic amount of breathing space for the characters. This is definitely my favourite show as of now. :wave
Quote from: Hendollama on June 13, 2020, 06:56:35 pm
What a brilliant show. This show really is a hidden gem. Thanks for recommending this show.
Just finished it, and I am sure this was only the first of many watches. No malice and very little drama or gags, but a fantastic amount of breathing space for the characters. This is definitely my favourite show as of now. :wave
That's it isn't it? There's no real jeopardy and the good guys come out happy. It's the opposite of every comedy trope for 50 years but the main characters are so likeable that it works. They're good people that you want good things to happen to, and I was up off my settee cheering when it happened.

I describe it to people as perfect.
There aren't many shows that I will gladly watch over and over with just a big ol smile across my face the whole time. It's so utterly comforting, humorous and clever and doesn't have one bad episode in the slightest. An utter joy, and something I'll keep watching over and over until the cows come home.

Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones are just absolutely perfect together on screen in this.
Quote from: iamnant on June 16, 2020, 12:18:17 pm
There aren't many shows that I will gladly watch over and over with just a big ol smile across my face the whole time. It's so utterly comforting, humorous and clever and doesn't have one bad episode in the slightest. An utter joy, and something I'll keep watching over and over until the cows come home.

Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones are just absolutely perfect together on screen in this.

Exactly my view. I am a natural cynic but boy did I enjoy casting my cynicism to one side and just enjoy this show for what it is. An exceptional comedy made with real heart, and above all is very very funny. One of my favourites of the last decade.
Can't wait. Brilliant show
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm
Feature length Christmas Special on Boxing Day, BBC2 9PM

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/dec/06/consolation-toby-jones-detectorists-mackenzie-crook-christmas-special

 Nice one! Thanks for the heads up. Love detectorists and will definitely have this earmarked for Christmas tv.
A lovely, gently funny show.

I still chuckle to myself at the thought of Simon & Garfunkel.
Fantastic news!!!
I've never watched this but have heard good things, is it all available on the iplayer?
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:49:54 am
I've never watched this but have heard good things, is it all available on the iplayer?

Yup. All previous episodes in iplayer. Thoroughly recommended. Especially if you like lemonade....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/b06l51nr/detectorists
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm
Feature length Christmas Special on Boxing Day, BBC2 9PM

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/dec/06/consolation-toby-jones-detectorists-mackenzie-crook-christmas-special

Looking forward to it.

Will be looking out for  Worzel Gummidge standing in a field or something seeing they were in his show in the distance.
