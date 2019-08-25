Thought the last series was a bit shit, wish I'd dropped it after S3. Spinning and switching so many plates that it's impossible to care about any individual plot line, and everyone has plummeted even further into charicature. Nobody had the chance to display any sort of depth with the way it was jumping around.



Genuinely think that if they hadn't been so obsessed with raising the stakes every series and turning Tommy into a moody teenage boy's fantasy, it could have been something special. Ah well.