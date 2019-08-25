« previous next »
Author Topic: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1  (Read 45822 times)

Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #440 on: March 28, 2022, 11:28:40 am »
Thought last nights episode was one of the best in a long while. Loved the scene between Tommy and Duke.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #441 on: March 28, 2022, 12:28:24 pm »
I'm convinced Duke is a plant.
Offline redwillow

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #442 on: March 28, 2022, 01:30:56 pm »
i thought last night's was a struggle again. Anyone know how many episodes are left?
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #443 on: March 28, 2022, 01:39:32 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on March 28, 2022, 01:30:56 pm
i thought last night's was a struggle again. Anyone know how many episodes are left?

One episode left, 80 minutes next week. I think there is a film being made too.
Offline shy_talk

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #444 on: March 28, 2022, 01:41:34 pm »
Is it some sort of joke that hes surrounded by more enemies now that he was when in France, hence the oddball flash-dreams?
Also, did they farm out part of the writing for Arthur to the same crew responsible for Rick Sanchez' descent into rather tame caricature?
Like Bond and Batman films, (they depend primarily on how bad the bad guy (usually) is), the antagonist needs to be a constant, it's how Solomon became such a favourite.
Canada dock workers, his nephew and his oddly hot wife, the Chicago mafia, cursed witches gems from 3 series ago, Liverpool dockers pinching his H, unknown kid introduced by travelling clan, other clan, Moseley, Moseley's Hoi poloi, Trevor from Eastenders with a beard being a grass, consumption, non-consumption-of-alcohol, heil to the chief,
this series is all over the show. And that's in comparison with the one previous.

Was better when it wasn't such a big draw. How like life.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #445 on: March 28, 2022, 02:34:05 pm »
He has always suffered from ptsd and I think the illness is just making it worse.

Didn't realise that there's only one episode left,so thanks for souring my mood Lee0.
Offline redwillow

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #446 on: March 28, 2022, 02:59:34 pm »
Does anyone know what the flashing is meant to be?
Offline afc turkish

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #447 on: March 28, 2022, 03:30:58 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on March 28, 2022, 02:59:34 pm
Does anyone know what the flashing is meant to be?

Tittillating?
Offline shy_talk

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #448 on: March 28, 2022, 03:43:42 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on March 28, 2022, 02:59:34 pm
Does anyone know what the flashing is meant to be?

morse code signalling H, only this time not some cell of bent plod but a different dope.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #449 on: March 29, 2022, 09:36:01 am »
Really hated this season to be honest, I have a feeling the finale will be shite too and they'll save most of it for the movie.

Can't remember the last time a tv series I enjoyed finished strongly! or maybe its me being a miserable bastard
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #450 on: March 29, 2022, 10:35:17 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on March 29, 2022, 09:36:01 am
Really hated this season to be honest, I have a feeling the finale will be shite too and they'll save most of it for the movie.

Can't remember the last time a tv series I enjoyed finished strongly! or maybe its me being a miserable bastard

Nah mate, Im feeling the same. Im hoping Ozarks last batch of episodes is good. Javis been a great character this season.

Peaky Blunders.... I hope theyre not shaping the ending based on a future movie. The final episode is 80mins king, so hopefully they can wrap things up. This season has felt disjointed, like scenes are missing... Stephen Grahams character seems a waste, hes magnetic on screen and under-utilized in the season so far.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm »
Been good, bad and indifferent. Mosley & Gina randomly together was just odd.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 02:25:38 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm
Been good, bad and indifferent. Mosley & Gina randomly together was just odd.


I think they knew each other from the US & her getting with Michael was the first step in a long con.

Even if they didn't "Birds of a feather" and all that.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 06:37:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm
Mosley & Gina randomly together was just odd.

There were a few knowing looks in the last series between the pair of them to be fair.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 06:38:12 pm »
I'd completely forgot about the above. Still hope season ends well tonight.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 09:46:11 pm »


Ranting outside the Pub
Offline shy_talk

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #456 on: Today at 12:19:12 am »
Spoiler
So, a bit of batman (the farting about in the fog and the dark), nod to the godfather (bullet in the eye ball, unless it's Brendan Filone) and then what this season has become defined by, Harry Potter aots. Every bleeder in it is conversing with angels, and then fairies and then talking with shadows. Then it turns out hes been spying on absolutely everyone, even stealing mail and is up in everyones business and somehow, Somehow, hes missed that his Doctor is on the payroll of Mosley
[close]

Spoiler
Was Alfie a phantom? he doesnt seem to speak with anyone else.
[close]
How will/can a film work? if it's a stand alone piece it's got some characters to introduce and have an independent story to convey, if its all tied in with the tv series it'll be hours long to wrap up whatever they think is worthy, unless its a two parter. So much introduced seemed to go in the gutter, not least Ada and her kids. Really odd way of half wrapping it up, I wonder if the show got its cult status then exploded in popularity then the original story got shafted and they had to stretch it out cos theyve a transatlantic hit on their hands.

Annoyed.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #457 on: Today at 01:01:40 am »
Deliberately avoided all Peaky Blinder news so I could watch the series without knowing the end then switched on Newsnight on Friday night and....

Spoiler
We have Stephen Knight on tonight's show talking about where Thomas Shelby goes from here. :no    Thanks for that. no way Thomas Shelby dies in the last episode then   
[close]
Online Buck Pete

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #458 on: Today at 08:44:27 am »
Spoiler
On the whole thought the series was just MEH!   To be fair though there's no way I saw that twist with the Doctor coming.  Fair play :)
[close]
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
« Reply #459 on: Today at 08:47:56 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 12:04:15 pm
Never watched this. Put the first episode on there and have no idea what accent anyone is trying to use.

Didn't plan it this way, but I watched the final episode last night. Didn't realise it was only broadcast last night too, thought the whole series was released on iPlayer in one go.

Decent enough, but the fact it took me 6 or 7 weeks to watch 6 series that only have 6 episodes each tells its own thing.
