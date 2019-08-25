Spoiler Canada dock workers, his nephew and his oddly hot wife, the Chicago mafia, cursed witches gems from 3 series ago, Liverpool dockers pinching his H, unknown kid introduced by travelling clan, other clan, Moseley, Moseley's Hoi poloi, Trevor from Eastenders with a beard being a grass, consumption, non-consumption-of-alcohol, heil to the chief,

Is it some sort of joke that hes surrounded by more enemies now that he was when in France, hence the oddball flash-dreams?Also, did they farm out part of the writing for Arthur to the same crew responsible for Rick Sanchez' descent into rather tame caricature?Like Bond and Batman films, (they depend primarily on how bad the bad guy (usually) is), the antagonist needs to be a constant, it's how Solomon became such a favourite.this series is all over the show. And that's in comparison with the one previous.Was better when it wasn't such a big draw. How like life.