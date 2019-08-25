In the last few seasons before polly died I dont think they knew what to do with her. For some reason and I dont know why they did this, they seemed to be focusing / caught up in the whole #metoo movement and every scene she was in was like a grand entrance like that war battle scene in Avengers Endgame when all the women Superheroes walk into shot. All the women in this show are strong characters anyway so was a bit of a mess. All a bit try hard. Her character was one of my faves up until that point but Id say they didnt really give her anything to work with like the earlier seasons. Arthurs basically finished in this an all. Hes doing nothing of note and hasnt for a while