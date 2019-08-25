Totally agree with most of the last few posts from Capo et al
Episode 2 the other night was arguably the worst episode across all series. It seems to be seriously missing a super villain, unless something happens quickly or this Jack Nelson guy steps up in the nasty stakes. We were spoilt with bastards like CI Campbell, Billy Kimber, Father Hughes, Luca Changretta and even Alfie Solomons as series 1-4 Antagonists.
Mosely the despicable bounder and a cad in series 5 and 6 is all well and good but unless the producers seriously rewrite history then we all know full well that Oswald Mosely will not get his deserved comeuppance and in fact lives to a ripe old age sunning himself in France.
I want to see that Jimmy McCavern from the Billy Boys gang back.
May as well finish it now like. We've all come this far.