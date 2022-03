In the last few seasons before polly died I don’t think they knew what to do with her. For some reason and I don’t know why they did this, they seemed to be focusing / caught up in the whole #metoo movement and every scene she was in was like a grand entrance like that war battle scene in Avengers Endgame when all the women Superheroes walk into shot. All the women in this show are strong characters anyway so was a bit of a mess. All a bit try hard. Her character was one of my faves up until that point but I’d say they didn’t really give her anything to work with like the earlier seasons. Arthur’s basically finished in this an all. He’s doing nothing of note and hasn’t for a while