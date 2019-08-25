« previous next »
Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
January 22, 2022, 04:00:36 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on December  9, 2021, 07:57:25 pm
The actress who played Pol died earlier this year so I'm guessing that character will be written out.

According to Cillian Murphy her character is still very relevant in the show.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
February 11, 2022, 01:31:12 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/feb/11/the-peaky-blinders-film-will-tell-us-where-to-go-next-steven-knight-on-his-shows-final-series

Quote
Production on the new series was a fortnight away from starting in March 2020 when the country went into lockdown; even the Shelbys couldnt shoot and slash their way out of a pandemic. During that time, McCrory, who played Tommys indomitable aunt Polly, became increasingly ill; she died from cancer last April. The issues of production pale into insignificance compared to that, says Knight. Id written a version with Polly, then another one with a bit less Polly. Events overtook her, and us. It was such a terrible, terrible tragedy. The opening episode of the new series is dedicated to McCrory.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
February 15, 2022, 11:17:38 am
Back next Sunday 27th.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
February 15, 2022, 11:52:27 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 15, 2022, 11:17:38 am
Back next Sunday 27th.

Lift the league cup then Peaky's at night.  Lovely stuff

My lad worked as a runner on this last series.  He seems to think his name will be in the credits but not sure yet.  He says Paul Anderson (Arthur) is a top bloke in real life.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
February 20, 2022, 12:04:15 pm
Never watched this. Put the first episode on there and have no idea what accent anyone is trying to use.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
February 20, 2022, 01:00:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 12:04:15 pm
Never watched this. Put the first episode on there and have no idea what accent anyone is trying to use.

Yep that's true. First season is pretty bad for dodgy brummie accents

Keep watching I guess? There is more to it...  ;D
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
February 20, 2022, 01:40:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 12:04:15 pm
Never watched this. Put the first episode on there and have no idea what accent anyone is trying to use.

I wasn´t a big fan when I first watched it. Think I got 3-4 episodes in and then just kind of trailed off. Felt more style over substance, and I also didn´t like the use of modern music for the 20s period (because I´m a fussy fucker!!). And yeah I also found the poor accents a turn off. Tried again a year later and same thing.

Then for whatever reason I thought I´d give it another go last year and got really into it. Watched them all. It´s not my favourite ever show, but it has lots of good moments and I find the time period fascinating.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
February 20, 2022, 03:18:59 pm
I don't know if the accents improved as the actors got used to em or I just stopped noticing, but yeah, it seems a barrier but it does go away!
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
February 21, 2022, 08:07:45 pm
Series six

27th Feb
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 5, 2022, 10:05:04 am
Enjoyed the first episode on it's return.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 5, 2022, 10:42:10 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  5, 2022, 10:05:04 am
Enjoyed the first episode on it's return.

Yeah me too.

Although, Arthur contributed fuck all to the episode!!  Sort him out Tom!! :)
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 5, 2022, 10:46:51 am
That shot of him lying in the mud was beautiful.  :D
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 5, 2022, 12:00:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on March  5, 2022, 10:46:51 am
That shot of him lying in the mud was beautiful.  :D
It was good wasn't it. They've always made it visually appealing

.
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  5, 2022, 10:42:10 am
Yeah me too.

Although, Arthur contributed fuck all to the episode!!  Sort him out Tom!! :)
Tommy returning to England should help that ;D Think there will be more Anya Taylor Joy this season.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 5, 2022, 02:59:31 pm
I really, really disliked season 5 and even by season 4 I was kind of losing interest but I have kept watching and am pleased to say I enjoyed a lot of the first episode of season 6. The show is much better when Tommy is at the bottom fighting up. The stuff in previous seasons with him becoming an MP and mixing with politicians/Mosley etc was crap.

The show will miss Polly/Helen though - the other female characters don't hold up.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 9, 2022, 01:53:44 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  5, 2022, 12:00:34 pm
It was good wasn't it. They've always made it visually appealing

.Tommy returning to England should help that ;D Think there will be more Anya Taylor Joy this season.

Man that chick bugs me, I hope shes just a great actress. But her eyes are weird as...
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 9, 2022, 08:39:31 am
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on March  9, 2022, 01:53:44 am
Man that chick bugs me, I hope shes just a great actress. But her eyes are weird as...

She's a brilliant actress, Couldn't stand her character in Peaky Blinders but I think that' the point. She was brilliant in the Queens Gambit, Morgan, The Witch etc.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 9, 2022, 09:42:57 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March  5, 2022, 02:59:31 pm
The show is much better when Tommy is at the bottom fighting up. The stuff in previous seasons with him becoming an MP and mixing with politicians/Mosley etc was crap.


I assume you haven't watched episode 2 yet then? :(
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 9, 2022, 09:57:26 am
In the last few seasons before polly died I dont think they knew what to do with her. For some reason and I dont know why they did this, they seemed to be focusing / caught up in the whole #metoo movement and every scene she was in was like a grand entrance like that war battle scene in Avengers Endgame when all the women Superheroes walk into shot. All the women in this show are strong characters anyway so was a bit of a mess. All a bit try hard. Her character was one of my faves up until that point but Id say they didnt really give her anything to work with like the earlier seasons. Arthurs basically finished in this an all. Hes doing nothing of note and hasnt for a while
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 9, 2022, 10:00:01 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March  9, 2022, 09:57:26 am
In the last few seasons before polly died I dont think they knew what to do with her. For some reason and I dont know why they did this, they seemed to be focusing more on #metoo and every scene she was in was like a grand entrance like that war battle scene in Avengers Endgame when all the women Superheroes walk into shot. Her character was one of my faves up until that point but Id say they didnt really give her anything to work with like the earlier seasons. Arthurs basically finished in this an all. Hes doing nothing of note and hasnt for a while

Agreed on Arthur, the whole Linda thing does my head in too.

I only really like Alfie Solomon and Tommy now, I have enjoyed the first 2 episodes although I'm not quite sure whats going on ;D
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 9, 2022, 10:06:11 am
Quote from: -Willo- on March  9, 2022, 10:00:01 am
Agreed on Arthur, the whole Linda thing does my head in too.

I only really like Alfie Solomon and Tommy now, I have enjoyed the first 2 episodes although I'm not quite sure whats going on ;D
Im glad
Spoiler
Michaels been locked up. Cant fucking stand the shit muzzied little twat
[close]
  ;D

Not a fan of Solomon to be honest. Cant fucking stand Hardy. Taylor Joys weird in this an all. Im usually a fan. Still enjoying it like  ;D
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 9, 2022, 04:08:16 pm
I watched the first and thought it was OK. Lost interest during the second series as it got more daft.

Whenever I've caught the odd 15 mins in subsequent series, I'm baffled and glad I bailed.

Saw some of the episode this week with him meeting some American fascist, with Cillian Murphy talking about being close to Churchill, and just chuckled.

Just how many sharks have been jumped across the whole show?
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 9, 2022, 04:09:53 pm
Agree with Capon and everything stated above. My favourite series was the one with the Mafia involved even though it was over the top it was entertaining.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 9, 2022, 05:33:22 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March  9, 2022, 09:57:26 am
In the last few seasons before polly died I dont think they knew what to do with her. For some reason and I dont know why they did this, they seemed to be focusing / caught up in the whole #metoo movement and every scene she was in was like a grand entrance like that war battle scene in Avengers Endgame when all the women Superheroes walk into shot. All the women in this show are strong characters anyway so was a bit of a mess. All a bit try hard. Her character was one of my faves up until that point but Id say they didnt really give her anything to work with like the earlier seasons. Arthurs basically finished in this an all. Hes doing nothing of note and hasnt for a while

The guy who played John Shelby left because its Cillians show and he felt his character was just going nowhere.

Ive only just started watching. I found the whole Churchill storyline ridiculous, but I understand they needed something more than a Birmingham bookies. Also, why were they speaking Romanian in the first series? Did they just assume Romany people speak Romanian?
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 9, 2022, 06:08:37 pm
I only watch now because the missus likes it, find it a bit over the top with the slow-mo shots and close-ups.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 9, 2022, 08:32:10 pm
If ever a show was style over substance its this .Its a load of over the top baffling overacted scenes and that one with Tom Hardy, I mean what the fuck was that all about ..I wish Id bailed years ago but the missus watches it so I do too..

My nephews and nieces love it even though I try and fail to get them to watch The Sopranos Maybe one day when they get older theyll watch a bonafide classic series about gangsters
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
March 10, 2022, 03:56:30 pm
Totally agree with most of the last few posts from Capo et al

Episode 2 the other night was arguably the worst episode across all series.    It seems to be seriously missing a super villain, unless something happens quickly or this Jack Nelson guy steps up in the nasty stakes.  We were spoilt with bastards like CI Campbell, Billy Kimber, Father Hughes, Luca Changretta and even Alfie Solomons as series 1-4 Antagonists.

Mosely the despicable bounder and a cad in series 5 and 6 is all well and good but unless the producers seriously rewrite history then we all know full well that Oswald Mosely will not get his deserved comeuppance and in fact lives to a ripe  old age sunning himself in France.

I want to see that Jimmy McCavern from the Billy Boys gang back.

May as well finish it now like.  We've all come this far.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
Today at 10:46:38 am
The silence in here is deafening.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
Today at 01:15:31 pm
Its very very 'meh' at this point. Only good bit from last nights episode was
Spoiler
the American completely ignoring Mosely
[close]
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
Today at 01:24:16 pm
The dialogue is fucking terrible, in the little meeting they all had, the words 'I've done a bit of research on you' was repeated 3 times to lazily get around characters knowing stuff about other characters without reason.

Such a common theme over the last few years to see brilliant TV Shows turn to shit in the final season or two.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
Today at 01:28:08 pm
Thought the first two episodes were decent

I reckon that Tommy would have deffo bumped Arthur off by now but..

Spoiler

The only thing saving Arthur are the flashbacks and fits that Tommy is having himself - otherwise Arthur would be toast I reckon

[close]
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
Today at 01:38:12 pm
my sisters partner is playing one of Isaiah's cousins, not much speaking but pretty cool to get on the show.
