Hadn't realised Lam was using as extreme rhetoric as this part:



She also accused activists of using the extradition bill as a cover for their real goal, which was to "destroy Hong Kong".



And while the police's cowardice, contempt for protest, and encouraging/appeasing of triad thugs, was clear I had no idea the public face of the police was so childish. Thanks for sharing those pictures.



Hard to see next steps, because the protests aren't stopping and there is no sign of the police being reigned in. If there was a functioning international diplomatic community right now, I think that China would have more quickly relented again after the suspension of the bill and withdrawn it. They were clearly rattled.



Sustained economic harm during protests has probably got to remain the goal.



Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, speaks during a news conference on Tuesday. A year after protests erupted in the city, Lam is again pushing ahead with politically divisive policies  and shes no longer expressing concern about the fallout.Through months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests last year, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam often became emotional when confronted with accusations that she sold out the former British colony to China.In appeals to the public, she talked about her personal sacrifices for Hong Kong and called for rebuilding harmony.Now, almost a year later, Lam is again pushing ahead with politically divisive policies  and shes no longer expressing concern about the fallout.Lams defiance matches a more aggressive approach by her bosses in Beijing to rein in a pro-democracy camp that mounted its biggest pushback against Chinese rule since Britain returned the city in 1997. The tactics have included renewed clampdowns on protesters, who are starting to become active again after the COVID-19 outbreak prompted the masses to stay indoors.The overall impression I have is that Carrie Lam and her team have given up all pretense that theyre in control, and all pretense that they are helping Hong Kong defend one country, two systems, said Anson Chan, the citys former No. 2 official during the transition from British to Chinese rule. In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, youd think the government would be refraining from things that could inflame tensions.On Wednesday, Lams birthday, there were calls to celebrate the occasion with pro-democracy rallies in more than a dozen shopping malls across Hong Kong in the afternoon and evening.The potential for more political unrest also risks further damage to Hong Kongs economy, which is already mired in a deep recession due to last years protests and the pandemic. And things could get worse: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delayed an upcoming report on Hong Kongs autonomy, which is the basis for special trade privileges that have long helped cement the citys status as a premier financial center.Under the U.S.-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, Washington agreed to treat Hong Kong as fully autonomous for trade and economic matters even after China took control. That means Hong Kong is exempt from Trumps punitive tariffs on China and enjoys U.S. support for its participation in international bodies like the World Trade Organization.Felix Chung, who represents the textile and garments industries as a pro-establishment member of Hong Kongs legislature, didnt see the national anthem law as particularly controversial and thought Lam would avoid doing anything in the next few months that would provoke the U.S. But still, he said, the recent developments made him worry a little bit that the city would lose the U.S. privileges.This is part of the key for Hong Kong, Chung said. So without it, Hong Kong is just very similar to the other cities in China, and were not competitive at all.Chinas more assertive role came after President Xi Jinping in February appointed a former close aide, Xia Baolong, to oversee the citys affairs from Beijing. Since then, Chinas top agencies responsible for the city  the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and the Liaison Office  have insisted theyre not covered by legal provisions against Beijings interference in local affairs, blasting opposition lawmakers for delaying tactics.Both Chinese authorities and the local government remain deeply unpopular and the opposition won an unprecedented 85 percent of seats in local elections in November. Although a relatively successful effort at containing coronavirus infections has helped lift Lams approval rating from the single digits, only 18 percent surveyed by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute Survey last month expressed confidence in her leadership.Democracy activists see Lams move to push the national anthem law as a potential precursor to bringing in national security legislation, which sparked a previous round of street protests in 2003. Prior statements from pro-establishment politicians about Hong Kong students not being sufficiently patriotic have also fueled concerns among activists that the government might revamp the citys school curriculum to be more pro-China  another proposal previously shelved after mass rallies.In an interview with in the pro-Beijing Ta Kung Pao newspaper published Monday, Lam said the government and schools needed to be a gatekeeper because there were people who deliberately spread falsehoods. Education cannot be left unguarded, it must be tackled if something went wrong, she was quoted as saying.Emily Lau, a former chairwoman for the opposition Democratic Party, said the U.S. could help most by targeting people who are guilty of perpetuating human-rights violations in Hong Kong rather than taking away the citys special trading and customs status, which would be game over for its position as a financial center. Still, she worried that Lams actions could revive the unrest that plagued the city last year.These laws are all very sensitive and very controversial, Lau said. But you negotiate and talk to people to see if there are any compromises. They just want to ram it down everyones throat. And thats very stupid, and very dangerous.