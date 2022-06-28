« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wildlife and Natural Places  (Read 28345 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,496
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #240 on: June 28, 2022, 08:46:49 pm »
I've got a few deer in my back yard, one resting under a tangerine tree. They come quite often. My wife doesn't like them much because they eat the lilies... 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #241 on: June 28, 2022, 09:02:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on June 28, 2022, 08:46:49 pm
I've got a few deer in my back yard, one resting under a tangerine tree. They come quite often. My wife doesn't like them much because they eat the lilies...

That's great,I'd be encouraging them & my answer to her would be "Move the lilies"
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,701
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #242 on: June 28, 2022, 09:21:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 28, 2022, 09:02:08 pm
That's great,I'd be encouraging them & my answer to her would be "Move the lilies"

Or you could band them together for protection, you know, sort of guild the lillies...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #243 on: June 28, 2022, 09:42:25 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on June 28, 2022, 08:46:49 pm
I've got a few deer in my back yard, one resting under a tangerine tree. They come quite often. My wife doesn't like them much because they eat the lilies... 
How cool! It is a white-tailed deer?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,127
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #244 on: June 28, 2022, 10:01:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on June 28, 2022, 08:46:49 pm
I've got a few deer in my back yard, one resting under a tangerine tree. They come quite often. My wife doesn't like them much because they eat the lilies... 

Do you take responsibility for that? Does the buck stop here?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #245 on: June 28, 2022, 10:15:33 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on June 28, 2022, 09:42:25 pm
How cool! It is a white-tailed deer?

Looks like it has haemorrhoids.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,496
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #246 on: June 28, 2022, 11:55:49 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on June 28, 2022, 09:42:25 pm
How cool! It is a white-tailed deer?
I'm no expert, but I think it's a mule deer.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 28, 2022, 10:01:08 pm
Do you take responsibility for that? Does the buck stop here?
Meh, there was an older buck a few yards above the little guy.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 28, 2022, 10:15:33 pm
Looks like it has haemorrhoids.
;D My son was saying the picture has been censored. I didn't notice the geranium in the way when I took it...

We get these visits quite often now after the neighbors' pampas grass was cut short. Before that, there was a resident coyote in the bushes with five little pups. A cottontail rabbit shows now and then at dusk, a racoon and a skunk family come at night. A few years ago, the skunk mom (before she became mom) tried to dig into the crawl space to make a den, but I kept blocking it. Some time later she disappeared and a while later she was leading three little skunks up on the ledge where the deer was. So cute!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #247 on: July 12, 2022, 09:07:34 pm »
We've had a hedgehog visiting the garden every evening for a few weeks now but I've not seen it the last couple of nights.

Could it be a pregnant female that's had hoglets and is nursing or would she still leave them to feed or has it just moved on to a better restaurant?

I've put the camera out to see if it comes after dark but I've missed spending an hour or so watching it feeding 😔
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #248 on: July 13, 2022, 10:31:08 pm »
We had a very brief sighting on the camera last night so put it out again tonight and I've just got a fabulous 5 minute video of it eating and drinking.

I'd put a few dry dog food biscuits out for it which it found and ate and I always have a dish of water for it anyway and it had a really long drink.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,744
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #249 on: July 13, 2022, 11:39:52 pm »
We have hedgehogs in our garden from time to time. Two nights in a row last week I saw one scurry across the patio and rummage around in the flower beds before heading off again. I did try to offer some water and cat biscuits but they didnt seem interested. Not noticed them come in this week so far.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #250 on: July 14, 2022, 08:05:56 am »
It's great to know you've got them but I'd leave water out for them all the time especially in this weather. 

There's not much natural water about in rivers and streams at the moment.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,744
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #251 on: July 14, 2022, 09:26:34 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July 14, 2022, 08:05:56 am
It's great to know you've got them but I'd leave water out for them all the time especially in this weather. 

There's not much natural water about in rivers and streams at the moment.
Yep thats a fair point. I do love the fact they come into our garden, weve created a few little gaps under our gate and a couple of fence panels so they can get in and out whichever way suits
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #252 on: July 14, 2022, 10:12:02 am »
Quote from: duvva on July 14, 2022, 09:26:34 am
Yep thats a fair point. I do love the fact they come into our garden, weve created a few little gaps under our gate and a couple of fence panels so they can get in and out whichever way suits

It's a pity more people don't realise this when they fully enclose their gardens and I laugh when so many complain about slugs eating their plants 🤷
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,744
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #253 on: July 15, 2022, 01:17:15 pm »
Not sure if it has its own thread but Big Butterfly count starts today. I had to delete last years app and download it again before it would let me add a count but worth contributing if you can spare 15 mins here and there over the weekend
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #254 on: July 16, 2022, 10:42:17 am »
I've managed to get some good, clear pictures of the stoats over the last couple of days and one very brief video.

The thing is the video was very obviously a stoat but the two following it were pure white? 

Now I know they can and do change colour in the winter if it snows but I also know they keep their black tip and these didn't have that but nor did they have short, stumpy tails like a weasel.

We've also caught a glimpse of about 4 or 5 of them this morning but definitely no white ones yet the lead one had the same white facial markings as the one in the video.

Is it possible the ones in the video we're ferrets rather than stoats or weasels?

We've had them properly ID'd now by one of the wildlife guys and they're polecats 😁😯
« Last Edit: July 16, 2022, 01:21:40 pm by reddebs »
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #255 on: July 17, 2022, 11:32:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July 16, 2022, 10:42:17 am
I've managed to get some good, clear pictures of the stoats over the last couple of days and one very brief video.
Could you post them up? I'd love to see them
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #256 on: July 17, 2022, 12:05:23 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on July 17, 2022, 11:32:13 am
Could you post them up? I'd love to see them

I'd love to mate but I've no idea how to post pics or videos.  Sorry.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,974
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #257 on: July 17, 2022, 01:11:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 17, 2022, 12:05:23 pm
I'd love to mate but I've no idea how to post pics or videos.  Sorry.

Join a free site like photobox, uplodoad your pics to there, then you just right click on the photo, select copy image address and then post it in image tags

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #258 on: July 18, 2022, 08:43:47 am »
Thanks, Rob

I use Flickr, Debs.

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,974
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #259 on: July 18, 2022, 09:42:46 am »
Sat at the bottom of the garden yesterday and a squirrel plonks herself in the tree and settles down for a snack, before jumping down onto a post. Bold little buggers these squirrels are





Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #260 on: July 18, 2022, 09:49:59 am »
Sri Lanka going through a very tough time of it at the moment. So, a chance to Look back on happier times.

Ida Walawe National Park is a couple of hours drive from the capital, Colombo. Generally, there's no guarantees in wildlife watching, but with this park you will see elephants. As I've mentioned earlier Sri Lanka is home to the Sri Lankan Elephant (Elephas maximus maximus) the largest subspecies of the three recognised Asian elephants. Though the park is quite small, it has a population of 400-500 elephants. Adjoining the park is the Elephant Transit home which successfully introduces baby elephants back in to the wild.





It used to be an old teak plantation but now has large plains (for Sri Lanka) where it's easy to spot elephants.





The other thing you'll definitely see are raptors






The changeable hawk-eagle (Nisaetus cirrhatus ceylanensis)




When we stay there, we stay in the park. We stay in a bungalow inside the park. The facilities aren't great (literally the first thing you have to do is get frogs from out the toilets) but you can sleep on the large verandahs and listen to the sounds of the jungle. All bungalow in SL's park are next to water - the sea, a river or in this case a tank (man-made lake)





The white-bellied sea eagle (Haliaeetus leucogaster), the largest eagle found in SL.





Near this bungalow was a semi-tame Grizzled giant squirrel (Ratufa macroura dandolena)





It's about the size of a cat.


You'll usually see other wildlife, spotted deer, water buffalo and wild boar but much harder to see and less impressive in the case of the buffalo than in Yala (my favourite Sri Lankan park and probably my favourite place in the world).




SL has no rabbits, it's ecological niche being filled by the Black-naped Hare (Lepus nigricollis singhala). As you're probably noticing, SL has many of it's own sub-species having being separated from India for so long.





Sri Lankan brown fish owl (Ketupa zeylonensis zeylonensis)





You're highly unlikely to see the Sri Lankan leopard (Panthera pardus kotiya) in Uda Walawe. This is the closest I've come. Talking to a tracker, he said "You'll see it's face and then it's tail", meaning that as soon as it's spotted the leopard will scarper.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #261 on: August 3, 2022, 09:22:02 am »
Inside India's plan to bring back extinct cheetahs



Next week, a group of cheetahs are finally expected to make a long journey from Africa to their new home in a sprawling national park in India.

The world's fastest land animal is poised to make a comeback in India, more than half a century after it became extinct in the country.

This is the first time a large carnivore is being moved from one continent to another and being reintroduced in the wild. "It is exciting, it's challenging. It's a big feather in India's cap to restore a lost treasure," says Yadvendradev Jhala, dean of the Wildlife Institute of India, and one of the experts tasked with the effort.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #262 on: August 3, 2022, 09:25:53 am »
Interesting. Not really sure about it, as they're introducing African Cheetah's rather than the Asiatic ones which are just about hanging on in Iran.

But I suppose, the ore cheetah's the better, from a global point of view.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #263 on: August 3, 2022, 09:28:44 am »
This follows the re-introduction of European Bison to England, near Canterbury, Kent.

Wild bison released into UK woodland



European bison arrive near Canterbury to manage woodland

European bison have been released into countryside near Canterbury, Kent, to help restore the area to its natural state.

The project, led by Kent Wildlife Trust and the Wildwood Trust, is taking place in West Blean and Thornden Woods.

They will fell trees by rubbing against them, creating space and light and providing deadwood to help other plants and animals.

The area has been prepared by the UK's first ever bison rangers.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #264 on: September 15, 2022, 01:33:21 pm »
We had either a wasp or a bee feeding on the marigolds that I've never seen before.

It was quite long, mainly black and had what looked like spikey armour across it's shoulders.

I've checked some ID sites but can't see anything remotely like it for the UK.

Anybody know what it might be please?
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,513
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #265 on: September 15, 2022, 02:15:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 15, 2022, 01:33:21 pm
We had either a wasp or a bee feeding on the marigolds that I've never seen before.

It was quite long, mainly black and had what looked like spikey armour across it's shoulders.

I've checked some ID sites but can't see anything remotely like it for the UK.

Anybody know what it might be please?

sounds like a species of ichneumon wasp

here's a link to a downloadable pdf to see if you can find anything similar to it

https://www.naturespot.org.uk/sites/default/files/downloads/british-ichneumonid-wasps-id-guide.pdf

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #266 on: September 15, 2022, 02:19:52 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 15, 2022, 02:15:47 pm
sounds like a species of ichneumon wasp

here's a link to a downloadable pdf to see if you can find anything similar to it

https://www.naturespot.org.uk/sites/default/files/downloads/british-ichneumonid-wasps-id-guide.pdf

It was too chunky for any of those mate, it was fatter than a honey bee or wasp but narrower than a bumble bee.

I've got pics but don't know how to upload them 🤷
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,513
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #267 on: September 15, 2022, 02:25:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 15, 2022, 02:19:52 pm
It was too chunky for any of those mate, it was fatter than a honey bee or wasp but narrower than a bumble bee.

I've got pics but don't know how to upload them 🤷

when posting a reply expand the attachment and other options

then browse files from your device and post

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #268 on: September 15, 2022, 03:56:23 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 15, 2022, 02:25:29 pm
when posting a reply expand the attachment and other options

then browse files from your device and post



It says the attachments too big so how do I shrink it?
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,513
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #269 on: September 15, 2022, 04:21:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 15, 2022, 03:56:23 pm
It says the attachments too big so how do I shrink it?

said the actress to the bishop...

you'd need a piece of software to reduce the file size so maybe that's gonna be tricky

another option is use this website https://imgur.com/upload?beta and when you upload a photo then just hover over the picture and it shows a copy link message so click that to copy the link (see attached images  below)

then post the link here - simples









Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #270 on: September 15, 2022, 05:55:39 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 15, 2022, 04:21:40 pm
said the actress to the bishop...

you'd need a piece of software to reduce the file size so maybe that's gonna be tricky

another option is use this website https://imgur.com/upload?beta and when you upload a photo then just hover over the picture and it shows a copy link message so click that to copy the link (see attached images  below)

then post the link here - simples





I'll give it a go mate but I'm rubbish at techy stuff.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #271 on: September 16, 2022, 07:24:15 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 15, 2022, 02:15:47 pm
sounds like a species of ichneumon wasp

here's a link to a downloadable pdf to see if you can find anything similar to it

https://www.naturespot.org.uk/sites/default/files/downloads/british-ichneumonid-wasps-id-guide.pdf

I've finally got an ID for him.

It's a very wet, male, red-tailed cuckoo bumblebee

https://www.bumblebeeconservation.org/red-tailed-bumblebees/red-tailed-cuckoo-bumblebee/
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,513
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #272 on: September 17, 2022, 09:14:47 am »
Quote from: reddebs on September 16, 2022, 07:24:15 pm
I've finally got an ID for him.

It's a very wet, male, red-tailed cuckoo bumblebee

https://www.bumblebeeconservation.org/red-tailed-bumblebees/red-tailed-cuckoo-bumblebee/

nice one debs - though can't make out the spiky armour in photos
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #273 on: September 17, 2022, 09:17:05 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 17, 2022, 09:14:47 am
nice one debs - though can't make out the spiky armour in photos

Apparently the spikey bits were because it was so wet and its fur had "peaked" mate.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,513
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #274 on: September 17, 2022, 09:22:21 am »
Quote from: reddebs on September 17, 2022, 09:17:05 am
Apparently the spikey bits were because it was so wet and its fur had "peaked" mate.

you! making me run around looking for spiky armour... why i oughta  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #275 on: September 17, 2022, 09:25:59 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 17, 2022, 09:22:21 am
you! making me run around looking for spiky armour... why i oughta  ;D

😂😂😂 Sorry mate but thanks for trying anyway 👍
Logged

Online Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #276 on: Today at 05:04:13 pm »
Back from safari in South Africa a few weeks ago, got very fortunate with this sighting of a leopard:

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 