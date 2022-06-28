changeable hawk-eagle

(Nisaetus cirrhatus ceylanensis)

Grizzled giant squirrel

Sri Lanka going through a very tough time of it at the moment. So, a chance to Look back on happier times.Ida Walawe National Park is a couple of hours drive from the capital, Colombo. Generally, there's no guarantees in wildlife watching, but with this park you will see elephants. As I've mentioned earlier Sri Lanka is home to the Sri Lankan Elephant (Elephas maximus maximus) the largest subspecies of the three recognised Asian elephants. Though the park is quite small, it has a population of 400-500 elephants. Adjoining the park is the Elephant Transit home which successfully introduces baby elephants back in to the wild.It used to be an old teak plantation but now has large plains (for Sri Lanka) where it's easy to spot elephants.The other thing you'll definitely see are raptorsTheWhen we stay there, we stay in the park. We stay in a bungalow inside the park. The facilities aren't great (literally the first thing you have to do is get frogs from out the toilets) but you can sleep on the large verandahs and listen to the sounds of the jungle. All bungalow in SL's park are next to water - the sea, a river or in this case a tank (man-made lake)The white-bellied sea eagle (Haliaeetus leucogaster), the largest eagle found in SL.Near this bungalow was a semi-tame(Ratufa macroura dandolena)It's about the size of a cat.You'll usually see other wildlife, spotted deer, water buffalo and wild boar but much harder to see and less impressive in the case of the buffalo than in Yala (my favourite Sri Lankan park and probably my favourite place in the world).SL has no rabbits, it's ecological niche being filled by the Black-naped Hare (Lepus nigricollis singhala). As you're probably noticing, SL has many of it's own sub-species having being separated from India for so long.Sri Lankan brown fish owl (Ketupa zeylonensis zeylonensis)You're highly unlikely to see the Sri Lankan leopard (Panthera pardus kotiya) in Uda Walawe. This is the closest I've come. Talking to a tracker, he said "You'll see it's face and then it's tail", meaning that as soon as it's spotted the leopard will scarper.