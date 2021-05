We've got a couple of red squirrels feeding in the garden this morning, one bigger than the other.



They first appeared together trotting along the fence and I thought they must be a parent and youngster till the bigger one shooed the little one off into the bushes.



They've reappeared again with the big one gorging itself on sunflower seeds whilst the little one watched from the bushes but now they've both trotted off together again so maybe they are parent and youngster 🤷