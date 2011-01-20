« previous next »
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:28:14 pm
Just the usual anti-semitic tropes being on display. What I mean by boundaries being policed. If we can do it with flags and banners on the Kop, should shit like this be part of a 'Pro-Palestine' movement? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E1_-ji4XMAYFjDD.jpg

Absolutely not acceptable and, yes, it should be policed.

But the EDL has a racist philosophy at its core, the BNP has a racist aim at its core, this is not, in my opinion, the core of the 'Pro-Palestine' movement.

Police it and get it out, I don't want to see those images ever, ever, ever. Hodges, though, is being a bad faith actor, and he knows it.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 05:49:58 pm
Absolutely not acceptable and, yes, it should be policed.

But the EDL has a racist philosophy at its core, the BNP has a racist aim at its core, this is not, in my opinion, the core of the 'Pro-Palestine' movement.

Police it and get it out, I don't want to see those images ever, ever, ever. Hodges, though, is being a bad faith actor, and he knows it.

He's being a shitstirrer as normal, aye, but calls for pickets against companies founded by British Jews because "they're Israeli embassies on the High Street" from the man with the loudhailer isn't a problem just on the fringes either. It does shape the perception when the 'we'd like two democratic states living peacefully next to each other' becomes something quite different. Big blindspot on parts of the left. Don't think Hodges will be much use with helping with it though. D: This is the Kahn Harris piece I mentioned: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/20/pro-palestine-movement-antisemitism-london
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 05:49:58 pm
Absolutely not acceptable and, yes, it should be policed.

But the EDL has a racist philosophy at its core, the BNP has a racist aim at its core, this is not, in my opinion, the core of the 'Pro-Palestine' movement.

Police it and get it out, I don't want to see those images ever, ever, ever. Hodges, though, is being a bad faith actor, and he knows it.

The pro-Palestinian movements are rife with that kind of thing in some sections though, especially among Muslims (read some forums based on Muslim countries and you'll see). That's why while I see hypocrisy in what Israel does, I find pro-Palestinian movements repugnant.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:13:53 pm
These types of comments negate the rest of anything posted.


This isnt a playground
Agreed. Pack it in people or it's getting locked again. Last game of the season tomorrow, focus.

There are plenty of other sites on which people can throw around lazy insults or wind up.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:14:01 pm
Agreed. Pack it in people or it's getting locked again. Last game of the season tomorrow, focus.

There are plenty of other sites on which people can throw around lazy insults or wind up.
Cheap pop at GOT there I see ;D
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Difficult to get involved in any meaningful protest against the Israeli government when the descend in to antisemitism and often violence like this..


https://twitter.com/paulbrown_uk/status/1396163359121317891?s=21
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 04:02:07 pm
Yorky, may I ask a question? How have you amassed this much knowledge of middle eastern politics?

Now I disagree with you profoundly about certain things, but you clearly have a lot of detail around the middle east. Now, I might also agree with your interpretation of that detail, and how you use that knowledge, from time to time, but I couldn't even begin to get on the level you even currently hold. What's your experience of it?


Do not take anything anybody says on the interweb on face value,people often don't do any of their own research if they find something that conforms to their world view.

Just see an earlier claim that it's quite difficult to convert to Judaism,there are many more examples.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:24:14 pm

Do not take anything Yorky  (or anybody says on the interweb to be honest) says on face value,he doesn't do any of his own research if he finds something that conforms to his world view.

Just see his earlier claim that it's quite difficult to convert to Judaism,there are many more examples.
Making personal attacks on other posters seldom raises the level of debate.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:18:14 pm
Difficult to get involved in any meaningful protest against the Israeli government when the descend in to antisemitism and often violence like this..


https://twitter.com/paulbrown_uk/status/1396163359121317891?s=21

We're a shitty species mate,you only have to look at all the Asian racism since covid,people can be morons but nothing brings them out like the "safety" of a crowd.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:28:51 pm
Making personal attacks on other posters seldom raises the level of debate.


Oh come on now,that is not a personal attack,not even close,it is good advice.


You want to see a few of those then go through his timeline.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:32:00 pm

Oh come on now,that is not a personal attack,not even close,it is good advice.


You want to see a few of those then go through his timeline.
He did it first isnt a great excuse either.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:47:17 pm
He did it first isnt a great excuse either.


It was not an excuse though was it ffs.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:50:11 pm

It was not an excuse though was it ffs.
So why mention it?
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:18:14 pm
Difficult to get involved in any meaningful protest against the Israeli government when the descend in to antisemitism and often violence like this..


https://twitter.com/paulbrown_uk/status/1396163359121317891?s=21
Out of an estimated 200,00 protesters, a few bunch of dickheads upto mischief (perhaps we don't know the context of that video. Maybe the driver yelled out something Islamophobic? Who knows).  ::)

And anti-semitsm where exactly in that video?

Exactly as WhereAngelsPlay says. Bad apples everywhere.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:24:14 pm

Do not take anything Yorky  (or anybody says on the interweb to be honest) says on face value,he doesn't do any of his own research if he finds something that conforms to his world view.

Just see his earlier claim that it's quite difficult to convert to Judaism,there are many more examples.
This isn't helpful. I do not know if I agree with everything Yorky has posted here on this subject, largely because - as I will freely admit - I am not knowledgeable enough on the subject to properly comment. But it seems clear that Yorky has read a huge amount around the subject and (if memory serves) he is a historian by education, and certainly by inclination. It would be better to counter his position with facts and citations - I feel sure that you will agree with this.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:56:21 pm
So why mention it?


So you don't think that's good advice or are you just trying to get a rise ?
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 07:58:06 pm
Out of an estimated 200,00 protesters, a few bunch of dickheads upto mischief (perhaps we don't know the context of that video. Maybe the driver yelled out something Islamophobic? Who knows).  ::)

And anti-semitsm where exactly in that video?

Exactly as WhereAngelsPlay says. Bad apples everywhere.

There's an earlier image of Jesus bearing a cross and the caption imploring not to let them do it again. Classic blood guilt. Also, I suggest reading some Pakistani forums (Muslim country, English speaking). There's plenty of Jew-hate among Muslims even in that far removed country.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:59:40 pm

So you don't think that's good advice or are you just trying to get a rise ?
Im asking people to treat each other respectfully.


Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:04:53 pm
Im asking people to treat each other respectfully.

I've edited it for you.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:00:59 pm
There's an earlier image of Jesus bearing a cross and the caption imploring not to let them do it again. Classic blood guilt. Also, I suggest reading some Pakistani forums (Muslim country, English speaking). There's plenty of Jew-hate among Muslims even in that far removed country.
Yeah, by an individual. Doesn't mean the entire protest is about that, is it, or that it is agreed by many participating in the protest?

There's fucking hate EVERYWHERE, pal. Amongst Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddists, Athiests.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm
I've edited it for you.
A much better point
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 08:07:54 pm
Yeah, by an individual. Doesn't mean the entire protest is about that, is it, or that it is agreed by many participating in the protest?

There's fucking hate EVERYWHERE, pal. Amongst Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddists, Athiests.

You can get the current from seeing the responses. Eg. insults to Islam have responses calling for militant action, blasphemy laws are defended, religious laws are seen as part of life. While there is scarcely any counter argument against calls for extreme action against Jews, etc. While forums are by their nature self-selective, when you read a forum that has nothing to do with religion or indeed relate to Israel in any way, other than that it's mainly populated by Pakistanis, it's hard to read the amount of Jew-hate and not conclude that it's representative of the general Pakistani population. And other than being a Muslim country, Pakistan doesn't really have any history with Israel to merit this level of hatred.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:30:16 pm
We're a shitty species mate

Speak for yourself. Im actually pretty nice. Once you get to know me. 
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Its threads like these where I miss Gulley. Hed usually land on the kindest way to look at things.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 08:33:03 pm
Its threads like these where I miss Gulley. Hed usually land on the kindest way to look at things.
Very wise words indeed.

Gulley was a gent.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:58:23 pm
This isn't helpful. I do not know if I agree with everything Yorky has posted here on this subject, largely because - as I will freely admit - I am not knowledgeable enough on the subject to properly comment. But it seems clear that Yorky has read a huge amount around the subject and (if memory serves) he is a historian by education, and certainly by inclination. It would be better to counter his position with facts and citations - I feel sure that you will agree with this.

He's entitled to his claim, but he knows almost nothing about me so I'm surprised at his confident statement that I take everything from the internet and that I just look out for stuff that supports a pre-conceived position. All I can say is..I don't.  ;D

I avoid twitter on the whole, although I recognise there's some excellent stuff on there amid the dross.

It was Wild Romany Boy who asked the original question.  I don't accept its premise mate. I am certainly not an expert on the Middle East, but I do read a lot of what experts have said over the years - especially about the history. I include in that books that I disagree with (most recently Rashid Khalidi's book, 'The Hundred Year War on Palestine' which I read last summer). I certainly know enough about British 20th century history to state that his early chapters on Mandate Palestine are a mess. I also think his central thesis - that there have been five 'declarations of war' on Palestine - is plain wrong. What he misses out of the history is as important as what he includes. But I'm glad I read the book because it added to my knowledge.

Probably like others on this thread I've also been to the Middle East several times. I've worked there too (including in Israel), and have friends on both sides of the current divide. But most of all it's reading. I always pity anyone who thinks the Middle East is fascinating. But I pity those who don't even more.

One day - certainly not in my lifetime - there will be peace in the region. I must say, I hope it is not purchased on the graveyard of Israel, though I think that's a possibility.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 08:33:03 pm
Its threads like these where I miss Gulley. Hed usually land on the kindest way to look at things.

Me too.

(And El C too).
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
The loss of life on both sides is shocking and those living in Gaza are under the heel of Hamas and Israel. What we take for granted they  cant even dream of.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:30:48 pm
The loss of life on both sides is shocking and those living in Gaza are under the heel of Hamas and Israel. What we take for granted they  cant even dream of.

But there is no point in wrecking the prospects of our left of centre parties for a cause that attracts as much unpleasantness as the pro-Palestinian movements do. If backbenchers want to do their individual thing, let them. But the main thrust of Labour and any other substantial non-Tory parties should not have their identity defined by Palestine.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:37:15 pm
One day - certainly not in my lifetime - there will be peace in the region. I must say, I hope it is not purchased on the graveyard of Israel, though I think that's a possibility.

I read the bit in bold in Kilgore's voice on the beach in Apocalypse Now  :D. "Some day this war's going to end"

Joking aside I am much too young to remember the worst of the Troubles in N. Ireland but I am just about old enough to remember a time when it still seemed impossible that the region would ever see peace. For me I reckon the 'silent majority' of civilians in Palestine/Israel just want peace and the chance to get on with their lives. At the moment it feels like the people in power on both sides are not of the same persuasion. As long as that remains the case we'll continue to see bloodshed. But as an optimist I do feel that peace is closer than it feels at the moment. We just need better people at the top (both within the immediate region and in global terms).   
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
A few interesting articles i read this morning for anyone interested...

https://www.timesofisrael.com/hamass-forever-war-against-israel-has-a-glitch-and-it-isnt-iron-dome/

Hamass forever war against Israel has a glitch, and it isnt Iron Dome
Why Hamas promises another war soon, and another and another. And why it wont work


Hamas just concluded eleven long and painful days of war that inflicted on it enormous damage.

Many have noted how it successfully used its surprise May 10 rocket bombardment of Israeli cities to position itself as the undisputed leader of the Palestinian cause in place of decrepit old Fatah.

But that achievement was attained in the first day or two of fighting. Ten more days of sustained Israeli bombardment later, the terror group now faces the military version of a painful hangover.




Hamas was just forced to spend 11 days watching as Israel systematically disrupted its tactical innovations and demolished hundreds of millions of dollars worth of its military infrastructure. The group has spent a decade building major new warfighting capabilities meant to challenge Israel on new and unexpected fronts. All proved ineffective or outright useless.



A crack naval commando force equipped with miniature submarines failed to produce a single significant attack and saw much of its infrastructure and equipment blown up from the air. The fast-moving anti-tank missile crews tasked with photogenically destroying Israeli military vehicles were identified and destroyed so quickly in the early days of the fighting that Hamas ordered them withdrawn from the battlefield. Strike drones able to precisely target Israeli installations were intercepted with despairing efficiency. And a sprawling underground tunnel and bunker system dubbed the Metro that offered Hamas fighters the ability to quickly maneuver across the urban battlefields of Gaza without exposing themselves to Israeli airstrikes only ended up providing Israel with cleaner military targets.

Israel showed it had deeply penetrated the Hamas ranks, targeting a long list of mid-level commanders and then publicizing the list. The names were unknown to Israelis and drew some skeptical eyebrow-raising from military analysts. But few in Hamas missed the message: Hamass ranks are perforated with Israeli intelligence assets. No one is safe.

And finally, theres the death toll. Putting aside any debate about either sides morals for a moment, purely on tactical grounds, the IDF prefers a low death toll on both sides: on the Palestinian side to keep the political window open for continued airstrikes, and on the Israeli side to avoid a narrative that it had failed in its primary duty to protect Israelis. Hamas needs higher death tolls  again, sticking to tactical considerations only  on the Palestinian side to hasten international pressure to close the Israeli attack window and on the Israeli side to show, in the grim logic of such confrontations, that it had inflicted some measure of pain on the other side in a war it had started.


The IDF emerged the clear winner in that contest. Hamas managed just 12 Israeli dead at the cost of thousands of toppled buildings in Gaza and massive damage to its expensive infrastructure. The total Palestinian death toll after thousands of Israeli strikes, according to Hamass own reckoning and including both fighters and civilians, was 232. That math offers no comfort to the families of civilians killed in the Israeli strikes, of course, but in its cold, simple numbers it nonetheless reveals a level of surgical precision that may well be unprecedented in the annals of modern warfare.

Where did Israel go?
Of course, none of that got in the way of Hamas declaring and celebrating its victory on Friday, using the term in the way pioneered by Hezbollah in 2006 that sees the mere fact of surviving a firefight with Israel, irrespective of the damage wrought to ones country or the lack of damage inflicted on the enemy, as a victory.

Yet that strange standard for victory is not as ridiculous as it sounds. It flows from Hamass strategic vision, which was not dented by the tactical failures of the past 11 days.


One doesnt have to search very hard to uncover that vision. Hamas talks about it constantly.

On Monday, Hamas deputy political chief Musa Abu Marzouk gave an interview to Russia Today in which he clarified what Hamas believed the war was about.

The current war, he said, is not the final war with Israel. There will be more.

Its not like it was in Vietnam and elsewhere, where things ended up with negotiations. This is just one of a [series] of wars, and a war will come when we negotiate with them [i.e., the Jews] about the end of their occupation and their leaving of Palestine, Abu Marzouk said, according to a translation by MEMRI.

There would be no compromises allowing Israel to continue existing or the Jews to remain in the land, he assured. Israel will come to an end just like it began, and our Palestinian people will return to their homes because injustice cannot last and people must get what is rightly theirs.



That end, he insisted, was no fantasy: We are no dreamers. Until recently, they mocked Hamass rockets and called them childrens toys. I do not believe anyone is saying this today. Until recently, the whole world supported the white government in South Africa, but things have changed. Where did the Soviet Union go? Where did the Berlin Wall go? The day will come when people ask: Where did Israel go?'

The interview is one of countless expressions of what amounts to Hamass most fundamental belief about its enemy: that the Jews of Israel are an illegitimate usurper polity, the last vestige of European colonialism, and therefore doomed to failure like all other European colonial projects from the last century. Israel in Hamass telling is not a people competing with the Palestinians for a single uncomfortably narrow strip of land. It is, like the Soviet Union, East Germany, or the South African apartheid regime before it, a thin patina of political institutions and concepts that will burn away in the harsh light of sustained resistance.

It may take a great many painful sacrifices to get there, of course. French Algeria was sent packing only after eight years of bitter war and hundreds of thousands killed during the Algerian independence war. America was chased out of Vietnam only after 20 years of fighting and hundreds of thousands killed.

But in the end, with a few more years of patient and painful sacrifice, and, crucially, an abiding refusal to compromise, the Jews will leave.



In Hamass vision, the pain endured by Gazans over the past 11 days was a worthwhile price to pay for the great boon of sidelining accommodationist Fatah in the West Bank and reunifying the Palestinian ranks around that anti-colonial struggle.

The big question
As Hamas comes to dominate the Palestinian national movement, the question that overshadows all others, the question with the power to determine the Palestinian future, and by extension the Israeli one too, is a simple one: Is Hamass grand strategy correct? Will it work?

The Palestinians believe Israeli Jews are dead-set on sweeping them out of the land. Polls in recent years found not only that most Palestinians believe Israel plans to demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalems Temple Mount, the cornerstone of Palestinian identity and religion, but about half of Palestinians believe Israel may succeed in doing so. The belief in Israels malign designs on Al-Aqsa is no mere conspiracy theory. Its an expression of vulnerability, of the sense among many Palestinians that they could not stop Israel from destroying Al-Aqsa if it chose to.


Most Israeli Jews, meanwhile, are convinced Palestinian violence is not ultimately a protest at their misbehavior or at unjust policies, but is rooted in the ideology described so clearly by Abu Marzouk: Incessant and remorseless violence until the Jews all flee from the country or are killed.

Israelis believe that partly because the major Palestinian factions routinely say it. But they also believe it because they experienced it. The world may have forgotten the Second Intifada that began in 2000, in which relentless waves of well over 100 suicide bombings detonated in Israels cities and left the Oslo-supporting left shattered and marginalized for a generation and counting. Israelis have not.

That wave of shocking, sustained violence began not three decades into a failed peace process, but in 2000, scarcely eight years into what most observers believed was a successful effort to that point. Israeli troops had left Palestinian cities starting in the mid-1990s, the Palestinian Authority was established, and Israeli, Palestinian and American leaders were in Camp David negotiating  so Israelis were told at the time  the final boundaries of the two-state solution. It was then that a paroxysm of violence and brutality suddenly swept over Palestinian society and dashed the hopes of a generation.

The point here is not that the Second Intifada is unexplainable. There are many explanations, such as the argument heard from some Palestinians over the years that the violence began as a grassroots rebellion against Yasser Arafats tyranny and was diverted by his frightened, teetering regime into an assault on Israel. The point here is only to say that the Israeli experience of those terror waves did not see them as an attack on the occupation, but as an attack on an Israel trying to dismantle the occupation.


An Israeli bomb squad officer inspects a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israeli Jews do not feel as vulnerable as Palestinians; they do not believe the other side is likely to succeed. But the belief that Palestinians are trying to remove them drives the corollary belief that Palestinian violence is ultimately not an argument against Israeli policies, but against Israelis existence. Palestinian terrorism, this mainstream Israeli view holds, is not unthinking and reactive. It is planned and purposeful, rooted in the strategy described by Abu Marzouk, a strategy that interprets any Israeli compromise or accommodation as evidence of weakness.

How do we expel the Jews?
In the mid-1990s, two IDF major generals were coming to the end of their long and storied military careers. Meir Dagan had led everything from commando squads to armored brigades and would later go on to serve as director of the Mossad. Yossi Ben Hanan, after serving as one of Israels most successful tank commanders in the 1973 war, would go on to lead the armored corps and the IDFs R&D arm  though he is most famous for the 1967 Life magazine cover photo of his 22-year-old self standing in the waters of the Suez Canal, a symbol of Israeli vitality and military success.


By the mid-1990s, the two grizzled veterans, newly released from their military duties, planned to travel together to Vietnam. Both were avid students of military history, including of the Vietnam conflict. They applied for visas and made a special request to the Vietnamese authorities: to meet General Vo Nguyen Giap.

Giap was one of the great strategic minds of the twentieth century, a former schoolteacher who played a central role in developing the strategic thinking and organizational capabilities that transformed ragtag rural provincials into a military force that would rout the most powerful nations in the world, from the Japanese occupation to the French and the Americans over three long decades of conflict culminating in the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

Giap was also a ruthless and often tyrannical leader, murdering opponents of Vietnams communist movement and overseeing a guerrilla war that sacrificed hundreds of thousands of his own fighters to the cause. He was no hero to the Israelis, but he nevertheless cut a fascinating figure in the annals of modern warfare.


Unexpectedly, the request was approved. Giap agreed to meet them. When the Israelis arrived in Vietnam, they sat down with the man who by then had spent decades as his countrys defense minister. It was a long meeting, as Ben Hanan would later recall to Eran Lerman, a former top-ranked IDF intelligence officer and later deputy national security adviser. Lerman, now at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told the story to this writer.

When the Israelis rose to leave, Giap suddenly turned to the Palestinian issue. Listen, he said, the Palestinians are always coming here and saying to me, You expelled the French and the Americans. How do we expel the Jews?

The generals were intrigued. And what do you tell them?

I tell them, Giap replied, that the French went back to France and the Americans to America. But the Jews have nowhere to go. You will not expel them.

The war abroad and the war at home
Its no accident that Giaps final observation stuck so vividly in Ben Hanans mind, or in Lermans.

There is a profound tragedy here for the Palestinian cause. Even as it gains overseas support at levels unseen since the 1970s, those supporters, largely ignorant of the strategic discourse within the Palestinian national movement, have spent the past 11 days lining up squarely behind the very party that has driven the Palestinian cause into a brick wall.


Each side in this conflict believes the other is engaged in an eliminationist war. That renders both all but immune to foreign pressure. Palestinian behavior didnt change when the Trump administration cut desperately needed US aid. Will Israeli behavior change if progressive lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders halt the sale of missiles to Israel? If Sanderss condition for the sale is that Israel not strike at Hamas in the future, even as the terror group barrages Israels cities, would Israel agree to sit idle in the next war, or will it find alternative sources for its missile supply?

Hamas celebrated on Friday its ability to send Israelis scurrying to bomb shelters. A colonialist tyrant, after all, survives by projecting an aura of strength. Hamas believes its job is to puncture holes, ceaselessly and mercilessly, in that self-assurance.

But Israeli Jews do not see themselves as an artificial colonialist entity doomed to fall. They believe they are a people with nowhere to go and facing an unappeasable foe. Just as Palestinians are unified and mobilized by Israeli pressure, so Israeli Jews are unified and mobilized by Palestinian pressure. A sense of vulnerability and unjust victimization may be a liability to a colonialist enterprise, but to a wartime population that believes it is defending its home, it is a strategic boon, a gift that Hamas continually confers on Israeli morale.

And thats the tragedy in a nutshell. The Palestinians have two basic strategies: relentless anti-colonial-style violence on the one hand and international diplomatic and economic pressure on Israel on the other. It has not yet dawned on Palestinians, nor on the foreign supporters eager to carry their banner, that the two strategies cancel each other out, that Hamas is constantly clarifying to Israelis the dire consequences of their acquiescence to international demands.

A Palestinian polity increasingly dominated by Hamas now appears set to go down that self-defeating rabbit hole for a good few years. As both sides begin preparations for the next war promised by Abu Marzouk, the safe money, as always, is on the pessimists. Things are going to get a lot worse before they start getting better.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
How Europe Became Pro-Israel
The most recent fighting with Palestinians has revealed a radical change in European foreign policy thats been years in the making.

Last week, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz made the unusual decision to fly the Israeli flag on official buildings in solidarity with the country facing Hamas rocket attacks on its cities. I condemn, with the utmost firmness, the attacks against Israel from the Gaza Strip, said the conservative chancellor. Israel has the right to defend itself against these attacks. Kurz is known to have court Israel in the last few years, most likely to deflect criticism for his alliance with the far-right Freedom Party of Austria. On Wednesday, the European Council agreed (minus Hungary) on a resolution calling for a cease-fire, but the Austrian chancellor isnt an outlier among European leaders in expressing support for Israel.

Since the start of this new round of violence between Israel and Hamas, European leaders have been vocal in expressing their support for Israels right to defend its citizens. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called Hamas rockets terrorist attacks, and the German political class on the left and right, in the midst of a parliamentary campaign, has echoed her support for Israel. Green candidate and current poll leader Annalena Baerbock has called Israeli security the national interest of the modern German state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged these statements of support, thanking U.S. President Joe Biden but also European leaders, specifically the president of France, the British prime minister, the chancellor of Austria, the chancellor of Germany, and others. Netanyahu added: They have upheld our natural and self-evident right to defend ourselves, to act in self-defense against these terrorists who both attack civilians and hide behind civilians.

This was not always the case. EU relations with Israel were famously cold for decades. During the Second Intifada, the EU took pains to counterbalance the George W. Bush administrations embrace of the Sharon government. Public opinion was hostile. In a 2003 poll that had provoked much controversy, 59 percent of Europeans named Israel the gravest threat to world peace. Protests and calls for boycotts were common. However, the mood is changing.

In recent years, Netanyahu has actively cultivated relationships with Europes leaders, especially on the illiberal side, seeing them as natural allies. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was warmly received in Jerusalem in 2018, a visit that was criticized domestically due to the far-right strongmans history of flirting with antisemitic and Holocaust revisionist tropes. Other European populist leaders like then-Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini visited Israel in 2018. Israeli historian Zeev Sternhell condemned what he viewed as Netanyahus desire to see himself as an integral part of this anti-liberal bloc. But Europes friendlier tone toward Israel cant be solely explained by Netanyahus closer relationship with a few illiberal European leaders like Orban. All of Europe is moving.

A mix of economic, geopolitical, and European domestic reasons can explain this progressive, undeniable shift.

Europeans have not changed their official position on the conflict and still uphold the resumption of the peace process, the end of occupation, and a two-state solution under the 1967 borders as the way forward. The EU is the most significant aid provider to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and the Palestinian National Authority. Only the Czech Republic and Hungary have followed through on the Trump administrations move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel while nine European countries recognize Palestine as a state. But the Palestinian question has been deprioritized in the overall relationship.

This is first because of the Middle Easts changing nature. Despite the recent upsurge in violence, its rare today to find a European diplomat who would claim the Israeli-Palestinian issue is the key to unlocking all of the regions tensions and conflicts, a view held almost religiously in European chancelleries in the 2000s. The 2010 Arab Spring, the Syrian civil war with its consequences in Europe (including terror attacks and increased migration), and the Iranian nuclear file have all shifted priorities in the Middle East.

Despite a lukewarm public reception, many European diplomats privately acknowledge the Abraham Accords have added another nail in the coffin of Europes focus on Israel-Palestine. After the accords last year, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi was invited to attend the European Council in Berlin, the first time such an honor was extended to an Israeli diplomat. Energy discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean have always spurred deep exploitation cooperation among Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and Egyptagainst the claims of neighboring Turkey. In April, Athens and Jerusalem announced a record $1.65 billion defense contract, following a meeting between foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Greece, Cyprus, and Israel.

At the same time, Israels economic and tech performances have started to attract European interest. Israel was the first non-European country associated with a string of EU scientific bodies like the Framework Programmes for Research and Technological Development and the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN. Its also a part of the EUs global navigation system Galileo. Shortly after French President Emmanuel Macrons 2017 election, his economy and digital affairs ministers visited Tel Aviv, Israels innovation festival, months before the foreign minister visited the country. In 2011, France announced the purchase of $500 million worth of Heron drones, breaking with a 44-year arms embargo started by then-French President Charles de Gaulle after the 1967 Six-Day War. In 2018, Germany followed through after the Bundestag agreed to lease Israeli drones for nine years, a $1.2 billion contract hailed by Netanyahu as contributing to European security. In 2020, Airbus and two Israeli air and space companies were mandated by the EU to fly drones over the Mediterranean Sea to monitor migrant smuggler ships.

But the main change has come from European societies themselves and is symbolic of something deeper. Facing terror attacks in the last few years, Europeans have increasingly associated Israel as a country facing similar challenges, the canary in the coalmine for European democracies. Aurore Bergé, a French parliament spokesperson for the La République En Marche! party and head of the France-Israel friendship group, said: We have a common front with Israel: the struggle against Islamist terrorism. More than ever, its what brings us closer and what explains the diplomatic shift in Europe.

As Atlantic Council senior fellow Damir Marusic put it in a brilliant recent essay, Between Brussels and Jerusalem, the two capitals have embodied competing understandings for the Wests sense of history and meaning of World War II and the Holocaust. For the former, the disasters of World War II called for cooperation, technocratic governance transcending the ills of the nation-state. For Jerusalem, the tragic fate of Jews in Europe urged them to overcome their historic powerlessness and build a strong nation supported by borders and a powerful army. As they integrated the continent, Europeans increasingly viewed their successful model as the shape of things to come for the rest of the world. Europe was to run the 21st century, according to an influential essay by Mark Leonard. And what better place to apply the European model of reconciliation than in Israel-Palestine?

But things did not turn out this way. Fifteen years ago, it was commonplace for observers to forewarn growing Israeli diplomatic isolation if it failed to find a sustainable and peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue. These predictions did not come to pass. With Europe and the United States, of course, but also with new partnerships in India, Russia, and Africa, Israel has more economic and diplomatic partners than it ever has. Meanwhile, with terror attacks; identity and immigration concerns; mainstream EU politicians lamenting inefficient borders; and center-left parties, such as the French Socialist Party or the German Social Democratic Party, in free fall; Europeans are questioning their model. European leaders regularly now call for a geopolitical EU to speak the language of power. Maybe the sense of history is tilting toward Jerusalem, after all?

https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/05/20/how-europe-became-pro-israel/?fbclid=IwAR1-xy-RM0T9lqL9Vi4-2ODR4gy7hxwzJ4e-OtgwmMfEwG7FQt8luCLNizY
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
https://unherd.com/2021/05/the-phoney-war-between-israel-and-hamas/

Earlier this week, an Israeli soldier was wounded by a Hamas mortar bomb while guarding a convoy of heavy trucks loaded with medical supplies, food and fuel at the Erez crossing between Israel and Gaza. Yes, it was in Israels interest to reduce the suffering of Gazas inhabitants while it pursued its campaign to protect its own population by finding and destroying Hamas and Islamic Jihad rockets stored in basements and underground tunnels: the less suffering and death, the less diplomatic pressure on Israel (particularly from the US) to call off its campaign unilaterally.

For the same reason, it was in Israels interest to accept extraordinary limitations on its bombing. Before attacking any occupied building, whether to destroy command posts or stored rockets or mortar bombs, the residents are warned with phone calls and often also by a knock on the roof  a guided weapon with no explosive that delivers a shock at impact but hardly ever hurts anyone. If civilians are spotted in or near the targeted building, attacks are delayed or called off.

All this sacrifices military gains for Israel; Hamas, naturally, takes full advantage of the bombing warnings to move out its personnel and portable equipment. But lost military gains are better than added political costs, and by now even Israeli corporals know that in warfare only political victories count.


And so its worth noting that in spite of all the imagery of death and destruction, in spite of the incessant media talk of genocide, the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry reported a total of 232 killed just after the ceasefire. Yesterday, by comparison, Israels estimate was that it had killed at least roughly 215 combatants, including 25 senior commanders  but in the Hamas count they mysteriously become innocent civilians, with some becoming children. (Note Hamas does have some teenage recruits).

There were, of course, actual civilians among the dead and wounded. For one thing, according to a senior military source, of the 4,200 or so rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, approximately 650 fell inside the Gaza Strip. And unlike Israels guided weapons, they fell at random, and they definitely caused civilian casualties, including a family of six in one case. (Of the remaining rockets, roughly 1,950 were not intercepted because they were projected to fall in empty ground  and did. Another 1,440 were successfully engaged by Israels Iron Dome batteries, while 160 fell inside Israeli residential areas, causing minimal casualties thanks to Israels system of bomb shelters).


But putting figures to one side, the most obvious asymmetry in this endless conflict is how Hamas, unlike Israel, is not subject to the imperative of minimising civilian casualties. On the contrary, it gains a propaganda advantage in the Arab world  as well as Irans approval  for any civilian or military casualties it inflicts on the Jews, while also garnering support in the West from any casualties suffered by Gazas population  so much so that after Israeli attacks, doctored images purporting to show dead Gazan children are often circulated.

Hamas certainly has no political obligation to the people of Gaza; it declaredly serves the much grander cause of global Islam. Its positioning as neither Gazan nor Palestinian, but only Muslim, gains support from agitated Muslims everywhere and endows it with an enviable freedom of action: each day it can decide whether to keep the ceasefire or resume its rocket bombardment, without having to bother about the safety of Gazas population, let alone its welfare.

In this round, as in the last in 2014, there was disquiet among the Israeli Arabs, but this time they were confined to certain neighbourhoods in Lod and Acre. The medias exaggeration of their magnitude and significance was especially extreme: the existence of a large Arab professional class, especially prominent in Israels hospitals, was ignored  as was the fact that Israelis continued to eat in Arab restaurants right through the fighting.


Nor was there any mention of the Arab members of Israels parliament: the seven Palestinian nationalists and seven Islamists who are the only freely elected parliamentarians among some 420 million Arabs. Even if the rest of the world forgets that, they do not: they vigorously assert their Israeli citizenship, especially now that both Netanyahu and his rivals need at least one of the two Arab parties as coalition partners.

As for the rest of the Arab world, Israels few friends did not have to speak up: Fly Dubai and Emirates were just about the only foreign airlines that continued to serve Israels Ben Gurion airport, while Egypt worked valiantly to secure the ceasefire.

All these facts may be dismissed as rose-tinted optimism from a safe distance, but the collective judgement of the Israeli stock exchange is unequivocal: on Thursday, as rumours of the imminent ceasefire started to circulate, the countrys TA-35 index increased from 1669 to 1678. The reason it did not leap ahead was that even at the peak of the rocket barrage its lowest dip was 1609, still handsomely ahead on the years opening level of 1497.


Similarly, the response overseas has been remarkably encouraging. While much is made of Israels loss of unequivocal support on the far-Left of the Democratic Party, the Biden Administration was firm in its support, as were Israels new allies in Latin America and Europe.

All this, paradoxically, is the cause of Israels political paralysis, which has manifested itself in one inconclusive election after another. After all, with prosperity and security, voters have no urgent need to focus on the essentials and feel free to vote according to their political whims. Long may this continue.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
https://www.jpost.com/opinion/israel-must-differentiate-between-hamas-arab-riots-opinion-668686?utm_source=jpost.app.apple&utm_medium=share&fbclid=IwAR0Q0Gy7rEc4ae86jJpAJHavRHwOpRfccIhgL09f5Mk5rSlvdGR6wY0SWnQ

Israel must differentiate between Hamas, Arab riots - opinion
There must be an iron-clad distinction between actions taken against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza and how the government responds to violence and rioting in Israel's mixed cities.



 Even as the riots and rocket fire continue, and in the midst of the fear and hostility that have characterized the last few days, it is important for us to be aware that what we are experiencing is not an isolated incident. In fact, we are in the midst of two dramatic but different events, and how we handle each of them may have profound and long-term consequences for life in Israel.
Policymakers ultimate goals should be based on a clear differentiation between the actions taken against Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, and how the government responds to the extreme violence and rioting in Israels mixed cities, in the course of which red lines were crossed, and multiple crimes committed against both individuals and property. The violent struggle currently being waged against Israel by the Islamist organizations in Gaza cannot be allowed to gain a victory (from their perspective) in shattering the dream of a shared society and coexistence between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel.

Israels national strategy with regard to Gaza is that there is no strategy. Over the last decade, the government has decided to settle for a tactical approach: the acceptance, as a given, of periodic rounds of armed conflict with the Gaza Strip. The modest goal defined by the government for the IDF is to extend the periods of quiet between fighting, and to reduce the price paid by Israel while increasing the price exacted from the other side in battle. In effect, this policy recognizes the sovereignty of Hamas over the territory of Gaza as a predestined fact, allowing it to build up its forces and upgrade its combat methods toward future rounds of fighting, in each of which we can expect to see higher levels of sophistication and violence.
There are realistic alternatives to this status quo strategy, but implementing them would require courageous and determined decision-making by national leadership.
One alternative is based on the premise that de facto, we already recognize Hamass sovereignty, and thus the purpose of our strategy should be to reach a long-term ceasefire agreement, or hudna. This will require Israels leaders to be brave enough to admit that in effect they recognize Hamas and thus are willing to do business with it.
The second alternative demands even more difficult decisions and perseverance in their implementation. This would include an extended and systematic effort to destroy Hamass institutions and leadership, in both Gaza and the West Bank, in order to allow the Palestinian Authority to rule in its place. This alternative also demands courage from our national leadership, as any agreement with the PA, under the leadership of Fatah, will carry a political price tag.
Both these alternatives are highly challenging and require determined decision-making by leaders, and so it seems easier for the national leadership to continue to wallow in the mud of its tactical approach and hope that the next round of fighting never comes.
Latest articles from Jpost
Touring Gaza, UN envoy presses both Israel, Hamas over ceasefire
But as long as the situation vis-à-vis the Gaza Strip remains fragile and volatile, we must make a clear distinction between internal and external events. It is in the utmost interest of Hamas to drag the Arabs of 1948, as they refer to them (meaning, Israels Arab citizens), into opening another front against Israel, with Hamas leading the way and setting the tone. On the other hand, it is in the utmost interest of Israel to create the sharpest possible distinction between the two events and handle them with entirely different tools.
THE ERUPTION of fighting within Israel, in its mixed cities and on its highways, comes at a point when for the first time in decades we were close to the establishment of a coalition government with support from parties that represent the Arab public. What we are seeing is not a one-way shift toward extremism and separation between the Jewish and Arabs in Israel. Rather, there are also opposing trends, and it is a national priority to strengthen the trends leading toward integration while simultaneously denouncing and cracking down on any instances of violence, looting and lynching.
Normalizing the political participation of the Arab public in the centers of decision-making in Israel is a realistic and achievable goal. For several decades now we have seen the growing desire of Arab citizens to integrate into Israeli society. For example, in Israeli Democracy Indexs (IDIs) most recent survey we found that a large majority (81%) of the Arab public and a small majority (57%) of the Jewish public believe that most Arab citizens of Israel want to be part and parcel of Israeli society. During the long months of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw Jewish and Arab health professionals fighting the virus side by side in a heartwarming commitment to our joint society. Last June, it even seemed that the pandemic might serve as a bridge between the two populations, when around one-half of Israelis reported that the crisis had improved relations between them.
But alongside the desire for integration there are also data indicating hardships, frustration and sometimes even despair among young Arabs. For example, around one-third (30%) of Arabs ages 1830 are neither working nor studying, as revealed in a study by Dr. Nasreen Haddad Haj-Yahya at the IDI. This is no justification for violence, but clearly these young people do not have much to lose, lacking any future or any hope.
The timing of the current escalation is also linked to religious feelings that tend to be particularly charged during Ramadan. As if we needed a reminder, we once again are seeing that the issue of Jerusalem continues to be highly sensitive, with the power to bring people out to the streets. This is all the more the case when partial and inaccurate information is spread across social networks with great enthusiasm, adding fuel to the flames.
In coping with an internal crisis such as the one we are witnessing in mixed cities, national and local leadership must play a vital role. The behavior of leaders will, to a large extent, determine whether or not we are headed toward realizing the opportunities and aspirations of recent years for a shared society. An example of such leadership laying the path for partnership can be seen in the courageous statements of MK Esawi Frej of Meretz, who has called on Arab leaders to unequivocally denounce the looting and acts of violence.
National leadership must create an iron-clad distinction between the two issues; to develop a national strategy vis-à-vis Gaza that does not accept repeated rounds of fighting as simply our fate; and to act to solve the fundamental challenges facing the countrys Arab citizens, so as to alienate and drive a wedge between them and the Islamist leaders of Gaza.
The writer is president of the Israel Democracy Institute.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Last Day Of The Season Cease Fire In Place.


Want to carry on with the circular arguments today? Take it to PMs.
