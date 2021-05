Absolutely not acceptable and, yes, it should be policed.



But the EDL has a racist philosophy at its core, the BNP has a racist aim at its core, this is not, in my opinion, the core of the 'Pro-Palestine' movement.



Police it and get it out, I don't want to see those images ever, ever, ever. Hodges, though, is being a bad faith actor, and he knows it.



He's being a shitstirrer as normal, aye, but calls for pickets against companies founded by British Jews because "they're Israeli embassies on the High Street" from the man with the loudhailer isn't a problem just on the fringes either. It does shape the perception when the 'we'd like two democratic states living peacefully next to each other' becomes something quite different. Big blindspot on parts of the left. Don't think Hodges will be much use with helping with it though. D: This is the Kahn Harris piece I mentioned: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/20/pro-palestine-movement-antisemitism-london