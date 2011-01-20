« previous next »
The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1720 on: Today at 05:49:58 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:28:14 pm
Just the usual anti-semitic tropes being on display. What I mean by boundaries being policed. If we can do it with flags and banners on the Kop, should shit like this be part of a 'Pro-Palestine' movement? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E1_-ji4XMAYFjDD.jpg

Absolutely not acceptable and, yes, it should be policed.

But the EDL has a racist philosophy at its core, the BNP has a racist aim at its core, this is not, in my opinion, the core of the 'Pro-Palestine' movement.

Police it and get it out, I don't want to see those images ever, ever, ever. Hodges, though, is being a bad faith actor, and he knows it.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1721 on: Today at 06:12:53 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 05:49:58 pm
Absolutely not acceptable and, yes, it should be policed.

But the EDL has a racist philosophy at its core, the BNP has a racist aim at its core, this is not, in my opinion, the core of the 'Pro-Palestine' movement.

Police it and get it out, I don't want to see those images ever, ever, ever. Hodges, though, is being a bad faith actor, and he knows it.

He's being a shitstirrer as normal, aye, but calls for pickets against companies founded by British Jews because "they're Israeli embassies on the High Street" from the man with the loudhailer isn't a problem just on the fringes either. It does shape the perception when the 'we'd like two democratic states living peacefully next to each other' becomes something quite different. Big blindspot on parts of the left. Don't think Hodges will be much use with helping with it though. D: This is the Kahn Harris piece I mentioned: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/20/pro-palestine-movement-antisemitism-london
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1722 on: Today at 06:13:19 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 05:49:58 pm
Absolutely not acceptable and, yes, it should be policed.

But the EDL has a racist philosophy at its core, the BNP has a racist aim at its core, this is not, in my opinion, the core of the 'Pro-Palestine' movement.

Police it and get it out, I don't want to see those images ever, ever, ever. Hodges, though, is being a bad faith actor, and he knows it.

The pro-Palestinian movements are rife with that kind of thing in some sections though, especially among Muslims (read some forums based on Muslim countries and you'll see). That's why while I see hypocrisy in what Israel does, I find pro-Palestinian movements repugnant.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1723 on: Today at 06:14:01 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:13:53 pm
These types of comments negate the rest of anything posted.


This isnt a playground
Agreed. Pack it in people or it's getting locked again. Last game of the season tomorrow, focus.

There are plenty of other sites on which people can throw around lazy insults or wind up.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1724 on: Today at 06:26:55 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 06:14:01 pm
Agreed. Pack it in people or it's getting locked again. Last game of the season tomorrow, focus.

There are plenty of other sites on which people can throw around lazy insults or wind up.
Cheap pop at GOT there I see ;D
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1725 on: Today at 07:18:14 pm
Difficult to get involved in any meaningful protest against the Israeli government when the descend in to antisemitism and often violence like this..


https://twitter.com/paulbrown_uk/status/1396163359121317891?s=21
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1726 on: Today at 07:24:14 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 04:02:07 pm
Yorky, may I ask a question? How have you amassed this much knowledge of middle eastern politics?

Now I disagree with you profoundly about certain things, but you clearly have a lot of detail around the middle east. Now, I might also agree with your interpretation of that detail, and how you use that knowledge, from time to time, but I couldn't even begin to get on the level you even currently hold. What's your experience of it?


Do not take anything Yorky  (or anybody says on the interweb to be honest) says on face value,he doesn't do any of his own research if he finds something that conforms to his world view.

Just see his earlier claim that it's quite difficult to convert to Judaism,there are many more examples.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1727 on: Today at 07:28:51 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:24:14 pm

Do not take anything Yorky  (or anybody says on the interweb to be honest) says on face value,he doesn't do any of his own research if he finds something that conforms to his world view.

Just see his earlier claim that it's quite difficult to convert to Judaism,there are many more examples.
Making personal attacks on other posters seldom raises the level of debate.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1728 on: Today at 07:30:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:18:14 pm
Difficult to get involved in any meaningful protest against the Israeli government when the descend in to antisemitism and often violence like this..


https://twitter.com/paulbrown_uk/status/1396163359121317891?s=21

We're a shitty species mate,you only have to look at all the Asian racism since covid,people can be morons but nothing brings them out like the "safety" of a crowd.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1729 on: Today at 07:32:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:28:51 pm
Making personal attacks on other posters seldom raises the level of debate.


Oh come on now,that is not a personal attack,not even close,it is good advice.


You want to see a few of those then go through his timeline.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1730 on: Today at 07:47:17 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:32:00 pm

Oh come on now,that is not a personal attack,not even close,it is good advice.


You want to see a few of those then go through his timeline.
He did it first isnt a great excuse either.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1731 on: Today at 07:50:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:47:17 pm
He did it first isnt a great excuse either.


It was not an excuse though was it ffs.
