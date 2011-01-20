Once again, it boggles my mind that someone can come on this board and post some vitriol without doing even a second of research. You really sound like a Hamas spokesperson.
Hmmm, you seem to be getting a bit hot under the collar there, bud. Initially when I read your posts, particularly the bits related to the Palestinians, I had a lot of respect for your views. You seemed somewhat knowledgeable. Its only when I started reading actual Palestinians that I realized you were chatting a lot of shit. If you want the actual Palestinian perspective, read the Palestinians!
Israel has done everything it can to ease the tensions on the Temple Mount. This includes banning Jewish visitors from the site entirely (Jews haven't been able to pray there throughout Israel's control of the site). Yes, as crazy as it sounds, Israel guarantees freedom of religious practice for all religions in Jerusalem, except for Jews.
Israel is the occupying force, Jebediah. Maybe if Israel let up a bit and treated the Palestinians as equals, they would be comfortable letting you in. It was such a gift to visit Jerusalem (a right cruelly denied to many Palestinians who live there) but it always felt wrong to see the heavily armed Israeli police people patrol the city, particularly near the religious sites.
increasingly in the last few weeks, use the site to incite and start violent riots against Jews
Again lies. Protests are not riots. On the day of the general strike, the police used the Skunk (which you downplayed in an earlier post) against Palestinians gathered at the Damascus Gate. If Palestinians standing together is considered a riot, then god help them. Also Palestinians are not one hive mind. The day of the ceasefire, the imam preaching at Al-Aqsa was from the PA/Fatah, who many hate as much as they hate the Israeli government. Some see the PA as an extension of the Israeli state. So they made their displeasure known by shouting over him, and then Israeli police swarmed the compound. Many also dislike Hamas, but Hamas seems to be a many headed beast with different wings playing different roles.
Ironically, of the hundreds of Arab Christians in Israel that i know, not a single one would like to live in a future Palestinian state, as they understand well that Islamic fundamentalism doesn't have a good record when it comes to preserving Christian holy sites and allowing Christians freedom of worship.
You know hundreds? Amazing. There are not too many left because of the actions of the Israeli government. The only original Christians left in the Holy Land are Palestinians, and they are subjected to the same second class treatment as the rest of the Palestinians. Here is a statement from the Latin Patriarchate denouncing the actions to prevent Muslim worshippers from accessing Al Aqsa during Ramadan and the ongoing situation in Sheikh Jarrah: https://www.lpj.org/posts/latin-patriarchate-reacts-to-recent-violence-in-jerusalem.html?s_cat=1102
In the Palestinian West Bank, Christians are persecuted; in Gaza, they are slaughtered; in Israel they are thriving.
Again, bullshit. There is a Catholic Church is Gaza, and many Christian organizations run relief missions in Gaza and the West Bank. If by thriving you mean not subject to military slaughter and economic depression by the Israelis, then I would agree with you.
You may be speaking the truth about the Israeli perspective, but your posts on the Palestinians show you really do not understand them at all. Im willing to attribute your vitriol against them as lack of knowledge rather than a racial animus.