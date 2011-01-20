« previous next »
Author Topic: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)  (Read 127755 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 05:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Yesterday at 04:38:22 pm
It's just a turn of phrase. Maybe 'my dad's ancestors' would have been better. Frankly, who cares? The point was that my family has been living in the UK for many generations, as opposed to a family of first or second-generation Brits. It doesn;t matter. It doesn't make anyone more or less British than anyone else. Certainly has nothing to do with DNA. To be honest i don't see the point of the conversation at all.
I think you have failed to fully grasp Corkboy's point. If you go back to the 1670s, you have something like 1,000,000 lines of lineage. And even more the further back you go. You have picked out a single lineage and claimed that as your heritage. You, and every one of us have DNA associated with people from all parts of the world.
Online Machae

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 05:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:27:31 pm
...and that there are a host of Muslim countries that they are welcome to move to rather than the one Jewish country, that's rather different.

I know this was mentioned previously by another poster, but I don't really think that's really possible, as Arabs arent all the same, Muslims arent all the same and of many different nationalities. Lots of xenophobia and sects currently exist


If we are talking about people with no homes, you also have Uighurs and Rohingyas also being persecuted
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:52:44 pm by Machae »
Offline Sangria

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 05:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:47:58 pm
I know this was mentioned previously by another poster, but I don't really think that's not really possible, as Arabs arent all the same, Muslims arent all the same. Lots of xenophobia and sects currently exist

If we are talking about people with no homes, you also have Uighurs and Rohingyas also being persecuted

That's the problem. To Israelis, Palestinians are Arabs and Muslims, who should look to their fellows for aid. To other Arab countries, Palestinians are Palestinians, and no fellows of theirs. I can see how native Israelis may get defensive about the integrity and security of their country. But when a Brit trots out these arguments, when they have less intrinsic claim than these Palestinians that they dismiss, it seems like hypocrisy to me.
Offline Mimi

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Yesterday at 04:56:52 pm
https://www.timesofisrael.com/hours-after-gaza-ceasefire-palestinians-police-clash-on-temple-mount/

But why are the Israeli police even in the Al-Asqa compound? They come into the compound, they start a riot with worshipers, and then beat and arrest people.

I would be extremely irritated if police entered the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and started pushing people around.

Why do the Israeli police still consider Sheikh Jarrah a military zone and are restricting the movement of its Palestinian residents, while allowing the armed settlers to go in and out at will.

Bombing Gaza to smithereens is never going to address these two ongoing issues in Jerusalem. Regarding these issues, the power to change things is in the hands of the Israelis.
Online Machae

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 06:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm
But why are the Israeli police even in the Al-Asqa compound? They come into the compound, they start a riot with worshipers, and then beat and arrest people.


So Bibi can show the World that the Palestinians can't abide by the ceasefire if they retaliate?

I'm just cynical, but he was close to being ousted and quite possibly charged but the latest 'conflict' has most likely brought him another term
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 06:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Yesterday at 05:06:20 pm
It was probably in response to someone that claimed that the Jews first arrived in Israel in the mid-19th century. That, after all, is commonly taught in Palestinian textbooks and is lapped up by the 'woke' left.

Nobody claimed that,a guy did claim that the Bible is an accurate historical text,a ridiculous claim that is lapped up my fundies the world over.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 07:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:37:18 pm
I think you have failed to fully grasp Corkboy's point. If you go back to the 1670s, you have something like 1,000,000 lines of lineage. And even more the further back you go. You have picked out a single lineage and claimed that as your heritage. You, and every one of us have DNA associated with people from all parts of the world.

But with Jews tending to inter marry won't the vast majority of thos elines of lineage be Jewish and the same initial region of origin argument would apply?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 08:10:04 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:59:56 pm
But with Jews tending to inter marry won't the vast majority of thos elines of lineage be Jewish and the same initial region of origin argument would apply?
It is far from an exact figure for the very reasons you suggest. Well, the number of lineages (lines) will be exact (not that we can know them all) as lines cross all the time, so there will be more than one line leading to many older individual ancestors. This is true for all of us. So, the full pool (going back back x-generations) is smaller than a simple a simple 2^n calculation. But the mathematics of this misses the point. When we go back 20 generations, we are bound to have hundreds-of-thousands of direct ancestors. They will be from all over the place.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 08:30:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:59:56 pm
But with Jews tending to inter marry won't the vast majority of thos elines of lineage be Jewish and the same initial region of origin argument would apply?

Im not sure how to break it to you but people have sex outside marriage.

I do see your point, that Jews perhaps more so than other groups cling together. I just think its unlikely to be 100% and perhaps way less. Thats what Jiminys rather sweet video was demonstrating. Were all mongrels. Humans are hot for a bit of strange.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 08:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:43:34 pm
Did anyone question your Britishness? I didn't. I questioned your Israeliness. To me, you're a Brit through and through.

It sounds to me like he's an Israeli. I doubt vey much you'd go around telling a British citizen of Asian extraction from Southall or Huddersfield that "I question your Britishness.  To me you're an Indian through and through." I hope not anyway.

I find the antiquity/heritage argument boring and irrelevant. Who can trace their lineage back to this sandy piece of desert, or this snow-topped mountain? Who cares?

The fact is Israel exists now, and has done since 1948. Like any other state the government of Israel has a right to formulate its own immigration and citizenship laws. That they do so iniquitously is par for the course, for practically every country in the world. We have done the same. We took the citizenship away from British subjects in 1962 when we put the first immigration bill onto the  statute book, and we continued to allow non-British immigrants to flood in from the Republic of Ireland. It was racist. It was humiliating. We stripped Ugandan Asians of their UK citizenship rights too in the 1970s.

To the earlier question 'Who cares?', you may say, well, the Israelis do. And clearly the ancient connection with Israel is, or was, important to the Zionist idea. As it was to Jews. Not a year went by in the centuries of exile that Jews didn't feast and say 'Next Year Jerusalem'. We are not talking about the Iceni here, or the Etruscans. But ultimately this whole question is a red herring.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 08:58:56 pm »
To dance boldly back to the part of the discussion about whether being Jewish was a religious or racial state of affairs, consider this.

Apparently Jews marrying non Jews is not well thought of by, well Jews. Now, if this is because being Jewish is a religious thing, I personally think thats insane but insane goes with the religious territory. If, however, being Jewish is a race thing then frowning on people marrying outside your own racial group is pretty fucking racist.
Offline Sangria

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 09:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:47:39 pm
It sounds to me like he's an Israeli. I doubt vey much you'd go around telling a British citizen of Asian extraction from Southall or Huddersfield that "I question your Britishness.  To me you're an Indian through and through." I hope not anyway.

I find the antiquity/heritage argument boring and irrelevant. Who can trace their lineage back to this sandy piece of desert, or this snow-topped mountain? Who cares?

The fact is Israel exists now, and has done since 1948. Like any other state the government of Israel has a right to formulate its own immigration and citizenship laws. That they do so iniquitously is par for the course, for practically every country in the world. We have done the same. We took the citizenship away from British subjects in 1962 when we put the first immigration bill onto the  statute book, and we continued to allow non-British immigrants to flood in from the Republic of Ireland. It was racist. It was humiliating. We stripped Ugandan Asians of their UK citizenship rights too in the 1970s.

To the earlier question 'Who cares?', you may say, well, the Israelis do. And clearly the ancient connection with Israel is, or was, important to the Zionist idea. As it was to Jews. Not a year went by in the centuries of exile that Jews didn't feast and say 'Next Year Jerusalem'. We are not talking about the Iceni here, or the Etruscans. But ultimately this whole question is a red herring.

I wouldn't question their Israeliness, but for their readiness to deny the Palestinians the right to live there which they themselves took advantage of. That's hypocrisy right there. And then they deny the Palestinians any intrinsic identity by saying that the movement and thus identity did not exist prior to the creation of Israel. And on top of that, they deny the Palestinians a share of the country by saying that there are 40+ Muslim countries, 15 Christian countries, and only one Jewish country, with the implication that they should bugger off to one of these many Muslim countries rather than stay there and bother the one Jewish country. You want to accuse me of implied racism, but that's BNP level racism right there.

The argument about post-war Israel and the persecution of Jews does not apply to this person, whose family by their own admission has been in the UK for the past 4 centuries. That doesn't preclude them from migrating there of course. But to migrate there, and then to spout these anti-Palestinian tropes? Surely the least I should be allowed to do is to point out the hypocrisy of their position.
Offline John C

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 10:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 08:58:56 pm
To dance boldly back to the part of the discussion about whether being Jewish was a religious or racial state of affairs, consider this.

Apparently Jews marrying non Jews is not well thought of by, well Jews. Now, if this is because being Jewish is a religious thing, I personally think thats insane but insane goes with the religious territory. If, however, being Jewish is a race thing then frowning on people marrying outside your own racial group is pretty fucking racist.
Flippin hec, where does an atheist Jew fit in there Corky mate?
Offline Corkboy

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 11:17:53 pm »
This seems to capture the flavour.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethnoreligious_group
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:01:46 pm
I wouldn't question their Israeliness.

But you did:

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:43:34 pm
I questioned your Israeliness. To me, you're a Brit through and through.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 11:49:54 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:49:05 pm
Flippin hec, where does an atheist Jew fit in there Corky mate?


Would simply be an Israeli,no ?
Offline Jake

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 12:35:40 am »
A few pages back, someone said something, may have been Yorky I can't recall now, that they would not have split the land into two nations back in 1947 or whenever it got split, but now it has happened, it is too late to put the worms back into the can, so to speak.

I think this is fair enough.



Do I understand right that this is an accurate image of Palestine pre-war, then the UN made Israel in 1947 as a present to the jews so they had somewhere to call home after the horrors of the holocaust?

Seems daft that they split it into different bits. Why not just partition equally down the middle (I'm sure there will be plenty of real reasons, please do enlighten me). But that present day land map is mental.

I'm torn on how I feel about the right to return law based on my limited understanding to date. The liberal in me thinks that its up to Israel to decide how many it wants to cram between its walls, and there should never be a restriction on anyone travelling anywhere (apart from criminal ones perhaps). But the moment it displaces someone from their own home, which it looks to have been doing since 1947, then its wrong.
Offline Zeb

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 06:52:58 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:35:40 am

Seems daft that they split it into different bits. Why not just partition equally down the middle (I'm sure there will be plenty of real reasons, please do enlighten me). But that present day land map is mental.

It reflects where people were living. The aim was to put as many of the Jewish community in Palestine into the new Jewish state without anyone being displaced to the degree which was being seen in Europe at the time (eg East Prussia and so on) and to provide areas without significant population for Jewish immigrants to be able to settle. So you get the weird crescent of where there was significant Jewish land holdings running from the NE to the coast, down, and then round into the Negev desert and south to Eilat and access to the Red Sea.
Offline Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 07:52:56 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm
But why are the Israeli police even in the Al-Asqa compound? They come into the compound, they start a riot with worshipers, and then beat and arrest people.


Once again, it boggles my mind that someone can come on this board and post some vitriol without doing even a second of research. You really sound like a Hamas spokesperson.

Israel has done everything it can to ease the tensions on the Temple Mount. This includes banning Jewish visitors from the site entirely (Jews haven't been able to pray there throughout Israel's control of the site). Yes, as crazy as it sounds, Israel guarantees freedom of religious practice for all religions in Jerusalem, except for Jews. In return, the Palestinians deny that Judaism has any connection to the site (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Temple_denial), summarily destroy archaeological evidence (https://www.jcpa.org/jl/vp483.htm), and, increasingly in the last few weeks, use the site to incite and start violent riots against Jews



Quote

I would be extremely irritated if police entered the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and started pushing people around.



Ironically, of the hundreds of Arab Christians in Israel that i know, not a single one would like to live in a future Palestinian state, as they understand well that Islamic fundamentalism doesn't have a good record when it comes to preserving Christian holy sites and allowing Christians freedom of worship. In the Palestinian West Bank, Christians are persecuted; in Gaza, they are slaughtered; in Israel they are thriving.
Offline Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 08:10:05 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:35:40 am

Do I understand right that this is an accurate image of Palestine pre-war, then the UN made Israel in 1947 as a present to the jews so they had somewhere to call home after the horrors of the holocaust?


In short, no you don't understand right.

Let's not reduce the conflict to an inaccurate meme.

Very quickly:

Picture 1 - There was no 'Palestine' in 1947. The country was controlled by the British and before them the Ottomans. Most of the land you see in the picture was owned by absentee Arab Land Owners.
Picture 2 - The Un Partition Plan of 1947, which allowed for the establishment of Both a Jewish and an Arab State, was accepted by the Jews, and rejected by the Arabs. The Arabs then launched a war of annihilation against the Jews. Thankfully, we weren't all killed (1% of our total population were killed).
Picture 3 - Again, still no Palestine. Between 1948 and 1967, Egypt occupied the Gaza Strip, whilst Jordan occupied the West Bank.
Picture 4 - why is it only now called occupied land?

As for your assertion that Israel was established as a present to the Jews after the Holocaust -- not true. The Jews were already well on the way to having built a state before the Holocaust, and the countries that voted for the Partition Plan in 1947 did so not out of guit but out of their own varied political considerations.
Online The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 11:24:45 am »
There is one way for instant return for all Palestinians, instant land, instant rights.
.... that is to convert to Judaism.
 
In other parts of the world, that would be seen as the height of racism and bigotry.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 11:33:28 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 08:10:05 am
In short, no you don't understand right.

Let's not reduce the conflict to an inaccurate meme.

Very quickly:

Picture 1 - There was no 'Palestine' in 1947. The country was controlled by the British and before them the Ottomans. Most of the land you see in the picture was owned by absentee Arab Land Owners.
Picture 2 - The Un Partition Plan of 1947, which allowed for the establishment of Both a Jewish and an Arab State, was accepted by the Jews, and rejected by the Arabs. The Arabs then launched a war of annihilation against the Jews. Thankfully, we weren't all killed (1% of our total population were killed).
Picture 3 - Again, still no Palestine. Between 1948 and 1967, Egypt occupied the Gaza Strip, whilst Jordan occupied the West Bank.
Picture 4 - why is it only now called occupied land?

As for your assertion that Israel was established as a present to the Jews after the Holocaust -- not true. The Jews were already well on the way to having built a state before the Holocaust, and the countries that voted for the Partition Plan in 1947 did so not out of guit but out of their own varied political considerations.

I think that's a fair summary, though the fact we call the West Bank "occupied" now and we didn't when Jordan occupied it after 1948 is of academic interest only. In both cases Palestinian land is being occupied.

The highlighted sentence gets my goat a bit too. The potential for ignorance about the Middle East is enormous and memes and graphs which reduce all its moral and political complexity to a solitary but seductive lie are available everywhere for those who want "knowledge" to back up their prejudice without exerting any effort.

Once more I recommend Benny Morris, Righteous Victims for anyone who is genuinely curious about the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/117388/righteous-victims-by-benny-morris/

Benny Morris is the historian who disabused his own country (Israel) about the myths they told themselves about the 1948 war. His book 'The Birth of the Palestine Refugee Problem', based on years of research into the Israeli state and army archives, is a monumental work of scholarship on 'the Nakba'. He also wrote '1948' which attempts the same scrutiny of those Arab powers and Arab armies which invaded Palestine/Israel on either side of the establishment of the state of Israel is also a mine of information (though less rigorous since Arab archives are open to no researcher, Jew or Arab). 'Righteous Victim' is broader and demands less specialist knowledge than either book, but is written with the same open mind and command of the history of a genuine scholar. It's worth the effort.

Or stick to memes, learn nothing, and look stupid! 
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 11:38:46 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:24:45 am
There is one way for instant return for all Palestinians, instant land, instant rights.
.... that is to convert to Judaism.
 
In other parts of the world, that would be seen as the height of racism and bigotry.

I believe it's quite difficult to convert to Judaism. Of the three great monotheisms it is the one that has never sought to evangelise, convert, or build empires in order to turn 'heathen' peoples into Jews. Obviously, in contrast, Christianity and Islam have a brilliant (or lousy) record of doing just that. Most Christians and Muslims today are descendants of conquered people who used to believe something else.   So I don't think your suggestion is feasible.

Plus I very much doubt that most Muslims wish to become Jews. Hamas certainly don't! They seem, according to their literature, to believe that the Jew is a type of pig or monkey.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 12:30:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:24:45 am
There is one way for instant return for all Palestinians, instant land, instant rights.
.... that is to convert to Judaism.
 
In other parts of the world, that would be seen as the height of racism and bigotry.


Fuck that,they force you to get your cock cut.

Quote
Converting to Judaism
Converting to Judaism is not easy. It involves many lifestyle changes and about a year of studying.

Becoming a Jew is not just a religious change: the convert not only accepts the Jewish faith, but becomes a member of the Jewish People and embraces Jewish culture and history.

Conversion and Jewish law
Conversion to Judaism is a process governed by Jewish religious law. Conversions are overseen by a religious court, which must be convinced that the convert:

is sincere
is converting for the right reasons
is converting of their own free will
has a thorough knowledge of Jewish faith and practices
will live an observant Jewish life
There are also two ritual requirements:

a male convert must undergo circumcision - if they are already circumcised, a single drop of blood is drawn as a symbolic circumcision
the convert must undergo immersion in a Jewish ritual bath, a mikveh, with appropriate prayers
Judaism and conversion
Judaism is not a missionary faith and so doesn't actively try to convert people (in many countries anti-Jewish laws prohibited this for centuries).

Despite this, the modern Jewish community increasingly welcomes would-be converts.

A person who converts to Judaism becomes a Jew in every sense of the word, and is just as Jewish as someone born into Judaism. There is a good precedent for this; Ruth, the great-great grandmother of King David, was a convert.

Note: Not all Jewish conversions are accepted by all Jews. The more Orthodox a community is the less likely it is to accept a conversion done in a more liberal movement.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 12:35:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:30:16 pm

Fuck that,they force you to get your cock cut.


I didn't realise that you were Palestinian. But unless you're a Christian Palestinian it shouldn't be a problem for you.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 12:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Asam on May 19, 2021, 09:37:10 pm
Atheists and non religious people have killed plenty so not a very coherent point you are making

They didn't kill them in the name of some made up fairy in the sky though.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 12:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:35:17 pm
I didn't realise that you were Palestinian. But unless you're a Christian Palestinian it shouldn't be a problem for you.


You're a funny guy.

Not at all difficult to convert though is it Walter.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 12:45:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:43:00 pm

You're a funny guy.

Not at all difficult to convert though is it Walter.

I can't see you doing "a year of studying."
Offline Jake

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 12:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:33:28 am
Or stick to memes, learn nothing, and look stupid!

You're doing it again. I posted the photo I'd seen and asked "is this accurate" and "have I understood this right".

You've ended your well thought out post with a dig how I looked stupid for sharing what you know to be a meme.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 12:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:45:57 pm
I can't see you doing "a year of studying."

If I was getting bombed I probably would,especially if it meant I'd be able to keep my home.(would have my fingers and toes crossed though)

It's a shame that the Palestinian people aren't Chinese,if they were then they'd have your support.

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 12:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:47:59 pm
You're doing it again. I posted the photo I'd seen and asked "is this accurate" and "have I understood this right".

You've ended your well thought out post with a dig how I looked stupid for sharing what you know to be a meme.

I wasn't thinking of you Jake. It's simply that I have seen that particular meme posted a hundred times over the years. And that's only on RAWK. Yesterday I noticed it being carried in banners and placards in Washington. To my mind it does make people look stupid.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 12:56:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:52:53 pm

It's a shame that the Palestinian people aren't Chinese,if they were then they'd have your support.



I'm not sure I understand your point.

I support the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state already.

And I detest what the Chinese regime is doing.
Offline Mimi

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 02:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 07:52:56 am
Once again, it boggles my mind that someone can come on this board and post some vitriol without doing even a second of research. You really sound like a Hamas spokesperson.

Hmmm, you seem to be getting a bit hot under the collar there, bud. Initially when I read your posts, particularly the bits related to the Palestinians, I had a lot of respect for your views. You seemed somewhat knowledgeable. Its only when I started reading actual Palestinians that I realized you were chatting a lot of shit. If you want the actual Palestinian perspective, read the Palestinians!

Quote
Israel has done everything it can to ease the tensions on the Temple Mount. This includes banning Jewish visitors from the site entirely (Jews haven't been able to pray there throughout Israel's control of the site).  Yes, as crazy as it sounds, Israel guarantees freedom of religious practice for all religions in Jerusalem, except for Jews.

Israel is the occupying force, Jebediah. Maybe if Israel let up a bit and treated the Palestinians as equals, they would be comfortable letting you in. It was such a gift to visit Jerusalem (a right cruelly denied to many Palestinians who live there) but it always felt wrong to see the heavily armed Israeli police people patrol the city, particularly near the religious sites.

Quote
increasingly in the last few weeks, use the site to incite and start violent riots against Jews

Again lies. Protests are not riots. On the day of the general strike, the police used the Skunk (which you downplayed in an earlier post) against Palestinians gathered at the Damascus Gate. If Palestinians standing together is considered a riot, then god help them. Also Palestinians are not one hive mind. The day of the ceasefire, the imam preaching at Al-Aqsa was from the PA/Fatah, who many hate as much as they hate the Israeli government. Some see the PA as an extension of the Israeli state. So they made their displeasure known by shouting over him, and then Israeli police swarmed the compound. Many also dislike Hamas, but Hamas seems to be a many headed beast with different wings playing different roles.

Quote
Ironically, of the hundreds of Arab Christians in Israel that i know, not a single one would like to live in a future Palestinian state, as they understand well that Islamic fundamentalism doesn't have a good record when it comes to preserving Christian holy sites and allowing Christians freedom of worship.


You know hundreds? Amazing. There are not too many left because of the actions of the Israeli government. The only original Christians left in the Holy Land are Palestinians, and they are subjected to the same second class treatment as the rest of the Palestinians. Here is a statement from the Latin Patriarchate denouncing the actions to prevent Muslim worshippers from accessing Al Aqsa during Ramadan and the ongoing situation in Sheikh Jarrah: https://www.lpj.org/posts/latin-patriarchate-reacts-to-recent-violence-in-jerusalem.html?s_cat=1102

Quote
In the Palestinian West Bank, Christians are persecuted; in Gaza, they are slaughtered; in Israel they are thriving.

Again, bullshit. There is a Catholic Church is Gaza, and many Christian organizations run relief missions in Gaza and the West Bank. If by thriving you mean not subject to military slaughter and economic depression by the Israelis, then I would agree with you.

You may be speaking the truth about the Israeli perspective, but your posts on the Palestinians show you really do not understand them at all. Im willing to attribute your vitriol against them as lack of knowledge rather than a racial animus.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 03:13:53 pm »
Quote
You really sound like a Hamas spokesperson.
Quote
Hmmm, you seem to be getting a bit hot under the collar there, bud.

These types of comments negate the rest of anything posted.


This isnt a playground
