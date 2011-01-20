Did anyone question your Britishness? I didn't. I questioned your Israeliness. To me, you're a Brit through and through.



It sounds to me like he's an Israeli. I doubt vey much you'd go around telling a British citizen of Asian extraction from Southall or Huddersfield that "I question your Britishness. To me you're an Indian through and through." I hope not anyway.I find the antiquity/heritage argument boring and irrelevant. Who can trace their lineage back to this sandy piece of desert, or this snow-topped mountain? Who cares?The fact is Israel exists now, and has done since 1948. Like any other state the government of Israel has a right to formulate its own immigration and citizenship laws. That they do so iniquitously is par for the course, for practically every country in the world. We have done the same. We took the citizenship away from British subjects in 1962 when we put the first immigration bill onto the statute book, and we continued to allow non-British immigrants to flood in from the Republic of Ireland. It was racist. It was humiliating. We stripped Ugandan Asians of their UK citizenship rights too in the 1970s.To the earlier question 'Who cares?', you may say, well, the Israelis do. And clearly the ancient connection with Israel is, or was, important to the Zionist idea. As it was to Jews. Not a year went by in the centuries of exile that Jews didn't feast and say 'Next Year Jerusalem'. We are not talking about the Iceni here, or the Etruscans. But ultimately this whole question is a red herring.