Anyway, the oft-cited on this thread reason for Israel's policies towards the Palestinians, namely that we are driven by some greater-Israel-Messianic-zeal, is quite patantly not true. Very few Israelis care about this, and indeed the majority of us are secular, and many completely Atheist. I will agree that the radical settlers who do believe this are gaining in power, and that is definitely something to worry about, but i absolutely contest their suggested influence on policy. 'God promised the land to Abraham' is really not the top reason why most Israelis believe we should have a state.



In reality,the Jews have maintained a continous connection to the Land of Israel for the last 3,700 years. Much of our history has been acted there, of which the first 1000 years or so are recorded in the Bible (a historical document proven by 100+ years of biblical archaeology). There has been uninterrupted Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel since the times of Joshua. Judaism and Israel are intrinsically linked. You quite simply cannot have Judaism without its connection to Israel. That is my family history, regardless of whether i was born in Liverpool, Vilna, Cairo, or Jerusalem. Regardless of whether i am religious or not.



The Jewish people have been purchasing, settling and developing the land in the modern period, since the 1880's. in 1947, the international community granted political sovereignty in Palestine to the Jewish people, and we established our modern state in 1948. We then captured territory in 3 successive defensive wars (1948, 1967, 1973).



The Palestinians have no historic connection to the land. of Israel. Palestinian Arab nationalism is largely a post-World War I phenomenon that did not become a significant political movement until after the Six-Day War. The representative of the Arab Higher Committee to the United Nations submitted a statement to the General Assembly in May 1947 that said "Palestine was part of the Province of Syria" and that, "politically, the Arabs of Palestine were not independent in the sense of forming a separate political entity." A few years later, Ahmed Shuqeiri, later the chairman of the PLO, told the Security Council: "It is common knowledge that Palestine is nothing but southern Syria."



Does any of this mean that Israelis have the right to mistreat Palestinians? Of course not! Does it mean that the Palestinians don't also have a right to national self-determination? Of course they do!



But to dismiss the Jewish connection to the land of Israel, as so many on these boards do, is greatly insulting.



One could say the same about the dismissal of Palestinian claims to that land, using your own arguments. There is no Jewish claim to the land now called Israel, unless you want to argue that all Jews are the same, an argument that would be deemed anti-semitic if coming from a non-Jew. There are claims from Jews, but not a monolithic Jewish claim. Conversely, there is no Palestinian claim either, but from individual Palestinians. Although, going by your definition, a coherent Palestinian claim may have more substance, as Palestinians are, after all, just those Arabs who lived in that area, and the identity of Palestine did not exist before the creation of Israel, and thus Palestinians by their very definition have geographical roots there.Maybe one item of dogma that Israel should drop, if it has any claim to secularity, is the idea that all Jews have a right to live in Israel. WWII is long gone, and the threat to Jews from the western world is also long gone. I don't see how Jews from the prosperous west have any more right to live in Israel/Palestine than Arabs who'd lived in that region for generations. Unless you want to invoke the Jewish nation argument, in which case that makes you no better than the Ummah.