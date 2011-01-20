« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)  (Read 125225 times)

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 04:55:10 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:34:14 pm
But wouldn't Hamas's chances of winning depend if there were any alternatives standing in the election?

Hamas is kind of a 'let's have one election and then kill off all of our rivals' group anyway. Not that Fatah is that much better - they love a bit of imprisonment and torture also. https://www.hrw.org/news/2018/10/23/palestine-authorities-crush-dissent

Much of what we see today is political posturing in the run-up to the death of Mahmoud Abbas (who is almost 90). Hamas and their Iranian overlords are counting the days. Fatah is clearly the lesser of two evils for Israel, although they continue to teach hatred in their schools, and spend a significant portion of their annual budget paying rewards to anyone who murders a Jew.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:43 pm by Jebediah »
Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 05:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:38:51 pm


The Burgundians want their Rhinelands back.

Whenever I see the Burgundians I always think of their massacring at the hands of the Huns (as instructed by the Romans).
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 05:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 04:48:10 pm
Care to tell us why you think that this is such an important question?

Anyway, the oft-cited on this thread reason for Israel's policies towards the Palestinians, namely that we are driven by some greater-Israel-Messianic-zeal, is quite patantly not true. Very few Israelis care about this, and indeed the majority of us are secular, and many completely Atheist. I will agree that the radical settlers who do believe this are gaining in power, and that is definitely something to worry about, but i absolutely contest their suggested influence on policy. 'God promised the land to Abraham' is really not the top reason why most Israelis believe we should have a state.

In reality,the Jews have maintained a continous connection to the Land of Israel for the last 3,700 years. Much of our history has been acted there, of which the first 1000 years or so are recorded in the Bible (a historical document proven by 100+ years of biblical archaeology). There has been uninterrupted Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel since the times of Joshua. Judaism and Israel are intrinsically linked. You quite simply cannot have Judaism without its connection to Israel. That is my family history, regardless of whether i was born in Liverpool, Vilna, Cairo, or Jerusalem. Regardless of whether i am religious or not.

The Jewish people have been purchasing, settling and developing the land in the modern period, since the 1880's. in 1947, the international community granted political sovereignty in Palestine to the Jewish people, and we established our modern state in 1948. We then captured territory in 3 successive defensive wars (1948, 1967, 1973).

The Palestinians have no historic connection to the land. of Israel. Palestinian Arab nationalism is largely a post-World War I phenomenon that did not become a significant political movement until after the Six-Day War. The representative of the Arab Higher Committee to the United Nations submitted a statement to the General Assembly in May 1947 that said "Palestine was part of the Province of Syria" and that, "politically, the Arabs of Palestine were not independent in the sense of forming a separate political entity."  A few years later, Ahmed Shuqeiri, later the chairman of the PLO, told the Security Council: "It is common knowledge that Palestine is nothing but southern Syria."

Does any of this mean that Israelis have the right to mistreat Palestinians? Of course not! Does it mean that the Palestinians don't also have a right to national self-determination? Of course they do!

But to dismiss the Jewish connection to the land of Israel, as so many on these boards do, is greatly insulting.

One could say the same about the dismissal of Palestinian claims to that land, using your own arguments. There is no Jewish claim to the land now called Israel, unless you want to argue that all Jews are the same, an argument that would be deemed anti-semitic if coming from a non-Jew. There are claims from Jews, but not a monolithic Jewish claim. Conversely, there is no Palestinian claim either, but from individual Palestinians. Although, going by your definition, a coherent Palestinian claim may have more substance, as Palestinians are, after all, just those Arabs who lived in that area, and the identity of Palestine did not exist before the creation of Israel, and thus Palestinians by their very definition have geographical roots there.

Maybe one item of dogma that Israel should drop, if it has any claim to secularity, is the idea that all Jews have a right to live in Israel. WWII is long gone, and the threat to Jews from the western world is also long gone. I don't see how Jews from the prosperous west have any more right to live in Israel/Palestine than Arabs who'd lived in that region for generations. Unless you want to invoke the Jewish nation argument, in which case that makes you no better than the Ummah.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 05:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:04:40 pm


Maybe one item of dogma that Israel should drop, if it has any claim to secularity, is the idea that all Jews have a right to live in Israel. WWII is long gone, and the threat to Jews from the western world is also long gone. I don't see how Jews from the prosperous west have any more right to live in Israel/Palestine than Arabs who'd lived in that region for generations. Unless you want to invoke the Jewish nation argument, in which case that makes you no better than the Ummah.

I'm not sure that Israel claims to be a secular state. The declaration of independence refers to a 'Jewish' and 'Democratic' state. That is the aim.

Anyway, lots of countries have some kind of a Right of Return, not just Israel. Perhaps Palestine will eventually have one. It wouldn't bother me.

There are 45 Muslim countries on the world, 15 Christian countries, and just one Jewish country.
Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 05:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 05:16:52 pm
I'm not sure that Israel claims to be a secular state. The declaration of independence refers to a 'Jewish' and 'Democratic' state. That is the aim.

Anyway, lots of countries have some kind of a Right of Return, not just Israel. Perhaps Palestine will eventually have one. It wouldn't bother me.

There are 45 Muslim countries on the world, 15 Christian countries, and just one Jewish country.

So your counter argument is that there is a world outside Israel for these Palestinians to bugger off to, so they're welcome to bugger off thus.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 05:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:04:40 pm
One could say the same about the dismissal of Palestinian claims to that land, using your own arguments. There is no Jewish claim to the land now called Israel, unless you want to argue that all Jews are the same, an argument that would be deemed anti-semitic if coming from a non-Jew. There are claims from Jews, but not a monolithic Jewish claim. Conversely, there is no Palestinian claim either, but from individual Palestinians. Although, going by your definition, a coherent Palestinian claim may have more substance, as Palestinians are, after all, just those Arabs who lived in that area, and the identity of Palestine did not exist before the creation of Israel, and thus Palestinians by their very definition have geographical roots there.

Maybe one item of dogma that Israel should drop, if it has any claim to secularity, is the idea that all Jews have a right to live in Israel. WWII is long gone, and the threat to Jews from the western world is also long gone. I don't see how Jews from the prosperous west have any more right to live in Israel/Palestine than Arabs who'd lived in that region for generations. Unless you want to invoke the Jewish nation argument, in which case that makes you no better than the Ummah.

Top post.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 05:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:20:58 pm
So your counter argument is that there is a world outside Israel for these Palestinians to bugger off to, so they're welcome to bugger off thus.

Sorry you lost me. A counterargument to what?

Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 05:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:04:40 pm
One could say the same about the dismissal of Palestinian claims to that land, using your own arguments. There is no Jewish claim to the land now called Israel, unless you want to argue that all Jews are the same, an argument that would be deemed anti-semitic if coming from a non-Jew. There are claims from Jews, but not a monolithic Jewish claim. Conversely, there is no Palestinian claim either, but from individual Palestinians. Although, going by your definition, a coherent Palestinian claim may have more substance, as Palestinians are, after all, just those Arabs who lived in that area, and the identity of Palestine did not exist before the creation of Israel, and thus Palestinians by their very definition have geographical roots there.


Jews and Palestinians. Some of my family have been living in Jerusalem for over 500 years.
Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,372
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 05:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 05:16:52 pm
I'm not sure that Israel claims to be a secular state. The declaration of independence refers to a 'Jewish' and 'Democratic' state. That is the aim.

Anyway, lots of countries have some kind of a Right of Return, not just Israel. Perhaps Palestine will eventually have one. It wouldn't bother me.

There are 45 Muslim countries on the world, 15 Christian countries, and just one Jewish country.


Wait, so it's a theocratic state after all?
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 05:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 05:27:40 pm
Sorry you lost me. A counterargument to what?

Using your argument here,

Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 05:16:52 pm
I'm not sure that Israel claims to be a secular state. The declaration of independence refers to a 'Jewish' and 'Democratic' state. That is the aim.

Anyway, lots of countries have some kind of a Right of Return, not just Israel. Perhaps Palestine will eventually have one. It wouldn't bother me.

There are 45 Muslim countries on the world, 15 Christian countries, and just one Jewish country.

If a Jew in Britain encounters anti-semitism, and complains about it, and someone tells them, there is a Jewish nation to which you have right to return, so why are you still here, would you deem that an acceptable argument? Said Jew has no geographical or historical ties to Israel, their ancestors having lived in Britain for as far back as records go. But there is a Jewish nation, so they're expected to identify with that over any British identity (Britain having been all they and their ancestors had known), and they're pointed to the exit door.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 05:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 05:30:17 pm
Jews and Palestinians. Some of my family have been living in Jerusalem for over 500 years.

So you wouldn't be affected by the removal of the right of return. Would you support its removal?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,891
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 05:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:32:12 pm

Wait, so it's a theocratic state after all?


Vexed question. You can be an atheist Jew, which suggests it's not a religion. However, you can also be a converted Jew, which suggests it is a religion. Perhaps Jebediah can enlighten us. After all, he can apparently trace his lineage back five centuries, which is quite a feat.
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 05:38:55 pm »
Jebediah, what you seem to be saying is: the Jews have a sacred bond with the land of Israel, stretching back thousands of years, while the Palestinians are just Arabs who happen to have lived there, and can live in Jordan or Syria instead.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,372
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 05:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 05:38:04 pm
Vexed question. You can be an atheist Jew, which suggests it's not a religion. However, you can also be a converted Jew, which suggests it is a religion.


It seems to be interchangeable, depending on what suits the situation.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 05:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:04:44 am
Its seems to me this whole situation has come about because both sides are not even fighting the same war.

Israel is at war with the Arab world whilst the Palestinians are at war with Israel. Israel will only simmer down when the overall conflict is resolved so the Palestinians will remain under the Israeli thumb the overall conflict is resolved. Yet this never happens because some leaders in the Arab world find it useful to have a perpetual war going on (echoes of 1984 together with intermittent "days of rage") with the Palestinians stuck in the middle as the sacrificial lambs.

Just the leaders in the Arab world,none on the other side ?

Also who first introduced terrorism into the area ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 05:54:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:51:36 pm
Just the leaders in the Arab world,none on the other side ?

Also who first introduced terrorism into the area ?

People who wanted the Brits out of there so they could have at each other without the pesky Brits getting in the way.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 06:09:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:51:36 pm
Just the leaders in the Arab world,none on the other side ?

Also who first introduced terrorism into the area ?

Well Sharon and Netanyahu spring to mind as Israeli politicians who have probably gained politically from it.

The second question is quite odd, im going for a punt on the Assassins of Alamut.
Logged

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 06:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 05:38:55 pm
Jebediah, what you seem to be saying is: the Jews have a sacred bond with the land of Israel, stretching back thousands of years, while the Palestinians are just Arabs who happen to have lived there, and can live in Jordan or Syria instead.

Well if you were to go solely on historical connection to the land, then that is undisputedly correct. I prefer not to go back thousands of years, and instead to look at the land today. I would never deny a Palestinian his right to define himself, and would never belittle his connection to the land in which he lives.

It's worth remembering that it isn't me that keeps bringing this up in the thread. It is the countless posts that base their understanding of the conflict on the fact that the Jews have no right to be here. Interestingly, the Palestinian leaderships' denial of the Jews' connection to the land has been a driving force behind the conflict on the Temple Mt which has been one factor in the start of this current round of fighting, and of the conflict in general.
Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 