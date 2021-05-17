I don't see how this can be true.



If you take Jeb's argument seriously - as I think we're bound to - then it does not oblige a government to reduce its defence capability in order to "even things out" with the enemy.



Modern asymmetric war (which is what this present conflict is) does throw up particular moral problems. When one side has a superior arsenal and, especially, superior methods of defence there is always likely to be a huge disparity in the casualties. This is true even when the superior force demonstrates restraint and fights a 'just war' in terms defined by the Geneva conventions - as Israel, arguably, is doing now. Indeed in some ways Israel has advanced the thinking on how to fight cleanly in ways that were unimaginable a few years ago. Hence the bizarre phenomenon (hopefully one day it will appear normal in military conflicts) of Gazan residents being phoned by the IDF ahead of an air strike and given advance warning.



Israel shouldnt reduce its defence capabilities, increasing them to 100% would be even better, but their response should proportional to the damage inflicted to them, not based on how many rockets were launched. I could launch a rocket at you, the fact it landed at the end of my sofa doesnt seem to make the news.Also, With Israel's incredible intelligence capabilities, I wonder how Hamas manage to stockpile such a massive arsenal of rockets. Surely all this intelligence didnt come after the rockets were fired, they even have the phones numbers of people in the buildings that they blow up in Gaza.Conspiracy theorists will say that Hamas are allowed to stockpile weapons, for a period of time, because its in the interests of many parties that war carries on. Natanhyahu only survives in times of war, and imagine how much money Iron dome companies, precision rocket making companies, make, in America.I think there is more than an ideological war going on here. When all the other wars in the world stop, Covid times have been very tough on weapon makers, thousands of jobs on the line both in the states and israel. This is the golden contract, it keeps giving.I dont see this as war, I see as an excuse to keep war going, and its the innocent people who are paying price.