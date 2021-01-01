Iron dome blocks 90% of the rockets, renders rest of your argument biased and meaningless when you leave out the most important fact in this conflict.



I don't see how this can be true.If you take Jeb's argument seriously - as I think we're bound to - then it does not oblige a government to reduce its defence capability in order to "even things out" with the enemy.Modern asymmetric war (which is what this present conflict is) does throw up particular moral problems. When one side has a superior arsenal and, especially, superior methods of defence there is always likely to be a huge disparity in the casualties. This is true even when the superior force demonstrates restraint and fights a 'just war' in terms defined by the Geneva conventions - as Israel, arguably, is doing now. Indeed in some ways Israel has advanced the thinking on how to fight cleanly in ways that were unimaginable a few years ago. Hence the bizarre phenomenon (hopefully one day it will appear normal in military conflicts) of Gazan residents being phoned by the IDF ahead of an air strike and given advance warning.