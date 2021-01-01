Hamas has launched over 2000 rockets indiscriminately at Israeli civilian population centres. What would you suggest is a 'proportional response'? Surely a directly proportional response would be for Israel to do the same? How many thousands of Gazans would be killed? Or perhaps the issue is less with the number of Gazan deaths and more with the number of Israeli? Maybe we should have more deaths on our side? Would that make this conflict more palatable to you? After all, there hasn't been a single condemnation of expression of regret for Israeli deaths on these boards. Should we turn off our air-defenses, just to even out the numbers?Were the British in WWII the bad guys? There were far more German civilians died than British civilians. NATO destroyed 40,000 homes when they bombed Yugoslavia in 1999. Who were the bad guys there? Please define a proportional response for us. 200 people have been killed in Gaza. How many of them have been from Hamas' military wing? How many have been in the process of launching attacks against Israeli civilians? How many were killed by Hamas rockets (25% of which land in the Gaza Strip)?I know that is it a difficult concept for people in the West, but Hamas is a truly evil regime, that revels in the suffering and death of their own people. That is why they started this conflict (yes, you read right, they started it), that is why they launch their rockets from schools, hospitals and civilian homes, that is why they spend all their money on finding new ways to killus and not on the betterment of their own people. Let's imagine the UK has a genocidal terrorist organisation deeply embedded within a civilian population, firing 1000's of rockets at you. My understanding is that the UK will have 3 choices:1) decide that it has every moral right to use overwhelming force to neutralize the neighborhood with air power, ignoring the question of collateral damage to civilians, much like the Allied bombing campaigns of World War II, or NATOs campaign against Yugoslavia.2) Decide that there is nothing that could be done, and allow the terrorists to strike with impunity, granting them a license to freely slaughter your population.3) Separate, as much as possible, the civilian population from the terrorist fighters and arms in their midst. Evacuate potential target areas by multiple means: dropping leaflets with evacuation routes, breaking into radio broadcasts with warnings about specific areas, Telephone calls to homes and text messages to cellphones, dropping dummy bombs on targets to warm the residents of an impending strike.Of course, option 3 is far from perfect, because the terrorist group is going to do everything in their power to MAXIMALIZE their own civilian deaths.Proportionality in international law has a very specific meaning: It is the calculation a military commander must make as to whether the military advantage to be gained by the use of force is greater than the probable harm that may be inflicted on the surrounding civilian population. If you want to complain about disproportionalityyou must explain exactly what the IDF should have done to neutralize the terrorist threat while causing less destruction to the civilian population. Of course, that is easy if you ignore Hamas' true intentions, such as referring to their tunnel network simply as 'smuggling tunnels'.
Iron dome blocks 90% of the rockets, renders rest of your argument biased and meaningless when you leave out the most important fact in this conflict.
Wonder if Biden is going to pull back on his admins recent approval of $735 million in precision-guided weapons sale to Israel.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]