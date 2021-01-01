« previous next »
The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion

lobsterboy

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1520
Just more death and misery created by the usual abrahamic death cults. Sooner the world is weaned off the teat of yahweh, allah, god, El or whatever the sky fairy is called, the better.
The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1521
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 06:47:50 am
Hamas has launched over 2000 rockets indiscriminately at Israeli civilian population centres. What would you suggest is a 'proportional response'? Surely a directly proportional response would be for Israel to do the same? How many thousands of Gazans would be killed? Or perhaps the issue is less with the number of Gazan deaths and more with the number of Israeli? Maybe we should have more deaths on our side? Would that make this conflict more palatable to you? After all, there hasn't been a single condemnation of expression of regret for Israeli deaths on these boards.  Should we turn off our air-defenses, just to even out the numbers?

Were the British in WWII the bad guys? There were far more German civilians died than British civilians. NATO destroyed 40,000 homes when they bombed Yugoslavia in 1999. Who were the bad guys there?

Please define a proportional response for us.

200 people have been killed in Gaza. How many of them have been from Hamas' military wing? How many have been in the process of launching attacks against Israeli civilians? How many were killed by Hamas rockets (25% of which land in the Gaza Strip)?

I know that is it a difficult concept for people in the West, but Hamas is a truly evil regime, that revels in the suffering and death of their own people. That is why they started this conflict (yes, you read right, they started it), that is why they launch their rockets from schools, hospitals and civilian homes, that is why they spend all their money on finding new ways to killus and not on the betterment of their own people.

Let's imagine the UK has a genocidal terrorist organisation deeply embedded within a civilian population, firing 1000's of rockets at you. My understanding is that the UK will have 3 choices:

1) decide that it has every moral right to use overwhelming force to neutralize the neighborhood with air power, ignoring the question of collateral damage to civilians, much like the Allied bombing campaigns of World War II, or NATOs campaign against Yugoslavia.

2) Decide that there is nothing that could be done, and allow the terrorists to strike with impunity, granting them a license to freely slaughter your population.

3) Separate, as much as possible, the civilian population from the terrorist fighters and arms in their midst. Evacuate potential target areas by multiple means: dropping leaflets with evacuation routes, breaking into radio broadcasts with warnings about specific areas, Telephone calls to homes and text messages to cellphones, dropping dummy bombs on targets to warm the residents of an impending strike.

Of course, option 3 is far from perfect, because the terrorist group is going to do everything in their power to MAXIMALIZE their own civilian deaths.

Proportionality in international law has a very specific meaning: It is the calculation a military commander must make as to whether the military advantage to be gained by the use of force is greater than the probable harm that may be inflicted on the surrounding civilian population.

If you want to complain about disproportionalityyou must explain exactly what the IDF should have done to neutralize the terrorist threat while causing less destruction to the civilian population. Of course, that is easy if you ignore Hamas' true intentions, such as referring to their tunnel network simply as 'smuggling tunnels'.

Iron dome blocks 90% of the rockets, renders rest of your argument biased and meaningless when you leave out the most important fact in this conflict.
Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1522
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:01:24 am
Iron dome blocks 90% of the rockets, renders rest of your argument biased and meaningless when you leave out the most important fact in this conflict.

I don't see how this can be true.

If you take Jeb's argument seriously - as I think we're bound to - then it does not oblige a government to reduce its defence capability in order to "even things out" with the enemy.

Modern asymmetric war (which is what this present conflict is) does throw up particular moral problems. When one side has a superior arsenal and, especially, superior methods of defence there is always likely to be a huge disparity in the casualties. This is true even when the superior force demonstrates restraint and fights a 'just war' in terms defined by the Geneva conventions - as Israel, arguably, is doing now. Indeed in some ways Israel has advanced the thinking on how to fight cleanly in ways that were unimaginable a few years ago. Hence the bizarre phenomenon (hopefully one day it will appear normal in military conflicts) of Gazan residents being phoned by the IDF ahead of an air strike and given advance warning.
 
BarryCrocker

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1523
Wonder if Biden is going to pull back on his admins recent approval of $735 million in precision-guided weapons sale to Israel.
RainbowFlick

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1524
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:22:38 am
Wonder if Biden is going to pull back on his admins recent approval of $735 million in precision-guided weapons sale to Israel.

I feel like politics in America is propped up by a lot of Evangelical Christians. Correct me if I'm wrong, but many of them also believe that the Rapture/Second Coming will happen if Jewish people fully 'own' Israel? Or something like that?

I don't think Biden would want to upset that section of the country which seems to be pretty sizeable.

In truth I've never really understood why Israel gets so much aid from various countries, the numbers are staggering.
