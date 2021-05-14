« previous next »
Offline The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 12:38:58 am
Just seeing some footage from Gaza in the last few hours, absolute hell, on eid as well, equivalent to Christmas day. Non stop massive explosions in heavily civilian areas. Ground and air assault.  Death toll will be in the hundreds , imagine living there now.

For me , "silence" or claiming its "too complicated " "hamas" "whataboutery " "self defence" or screaming "anti semitism".
All indirect contributions to the slaughter. When this ends, and thousands of innocent civilians perish in this latest episode of an ongoing genocide. Their blood wont just on the hands of the monsters dropping thousand pound bombs from the sky on the heads of children who have no where to go, no right to defend themselves,  and questionable right to exist.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 12:54:42 am
Its smacks of Israeli opportunism to escalate this at the height of a pandemic that they have overcome whilst the Palestinians are suffering a major outbreak OR maybe that's just a coincidence...
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 12:55:33 am
Quote from: The North Bank on May 14, 2021, 12:38:58 am
Just seeing some footage from Gaza in the last few hours, absolute hell, on eid as well, equivalent to Christmas day. Non stop massive explosions in heavily civilian areas. Ground and air assault.  Death toll will be in the hundreds , imagine living there now.

For me , "silence" or claiming its "too complicated " "hamas" "whataboutery " "self defence" or screaming "anti semitism".
All indirect contributions to the slaughter. When this ends, and thousands of innocent civilians perish in this latest episode of an ongoing genocide. Their blood wont just on the hands of the monsters dropping thousand pound bombs from the sky on the heads of children who have no where to go, no right to defend themselves,  and questionable right to exist.

What do you think should be done about it?

Without wanting to pre-empt your response too much what do you think the wider consequences would be in the Middle-East if the "West" were to withdraw support to Israel and leave it as a 'pariah state'
Offline The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 01:22:33 am
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on May 14, 2021, 12:55:33 am
What do you think should be done about it?

Without wanting to pre-empt your response too much what do you think the wider consequences would be in the Middle-East if the "West" were to withdraw support to Israel and leave it as a 'pariah state'

I think they need to stop the killing first.
Biden gave israel the green light yesterday to ramp up the slaughter saying "there has been no overreaction yet" , they probably have a few days of the world completely turning a blind eye or trotting out the self defence or hamas narrative. Once the numbers start filtering through, of the upcoming massacre, israel will stop.
It's crazy to think someone can predict genocide and there is no will to stop it, just to ask what happens afterwards.
If this impending massacre is allowed to happen there can be only 2 conclusions drawn.
The long term policy is the extermination of the Palestinian people.
The short term policy is dictated by world reaction. Hence why the self defence and hamas narrative are so dangerous.

This is not just Israeli policy by the way, they can't do this on their own. This is much wider. A lot of the peace mediators are active participants.  I think that's probably dawned on the Palestinians now. Hence why they're not calling on the international community to intervene anymore.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 02:27:35 am
Offline bornandbRED

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 02:28:15 am
Quote from: Jebediah on May 13, 2021, 05:56:48 pm

Let's start with Fatah accepting that the Jews have a right to live in their historic homeland.


Historic homeland. I mean... thats some way of justifying what is ultimately a forced occupation of land and extremely aggressive marginalisation and oppression of its incumbents. Its not just living there. All other issues stem from this.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 02:43:24 am
Quote from: Jake on May 13, 2021, 08:46:10 pm
Is it racist/anti-semitic to say:

"The particular group of humans that founded Israel and drafted the "right to return law" which appears, to the layman, to put the needs of every follower of the jewish religion around the world, whether born into it or choosing to convert, above the rights of those living in the land by the time of their arrival".

Again, I'll add the caveat thats how I understand the right to return law, please let me know if I am incorrect.

Israel is a discriminatory state - thats a fact. 

Note the poster referenced country and not religion, by the way. Its important to continually make that delineation.

Suggesting thats anti-Semitic is akin to suggesting someone is anti-white for highlighting racial problems within the UK. Absolute nonsense.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 05:14:48 am
Quote from: aw1991 on May 13, 2021, 07:11:04 pm
It's incredibly anti-Semitic. To the point that I'm quite shocked that it was said here and no one batted an eye.
I guess Seth Rogen, Peter Beinart, Ronnie Barkan and Abraham Reisman are also anti semitic too?

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/29/seth-rogen-israel-palestinians-jewish-actor
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2019/mar/07/debunking-myth-that-anti-zionism-is-antisemitic
https://medium.com/@abrahamriesman/what-i-heard-in-the-holy-land-7140585008d3

The suggestion that it's anti-Semitic to criticize Israel for stealing land or bombing civilians seems to me ridiculous, and a cheapening of a genuine threat. It's like suggesting that it's Islamophobic to criticize Iran or Saudi Arabia, or that it's anti-Christian to denounce Trump.

Hamas is terrible, there is no denying it, but you got to remember that "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable." Palestinians voted for Hamas in 2006 because for the past 15 years, 2 million people (half of them children) have been living in an open air prison (called Gaza) -- where 97% of the water is toxic -- and the situation in the West Bank is even more dire living under a martial law. If your robotic recitation of Israel's "right to defend itself" can't be accompanied by what rights the Palestinians have, stop pretending to believe in human rights.

Also can you please tell me what's your response to these interviews?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFoxL3sOAio&ab_channel=EmpireFiles

One guy mentions that the arabs should be carpet bombed, another say "Islam is a very bad disease" and someone mentioned "The Jewish race should be kept pure and should not mix."
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 06:37:20 am
An older video of Israeli soldiers protecting themselves against terrorist Palestinian children  ::) ::)

https://twitter.com/EmpireFiles/status/1392939470475825152

Hope I am not called an anti-Semite for posting this.

If you can stomach this, you can see the full documentary here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s&ab_channel=EmpireFiles
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 07:01:58 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on May 14, 2021, 05:14:48 am
I guess Seth Rogen, Peter Beinart, Ronnie Barkan and Abraham Reisman are also anti semitic too?

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/29/seth-rogen-israel-palestinians-jewish-actor
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2019/mar/07/debunking-myth-that-anti-zionism-is-antisemitic
https://medium.com/@abrahamriesman/what-i-heard-in-the-holy-land-7140585008d3

The suggestion that it's anti-Semitic to criticize Israel for stealing land or bombing civilians seems to me ridiculous, and a cheapening of a genuine threat. It's like suggesting that it's Islamophobic to criticize Iran or Saudi Arabia, or that it's anti-Christian to denounce Trump.

Hamas is terrible, there is no denying it, but you got to remember that "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable." Palestinians voted for Hamas in 2006 because for the past 15 years, 2 million people (half of them children) have been living in an open air prison (called Gaza) -- where 97% of the water is toxic -- and the situation in the West Bank is even more dire living under a martial law. If your robotic recitation of Israel's "right to defend itself" can't be accompanied by what rights the Palestinians have, stop pretending to believe in human rights.

Also can you please tell me what's your response to these interviews?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFoxL3sOAio&ab_channel=EmpireFiles

One guy mentions that the arabs should be carpet bombed, another say "Islam is a very bad disease" and someone mentioned "The Jewish race should be kept pure and should not mix."
Hamas 


Who want to form an Islamic state and kill Jews


Fucking hell, if you think Israel is racist you should see the other guys.
Offline Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 07:16:14 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on May 14, 2021, 05:14:48 am
Palestinians voted for Hamas in 2006 because for the past 15 years, 2 million people (half of them children) have been living in an open air prison (called Gaza)

So just to understand,  they voted for Hamas in 2006, because of the situation in Gaza between 2007 and 2021? Interesting...
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 07:21:51 am
Ah the anti semitism bomb lobbed again to stifle justified criticism of Israels atrocities.

I have gone through the thread multiple times to find anti semitic content, but have found none. Castigating Israel for their policies and actions as well as debating the veracity of Israel's "historical claim" on the land cannot be deemed as anti semitism by any stretch.

Criticism of Israel, their expansionist policies and consequent persecution of palestinians is NOT equal to anti semitism.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 07:38:18 am
Has Biden shat himself or something? Seems to have lost his frail voice.

Wasnt this supposed to be the bit where he led like an adult?
Offline Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 07:42:34 am
Quote from: The North Bank on May 14, 2021, 01:22:33 am

The long term policy is the extermination of the Palestinian people.


if your analysis of the situation doesn't go beyond this utter tripe*, then this thread has no point.



Arab population of Ottoman Palestine in 1947: 1.2 million. Arab Population of Israel/Palestinian Territories today: 5.2 million
Offline The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 08:20:04 am
Quote from: Jebediah on May 14, 2021, 07:42:34 am
if your analysis of the situation doesn't go beyond this utter tripe*, then this thread has no point.



Arab population of Ottoman Palestine in 1947: 1.2 million. Arab Population of Israel/Palestinian Territories today: 5.2 million

It is estimated that more than 6 million Palestinians live outside Palestine, thats over 50% . Do they have a law of return to their homeland ?

Have you seen the annual map of Palestinian land, shrinking every year. Slow ethnic cleansing, perfected by Israel, given cover by the USA, and silence by the west, because ethnic cleansing all at once is not acceptable.

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 09:10:42 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on May 14, 2021, 05:14:48 am
Palestinians voted for Hamas in 2006 because for the past 15 years, 2 million people (half of them children) have been living in an open air prison (called Gaza) --

As pointed out by Jeb, you need to look at your timeline there. If indeed Gaza is an "open air prison" it only became so after Hamas was installed.

I think in the name of fair play you should probably mention two other things. The first is that the Israelis unilaterally destroyed all the Jewish settlements in Gaza in 2005 and removed themselves completely from the territory (the first Hamas rockets fired from Gaza fell on Israel the following day).

Secondly no Palestinian has voted for Hamas since 2006.



Offline Billy The Kid

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 09:11:20 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 13, 2021, 07:41:47 pm
Yes. It happens every time the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flares up. There's a latent nastiness which always comes to the surface.

Nastiness? Fucking hell, do you not think you're overreacting a small bit? It's a discussion board mate, in a forum that discusses current affairs. Granted, not all of us are scholars when it comes to the history and geo-politics of this conflict, and sure, some could choose their words a little more carefully, but to insinuate there's an underlying air of nastiness or anti-semitism in here is absolute fucking bollocks.

Here are some things that can all be true at the same time.

1. You can despair at religion without being irreverent towards those who are religious
2. You can air your grievances at the IDF and their excessive use of military force without being anti-Semitic
3. You can point out that the IDF is the most sophisticated and well armed military in the region without suggesting they are the only aggressor
4. You can say that Israel are guilty of war crimes without suggesting that Jews are evil or entirely to blame
5. You can point out that Hamas are a terrorist organisation without insinuating that all Arabs are terrorists
6. You can point out that those in the Gaza Strip are in enforced incarceration without being a Hamas apologist/supporter

This is a thread about Israel and their ongoing conflicts. People are going to criticise them and rightly fucking so. That doesn't mean they're anti-Semitic. You know?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 09:16:51 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on May 14, 2021, 09:11:20 am
Nastiness? Fucking hell, do you not think you're overreacting a small bit? It's a discussion board mate, in a forum that discusses current affairs. Granted, not all of us are scholars when it comes to the history and geo-politics of this conflict, and sure, some could choose their words a little more carefully, but to insinuate there's an underlying air of nastiness or anti-semitism in here is absolute fucking bollocks.

Here are some things that can all be true at the same time.

1. You can despair at religion without being irreverent towards those who are religious
2. You can air your grievances at the IDF and their excessive use of military force without being anti-Semitic
3. You can point out that the IDF is the most sophisticated and well armed military in the region without suggesting they are the only aggressor
4. You can say that Israel are guilty of war crimes without suggesting that Jews are evil or entirely to blame
5. You can point out that Hamas are a terrorist organisation without insinuating that all Arabs are terrorists
6. You can point out that those in the Gaza Strip are in enforced incarceration without being a Hamas apologist/supporter

This is a thread about Israel and their ongoing conflicts. People are going to criticise them and rightly fucking so. That doesn't mean they're anti-Semitic. You know?

I agree with all 6 of your points. And there are posters who abide by them for sure.

But I think it's uncontroversial to say that there's a nastiness to the debate too. And certainly there is some underlying anti-semitism (although it was you who added that to my quote, not me).
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 10:01:52 am

    :o   What the fuck is going on in Armenia? 

Go home Azerbaijanis and have a Xirdalan.
Offline 24∗7

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 14, 2021, 11:23:41 am
Quote from: jillc on May 13, 2021, 07:30:20 pm
This is such a depressing thread.
Agreed.

It's also a football forum.

Anything overtly racist, sexist, or otherwise clearly and unambiguously discriminatory usually gets people banned.

In order to mitigate the likelihood of this, we sometimes lock and/or delete threads.

Let's lock this one - like other 'political/religious' threads are locked - for the sake of trying to maintain peace and civility in our community.

It's not about censorship either - there are plenty of other places to discuss these topics on the interwebs - anyone and everyone is free to search those places out and carry on their viewpoint expression there.
Offline Jake

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 17, 2021, 09:37:46 pm
Pleased this is back open. There's some healthy debate going on, I'd learned a thing or two and as far as I can tell (unless it's been deleted), noone was being particularly horrible to anyone else.

Yes its a footy forum but theres a lot of intellegent women and men on here and its good to share opinion and debate.
Offline Caligula?

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 17, 2021, 10:06:07 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 14, 2021, 07:38:18 am
Has Biden shat himself or something? Seems to have lost his frail voice.

Wasnt this supposed to be the bit where he led like an adult?

I'm pretty sure that he called Netanyahu and told him that he supports Israel's right to defend itself.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 17, 2021, 11:02:42 pm
Can someone please explain whats the difference between an Israeli Arab and Palestinian? Is it just a case that those Palestinians who have accepted Israel and taken Israeli citizenship become Israeli Arabs or are they actually two different groups or something?
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 17, 2021, 11:12:47 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on May 17, 2021, 11:02:42 pm
Can someone please explain whats the difference between an Israeli Arab and Palestinian? Is it just a case that those Palestinians who have accepted Israel and taken Israeli citizenship become Israeli Arabs or are they actually two different groups or something?

Happy to be corrected and talking very much in broad brush strokes here but I think it as simple as 'Israeli Arabs' being the people of Arab ethnicity who are living in the state of Israel and 'Palestinians' being all of the people of whatever ethnicity who live in the state of Palestine.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 17, 2021, 11:49:59 pm
So glad Jared Kushner was able to prevent all of this happening.

John Oliver was not a very happy man on his show last night. Proportionality was the crux of his message.
Offline Mimi

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
May 17, 2021, 11:56:26 pm
Thank you for opening this thread again.

Quote from: Caligula? on May 17, 2021, 10:06:07 pm
I'm pretty sure that he called Netanyahu and told him that he supports Israel's right to defend itself.

Plus blocked the UN's efforts to call for a ceasefire 3 times! Also signed a $750 millions arms deal for Israel.

It's amazing to see Palestine being discussed with so much freedom and nuance now.


Offline The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Yesterday at 01:20:09 am
Quote from: west_london_red on May 17, 2021, 11:02:42 pm
Can someone please explain whats the difference between an Israeli Arab and Palestinian? Is it just a case that those Palestinians who have accepted Israel and taken Israeli citizenship become Israeli Arabs or are they actually two different groups or something?

Palestinians with Israeli citizenship. Living in israel. Still treated as second class citizens but at least have freedom of movement.  They prefer to call themselves Palestinians living in Israel  the arabs refer to them as 48 Palestinians,  referring to the year they lost their land. 
A lot have family ties to what remains of Palestinian land in gaza and the west bank. They just get called Israeli arabs by Israel and the west to whitewash their Palestinian identity.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Yesterday at 01:34:29 am
Death toll now 212 , 61 children, 36 women,  a few doctors including the leading consultant in Gaza hospital.  The only lab that tested for covid in Gaza has also been destroyed.  As well as what was known as the media tower where the associated press and al Jazeera had offices. The siege continues. Israel rejects calls for ceasefire and the US stands with Israel's right to defend itself.
Not much talk anymore about the only democracy in the region because that looks silly now, but the right to defend itself slogan still got lots of traction. 
Offline Mimi

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Yesterday at 05:51:05 am
This opinion article succinctly describes why Israel is an apartheid state. Among the many cruelties is the bombing of the roads leading to the hospitals in Gaza.


The disease of settler colonialism and apartheid
No humanitarian assistance can relieve Palestinian suffering, only the end of the Israeli occupation and apartheid can.

Jehan Bseiso
Executive Director of MSF-Lebanon
Jonathan Whittall
Director of the Analysis Department for MSF
17 May 2021

When a rubber bullet pierces the eye of a child in occupied East Jerusalems Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and when a woman is doused in skunk water, a cocktail of chemicals that smell like rotten eggs and sewerage, these are clear acts of violence and dehumanisation targeting Palestinians. But the oppression Palestinians suffer at the hands of Israel is not limited to such attacks.

There are multiple structures of exclusion and discrimination that govern Palestinian lives and that  like the violence unleashed upon them daily  affect their health and wellbeing. They all necessitate a humanitarian response from organisations like Doctors Without Borders (Médecins sans Frontieres, or MSF).

However, when MSF patches up a wound, treats a COVID-19 patient, provides mental healthcare, or receives trauma patients in an emergency room, we are not treating patients in a political vacuum. We are treating the consequences of settler colonialism and apartheid, for which we have no medical cure.

Settler colonialism, which has led to the forced displacement of Palestinians and the rapid expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, occurs in the context of the longest-running military occupation in history, now more than 70 years long. Settler colonialism includes the transfer of the occupying powers citizens into the territory it occupies. This has been going on in Palestine since 1948 and the dispossession of Palestinians from their land in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood is the latest example of this continuing process.

Palestinians are forcibly displaced and isolated in enclaves where they are governed by rules that ensure their continuous dispossession and subjugation. The oppressive rules that govern Palestinian lives do not apply to the settlers who live on the hills above them, or in the confiscated houses next to them. This is apartheid in real time.

Humanitarian organisations like MSF have difficulties addressing the root causes of humanitarian crises. We are an emergency organisation, the ambulance of NGOs. This makes us ill-suited to treat the socioeconomic and political conditions designed to enrich a ruling class. But it is from this ambulance that we see how settler colonialism and apartheid affect the health of our patients and necessitate our work.

For example, only a few months ago, MSF medical teams witnessed how the population of Israel were vaccinated while Palestinians living in the occupied territories were purposefully excluded. Every day, our patients access to healthcare is impeded by checkpoints, barriers, permit requirements, discrimination, economic collapse and the devastation caused by a forever occupation.

Until today, our humanitarian action is not needed in Israel because even when rockets are fired on civilian areas, people have access to healthcare and protection from their state.

The crime of apartheid is defined as inhuman acts committed for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination by one racial group of persons over any other racial group of persons and systematically oppressing them. Israel today is, by design, either the sole governing power or exerts primary control over Palestinians from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea; its policies towards the Palestinian people undeniably constitute apartheid.

Israeli apartheid policies have dispossessed, besieged, killed, maimed, jailed and orphaned Palestinians, with the unwavering support of some Western governments.

They forbid Palestinians from travelling on Israeli only roads and restrict them from crossing certain checkpoints without proper permits. They routinely result in the detention of children and torture of prisoners. They enable the forced removal of Palestinians from their homes. They protect armed Israeli settlers and enable the use of indiscriminate violence on Palestinians.

This reality has been denounced by Palestinians and acknowledged by civil society groups, jurists, human rights organisations and countless others. It is disputed only by the perpetrators and their backers.

Over the past week, bombs have continued to fall on Gaza, killing some 198 people, including multiple family members of MSF staff. An MSF clinic has been damaged and ambulances are barely able to pass the bomb craters in the road leading up the main al-Shifa Hospital. Elsewhere across Palestine, protesters continue to be mobbed, beaten and shot at with rubber bullets.

MSF will continue treating the wounds of this violence, but the cure for Palestinian suffering will only come with the end of settler colonialism and apartheid.

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2021/5/17/the-malady-of-settler-colonialism-and
Offline 24∗7

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Yesterday at 06:25:22 am
Quote from: Jake on May 17, 2021, 09:37:46 pm
Pleased this is back open. There's some healthy debate going on, I'd learned a thing or two and as far as I can tell (unless it's been deleted), noone was being particularly horrible to anyone else.

Yes its a footy forum but theres a lot of intellegent women and men on here and its good to share opinion and debate.
You won't always see what's deleted and sometimes a lock is good to remind everyone of the very point you make.....
Offline Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Yesterday at 08:56:35 am
Quote from: west_london_red on May 17, 2021, 11:02:42 pm
Can someone please explain whats the difference between an Israeli Arab and Palestinian? Is it just a case that those Palestinians who have accepted Israel and taken Israeli citizenship become Israeli Arabs or are they actually two different groups or something?

Broadly speaking Israeli Arabs are Arabs that live in Israel. There are 1.9 million. They have full access to the Democratic process and vote in General election. They might become part of the ruling coalition in the next gov't.

Beyond that it is a matter of identity and that of course is very complicated. Many Israeli Arabs identity as Palestinians. Others don't. Most would rather live in Israel than a future Palestinian state. A significant number serve in the Israeli police force and some even on the army. Most are Muslim but not all.

Palestinian nationalism is a relatively new concept. Not so long ago people would think of themselves as first and foremost Arab, and before that their identity would be tied up largely with family and clan. 100 years ago the Jews of the region wouldn't define themselves as Zionist either, although again that is a very complicated.

To give you an example, I have a friend who is at once an Arab, a Palestinian, a Christian, an Israeli and an Aramean.


Palestinian refugees living outside of Israel/the Palestinian territories are defined by UNWRA, a special UN body that deals with Palestinian refugees, as any descendant of a non Jew who was displaced in the 1948 war. This is different to all other definitions of a refugee (where the emphasis is on integration into the new country, and doesnt pass through generations) and explains the inflated numbers of Palestinian refugees.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Yesterday at 09:18:36 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:20:09 am
Palestinians with Israeli citizenship. Living in israel. Still treated as second class citizens but at least have freedom of movement.

You may be right, but can you explain what you mean by 'second class citizens'? Usually that phrase means unequal under the law.

I know that the Arab Israelis do not have to serve in the armed forces - an exemption shared by the Orthodox Jews I believe). They can also vote, obviously. In fact the two minority Arab parties held the balance of power for the first time at the recent elections. They certainly share the same health services and hospital wards as Jewish israelis (or used to) which I can vouch for from personal experience. 
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Yesterday at 09:25:48 am
Quote from: west_london_red on May 17, 2021, 11:02:42 pm
Can someone please explain whats the difference between an Israeli Arab and Palestinian? Is it just a case that those Palestinians who have accepted Israel and taken Israeli citizenship become Israeli Arabs or are they actually two different groups or something?
Quote
"According to Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, the Arab population in 2019 was estimated at 1,890,000, representing 20.95% of the country's population.[1] The majority of these identify themselves as Arab or Palestinian by nationality and Israeli by citizenship.[9][10][11]. Arab citizens of Israel mostly live in Arab-majority towns and cities; eight of Israel's ten poorest cities are Arab. The vast majority attend separate schools to Jewish Israelis, and Arab political parties have never joined a government coalition.[12][13] Many have family ties to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as well as to Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.[14] Galilee Bedouins, Negev Bedouins and the Druze tend to identify more as Israelis than other Arab citizens of Israel.[15][16][17][18]

The Arabs living in East Jerusalem and the Druze in the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed, were offered Israeli citizenship, but most have refused, not wanting to recognize Israel's claim to sovereignty. They became permanent residents instead.[19] They have the right to apply for citizenship, are entitled to municipal services and have municipal voting rights.[20]"

Lots more info here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arab_citizens_of_Israel
Yesterday at 09:28:37 am by Red-Soldier
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Yesterday at 10:27:55 am
Really saddening but this is the one time I've felt there's a bit of a shift in collective 'consciousness on the topic. Say what you want about social media activism, but it does spark interest and disseminate information and media quickly.

That said, I have seen a bit of misinformation and misleading videos too which is extremely unhelpful for such an important cause from both sides.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Yesterday at 11:45:00 am
Really good podcast telling the Palestinian point of view on the crisis.

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dan-snows-history-hit/id1042631089?i=1000521880203


This isnt a critical podcast, its just letting sides tell their story from their perspective
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Yesterday at 12:25:39 pm
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 05:51:05 am
This opinion article succinctly describes why Israel is an apartheid state. Among the many cruelties is the bombing of the roads leading to the hospitals in Gaza.


The disease of settler colonialism and apartheid
No humanitarian assistance can relieve Palestinian suffering, only the end of the Israeli occupation and apartheid can.

Jehan Bseiso
Executive Director of MSF-Lebanon
Jonathan Whittall
Director of the Analysis Department for MSF
17 May 2021

When a rubber bullet pierces the eye of a child in occupied East Jerusalems Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and when a woman is doused in skunk water, a cocktail of chemicals that smell like rotten eggs and sewerage, these are clear acts of violence and dehumanisation targeting Palestinians. But the oppression Palestinians suffer at the hands of Israel is not limited to such attacks.

There are multiple structures of exclusion and discrimination that govern Palestinian lives and that  like the violence unleashed upon them daily  affect their health and wellbeing. They all necessitate a humanitarian response from organisations like Doctors Without Borders (Médecins sans Frontieres, or MSF).

However, when MSF patches up a wound, treats a COVID-19 patient, provides mental healthcare, or receives trauma patients in an emergency room, we are not treating patients in a political vacuum. We are treating the consequences of settler colonialism and apartheid, for which we have no medical cure.

Settler colonialism, which has led to the forced displacement of Palestinians and the rapid expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, occurs in the context of the longest-running military occupation in history, now more than 70 years long. Settler colonialism includes the transfer of the occupying powers citizens into the territory it occupies. This has been going on in Palestine since 1948 and the dispossession of Palestinians from their land in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood is the latest example of this continuing process.

Palestinians are forcibly displaced and isolated in enclaves where they are governed by rules that ensure their continuous dispossession and subjugation. The oppressive rules that govern Palestinian lives do not apply to the settlers who live on the hills above them, or in the confiscated houses next to them. This is apartheid in real time.

Humanitarian organisations like MSF have difficulties addressing the root causes of humanitarian crises. We are an emergency organisation, the ambulance of NGOs. This makes us ill-suited to treat the socioeconomic and political conditions designed to enrich a ruling class. But it is from this ambulance that we see how settler colonialism and apartheid affect the health of our patients and necessitate our work.

For example, only a few months ago, MSF medical teams witnessed how the population of Israel were vaccinated while Palestinians living in the occupied territories were purposefully excluded. Every day, our patients access to healthcare is impeded by checkpoints, barriers, permit requirements, discrimination, economic collapse and the devastation caused by a forever occupation.

Until today, our humanitarian action is not needed in Israel because even when rockets are fired on civilian areas, people have access to healthcare and protection from their state.

The crime of apartheid is defined as inhuman acts committed for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination by one racial group of persons over any other racial group of persons and systematically oppressing them. Israel today is, by design, either the sole governing power or exerts primary control over Palestinians from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea; its policies towards the Palestinian people undeniably constitute apartheid.

Israeli apartheid policies have dispossessed, besieged, killed, maimed, jailed and orphaned Palestinians, with the unwavering support of some Western governments.

They forbid Palestinians from travelling on Israeli only roads and restrict them from crossing certain checkpoints without proper permits. They routinely result in the detention of children and torture of prisoners. They enable the forced removal of Palestinians from their homes. They protect armed Israeli settlers and enable the use of indiscriminate violence on Palestinians.

This reality has been denounced by Palestinians and acknowledged by civil society groups, jurists, human rights organisations and countless others. It is disputed only by the perpetrators and their backers.

Over the past week, bombs have continued to fall on Gaza, killing some 198 people, including multiple family members of MSF staff. An MSF clinic has been damaged and ambulances are barely able to pass the bomb craters in the road leading up the main al-Shifa Hospital. Elsewhere across Palestine, protesters continue to be mobbed, beaten and shot at with rubber bullets.

MSF will continue treating the wounds of this violence, but the cure for Palestinian suffering will only come with the end of settler colonialism and apartheid.

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2021/5/17/the-malady-of-settler-colonialism-and


  :'(

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Today at 01:56:51 am
https://www.politico.com/amp/news/2021/05/18/israeli-invasion-gaza-us-conflict-489464?__twitter_impression=true

Quote
The Biden administration is increasingly hopeful that the deadly conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants is in its final stages, and U.S. officials are confident their mostly behind-the-scenes intervention helped avert an early Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

American officials have privately urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his aides to wind down his countrys operations against the Gaza Strip, which have included airstrikes and killed more than 200 Palestinians, a person familiar with the situation told POLITICO on Tuesday. Netanyahu recently said that a few days of fighting lie ahead, adding to hopes that an end is near.

The U.S. also has helped facilitate discussions between Egyptian officials and both sides of the conflict, including Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group that controls Gaza and has killed at least 10 Israelis through rocket fire over the past week. There are signs that Hamas is looking for a way out of the conflagration, the person familiar with the issue said.

The situation remains unpredictable, and if either side decides to ramp up its activity, any effort to craft a lasting cease-fire could collapse. That being said, the Biden administration and others already are looking at ways to send in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, a densely packed seaside territory of 2 million people.

The end may come in stages, with initial pauses of rocket and missile exchanges to allow for humanitarian aid, before a final end to the violence, the person said.

On Monday, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, conveyed a sense of urgency when he warned that the longer the conflict drags on, the more it risks destabilizing the region.

Its in no ones interest to continue fighting, Milley said.

Also Monday, in a call with Netanyahu, Biden expressed support for a cease-fire. While it was not a demand, the mere mention of it in the public readout of the call signaled a growing U.S. impatience.

The U.S. calculus from the start was designed to keep the conflict as short as possible. But, amid conversations with counterparts in the region, senior Biden administration officials determined that the best way to tighten the time frame was to push Israel from behind the scenes, not publicly demand a cease-fire or support a U.N. Security Council resolution doing so.

Israeli officials are especially sensitive to directives from the United Nations, whose various organs Israel often sees as hopelessly biased against it, the person familiar with the situation said. And U.S. officials recognized that Israel, like any country, had to respond to the rocket fire from Hamas, which targeted cities, such as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

In taking the private route and siding with Israel amid Security Council debates, the U.S. has drawn accusations of hypocrisy when it comes to human rights. But U.S. officials decided they would take the hit if it meant the conflict could be shorter.

At the start, the person familiar with the situation said, Israel appeared on the verge of pushing forth with a ground invasion, a move that could have led to significantly more bloodshed and possibly a longer conflict. U.S. influence was important in preventing a ground operation, the person said.

The U.S. wants to avoid a repeat of 2014, when Hamas and Israel fought for around 50 days, killing more than 2,000 Palestinians and 70 Israelis. A 2012 fight between the two sides lasted eight days, leaving more than 160 Palestinians and at least six Israelis dead.

One complicating factor in trying to end the current conflict is that Hamas, in its discussions with parties trying to end the fighting, has been making demands related to Jerusalem, a contested city. The person familiar with the situation did not detail those demands but said Israel would never accept them.

Hamas is not the only armed group operating in the Gaza Strip. There are concerns that other militants may want to extend the latest fight, the person familiar with the situation said.

Israels operations drew heightened criticism in recent days after its armed forces leveled a building that housed several media offices, including that of The Associated Press. Israel  which warned people to evacuate the building about an hour before striking it  has said it has shared information with the United States showing that Hamas based some of its assets in that facility.

The person familiar with the situation confirmed that Israel has shared some classified intelligence with America about the building, but declined to characterize it other than to say it suggested the Hamas presence was significant, including involving operational activity. The United States has told Israel that it should share more information publicly about this intelligence.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy declined to offer immediate comment.

Hamas appears to have numerous longer-range rockets, suggesting it has beefed up its stockpile in recent years, the person said. But its weaponry still does not seem as sophisticated as that of some other groups in the region known to have relationships with Iran. Those groups often have more sophisticated weapons like precision-guided UAVs, for instance, the person said.

That suggests that Hamas is still not a top Iran proxy, and that Tehran and the armed group remain wary of each other. Hamas has Sunni Muslim roots and is heavily focused on Palestinian domestic politics. Iran, whose government is an avowed enemy of the United States, is a Shia Muslim-majority nation with interests and proxies across the region.

The United States is currently engaged in indirect nuclear talks with Iran. Some Republicans have called on Biden to abandon those talks due to the fighting between Israel and Hamas, but theres no sign the U.S. is walking away from those discussions in Vienna.
