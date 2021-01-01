Yes. It happens every time the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flares up. There's a latent nastiness which always comes to the surface.



Nastiness? Fucking hell, do you not think you're overreacting a small bit? It's a discussion board mate, in a forum that discusses current affairs. Granted, not all of us are scholars when it comes to the history and geo-politics of this conflict, and sure, some could choose their words a little more carefully, but to insinuate there's an underlying air of nastiness or anti-semitism in here is absolute fucking bollocks.Here are some things that can all be true at the same time.1. You can despair at religion without being irreverent towards those who are religious2. You can air your grievances at the IDF and their excessive use of military force without being anti-Semitic3. You can point out that the IDF is the most sophisticated and well armed military in the region without suggesting they are the only aggressor4. You can say that Israel are guilty of war crimes without suggesting that Jews are evil or entirely to blame5. You can point out that Hamas are a terrorist organisation without insinuating that all Arabs are terrorists6. You can point out that those in the Gaza Strip are in enforced incarceration without being a Hamas apologist/supporterThis is a thread about Israel and their ongoing conflicts. People are going to criticise them and rightly fucking so. That doesn't mean they're anti-Semitic. You know?