Author Topic: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion

The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1480 on: Today at 12:38:58 am
Just seeing some footage from Gaza in the last few hours, absolute hell, on eid as well, equivalent to Christmas day. Non stop massive explosions in heavily civilian areas. Ground and air assault.  Death toll will be in the hundreds , imagine living there now.

For me , "silence" or claiming its "too complicated " "hamas" "whataboutery " "self defence" or screaming "anti semitism".
All indirect contributions to the slaughter. When this ends, and thousands of innocent civilians perish in this latest episode of an ongoing genocide. Their blood wont just on the hands of the monsters dropping thousand pound bombs from the sky on the heads of children who have no where to go, no right to defend themselves,  and questionable right to exist.
Last Edit: Today at 12:41:56 am by The North Bank
BobOnATank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1481 on: Today at 12:54:42 am
Its smacks of Israeli opportunism to escalate this at the height of a pandemic that they have overcome whilst the Palestinians are suffering a major outbreak OR maybe that's just a coincidence...
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1482 on: Today at 12:55:33 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:38:58 am
Just seeing some footage from Gaza in the last few hours, absolute hell, on eid as well, equivalent to Christmas day. Non stop massive explosions in heavily civilian areas. Ground and air assault.  Death toll will be in the hundreds , imagine living there now.

For me , "silence" or claiming its "too complicated " "hamas" "whataboutery " "self defence" or screaming "anti semitism".
All indirect contributions to the slaughter. When this ends, and thousands of innocent civilians perish in this latest episode of an ongoing genocide. Their blood wont just on the hands of the monsters dropping thousand pound bombs from the sky on the heads of children who have no where to go, no right to defend themselves,  and questionable right to exist.

What do you think should be done about it?

Without wanting to pre-empt your response too much what do you think the wider consequences would be in the Middle-East if the "West" were to withdraw support to Israel and leave it as a 'pariah state'
The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1483 on: Today at 01:22:33 am
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:55:33 am
What do you think should be done about it?

Without wanting to pre-empt your response too much what do you think the wider consequences would be in the Middle-East if the "West" were to withdraw support to Israel and leave it as a 'pariah state'

I think they need to stop the killing first.
Biden gave israel the green light yesterday to ramp up the slaughter saying "there has been no overreaction yet" , they probably have a few days of the world completely turning a blind eye or trotting out the self defence or hamas narrative. Once the numbers start filtering through, of the upcoming massacre, israel will stop.
It's crazy to think someone can predict genocide and there is no will to stop it, just to ask what happens afterwards.
If this impending massacre is allowed to happen there can be only 2 conclusions drawn.
The long term policy is the extermination of the Palestinian people.
The short term policy is dictated by world reaction. Hence why the self defence and hamas narrative are so dangerous.

This is not just Israeli policy by the way, they can't do this on their own. This is much wider. A lot of the peace mediators are active participants.  I think that's probably dawned on the Palestinians now. Hence why they're not calling on the international community to intervene anymore.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1484 on: Today at 02:27:35 am
bornandbRED

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1485 on: Today at 02:28:15 am
Quote from: Jebediah on Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm

Let's start with Fatah accepting that the Jews have a right to live in their historic homeland.


Historic homeland. I mean... thats some way of justifying what is ultimately a forced occupation of land and extremely aggressive marginalisation and oppression of its incumbents. Its not just living there. All other issues stem from this.
bornandbRED

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1486 on: Today at 02:43:24 am
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:46:10 pm
Is it racist/anti-semitic to say:

"The particular group of humans that founded Israel and drafted the "right to return law" which appears, to the layman, to put the needs of every follower of the jewish religion around the world, whether born into it or choosing to convert, above the rights of those living in the land by the time of their arrival".

Again, I'll add the caveat thats how I understand the right to return law, please let me know if I am incorrect.

Israel is a discriminatory state - thats a fact. 

Note the poster referenced country and not religion, by the way. Its important to continually make that delineation.

Suggesting thats anti-Semitic is akin to suggesting someone is anti-white for highlighting racial problems within the UK. Absolute nonsense.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1487 on: Today at 05:14:48 am
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 07:11:04 pm
It's incredibly anti-Semitic. To the point that I'm quite shocked that it was said here and no one batted an eye.
I guess Seth Rogen, Peter Beinart, Ronnie Barkan and Abraham Reisman are also anti semitic too?

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/29/seth-rogen-israel-palestinians-jewish-actor
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2019/mar/07/debunking-myth-that-anti-zionism-is-antisemitic
https://medium.com/@abrahamriesman/what-i-heard-in-the-holy-land-7140585008d3

The suggestion that it's anti-Semitic to criticize Israel for stealing land or bombing civilians seems to me ridiculous, and a cheapening of a genuine threat. It's like suggesting that it's Islamophobic to criticize Iran or Saudi Arabia, or that it's anti-Christian to denounce Trump.

Hamas is terrible, there is no denying it, but you got to remember that "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable." Palestinians voted for Hamas in 2006 because for the past 15 years, 2 million people (half of them children) have been living in an open air prison (called Gaza) -- where 97% of the water is toxic -- and the situation in the West Bank is even more dire living under a martial law. If your robotic recitation of Israel's "right to defend itself" can't be accompanied by what rights the Palestinians have, stop pretending to believe in human rights.

Also can you please tell me what's your response to these interviews?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFoxL3sOAio&ab_channel=EmpireFiles

One guy mentions that the arabs should be carpet bombed, another say "Islam is a very bad disease" and someone mentioned "The Jewish race should be kept pure and should not mix."
Last Edit: Today at 05:38:04 am by please, I have my reasons for it but...
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1488 on: Today at 06:37:20 am
An older video of Israeli soldiers protecting themselves against terrorist Palestinian children  ::) ::)

https://twitter.com/EmpireFiles/status/1392939470475825152

Hope I am not called an anti-Semite for posting this.

If you can stomach this, you can see the full documentary here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s&ab_channel=EmpireFiles
Last Edit: Today at 06:46:56 am by please, I have my reasons for it but...
TepidT2O

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1489 on: Today at 07:01:58 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:14:48 am
I guess Seth Rogen, Peter Beinart, Ronnie Barkan and Abraham Reisman are also anti semitic too?

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/29/seth-rogen-israel-palestinians-jewish-actor
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2019/mar/07/debunking-myth-that-anti-zionism-is-antisemitic
https://medium.com/@abrahamriesman/what-i-heard-in-the-holy-land-7140585008d3

The suggestion that it's anti-Semitic to criticize Israel for stealing land or bombing civilians seems to me ridiculous, and a cheapening of a genuine threat. It's like suggesting that it's Islamophobic to criticize Iran or Saudi Arabia, or that it's anti-Christian to denounce Trump.

Hamas is terrible, there is no denying it, but you got to remember that "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable." Palestinians voted for Hamas in 2006 because for the past 15 years, 2 million people (half of them children) have been living in an open air prison (called Gaza) -- where 97% of the water is toxic -- and the situation in the West Bank is even more dire living under a martial law. If your robotic recitation of Israel's "right to defend itself" can't be accompanied by what rights the Palestinians have, stop pretending to believe in human rights.

Also can you please tell me what's your response to these interviews?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFoxL3sOAio&ab_channel=EmpireFiles

One guy mentions that the arabs should be carpet bombed, another say "Islam is a very bad disease" and someone mentioned "The Jewish race should be kept pure and should not mix."
Hamas 


Who want to form an Islamic state and kill Jews


Fucking hell, if you think Israel is racist you should see the other guys.
Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1490 on: Today at 07:16:14 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:14:48 am
Palestinians voted for Hamas in 2006 because for the past 15 years, 2 million people (half of them children) have been living in an open air prison (called Gaza)

So just to understand,  they voted for Hamas in 2006, because of the situation in Gaza between 2007 and 2021? Interesting...
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1491 on: Today at 07:21:51 am
Ah the anti semitism bomb lobbed again to stifle justified criticism of Israels atrocities.

I have gone through the thread multiple times to find anti semitic content, but have found none. Castigating Israel for their policies and actions as well as debating the veracity of Israel's "historical claim" on the land cannot be deemed as anti semitism by any stretch.

Criticism of Israel, their expansionist policies and consequent persecution of palestinians is NOT equal to anti semitism.
a treeless whopper

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1492 on: Today at 07:38:18 am
Has Biden shat himself or something? Seems to have lost his frail voice.

Wasnt this supposed to be the bit where he led like an adult?
Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1493 on: Today at 07:42:34 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:22:33 am

The long term policy is the extermination of the Palestinian people.


if your analysis of the situation doesn't go beyond this utter tripe*, then this thread has no point.



Arab population of Ottoman Palestine in 1947: 1.2 million. Arab Population of Israel/Palestinian Territories today: 5.2 million
The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1494 on: Today at 08:20:04 am
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 07:42:34 am
if your analysis of the situation doesn't go beyond this utter tripe*, then this thread has no point.



Arab population of Ottoman Palestine in 1947: 1.2 million. Arab Population of Israel/Palestinian Territories today: 5.2 million

It is estimated that more than 6 million Palestinians live outside Palestine, thats over 50% . Do they have a law of return to their homeland ?

Have you seen the annual map of Palestinian land, shrinking every year. Slow ethnic cleansing, perfected by Israel, given cover by the USA, and silence by the west, because ethnic cleansing all at once is not acceptable.

Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1495 on: Today at 09:10:42 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:14:48 am
Palestinians voted for Hamas in 2006 because for the past 15 years, 2 million people (half of them children) have been living in an open air prison (called Gaza) --

As pointed out by Jeb, you need to look at your timeline there. If indeed Gaza is an "open air prison" it only became so after Hamas was installed.

I think in the name of fair play you should probably mention two other things. The first is that the Israelis unilaterally destroyed all the Jewish settlements in Gaza in 2005 and removed themselves completely from the territory (the first Hamas rockets fired from Gaza fell on Israel the following day).

Secondly no Palestinian has voted for Hamas since 2006.



Billy The Kid

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1496 on: Today at 09:11:20 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:41:47 pm
Yes. It happens every time the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flares up. There's a latent nastiness which always comes to the surface.

Nastiness? Fucking hell, do you not think you're overreacting a small bit? It's a discussion board mate, in a forum that discusses current affairs. Granted, not all of us are scholars when it comes to the history and geo-politics of this conflict, and sure, some could choose their words a little more carefully, but to insinuate there's an underlying air of nastiness or anti-semitism in here is absolute fucking bollocks.

Here are some things that can all be true at the same time.

1. You can despair at religion without being irreverent towards those who are religious
2. You can air your grievances at the IDF and their excessive use of military force without being anti-Semitic
3. You can point out that the IDF is the most sophisticated and well armed military in the region without suggesting they are the only aggressor
4. You can say that Israel are guilty of war crimes without suggesting that Jews are evil or entirely to blame
5. You can point out that Hamas are a terrorist organisation without insinuating that all Arabs are terrorists
6. You can point out that those in the Gaza Strip are in enforced incarceration without being a Hamas apologist/supporter

This is a thread about Israel and their ongoing conflicts. People are going to criticise them and rightly fucking so. That doesn't mean they're anti-Semitic. You know?
Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1497 on: Today at 09:16:51 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:11:20 am
Nastiness? Fucking hell, do you not think you're overreacting a small bit? It's a discussion board mate, in a forum that discusses current affairs. Granted, not all of us are scholars when it comes to the history and geo-politics of this conflict, and sure, some could choose their words a little more carefully, but to insinuate there's an underlying air of nastiness or anti-semitism in here is absolute fucking bollocks.

Here are some things that can all be true at the same time.

1. You can despair at religion without being irreverent towards those who are religious
2. You can air your grievances at the IDF and their excessive use of military force without being anti-Semitic
3. You can point out that the IDF is the most sophisticated and well armed military in the region without suggesting they are the only aggressor
4. You can say that Israel are guilty of war crimes without suggesting that Jews are evil or entirely to blame
5. You can point out that Hamas are a terrorist organisation without insinuating that all Arabs are terrorists
6. You can point out that those in the Gaza Strip are in enforced incarceration without being a Hamas apologist/supporter

This is a thread about Israel and their ongoing conflicts. People are going to criticise them and rightly fucking so. That doesn't mean they're anti-Semitic. You know?

I agree with all 6 of your points. And there are posters who abide by them for sure.

But I think it's uncontroversial to say that there's a nastiness to the debate too. And certainly there is some underlying anti-semitism (although it was you who added that to my quote, not me).
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1498 on: Today at 10:01:52 am

    :o   What the fuck is going on in Armenia? 

Go home Azerbaijanis and have a Xirdalan.
24∗7

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1499 on: Today at 11:23:41 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:30:20 pm
This is such a depressing thread.
Agreed.

It's also a football forum.

Anything overtly racist, sexist, or otherwise clearly and unambiguously discriminatory usually gets people banned.

In order to mitigate the likelihood of this, we sometimes lock and/or delete threads.

Let's lock this one - like other 'political/religious' threads are locked - for the sake of trying to maintain peace and civility in our community.

It's not about censorship either - there are plenty of other places to discuss these topics on the interwebs - anyone and everyone is free to search those places out and carry on their viewpoint expression there.
