Author Topic: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion  (Read 119412 times)

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 05:16:26 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 05:11:11 pm
That's always a fascinating aspect to this mess, yes. It's always "But, but, but what about..."

And whataboutery is massive on this one, I've even read about the Taliban murdering schoolgirls in this thread
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 05:26:25 pm »
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 05:29:16 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 04:54:05 pm

Obviously a change is needed, and I hope for it. But it so easy to demand Israelis to give peace a chance when you never had to experience suicided bombers, rockets over your head, and numerous murderous psychopaths who killed their co-workers and "friends".


And you've never had to experience a bunch of Europeans and Americans invading your homeland and driving you out as they declare the area to be their new country, based on some tenuous ancestral link.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 05:38:10 pm »
The skunk is also used by Israel against Jewish rioters. It isn't new. It is horrible, but not quite as horrible as the 'brave protestors' (as the article calls them) looting, burning, lynching and stabbing. But of course Israeli lives don't matter here.

https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/palestinian-youth-injured-in-car-crash-in-old-city-riot-667743
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 05:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:29:16 pm
And you've never had to experience a bunch of Europeans and Americans invading your homeland and driving you out as they declare the area to be their new country, based on some tenuous ancestral link.
1. There were also Africans and Asians. Not that it matter but perhaps you'll be happier knowing it's not a white-only thing.
2. Once the UN Partition Plan for the area took place, the Arab community launched a war against the Israelis, backed up by most of the surrounding Arab states. The result of that was occupying the Negev and the Galil (the most southern and northern part of the map in the Wikipedia article above), to negate Egyptian and Syrian forces control in Israel. I oppose modern annexation and what's going on in Sheikh Jarrah, but...
3. It has ZERO relation to the point I was making.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 05:48:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:16:26 pm
And whataboutery is massive on this one, I've even read about the Taliban murdering schoolgirls in this thread

You won't hear about it anywhere else on RAWK!

And of course it wasn't 'whataboutery'. That's to say it wasn't raised to excuse the violence of Israel (or indeed the Palestinians). It was merely to remark on the strange and recurring phenomenon that no one seems to care about dead Arabs or dead Muslims unless they are killed by Jews.

85 schoolgirls dead and not a whisper.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 05:56:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:21:36 pm
What I would love to happen is for Israel to stop building illegal settlements, stop annexing Palestinian land, stop bulldozing their homes, give them some rights, in terms of movement, an airport, a port, water supply, medicine,  just treat them somewhat like human beings, and really give peace a chance.

If they are still firing rockets then. There is no argument.


You mean like when, in 2006, Israel entirely withdrew from the Gaza Strip? Back to the internationally accepted borders. Not a single Jew left in the area. Gaza was 'ethnically cleansed'. Massive investment was planned; Gaza was supposed to become the 'Singapore of the Middle East'. Instead, Hamas got into power, killed off all internal opposition, and turned the enclave into a terror state that uses every shekel/dollar in aid to devise new means to kill Jews. The rockets started straight away, and haven't stopped since. Every Palestinian living in Gaza is living under the control of a truly evil regime.

What is happening with Hamas has nothing to do with settlements/land appropriations/Arab rights. They don't even try and hide it. They want to kill all the Jews. Hell, the Arabs of the land of Israel were killing Jews long before there was a single settlement.

You know that Egypt also has a blockade on Gaza, right? Why aren't they firing rockets at them?

Do you want some steps to ending the conflict? Let's start with Hamas denouncing its charter that calls to kill all the Jews. Let's start with Fatah accepting that the Jews have a right to live in their historic homeland. How about Palestinian textbooks not glorifying 'martyrs' who slit the throats of Israeli babies?

Do you really think that stopping to expand the settlements/ending the blockade of Gaza/ending US military funding/whatever other bollocks you want to argue, will end the conflict?

I want Israel to pursue a moral policy towards its Arab citizens. I want them to have true equality in the country. I advocate for Arab rights, march for Arab rights, and vote for Arab rights. But i'm not so naive to think that this conflict will end, until the Palestinians at least recognize my right to exist. That's the crux of the issue.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 06:06:20 pm »
Oh the magnanimity.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 06:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 05:56:48 pm
Let's start with Fatah accepting that the Jews have a right to live in their historic homeland.

But they don't.

If I made up a holy book tomorrow and said it gave me permission to take someone elses stuff, that doesn't make it so.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 06:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 06:13:26 pm
But they don't.

If I made up a holy book tomorrow and said it gave me permission to take someone elses stuff, that doesn't make it so.

So what is your proposal for all the Jews living there now? Throw them into the sea? Unfortunately we aren't known for our swimming prowess (Mark Spitz aside).

You reckon I could go back to Spain and reclaim my family's old house? Maybe we wife could go back to Lithuania? She even knows the address.

You think (entirely incorreclty) that Jews have no historic connection to the land. I think that the same is true of the Palestinians. I'm prepared to accept reality. You're not.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 06:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 06:13:26 pm
But they don't.

If I made up a holy book tomorrow and said it gave me permission to take someone elses stuff, that doesn't make it so.

And everything else I wrote? Had you even heard of the Gaza disengagement?  Did you know Gaza shares a land border with Egypt?
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 06:36:51 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:25:43 pm
A two country solution is a pipedream of western countries who don't have a clue about the conflict. It will never happen!

I fail to see how any country that is built on a group of people believing that they are superior because of their religious beliefs is anything but racist.
I mean, you could say that about dozens of countries

Saying oh Israel is racist is perhaps one of the silliest commentaries Ive read on the whole miserable situation
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 06:41:01 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:25:43 pm
A two country solution is a pipedream of western countries who don't have a clue about the conflict. It will never happen!

I fail to see how any country that is built on a group of people believing that they are superior because of their religious beliefs is anything but racist.
This is anti-Semitism. Shameful.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 07:04:52 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 06:41:01 pm
This is anti-Semitism. Shameful.

I wouldnt say its anti semetic, mearly utterly credulous.

For what its worth (which is not all lot as im not that well read) i think the Palestinian people have been guided down one terrible decision after another by the arab league since their disastrous decision not to accept the UN partition plan in 1947. In fairness to them i doubt they had much say in the 1956 Sinai conflict or the 1967 rout of the Arab countries by Israel.

Probably the worst was the Yom Kippur war where the Arabs were not totally routed immediately but this gave oxygen to the idea that one day the Arab nations could defeat Israel and exacerbated the Israeli nervousness of their neighbours.

Since then they've been used as pawns by the Arab League and as the Arab population in closest contact with Israel theyve born the brunt of Israels existential battle for survival, sometimes with horrific consequences.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 07:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:04:52 pm
I wouldnt say its anti semetic, mearly utterly credulous.
It's incredibly anti-Semitic. To the point that I'm quite shocked that it was said here and no one batted an eye.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 07:11:31 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 05:42:09 pm
1. There were also Africans and Asians. Not that it matter but perhaps you'll be happier knowing it's not a white-only thing.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-32813056
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 07:12:29 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:11:04 pm
It's incredibly anti-Semitic. To the point that I'm quite shocked that it was said here and no one batted an eye.


Anything to clutch those pearls eh.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 07:20:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:11:31 pm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-32813056
Wow, racism against African people exist. Only in fucking Israel.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:12:29 pm

Anything to clutch those pearls eh.
Why is it not anti-Semitic? It refers to Jewish people in general, regardless to their opinion on Israel.

I can't believe this. Fuck this place, I'm actually crushed.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 07:22:17 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:11:04 pm
It's incredibly anti-Semitic. To the point that I'm quite shocked that it was said here and no one batted an eye.

It's because people are used to it I'm afraid. But you are right, it's a classic anti-semitic trope.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 07:22:51 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:11:04 pm
It's incredibly anti-Semitic. To the point that I'm quite shocked that it was said here and no one batted an eye.
Mostly is just pathetically ignorant.

Claiming Israel is racist in its existence? Well thats a bit odd to me, but lets roll with that.

Who would replace Israel?

Hamas.

And hamas is. An Islamic organisation which want to set up an Islamic nation.

So on his own terms the alternative is also racist.

And that  you even start looking at the hamas and its call to exterminate jews.

This isnt to say that the people of Palestine have it really bad and that the Israeli government hasnt treated them awfully

Its to say that its a fucking idiotic argument.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 07:28:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:51 pm
Mostly is just pathetically ignorant.

Claiming Israel is racist in its existence? Well thats a bit odd to me, but lets roll with that.


I agree with your post. But the poster didn't just claim Israel was a racist state. He said that the Jews, as a group, believed they were superior to other human beings because of their religion.  I've read that before in a not very nice book.

It's possible the poster made a dreadful mistake and would like to retract the comment. Failing that we have to conclude that RAWK has an anti-semite posting stuff on its pages.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 07:30:20 pm »
This is such a depressing thread.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 07:34:47 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:20:03 pm
Wow, racism against African people exist. Only in fucking Israel.Why is it not anti-Semitic? It refers to Jewish people in general, regardless to their opinion on Israel.

I can't believe this. Fuck this place, I'm actually crushed.

The reason i didnt think it was anti semetic was that it referred to "a group of people who think they are superior due to their religious beliefs".

Now i can see why it COULD be read as anti semetic but i dont think that was the intent. In my (generous) interpretation of that the poster would feel the same about any country was a strong association with any religion. That the poster thinks all religious people feel their particular brand of sauce is the best.

So thats why i felt it was credulous rather than racist.

I can see why you are fed up with this thread, its populated in the main by people from the UK with the most superficial understanding of the situation and the loudest voices tend to be the ones that condem Israel at any opportunity (which in fairness Israel provides now and again).

I wouldnt take it as a particular guide on how the UK population views it as a whole.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 07:35:34 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:20:03 pm
I can't believe this. Fuck this place, I'm actually crushed.

Genuinely sorry for you mate.

Some absolute dickheads in this thread showing their true colors.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 07:40:15 pm »
Its sad that this comes down to people taking sides and viewing it as "goodies" v "baddies".

I know too little about the situation in Israel and Palestine to put forward a view on here which I would ram down anyone's throats.

But I know enough to know that its fuck all to do with good guys v bad guys, there is plenty of fault with the current leadership of Israel, there is plenty of fault with Hamas, and there is a really difficult inherited situation which would need amazing leadership to resolve and come to some kind of "fair solution".
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 07:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:34:47 pm
The reason i didnt think it was anti semetic was that it referred to "a group of people who think they are superior due to their religious beliefs".

Now i can see why it COULD be read as anti semetic but i dont think that was the intent. In my (generous) interpretation of that the poster would feel the same about any country was a strong association with any religion. That the poster thinks all religious people feel their particular brand of sauce is the best.

So thats why i felt it was credulous rather than racist.


You are indeed being generous Bob.

The poster said Israel was a racist state. That's stupid but not completely anti-semitic. Then he said that the country (of Israel) was founded by people (which can only mean Jews) who believe they are superior because of their religion. Jews think they are superior because of their religion.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:30:20 pm
This is such a depressing thread.

Yes. It happens every time the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flares up. There's a latent nastiness which always comes to the surface.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 07:44:01 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:20:03 pm

I can't believe this. Fuck this place, I'm actually crushed.

He didn't claim that all Israelis thought that though mate.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 08:01:20 pm »
What's the famous quote? - The Arabs never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity:

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog-may-13-2021/

Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett has taken off the table the option of forming a government without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus Likud, due to the ongoing military conflict with Gaza terrorists, a political source says.

Bennett has renewed his negotiations with Likud due to the emergency situation, and teams from both parties met today, the source says on condition of anonymity.

That is a major U-turn for Bennett, who was reportedly already set to announce the formation of a so-called change government headed by himself and Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid, when the round of conflict began.

The potential government that had been negotiated included the Islamist Raam party, a local branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is affiliated with the Hamas terror group against which Israel is currently fighting. Raam has suspended coalition talks until the hostilities end.

Bennett explains in closed conversations that a government with Raam would not be able to deal with the current situation. He says the security situation is the top priority and that he is working to form a broad national unity government.

He is thus canceling all the agreements with Lapid and saying that when there is a wave of pogroms by Arabs across the country, and when IDF forces must be involved, this is a reality-changing event.

The change government being formed wont be able to deal with it, he says, according to the source.


 :no
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 08:04:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:44:01 pm
He didn't claim that all Israelis thought that though mate.

Or indeed all Jews.

Most Jewish people I've known have been super people, and I expect that's the case across Jewish people the world over.

But there's no doubting that there is a portion, mainly the ultra-zealous denominations/sects, who do absolutely believe they are 'God's chosen people' and that they are superior to all others. They are as toxic and extremist in their views as Islamist nutters (or indeed any brand of religious dickheadery)
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 08:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 05:56:48 pm
You mean like when, in 2006, Israel entirely withdrew from the Gaza Strip? Back to the internationally accepted borders. Not a single Jew left in the area. Gaza was 'ethnically cleansed'. Massive investment was planned; Gaza was supposed to become the 'Singapore of the Middle East'. Instead, Hamas got into power, killed off all internal opposition, and turned the enclave into a terror state that uses every shekel/dollar in aid to devise new means to kill Jews. The rockets started straight away, and haven't stopped since. Every Palestinian living in Gaza is living under the control of a truly evil regime.

What is happening with Hamas has nothing to do with settlements/land appropriations/Arab rights. They don't even try and hide it. They want to kill all the Jews. Hell, the Arabs of the land of Israel were killing Jews long before there was a single settlement.

You know that Egypt also has a blockade on Gaza, right? Why aren't they firing rockets at them?

Do you want some steps to ending the conflict? Let's start with Hamas denouncing its charter that calls to kill all the Jews. Let's start with Fatah accepting that the Jews have a right to live in their historic homeland. How about Palestinian textbooks not glorifying 'martyrs' who slit the throats of Israeli babies?

Do you really think that stopping to expand the settlements/ending the blockade of Gaza/ending US military funding/whatever other bollocks you want to argue, will end the conflict?

I want Israel to pursue a moral policy towards its Arab citizens. I want them to have true equality in the country. I advocate for Arab rights, march for Arab rights, and vote for Arab rights. But i'm not so naive to think that this conflict will end, until the Palestinians at least recognize my right to exist. That's the crux of the issue.

It really is revealing when you hear the ol' "Ok maybe Hamas are bad guys, but....THE SETTLEMENTS etc.."

I generally try to avoid the conclusion that a political opponent is "evil" and that this explains all of our disagreements. It's all too commonly invoked for the purpose of shortcutting genuine debate and offers a convenient excuse to avoid an attempt at truly understanding the other side, even if ultimately disagreeing with it.

But Hamas is indisputably, unquestionably, and irredeemably evil. They are not "freedom fighters." They are not lashing out at "oppression." They are not scrappy underdogs fighting the good fight. They are crazed, murderous thugs with an utterly demonic hatred of Jewish people that will not subside no matter how many concessions are offered to them. Furthermore, they are a menace to their own people, killing off political opponents, siphoning much needed aid to pay for weapons, and worst of all *intentionally* seeking to draw Israeli fire on Palestinian children to fuel their propaganda. 

They have no interest in peace if it means living with or even near Jews. That is a fact they have made quite explicit both in writing and with their actions.

There is simply no path forward with Hamas at the table. All of the land disputes are, in principle at least, negotiable and potentially solvable via skilled diplomacy and a modicum of good will. But Hamas has no interest in diplomacy. Just ask them. They will tell you.
   
