What I would love to happen is for Israel to stop building illegal settlements, stop annexing Palestinian land, stop bulldozing their homes, give them some rights, in terms of movement, an airport, a port, water supply, medicine, just treat them somewhat like human beings, and really give peace a chance.



If they are still firing rockets then. There is no argument.





You mean like when, in 2006, Israel entirely withdrew from the Gaza Strip? Back to the internationally accepted borders. Not a single Jew left in the area. Gaza was 'ethnically cleansed'. Massive investment was planned; Gaza was supposed to become the 'Singapore of the Middle East'. Instead, Hamas got into power, killed off all internal opposition, and turned the enclave into a terror state that uses every shekel/dollar in aid to devise new means to kill Jews. The rockets started straight away, and haven't stopped since. Every Palestinian living in Gaza is living under the control of a truly evil regime.What is happening with Hamas has nothing to do with settlements/land appropriations/Arab rights. They don't even try and hide it. They want to kill all the Jews. Hell, the Arabs of the land of Israel were killing Jews long before there was a single settlement.You know that Egypt also has a blockade on Gaza, right? Why aren't they firing rockets at them?Do you want some steps to ending the conflict? Let's start with Hamas denouncing its charter that calls to kill all the Jews. Let's start with Fatah accepting that the Jews have a right to live in their historic homeland. How about Palestinian textbooks not glorifying 'martyrs' who slit the throats of Israeli babies?Do you really think that stopping to expand the settlements/ending the blockade of Gaza/ending US military funding/whatever other bollocks you want to argue, will end the conflict?I want Israel to pursue a moral policy towards its Arab citizens. I want them to have true equality in the country. I advocate for Arab rights, march for Arab rights, and vote for Arab rights. But i'm not so naive to think that this conflict will end, until the Palestinians at least recognize my right to exist. That's the crux of the issue.