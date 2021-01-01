Have many friends who have visited the place. The horrors you hear are heart wrenching. Prisoners in their own homes by occupied forces, treated just as worse. Settlers now claiming and stealing land, just to get in before another mass land grab from other settlers. Courts have never aided or sided with the Palestinians, the process always favours settlers.
Netanyahu needs this excuse to retain power and avoid corruption charges, it's always the same. The world responds to the reaction, rather than the provocation. It's not just Muslims, many Palestinian Christians are of the same boat and suffer at the hands of the IDF. I know a number of Jews who are horrified and protest, but they're called traitors and harassed.
Dont take my word for it, visit yourself when its 'reasonably safe' to do so. Beautiful country, just an awful situation