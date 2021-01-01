I woke up and it was front page on BBC news. Western press covers it a lot more and the conflict has been a huge cultural issue and debate for decades so is it any surprise people care more



True.But many anti-Zionists will tell you that the BBC and the western press are batting for Israel.On this point I always laugh a bit when pro-Palestinian groups complain that they aren't allowed to speak about Palestine. (I'm hearing it in the Labour party now). The truth is, it's everywhere! Some people speak about nothing else. This thread is just a tiny symptom of what I'm talking about. Look for the Syrian thread on RAWK. How many contributions over the last three years?And yet Syria is as tied up with Britain as Israel is. More so in recent history. It was Miliband (the crap one) after all who rallied his troops in the House of Commons to vote against Britain joining a coalition to close down Syrian airspace soon after Assad started to lay siege to his own people and bomb them indiscriminately with war planes and rockets. The effect of our decision has been disastrous. Millions of people bombed and forced out of their own homes - forced to leave Syria in fact and live as refugees in Turkey, Lebanon and Europe. Half a million dead. Poison gas used. Whole cities, the size of Liverpool, reduced to rubble. And still the Fascist Assad sits in Damascus and the war goes on.And yet within 24 hours of the fateful decision in the Commons you got the anti-Zionist crowd (including Corbyn) proclaiming victory at a rally in Westminster and repeating their desire for 'No War'. Talk about looking at international affairs through the wrong end of a telescope. Try telling the millions of Syrian refugees that there is 'no war'.