Author Topic: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm »
I woke up and it was front page on BBC news. Western press covers it a lot more and the conflict has been a huge cultural issue and debate for decades so is it any surprise people care more
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 06:57:12 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
I woke up and it was front page on BBC news. Western press covers it a lot more and the conflict has been a huge cultural issue and debate for decades so is it any surprise people care more

I guess it just highlights the issue with our society, people basically just take what they're given when it comes to the news. No-one can be bothered doing some basic research these days it's so frustrating. Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured at the hands of Saudi and millions more displaced since 2015, yet it barely gets any coverage in the media over here. As I said, we seem far more fascinated with scores of Arabs dying at the hands of Jews than hundreds of thousands of Arabs being slaughtered by another Arab nation.

I'm not trying to divert attention away from the situation in Israel because as I've argued on here before, Israel pride themselves as being this bastion of democracy in a region of Islamist, Authoritarian regimes, but they behave like barbarians by indiscriminately killing civilians. But as I've matured I just find the outrage towards the situation over there strange, when in contrast the same people don't seem to share the same interest in the plight of other Arabs in the region i.e. Yemen.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 07:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 06:57:12 pm
I guess it just highlights the issue with our society, people basically just take what they're given when it comes to the news. No-one can be bothered doing some basic research these days it's so frustrating. Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured at the hands of Saudi and millions more displaced since 2015, yet it barely gets any coverage in the media over here. As I said, we seem far more fascinated with scores of Arabs dying at the hands of Jews than hundreds of thousands of Arabs being slaughtered by another Arab nation.

I'm not trying to divert attention away from the situation in Israel because as I've argued on here before, Israel pride themselves as being this bastion of democracy in a region of Islamist, Authoritarian regimes, but they behave like barbarians by indiscriminately killing civilians. But as I've matured I just find the outrage towards the situation over there strange, when in contrast the same people don't seem to share the same interest in the plight of other Arabs in the region i.e. Yemen.

It doesn't benefit the media to report such acts when its British money and weapons doing the war-crimes.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
I woke up and it was front page on BBC news. Western press covers it a lot more and the conflict has been a huge cultural issue and debate for decades so is it any surprise people care more

True.

But many anti-Zionists will tell you that the BBC and the western press are batting for Israel.

On this point I always laugh a bit when pro-Palestinian groups complain that they aren't allowed to speak about Palestine. (I'm hearing it in the Labour party now). The truth is, it's everywhere! Some people speak about nothing else. This thread is just a tiny symptom of what I'm talking about. Look for the Syrian thread on RAWK. How many contributions over the last three years?

And yet Syria is as tied up with Britain as Israel is. More so in recent history. It was Miliband (the crap one) after all who rallied his troops in the House of Commons to vote against Britain joining a coalition to close down Syrian airspace soon after Assad started to lay siege to his own people and bomb them indiscriminately with war planes and rockets. The effect of our decision has been disastrous. Millions of people bombed and forced out of their own homes - forced to leave Syria in fact and live as refugees in Turkey, Lebanon and Europe. Half a million dead. Poison gas used. Whole cities, the size of Liverpool, reduced to rubble. And still the Fascist Assad sits in Damascus and the war goes on.

And yet within 24 hours of the fateful decision in the Commons you got the anti-Zionist crowd (including Corbyn) proclaiming victory at a rally in Westminster and repeating their desire for 'No War'. Talk about looking at international affairs through the wrong end of a telescope. Try telling the millions of Syrian refugees that there is 'no war'.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 07:01:54 pm »
Have many friends who have visited the place. The horrors you hear are heart wrenching. Prisoners in their own homes by occupied forces, treated just as worse. Settlers now claiming and stealing land, just to get in before another mass land grab from other settlers. Courts have never aided or sided with the Palestinians, the process always favours settlers.

Netanyahu needs this excuse to retain power and avoid corruption charges, it's always the same. The world responds to the reaction, rather than the provocation. It's not just Muslims, many Palestinian Christians are of the same boat and suffer at the hands of the IDF. I know a number of Jews who are horrified and protest, but they're called traitors and harassed.

Dont take my word for it, visit yourself when its 'reasonably safe' to do so. Beautiful country, just an awful situation
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 07:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 07:01:54 pm
Have many friends who have visited the place. The horrors you hear are heart wrenching. Prisoners in their own homes by occupied forces, treated just as worse. Settlers now claiming and stealing land, just to get in before another mass land grab from other settlers. Courts have never aided or sided with the Palestinians, the process always favours settlers.

Netanyahu needs this excuse to retain power and avoid corruption charges, it's always the same. The world responds to the reaction, rather than the provocation. It's not just Muslims, many Palestinian Christians are of the same boat and suffer at the hands of the IDF. I know a number of Jews who are horrified and protest, but they're called traitors and harassed.

Dont take my word for it, visit yourself when its 'reasonably safe' to do so. Beautiful country, just an awful situation


And yet people wonder or just blame Hamas for generation after generation being radicalised.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 07:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 07:00:17 pm
It doesn't benefit the media to report such acts when its British money and weapons doing the war-crimes.

It also doesn't benefit the media when the reporting of Palestine helps provoke anti-Semitism, which we know unfortunately it does in certain circles. Parts of the region believe Israel shouldn't exist, and that view is shared by a minority here as well. That's not to say criticising Israel is anti-Semitic though, that drives me insane when you're accused of anti-Semitism when you actively criticise the horrific actions of that Israeli government.

I'm sure the UK also has some lucrative contracts with Israeli firms as well! But yes, I dread to think how much BAE Systems have made from Saudi since the start of that conflict...
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 07:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm
True.

But many anti-Zionists will tell you that the BBC and the western press are batting for Israel.

On this point I always laugh a bit when pro-Palestinian groups complain that they aren't allowed to speak about Palestine. (I'm hearing it in the Labour party now). The truth is, it's everywhere! Some people speak about nothing else. This thread is just a tiny symptom of what I'm talking about. Look for the Syrian thread on RAWK. How many contributions over the last three years?

And yet Syria is as tied up with Britain as Israel is. More so in recent history. It was Miliband (the crap one) after all who rallied his troops in the House of Commons to vote against Britain joining a coalition to close down Syrian airspace soon after Assad started to lay siege to his own people and bomb them indiscriminately with war planes and rockets. The effect of our decision has been disastrous. Millions of people bombed and forced out of their own homes - forced to leave Syria in fact and live as refugees in Turkey, Lebanon and Europe. Half a million dead. Poison gas used. Whole cities, the size of Liverpool, reduced to rubble. And still the Fascist Assad sits in Damascus and the war goes on.

And yet within 24 hours of the fateful decision in the Commons you got the anti-Zionist crowd (including Corbyn) proclaiming victory at a rally in Westminster and repeating their desire for 'No War'. Talk about looking at international affairs through the wrong end of a telescope. Try telling the millions of Syrian refugees that there is 'no war'.

The irony must be lost on you.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 07:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 07:14:15 pm
It also doesn't benefit the media when the reporting of Palestine helps provoke anti-Semitism, which we know unfortunately it does in certain circles. Parts of the region believe Israel shouldn't exist, and that view is shared by a minority here as well. That's not to say criticising Israel is anti-Semitic though, that drives me insane when you're accused of anti-Semitism when you actively criticise the horrific actions of that Israeli government.

I'm sure the UK also has some lucrative contracts with Israeli firms as well! But yes, I dread to think how much BAE Systems have made from Saudi since the start of that conflict...

Theres also a lot of evangelicals and right wing jewish brigade who have also advocated to wipe Palestinian natives from their lands, I mean that's literally why its an occupied territory and each and every day many get displaced and become homeless over night

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 07:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 07:14:15 pm
It also doesn't benefit the media when the reporting of Palestine helps provoke anti-Semitism, which we know unfortunately it does in certain circles. Parts of the region believe Israel shouldn't exist, and that view is shared by a minority here as well. That's not to say criticising Israel is anti-Semitic though, that drives me insane when you're accused of anti-Semitism when you actively criticise the horrific actions of that Israeli government.

I'm sure the UK also has some lucrative contracts with Israeli firms as well! But yes, I dread to think how much BAE Systems have made from Saudi since the start of that conflict...


Give examples or leave it out.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 07:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 06:57:12 pm
I guess it just highlights the issue with our society, people basically just take what they're given when it comes to the news. No-one can be bothered doing some basic research these days it's so frustrating. Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured at the hands of Saudi and millions more displaced since 2015, yet it barely gets any coverage in the media over here. As I said, we seem far more fascinated with scores of Arabs dying at the hands of Jews than hundreds of thousands of Arabs being slaughtered by another Arab nation.

I'm not trying to divert attention away from the situation in Israel because as I've argued on here before, Israel pride themselves as being this bastion of democracy in a region of Islamist, Authoritarian regimes, but they behave like barbarians by indiscriminately killing civilians. But as I've matured I just find the outrage towards the situation over there strange, when in contrast the same people don't seem to share the same interest in the plight of other Arabs in the region i.e. Yemen.



Why was the Apartheid regime in South Africa targeted for particular focus, when there were many groups of people being oppressed and discriminated against across the globe?

Sometimes issues just strike a chord.

Personally, I hate that the injustice of the entire situation (a group of people with a very tenuous ancestral link to an area moving back there, declaring the country 'theirs', and forcing the indigenous population out into refugee camps) is greeted with a massive level of hypocrisy from the international community, especially western nations, who allow this humanitarian disgrace to be perpetrated with barely a condemnation.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 07:24:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:16:28 pm
The irony must be lost on you.

Well it's a risk I take of course when pointing this out.

But I think you're probably being a bit unfair. I write about lots of things on RAWK, and make some hefty contributions to the football pages too.  I certainly don't obsess on Israel to the exclusion of practically everything else, which is what some seem to do.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 07:26:32 pm »
That area of the world has always been more sensitive due to it being the place where the 3 main religions meet. This goes back to the days of the crusades. It is driven by history, not by the media. You could be a jew or Muslim anywhere in the world,  and even some Christians,  and have an emotional attachment to that region, even if you've never been to it and your own house is on fire .
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 07:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 07:14:15 pm
It also doesn't benefit the media when the reporting of Palestine helps provoke anti-Semitism, which we know unfortunately it does in certain circles. Parts of the region believe Israel shouldn't exist, and that view is shared by a minority here as well. That's not to say criticising Israel is anti-Semitic though, that drives me insane when you're accused of anti-Semitism when you actively criticise the horrific actions of that Israeli government.

I'm sure the UK also has some lucrative contracts with Israeli firms as well! But yes, I dread to think how much BAE Systems have made from Saudi since the start of that conflict...

I had a thought earlier and it may be a bit simplistic but at the time of the forced farm invasions that Mugabe encouraged his soldiers to carry out in Zimbabwe, you couldn't get Tory MPs - nor for that matter Labour MPs off the box offering their criticism of such vile actions.

What is the difference?
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 07:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:24:08 pm
Well it's a risk I take of course when pointing this out.

But I think you're probably being a bit unfair. I write about lots of things on RAWK, and make some hefty contributions to the football pages too.  I certainly don't obsess on Israel to the exclusion of practically everything else, which is what some seem to do.

No, of course, I know you post about all kinds of stuff of which I probably only read a small fraction but you do bring up Israel and Palestine an awful lot in political topics where literally no one has in anyway mentioned much relevant.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 07:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 07:26:37 pm
I had a thought earlier and it may be a bit simplistic but at the time of the forced farm invasions that Mugabe encouraged his soldiers to carry out in Zimbabwe, you couldn't get Tory MPs - nor for that matter Labour MPs off the box offering their criticism of such vile actions.

What is the difference?


Well, the Mugabe thugs were at least indigenous, and not invaders from Europe/USA

 8)
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 07:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:29:01 pm

Well, the Mugabe thugs were at least indigenous, and not invaders from Europe/USA

 8)

Ouch.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 07:31:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:26:32 pm
That area of the world has always been more sensitive due to it being the place where the 3 main religions meet. This goes back to the days of the crusades. It is driven by history, not by the media. You could be a jew or Muslim anywhere in the world,  and even some Christians,  and have an emotional attachment to that region, even if you've never been to it and your own house is on fire .


The Christian bit is one that often doesnt get much coverage, but the Evangelicals in the US particularly seem to pay particularly close attention lets say due to certain biblical prophecies I believe (the existence of Israel being a precondition for the second coming I think) which I suspect heavily influences US policy.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 07:32:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:31:50 pm
The Christian bit is one that often doesnt get much coverage, but the Evangelicals in the US particularly seem to pay particularly close attention lets say due to certain biblical prophecies I believe (the existence of Israel being a precondition for the second coming I think) which I suspect heavily influences US policy.


Yeah,they also want Israel wiped off the map.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 07:41:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:28:39 pm
No, of course, I know you post about all kinds of stuff of which I probably only read a small fraction but you do bring up Israel and Palestine an awful lot in political topics where literally no one has in anyway mentioned much relevant.

It is intimately tied up with a faction in the Labour party (the Corbynite one) that almost destroyed that party. Plus there was Corbyn's weird and strange relationship to the Jews. So naturally it was going to crop up in threads on the Labour party, which I've always contributed to.  And, all the time, you are there hounding me!

Anyway, that's enough justifying myself.

And enough of this thread for me, at least until the next flashpoint. Enjoy.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 07:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:29:01 pm

Well, the Mugabe thugs were at least indigenous, and not invaders from Europe/USA

 8)

Not in Matabeleland. Unless you think all Africans are the same.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:32:49 pm

Yeah,they also want Israel wiped off the map.

Really? I thought they loved Israel for the point I raised earlier?
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 07:51:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm
Really? I thought they loved Israel for the point I raised earlier?


They only love the idea that Israel will be destroyed so that they can magically float up into the sky leaving the likes of me behind.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 08:11:18 pm »
The Evangelicals believe that Jesus wont come until State of Israel is formed and thus the fulfillment of prophesy regarding the nearing of Jesus' Second Coming and that Jews are God's chosen people. After which, they then convert what's left of the world to Christianity.

For now at least, the enemy of my enemy is my friend
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 08:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:11:18 pm
The Evangelicals believe that Jesus wont come until State of Israel is formed and thus the fulfillment of prophesy regarding the nearing of Jesus' Second Coming and that Jews are God's chosen people. After which, they then convert what's left of the world to Christianity.

Some Orthodox Jews are totally against the state of Israel. They believe that Jews must remain homeless on earth and as gods chosen people Israel can only exist in heaven.
The plot thickens !
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 08:20:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:17:10 pm
Some Orthodox Jews are totally against the state of Israel. They believe that Jews must remain homeless on earth and as gods chosen people Israel can only exist in heaven.
The plot thickens !

Yeah definitely, orthodox jews believe they will forever wander. I've seen documentaries where they are imprisoned and harassed for holding those beliefs.

Zonism is a different kettle of fish though and a political ideology rather than religious
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 08:20:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:26:32 pm
That area of the world has always been more sensitive due to it being the place where the 3 main religions meet. This goes back to the days of the crusades. It is driven by history, not by the media. You could be a jew or Muslim anywhere in the world,  and even some Christians,  and have an emotional attachment to that region, even if you've never been to it and your own house is on fire .

You could argue that the problem started with the Roman expulsion of the Jews in the first century.

A vacuum was created in Jerusalem and the Christians then Muslims filled it.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 08:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:29:01 pm

Well, the Mugabe thugs were at least indigenous, and not invaders from Europe/USA

 8)

And tribalism played a part as well;

'The hatred between Shona and Ndebele still exist and it is naked, raw, and uncouth. This is  a cause to be concerned about because we live in the afternoon of our lives and to think that we are leaving behind children who have inherited ethnic divides that hold on to deep-seated tribal hatred and tribal intolerance is disturbing. It is evident to this day that Zanu right from its inception till today was premised on tribalism. Zanu PF government has never quelled tribal hatred that poses a real threat to future stability of Zimbabwe and they still refuse to treat the peoples of Matabeleland as full citizens. Its all-in paper and never in practice.'

Edit - just saw Yorky's post above about Matabeleland. :D
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 08:30:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:18:36 pm

Give examples or leave it out.

I meant in the U.K., not on this forum.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 01:39:00 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:24:38 pm
Israel is meant be the only democracy in the region, and prides itself on being supposedly held to better standards. Killing less than children this week than the Taliban is hardly a glowing reference.
The line that separates Israel from Hamas, Hizbollah, Taliban, Iran, Isis, the saudis , is getting very blurry. They are all committing war crimes regularly but only Israel doesnt even get condemned for it.
Wow. If you were parachuted over the middle east, you would pray to land between a bunch of Israelis instead of those other groups. Double if you're a woman or an LGBT person who intend to live their life as they wish.

Israel is a country stuck in a situation. In general, the people want a change and don't oppose a Palestinian state, but the actions of terror performed by Hamas and such groups - dating back to the intifada - put lots of fear into their hearts. This fear drives them into voting for right wing parties, because the left comes across as weak, naive, and disconnected from the people. And to be fair, last time the left was in charge was awful (see the 2nd intifada).

The people who move into annexed places are typically of far-right orientation and really don't represent the general population.
