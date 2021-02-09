All kicking off again and the extremists on both sides are delighting that they can leverage the situation.
Nothing will change, and the balance of power is so far on Israel's side and they are still allowed to do whatever they want with no pressure from other world powers.
Democracy, human rights, justice etc only apply when geopolitically suitable. The US, the self appointed protector of human rights, is essentially directly responsible for Israel acting with impunity and no fear of reprisal. I can guarantee you if it was Russia, Iran, China or some other country in the US' crosshairs, there would be sanctions galore at the very least.
Fucking hypocrites. If israel didnt have thr USA blocking every international attempt to take punitive/coercive action for their inglorious track record of human rights violatins, extra judicial killings, breaching the sovereignty of other countries and many more such transgressions, they would have been buried under sanctions and economic boycott.