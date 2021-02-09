« previous next »
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 9, 2021, 08:48:56 pm
Hang about, the Loach gig went ahead on Monday according to plan. So what's the problem?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 10, 2021, 09:32:00 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  9, 2021, 08:35:56 pm
His politics come from a right-wing kindergarten.


By any definition, 'his politics' are devoutly left-wing. Your claim is laughable.
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 10, 2021, 10:02:35 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 10, 2021, 09:32:00 am

By any definition, 'his politics' are devoutly left-wing. Your claim is laughable.

Yes, I think that's right. Apologies. Anti-semitism is usually right wing, but there is a long tradition of left-wing anti-semitism too and this is the tradition that Loach belongs to.

We can agree on "kindergarten" too I think?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 10, 2021, 10:16:26 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 10, 2021, 10:02:35 am
Yes, I think that's right. Apologies. Anti-semitism is usually right wing, but there is a long tradition of left-wing anti-semitism too and this is the tradition that Loach belongs to.

We can agree on "kindergarten" too I think?


His politics have driven his film-making. There's nothing 'kindergarten' about the topics and politics covered by his films and plays. It's absurd

He's a long-standing advocate of the rights of the millions of Palestinians who, over the past several decades, have been subject to ethnic cleansing from their homeland, with those remaining subject to an Apartheid policy and daily privations. And he's a consistent critic of the occupying regime of Israel, campaigning for a boycott of Israeli products and sponsorship - much like many on the left campaigned similarly against the Apartheid regime of South Africa. I appreciate that in the eyes of some who see things through a particular prism this makes him an antisemite, but thankfully most people with the ability to consider this impartially don't seem to agree, hence why the attempt to deplatform him failed.
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 10, 2021, 10:26:54 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 10, 2021, 10:16:26 am

His politics have driven his film-making. There's nothing 'kindergarten' about the topics and politics covered by his films and plays. It's absurd

He's a long-standing advocate of the rights of the millions of Palestinians who, over the past several decades, have been subject to ethnic cleansing from their homeland, with those remaining subject to an Apartheid policy and daily privations. And he's a consistent critic of the occupying regime of Israel, campaigning for a boycott of Israeli products and sponsorship - much like many on the left campaigned similarly against the Apartheid regime of South Africa. I appreciate that in the eyes of some who see things through a particular prism this makes him an antisemite, but thankfully most people with the ability to consider this impartially don't seem to agree, hence why the attempt to deplatform him failed.

Campaigning against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank is laudable. As is any desire to promote a Palestinian state alongside an Israeli one (though I'm not certain where Ken Loach stands on that). The comparisons with apartheid South Africa are obviously 'kindergarten', although that might be your gloss, not Ken Loach's.

Loach's anti-semitism however derives from something you haven't mentioned. This is his belief that the Holocaust was a Nazi-Zionist collaboration with the Jews easing Hitler's job at extermination because they thought it would help the case for a Jewish homeland in Palestine. It's a consistent belief for Loach. He held it as far back as the mid-1980s when he directed 'Perdition'. And he wanted to talk about it at the Labour party Conference a couple of years ago when the Corbynites were in charge. Loach also has a persistent belief that the 'Jewish Lobby' determines a lot of what goes on in the world.

This is terrible history and terrible politics. Again, I apologise for the word 'kindergarten'. Although his knowledge of history and politics on these questions could be said to be 'childish', I agree that 'kindergarten' doesn't quite cover it. It's more malicious than that.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 10, 2021, 02:26:00 pm
Why an Israeli Human-Rights Organization Decided to Call Israel an Apartheid Regime

Quote
A central political question of our time is not so much where or how to draw the line but when. All over the world, we see regimes that are following clear trajectories away from democracy, justice, and freedom. As we watch them move inexorably along these disastrous paths, we wonder: When do we decide that the thing we feared would happen has happened already?

BTselem, a leading Israeli human-rights organization, has been documenting the violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories since 1989. Earlier this month, it issued a position paper announcing that it has decided to draw a line. The paper is titled A Regime of Jewish Supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This Is Apartheid. The paper makes the case that what looks like apartheidwhich the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court defines as inhumane acts committed under a regime of systematic oppression and domination by one racial group over any other racial group or groupsought to be called apartheid. On the last day of 2020, I spent an hour on Zoom with BTselems executive director, Hagai El-Ad, and the organizations spokesperson, Amit Gilutz, talking about why the group decided to make this statement.

The paper argues that the Israeli regime of apartheid rests on four pillars: citizenship, land, freedom of movement, and political participation. Virtually any person of Jewish ancestry anywhere in the world can claim Israeli citizenship; immigration to Israel is all but impossible for Palestinians, and only a minority of Palestiniansabout 1.6 million, out of seven millionwho live on land controlled by Israel are citizens of Israel, and even then their rights are limited compared with their nearly seven million Jewish counterparts. Israel has pursued a policy of Judaizing the territory it controls, the paper says, based on the mindset that land is a resource meant almost exclusively to benefit the Jewish public. The government uses a mix of bold and obscure legal procedures to expropriate Palestinians land, demolish homes, and forbid construction by Palestinians, while encouraging building and other land use by Jews. Although Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel can travel freely in and out of the country and through the Israeli-controlled territories, with the exception of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian non-citizens face extreme restrictions on movement. (There is also a formal ban on Israeli citizens entry to land governed by the Palestinian Authority, but this ban is not enforced.) Many Palestinians cannot enter Israel proper, and travel between towns and villages in the occupied West Bank is onerous, extremely time-consuming, and often impossible. Finally, the five million disenfranchised Palestinians cannot vote in Israeli elections. (Most of them can potentially vote in P.A. elections, but the P.A.s influence over their lives is relatively minorthey are governed by Israelis.) Palestinians in the occupied territories are also forbidden to protest without a permit.

The word apartheid, which invokes the regime that existed in South Africa in the second half of the twentieth century, is imperfect. Israel has learned from South Africa that announcing itself as an apartheid state is a bad idea, El-Ad said. What El-Ad calls petty aspects of South African apartheid, such as signs that designate benches or beaches for use by only the ruling group, are rare in Israel. BTselem is focussing on what he calls grand apartheid, or the broad policies and laws that make the daily lives of Jews and Palestinians entirely different. Of course, other parallels are possible, and El-Ad himself has drawn them; he has also compared Israeli policies to the Jim Crow laws of the American South, which were enforced until the mid-nineteen-sixties.

BTselem appears to be the first Jewish-Israeli human-rights organization to use the term apartheid to refer to the Israeli regime in its entirety, though Palestinian activists have been using it for years. The paper also marks the first time the organization has taken a position on the Israeli regime as a whole rather than focussing on the occupied territories. Two things have happened in recent years to galvanize the decision. In 2018, the Knesset passed the nation-state lawone of fourteen basic laws, which serve as a form of constitutionthat established Israel as a state of the Jewish people. In 2020, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, apparently encouraged by the Trump Administration, announced plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967. Talk of the annexation plan has died down in the past six months, but El-Ad said that the plan was just to take the current situation and formalize it. But, if you defeat that plan, then you are just left with what is. An Israeli diplomat recently told the Guardian that Israel rejected the false claims in the so-called report.

Fighting the plan for formal annexation, and dreading it, made El-Ad realize that there are those for whom its always two minutes to midnight. The worst seems always to be in the future. In August of 2019, I was in the West Bank with a small group led by Breaking the Silence, another Jewish-Israeli human-rights organization, which gives educational tours that show the workings of the occupation. Yehuda Shaul, one of the groups founders, was piloting a new tour that looked at such mechanisms of the occupation as a separate system of roads for use by Palestinians, connecting what Shaul pointedly referred to as Bantustansthe term used in South Africa for territories reserved for Black residents. When concluding the tour, Shaul said that if the Netanyahu government went through with the formal annexation of the West Bank, we will no longer be able to speak of Israel as a democracy. Shauls listenersa Palestinian lawyer, an American volunteer in Palestine, and Iwondered how it was possible to refer to Israel as a democracy at all, when more than a third of its de-facto subjects had no political rights. Such had been the thought habit of even the most progressive Israeli Jews: to see two regimes, one of democracy and one of extreme repression, as distinct and existing side by side.

Thought habits can stand in the way of effective action. The international community has been working to prevent formalization, not on stopping the unacceptable de-facto reality, and it silently communicated that permanent subjugation of Palestinians was O.K. as long as it wasnt spelled out in law, El-Ad said. We want to change the discourse on what is happening between the river and the sea, meaning the territory controlled by Israel as a whole. The discourse has been untethered from reality, and this undermines the possibility of change.

There is, of course, no guarantee that BTselems statement will enable change, although it has infuriated the government and opened the organization up to attacks from the powerful Israeli right. But, after a year of discussions, BTselem concluded that we have a moral obligation to say it, whether we think its effective or not, El-Ad said. There comes a time to say that a line has been crossed, even if the breach occurred long ago.

https://www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/why-an-israeli-human-rights-organization-decided-to-call-israel-an-apartheid-regime
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 10, 2021, 02:30:59 pm
Israel isn't a democracy, it's an 'apartheid regime,' rights group says

Quote
Jerusalem (CNN)Israel is no longer a democracy but an "apartheid regime" devoted to cementing the supremacy of Jews over Palestinians, the country's best-known human rights group said in a report published Tuesday.

B'Tselem, which until now has confined its work to scrutiny of human rights issues in the Palestinian territories, has now also decided to look at what it calls Israel's "regime" between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean.
"More than 14 million people, roughly half of them Jews and the other half Palestinians, live between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea under a single rule," B'Tselem said in a new analysis titled: "A regime of Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is apartheid."

The human rights group says that the traditional view of Israel as a democracy operating side-by-side with a temporary Israeli occupation in the territories "imposed on some five million Palestinian subjects ... has grown divorced from reality."
"Most importantly, the distinction obfuscates the fact that the entire area between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River is organized under a single principle: advancing and cementing the supremacy of one group -- Jews -- over another -- Palestinians," B'Tselem said in its controversial analysis.
Years of injustice against Palestinians, culminating in laws that have entrenched discrimination, mean that "the bar for labeling the Israeli regime as apartheid has been met," B'Tselem said.

The allegation that Israel is an "apartheid state" has often been dismissed by rightwing Israelis and their support groups as anti-Semitic. But this argument will be harder to make now that Israel has been labelled this way by such a well-respected Israeli institution, albeit one that enjoys only minority support in its home country.

Israel's embassy in London dismissed the report as "not based on reality but on a distorted ideological view."
"The fact that B'Tselem chose not to present the report to the Israeli government for comment testifies to the fact that this is nothing more than a propaganda tool. Israel rejects the false claims in the so-called report ... Israel is a strong and vibrant democracy that gives full rights to all of its citizens regardless of religion, race or gender. The Arab citizens of Israel are represented in all branches of government -- in the Israeli parliament, in the courts (including the Supreme Court), in the public service, and even in the diplomatic corps where they represent the State of Israel around the world."

Over the last decade there have been increasing concerns among Israel's traditional allies, especially in Europe, that the relentless loss of Palestinian territory to Jewish settlements on the West Bank, which are illegal under international law, was not only undermining a long-term peace process but Israel's moral standing.

Those concerns were brought into sharp focus with the 2018 passing of the "Basic Law: Israel -- the Nation State of the Jewish People" -- which permanently enshrined Israel as a Jewish state into its constitution -- and reinforced by promises from Israel's politicians, notably Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to unilaterally annex large areas of the West Bank.
Israel captured and occupied the West Bank and Gaza in 1967. The Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, the first of which was signed in 1993, were supposed to lead to a "two-state solution" establishing an independent Palestinian state living alongside Israel.

Twenty-eight years later there are no signs of that outcome.

B'Tselem argues that Israel has, rather, entrenched discrimination against non-Jews in the areas under its control.
These include fewer rights for Palestinians living in Israel with Israeli citizenship (17% of the population). The most obvious example, B'Tselem says, is the fact that non-Jews cannot emigrate to Israel. Palestinians marrying an Israeli need Israeli official permission to move to Israel.
On the West Bank, Jewish settlements are under continuous construction, while building permission for Palestinians in areas officially under Israeli security control is almost impossible to get and "illegal" structures are frequently bulldozed.

Freedom of assembly and expression are also severely curtailed for Palestinians on the West Bank, the human rights group argues, whereas it's largely unrestricted for Jews.
B'Tselem Executive Director Hagai El-Ad: "Israel is not a democracy that has a temporary occupation attached to it: it is one regime between the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, and we must look at the full picture and see it for what it is: apartheid. This sobering look at reality need not lead to despair, but quite the opposite. It is a call for change. After all, people created this regime, and people can change it."
Between 1948 and 1994 South Africa's apartheid system of racial segregation and "separate development" was designed to confine non-Whites to "self-governing Bantustans," stripping them of their citizenship and placing them under the administration of puppet regimes which resembled discontinuous ink blots on a map.
The Palestinian Authority, established under Oslo, administers the majority of Palestinians on the West Bank but they're largely confined to urban areas separated by territory under Israeli control and mostly prevented from travelling on roads predominantly set aside for Jewish settlers and other Israelis.

B'Tselem officials said that they want the international community to "take action" over Israel's policies towards Palestinians.
But they refused to be drawn on whether "action" included calls for international economic and cultural sanctions of the kind that were imposed on apartheid South Africa before it gained freedom with a series of steps that led to the election of Nelson Mandela in 1994.

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/12/middleeast/israel-apartheid-regime-report-intl/index.html

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 10, 2021, 02:32:00 pm
Should be on the Oxford Union Youtube channel soon.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 10, 2021, 10:35:47 pm
John Mann is absolutely right here. The IHRA definition of anti-semitism should not be used to silence voices or de-platform people.

https://www.thejc.com/comment/opinion/the-ihra-definition-should-not-be-used-to-ban-free-speech-and-that-includes-ken-loach-1.511642

I would add that the way to deal with  Ken Loach's anti-semitism is to argue back. You may not change his mind about Jewish responsibility for the Holocaust but you might influence the thinking of some of his younger supporters who simply think "Oh Ken said it, it must be true."
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 11, 2021, 09:30:30 am
So, what do people think about a "well-respected" Israeli human rights group labelling Israel an apartheid state?
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 11, 2021, 10:05:44 am
I couldn't help noticing that Roger Waters was one of the signatories to the Ken Loach letter. Why would anyone want him to support their cause? He's a conspiracy nut extraordinaire. Doesn't he believe that the White Helmets in Syria are a Hollywood film unit or something and that Assad's war crimes never happened? 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 11, 2021, 10:11:19 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 11, 2021, 09:30:30 am
So, what do people think about a "well-respected" Israeli human rights group labelling Israel an apartheid state?
I wouldn't call it very well respected, and they have been caught in lies in the past, but as an Israeli I do think groups like that are important (even though I disagree with their views almost completely).

On that note, I'm a bit bored due to being at home all the time so if anyone wants the opinion of a center-left, atheist, Israeli that has served in the military, I'm up for any questions anyone has. Obviously these issues can be quite volatile but I'm sure we can hold an interesting discussion between fellow reds.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 11, 2021, 10:41:49 am
Quote from: RedGuy on February 11, 2021, 10:11:19 am
I wouldn't call it very well respected, and they have been caught in lies in the past, but as an Israeli I do think groups like that are important (even though I disagree with their views almost completely).

On that note, I'm a bit bored due to being at home all the time so if anyone wants the opinion of a center-left, atheist, Israeli that has served in the military, I'm up for any questions anyone has. Obviously these issues can be quite volatile but I'm sure we can hold an interesting discussion between fellow reds.

Avi Cohen or Yossi Benayoun?  ;D
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 11, 2021, 11:18:34 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 11, 2021, 10:41:49 am
Avi Cohen or Yossi Benayoun?  ;D

Yossi  ;D
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 11, 2021, 12:07:08 pm
Quote from: RedGuy on February 11, 2021, 11:18:34 am
Yossi  ;D
My wife saw a bit of a game shortly after he signed for us.

She said good god, whats wrong with that man, he looks terrible. ;D

Good old Yossi!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 11, 2021, 12:22:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2021, 12:07:08 pm
My wife saw a bit of a game shortly after he signed for us.

She said good god, whats wrong with that man, he looks terrible. ;D

Good old Yossi!

If only Rafa had preferred the quicksilver talents of Yossi to the humdrum ones of Dirk....we would have won the League I think.

(Although Roger Waters would probably have had something nasty to say about it).
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 12, 2021, 08:16:08 pm

"Soft" on Islam.    ;D



Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 12, 2021, 10:22:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2021, 12:07:08 pm
My wife saw a bit of a game shortly after he signed for us.

She said good god, whats wrong with that man, he looks terrible. ;D

Good old Yossi!

I always thought he had a bit of the Peter Beardsley appearance about him.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 13, 2021, 07:20:34 am
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on February 12, 2021, 08:16:08 pm
"Soft" on Islam.    ;D


Gave me a chuckle too.  ;D How the tables have turned.
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
February 17, 2021, 02:33:56 pm
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm
All kicking off again and the extremists on both sides are delighting that they can leverage the situation.

Nothing will change, and the balance of power is so far on Israel's side and they are still allowed to do whatever they want with no pressure from other world powers.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Today at 08:20:37 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm
All kicking off again and the extremists on both sides are delighting that they can leverage the situation.

Nothing will change, and the balance of power is so far on Israel's side and they are still allowed to do whatever they want with no pressure from other world powers.

Israel drag out the usual "we can't confirm or deny" that there are civilian casualties from their rockets retaliating back into Palestine.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Today at 09:05:39 am
As usual its the civilians and children that suffer the consequences for the irrational actions of old men. I wish the people who set these things in motion had to fight on their own.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Today at 09:54:42 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm
All kicking off again and the extremists on both sides are delighting that they can leverage the situation.

Nothing will change, and the balance of power is so far on Israel's side and they are still allowed to do whatever they want with no pressure from other world powers.

Democracy, human rights, justice etc only apply when geopolitically suitable. The US, the self appointed protector of human rights, is essentially directly responsible for Israel acting with impunity and no fear of reprisal. I can guarantee you if it was Russia, Iran, China or some other country in the US' crosshairs, there would be sanctions galore at the very least.

Fucking hypocrites. If israel didnt have thr USA blocking every international attempt to take punitive/coercive action for their inglorious track record of human rights violatins, extra judicial killings, breaching the sovereignty of other countries and many more such transgressions, they would have been buried under sanctions and economic boycott.

Phuk yoo

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Today at 10:05:33 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:54:42 am

Fucking hypocrites. If israel didnt have thr USA blocking every international attempt to take punitive/coercive action for their inglorious track record of human rights violatins, extra judicial killings, breaching the sovereignty of other countries and many more such transgressions, they would have been buried under sanctions and economic boycott.



More likely they would no longer exist and the Jews would have been thrown into the sea.

It would be interesting to see the human rights record of the Arab regime that replaced Israel. I wonder if it would be any better than Syria (and all the others).

Sorry for saying this. I think the Israel attitude stinks. But I think the Hezbollah attitude stinks too. And those people in the international community who get exercised by Israeli crimes while blithely ignoring the ongoing 18 year-old horror show next door (how many dead now? Half a million?) also need to ask themselves some serious questions.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
