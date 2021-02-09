

His politics have driven his film-making. There's nothing 'kindergarten' about the topics and politics covered by his films and plays. It's absurd



He's a long-standing advocate of the rights of the millions of Palestinians who, over the past several decades, have been subject to ethnic cleansing from their homeland, with those remaining subject to an Apartheid policy and daily privations. And he's a consistent critic of the occupying regime of Israel, campaigning for a boycott of Israeli products and sponsorship - much like many on the left campaigned similarly against the Apartheid regime of South Africa. I appreciate that in the eyes of some who see things through a particular prism this makes him an antisemite, but thankfully most people with the ability to consider this impartially don't seem to agree, hence why the attempt to deplatform him failed.



Campaigning against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank is laudable. As is any desire to promote a Palestinian state alongside an Israeli one (though I'm not certain where Ken Loach stands on that). The comparisons with apartheid South Africa are obviously 'kindergarten', although that might be your gloss, not Ken Loach's.Loach's anti-semitism however derives from something you haven't mentioned. This is his belief that the Holocaust was a Nazi-Zionist collaboration with the Jews easing Hitler's job at extermination because they thought it would help the case for a Jewish homeland in Palestine. It's a consistent belief for Loach. He held it as far back as the mid-1980s when he directed 'Perdition'. And he wanted to talk about it at the Labour party Conference a couple of years ago when the Corbynites were in charge. Loach also has a persistent belief that the 'Jewish Lobby' determines a lot of what goes on in the world.This is terrible history and terrible politics. Again, I apologise for the word 'kindergarten'. Although his knowledge of history and politics on these questions could be said to be 'childish', I agree that 'kindergarten' doesn't quite cover it. It's more malicious than that.