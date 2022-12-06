Sounds interesting, thanks mate, could i just pick up from Witcher 3, or do i need to play the other 2 too?



it has some of the best quest ever and it is by all objective standards well worth playing. Combat was always a bit iffy, menus were meh, loot management bonkers - but it gets so much right and you do get sucked into the world - which is the main thing for an RPG imo.



I've never played the previous games. Geralt does meet a lot of people in the game that he already knows, whether that's from the earlier games or from the wider book stories is never made clear but never seems important anyway. It helps make it feel part of a much bigger, living world (although randomly bumping into so many older acquaintances over a short time stretches credulity even in fiction).I didn't want to touch too much on quest content, but there are some corkers in there and some that you just can't 'win', but have to find a solution you're comfortable with, and then live with the consequences for the rest of the game.Inventory management is garbage though. If you collect too much stuff then it slows you down due to the weight. At that point you have to either sell it or stash it (you have a few places you can access central storage). Trouble is, merchants have limited funds so can't necessarily buy all your junk, and if your stash gets too big then the game slows down to a crawl whilst accessing it (I have a 10 second delay when selecting items in mine). You can go with the option of just dropping stuff, which I've taken to doing in Corvo Bianco's basement, but that still involves the player going through their bags working out what's trash and what might be useful.