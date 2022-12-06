« previous next »
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]

Riquende

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 6, 2022, 03:59:12 pm
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December  6, 2022, 01:18:04 pm
Sounds interesting, thanks mate, could i just pick up from Witcher 3, or do i need to play the other 2 too?

I've never played the previous games. Geralt does meet a lot of people in the game that he already knows, whether that's from the earlier games or from the wider book stories is never made clear but never seems important anyway. It helps make it feel part of a much bigger, living world (although randomly bumping into so many older acquaintances over a short time stretches credulity even in fiction).

Quote from: Zlen on December  6, 2022, 01:57:14 pm
it has some of the best quest ever and it is by all objective standards well worth playing. Combat was always a bit iffy, menus were meh, loot management bonkers - but it gets so much right and you do get sucked into the world - which is the main thing for an RPG imo.

I didn't want to touch too much on quest content, but there are some corkers in there and some that you just can't 'win', but have to find a solution you're comfortable with, and then live with the consequences for the rest of the game.

Inventory management is garbage though. If you collect too much stuff then it slows you down due to the weight. At that point you have to either sell it or stash it (you have a few places you can access central storage). Trouble is, merchants have limited funds so can't necessarily buy all your junk, and if your stash gets too big then the game slows down to a crawl whilst accessing it (I have a 10 second delay when selecting items in mine). You can go with the option of just dropping stuff, which I've taken to doing in Corvo Bianco's basement, but that still involves the player going through their bags working out what's trash and what might be useful.
El Lobo

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 6, 2022, 04:38:22 pm
Ahhh the joys of ransacking a bandit camp and then walking around at crawling pace for about ten minutes finding a merchant who can buy all the weapons. That fucking beach where there's about 6 all in a row and a load of treasure out at sea is dreadful for that.
Kashinoda

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 7, 2022, 05:36:56 am
Quote from: Riquende on December  6, 2022, 03:59:12 pm
Inventory management is garbage though. If you collect too much stuff then it slows you down due to the weight. At that point you have to either sell it or stash it (you have a few places you can access central storage). Trouble is, merchants have limited funds so can't necessarily buy all your junk, and if your stash gets too big then the game slows down to a crawl whilst accessing it (I have a 10 second delay when selecting items in mine). You can go with the option of just dropping stuff, which I've taken to doing in Corvo Bianco's basement, but that still involves the player going through their bags working out what's trash and what might be useful.

The only essential Witcher 3 mod:
https://www.nexusmods.com/witcher3/mods/3

Riquende

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 10, 2022, 07:18:36 pm
I only have the main B&W questline to finish off now (looking for a bootblack currently) before the entire game is done!

(Unless the update dumps more content in)

Except...

How are you supposed to get all the Gwent cards? There's a book that tells you what's outstanding, but it only lists numbers per deck. As I've played all the named characters I've met for their cards, I'm left with just tracking down merchants across the entire map hoping I haven't played them before and they'll give me a card I need?

After completing the B&W Gwent quest, that sees you play NINETEEN games of Gwent for the entire deck before playing a further 4 tournament games, I'm pretty much burned out on the game now and don't think I have the stamina to go after dozens of merchants.

But how I can leave a game with an unfinished quest?
Darren G

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 11, 2022, 03:37:33 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on December  7, 2022, 05:36:56 am
The only essential Witcher 3 mod:
https://www.nexusmods.com/witcher3/mods/3



 Yeah, useful mod that one.  I think that I only have a 400 weight limit mod on my game, but I also have a mod that makes the merchants ridiculously rich, so I can sell 'em all of the crap I don't want rather than getting stuck with 50 Skellige swords or whatever. 
El Lobo

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 11, 2022, 07:05:49 pm
Cheating though innit
boots

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 12, 2022, 09:51:09 am
Prob the best RPG game Ive played.
Kashinoda

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 12, 2022, 12:20:24 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 11, 2022, 07:05:49 pm
Cheating though innit

;D Maybe if the inventory management was actually challenging in a good way, ala Resident Evil.
voodoo ray

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 12, 2022, 12:25:39 pm
Weight limits kind of annoy me because they generally end up being busywork. It's not like devices can't handle the memory allowance required or whatever these days.
El Lobo

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 12, 2022, 12:34:16 pm
I'd like to see a realistic 'inventory' on a game. Just dragging around a huge cart with loads of sets of armour, and apples and croissants and swords and ogre heads in.
KillieRed

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 12, 2022, 01:43:34 pm
I was playing this the other day after a lengthy break & wondered why I couldnt sprint from place to place before I realised it was the 14 swords & 4 chest plates in my inventory slowing me down.
J-Mc-

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 14, 2022, 12:27:49 am
Free next gen update has gone live.

85gb download on PS5!
classycarra

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 14, 2022, 01:39:46 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 14, 2022, 12:27:49 am
Free next gen update has gone live.

85gb download on PS5!
Just set that going, cheers.

Bought the base game for about a fiver during lockdown and never felt compelled to jump into the tens/hundreds of hours of gameplay.

But I'm in between games now so reckon I should probably just try and dive in without a second thought now-ish, otherwise I might never do it
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 14, 2022, 07:03:14 am
i bought The Witcher 3 back when they announced the free upgrade, I bought the GOTY edition, does this next gen version include both DLC ?  Looking forward to this as I never actually played it.
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 14, 2022, 07:31:15 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December 14, 2022, 07:03:14 am
i bought The Witcher 3 back when they announced the free upgrade, I bought the GOTY edition, does this next gen version include both DLC ?  Looking forward to this as I never actually played it.

Did the same. Looking at the PS store this morning its the complete edition you want to download and it includes all the DLC and other updates plus all the next gen changes too.
KillieRed

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 14, 2022, 07:32:47 am
Ive got the series x, the goty edition dlc is still there if thats what you mean? Is there a separate Next Gen issue?
Riquende

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 14, 2022, 07:38:28 am
45gb download on Steam.

I'm a little ways into the fairytale land in Toussaint so dunno how much I'll notice.
AndyMuller

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 14, 2022, 11:21:55 am
Apparently it is a mess on both consoles and PC at the moment.
Riquende

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 14, 2022, 05:41:30 pm
Unplayable right now. I launched it (PC) and it was sluggish as hell (and looked like the graphics had been turned way down). Geralt took about 5 paces forward and it just crashed straight to desktop.

Incredible stuff.

Edit - if I disable ray-tracing then it starts to work, mostly (my card is a 1070 so doesn't even have RT). There are some odd colour glitches in the surface of a lake though. This is just running around for 2 minutes so could be other issues.

Edit further - The PC launcher now has the option to choose between DX11 & DX12 - if I choose DX11 the game seems to play as it did before the update.
literally anything else please?

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 17, 2022, 03:05:14 am
If I have the game on xbox or pc can I upgrade on ps5?
stoa

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 17, 2022, 08:59:30 pm
You have the option to transfer save-files between the different platforms (though not all combinations work I think, but most do), but the game itself is still bound to the platform, so I'm pretty sure you'll have to buy it again on Playstation in order to be able to play it on there...
Malaysian Kopite

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Today at 01:25:22 am
Witcher 4 just got announced with a new trailer. Ciri as the protagonist.
RedDeadRejection

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Today at 02:33:53 am
Take my money.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Today at 06:55:03 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/54dabgZJ5YA&amp;ab_channel=TheWitcher" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/54dabgZJ5YA&amp;ab_channel=TheWitcher</a>
