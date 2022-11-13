« previous next »
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]

Darren G

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 13, 2022, 03:47:35 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 12, 2022, 09:01:50 pm
understandable.

toussaint will be like the colour on your screen has gone haywire compared to everywhere else. but that fits with its image.

no spoilers, but towards the end it'll give you a choice of 2 places that you can go. when it does, go to the orphanage first then go and do the other choice. the orphanage is fairly imporant to understand one character but the other 'quest chain' is much more fun.

Fuck, all these play-throughs and I never noticed that you could do the orphanage quest and then go the other route.  Wasn't surprised though by who the character was when I did the Orphanage quest on a play-through.  I recognised them the moment I saw them from the "a night to remember" trailer, which also shows their fate incidentally. 


In terms of the Toussaint colour scheme, I think that CDPR overdid it, regardless of the tone that they are trying to convey or the intended juxtaposition with the Northern Realms.  Personal preference and all that, but I re-shaded all of the Cyan sky crap and the like out of it whilst still keeping it warm looking. 
Kashinoda

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 14, 2022, 11:22:34 pm


voodoo ray

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 14, 2022, 11:31:25 pm
about time!

not that I'll be playing it again anyway (I probably will at some point though) but it's good that they've finished it eventually.

whatever it is. I found some 4k mods as it was.
ScottScott

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 15, 2022, 10:14:00 am
Well I can finally start this game on the 14th December! Bought the GOTY edition and played about an hour but got distracted by other games so this will have my full attention over Christmas and New Year
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 15, 2022, 10:16:55 am
Is that with the add-ons as well? Christ thats gonna be mammoth.
Walshy nMe®

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 15, 2022, 12:25:13 pm
Perfect, cannot wait to play through this again.  Have put off doing a replay for a couple of years now for various reasons but I will be there ready to download on 14th Dec!
Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 15, 2022, 12:29:13 pm
Ive never played this but bought the GotY edition a while back in a sale especially for the PS5 upgrade.

Might tackle this over Christmas before buying anything else! I know surprisingly little about it overall so can go into it fairly fresh.
Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 15, 2022, 02:39:11 pm
Maybe a stupid question but will we able to continue a saved game with the update? I'm still probably only about half way through the story, and don't think I like it enough to start again, but might give it another shot if I can just resume it.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 15, 2022, 04:58:54 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on November 15, 2022, 02:39:11 pm
Maybe a stupid question but will we able to continue a saved game with the update? I'm still probably only about half way through the story, and don't think I like it enough to start again, but might give it another shot if I can just resume it.

I can't see how you wouldn't be able to. It's the same game, just an update.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 23, 2022, 07:45:14 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nBT2SP21f3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nBT2SP21f3Q</a>

Confirmed changes so far:
Quote
New quality/ performance modes on PS5/SX/SS (60fps/ 30fps ray-traced)
Ray tracing
AMD FSR (PC)
DLSR (PC)
Ultra+ settings (PC)
FSR 2.1 (PC + PS5/SX/SS)
HD textures mod integration
Other mod integration
Updated textures
New 3rd person camera mode
New mini map mode
New map filters
New UI features
New quick cast signs feature
New animations
Photo Mode
New armor/ weapon sets
New Netflix inspired armor/weapons/character appearances
New Netflix inspired quest
New weather effects
Quest fixes
Bug fixes

Global Illumnation comparison sliders:
https://imgsli.com/MTM1NzA0
https://imgsli.com/MTM1NzAz
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 23, 2022, 07:48:42 pm
Good enough reason to play through it once more :)
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 24, 2022, 05:01:38 am
Maybe good for the console players, but......disappointed. My current build (modded) on PC looks better than that.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 24, 2022, 08:21:12 am
the netflix-inspired quest will be a load of people in novigrad moaning about how some mummers have ruined the book version of whatever they're doing and geralt just goes in and slaughters them all.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 24, 2022, 09:28:58 am
Is that trailer the PS5 enhanced version? It looks pretty much the same as on the PS4 no?
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 24, 2022, 10:02:45 am
Quote from: Darren G on November 24, 2022, 05:01:38 am
Maybe good for the console players, but......disappointed. My current build (modded) on PC looks better than that.

Good for you I guess
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 25, 2022, 01:39:15 pm
Quote from: Darren G on November 24, 2022, 05:01:38 am
Maybe good for the console players, but......disappointed. My current build (modded) on PC looks better than that.

The RTGI reshade mods I've seen tank performance and amplify things like crushed blacks, you also have no DLSS or FSR to compensate.

No doubt modded can look really good or better, but it will be nice to have a much upgraded base with native features which includes many of the existing mods anyway.

Quote from: El Lobo on November 24, 2022, 09:28:58 am
Is that trailer the PS5 enhanced version? It looks pretty much the same as on the PS4 no?

That's just your brain, always happens when games get a face lift. Have a scan through the HD Reworked Textures mod (which is being included):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNKlpvKvKl0

PS4 was even lower than that originally too I believe.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 25, 2022, 01:50:53 pm
it does also mean that the newer version can then itself also be modded, so there's that too.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 26, 2022, 09:09:43 am
The RTGI reshade mods I've seen tank performance and amplify things like crushed blacks, you also have no DLSS or FSR to compensate.

No doubt modded can look really good or better, but it will be nice to have a much upgraded base with native features which includes many of the existing mods anyway.

That's just your brain, always happens when games get a face lift. Have a scan through the HD Reworked Textures mod (which is being included):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNKlpvKvKl0

PS4 was even lower than that originally too I believe.

Well I'm still on a 5700xt and stay above 60fps at 1440p with a RTGI shader and various other hi res textures, improved draw distance and the like.  Don't get me wrong, I'm not trying to shit on the next gen upgrade or anything.  At the end of the day it's free and will benefit a lot of people.  I just thought that it would look better given the time between the announcement and the release.  I at least expected the lod switching to be improved, but the White Orchard scene shows it still there.  Perhaps my expectations were too high, I dunno.  As for FSR, I actually find that RSR (AMDs driver based upscaling) looks better on a lot of games.  In Red Dead for example I find it clearly superior to FSR, although admittedly that's FSR 2.0 still because...Rockstar.

As for the mods, yeah, many of the improvements in the next gen version are ripped straight from the Nexus.  The new cam for example, which they talk about is basically the immersive cam mod, so it would have been nice if CDPR had given the modder some credit for the idea rather than inferring that it was all their idea and subsequent work, which they did in the discussion that I watched. 
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 26, 2022, 10:46:28 am
Not too impressed looking at the trailer. I replayed the game with the updated Xbox One X-version when I bought the Series X some years ago and thought it was a massive improvement on the original Xbox One-version. However, I don't see a major difference between the trailer and the Xbox One X-version.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
November 28, 2022, 06:12:43 pm
Quote from: Darren G on November 26, 2022, 09:09:43 am
Well I'm still on a 5700xt and stay above 60fps at 1440p with a RTGI shader and various other hi res textures, improved draw distance and the like.  Don't get me wrong, I'm not trying to shit on the next gen upgrade or anything.  At the end of the day it's free and will benefit a lot of people.  I just thought that it would look better given the time between the announcement and the release.  I at least expected the lod switching to be improved, but the White Orchard scene shows it still there.  Perhaps my expectations were too high, I dunno.  As for FSR, I actually find that RSR (AMDs driver based upscaling) looks better on a lot of games.  In Red Dead for example I find it clearly superior to FSR, although admittedly that's FSR 2.0 still because...Rockstar.

As for the mods, yeah, many of the improvements in the next gen version are ripped straight from the Nexus.  The new cam for example, which they talk about is basically the immersive cam mod, so it would have been nice if CDPR had given the modder some credit for the idea rather than inferring that it was all their idea and subsequent work, which they did in the discussion that I watched. 

I think everyone had high expectations. but I guess it's easy to forget it was being developed by another studio, cancelled (I think?) and taken up by CDPR internally.  On the mods, it seems they only credited the HD Rework one on the stream so hopefully some more acknowledgements in future?

Interesting that Ray Traced reflections and shadows have also been confirmed for PC (according to DF today), wasn't mentioned on the presentation so maybe a PC featurette will pop up.
Riquende

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 5, 2022, 02:37:28 pm
The timing is impeccable, I've got almost all the Toussaint sidequests done (just the Gwent tournament and I think 3 others to go) and I'm at a point in the main DLC story where I've found out what the beast is and need to go meet someone at a graveyard for more info. I'm going to be 100% done with this game (after 200+ hours) just a few days before this big update hits...
sattapaartridge

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 5, 2022, 05:32:43 pm
never played this game, whats it similar to?
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 6, 2022, 12:33:06 pm
It's along the lines of a Bethesda RPG - a huge open-world RPG (not quite, there is a 'world map' that ports you between 2-3 zones, but each are in themselves sprawling), in which you're free to follow the main quest as much as you like, but also to just head off exploring the countryside and do your own thing. As well as the main questline and significant secondary quests, the game features "Witcher Contracts" that you can find on village noticeboards and usually involve tracking down and killing a powerful monster, and also Treasure Hunts (which can either directly be for loot, or to find rare diagrams for crafting enhanced gear that can't otherwise be obtained).

As well as the crafting of weapons and armour, the game involves collecting alchemy ingredients to make potions and oils to use when facing specific types of creature. Geralt can increase his knowledge of which items to use when (found in the in-game bestiary) several ways, including finding books on the subjects.

It doesn't have distinct classes but there are skill trees in both weapons and 'signs' (rudimentary magic) that you can put points into as you level up to give you some specialisation fitting your playstyle. You also can't pick your character or appearance - you play as Geralt and have to put up with his past activities and relationships and reputation. There are a couple of potential romantic threads to unpick, including more than one significant one. There are dialogue options that can help or hinder quests, but there's no 'morality' tracker based on your responses or actions like you find in some RPGs.

And throughout it all there's Gwent, a deck-building game-within-a-game that sees you tracking down cards so that you can compete in tournaments (which are themselves part of quests). Most traders will play for money, but some important characters will play you for powerful cards they possess.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 6, 2022, 01:18:04 pm
Sounds interesting, thanks mate, could i just pick up from Witcher 3, or do i need to play the other 2 too?
Zlen

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 6, 2022, 01:21:12 pm
No, you really don't.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 6, 2022, 01:24:02 pm
might give it a whirl after elden ring. sounds perfect for a follow up.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 6, 2022, 01:57:14 pm
It's not my favourite RPG, though I've ruined it for myself by playing it on a tiny Switch Lite, with crappy graphics - but it has some of the best quest ever and it is by all objective standards well worth playing. Combat was always a bit iffy, menus were meh, loot management bonkers - but it gets so much right and you do get sucked into the world - which is the main thing for an RPG imo.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 6, 2022, 02:15:13 pm
Also...dont play it with any young kids about as the romantic bits get rather.....nude.
KillieRed

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 6, 2022, 02:55:17 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  6, 2022, 02:15:13 pm
Also...dont play it with any young kids about as the romantic bits get rather.....nude.

And, er, equine.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 6, 2022, 03:59:12 pm
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December  6, 2022, 01:18:04 pm
Sounds interesting, thanks mate, could i just pick up from Witcher 3, or do i need to play the other 2 too?

I've never played the previous games. Geralt does meet a lot of people in the game that he already knows, whether that's from the earlier games or from the wider book stories is never made clear but never seems important anyway. It helps make it feel part of a much bigger, living world (although randomly bumping into so many older acquaintances over a short time stretches credulity even in fiction).

Quote from: Zlen on December  6, 2022, 01:57:14 pm
it has some of the best quest ever and it is by all objective standards well worth playing. Combat was always a bit iffy, menus were meh, loot management bonkers - but it gets so much right and you do get sucked into the world - which is the main thing for an RPG imo.

I didn't want to touch too much on quest content, but there are some corkers in there and some that you just can't 'win', but have to find a solution you're comfortable with, and then live with the consequences for the rest of the game.

Inventory management is garbage though. If you collect too much stuff then it slows you down due to the weight. At that point you have to either sell it or stash it (you have a few places you can access central storage). Trouble is, merchants have limited funds so can't necessarily buy all your junk, and if your stash gets too big then the game slows down to a crawl whilst accessing it (I have a 10 second delay when selecting items in mine). You can go with the option of just dropping stuff, which I've taken to doing in Corvo Bianco's basement, but that still involves the player going through their bags working out what's trash and what might be useful.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 6, 2022, 04:38:22 pm
Ahhh the joys of ransacking a bandit camp and then walking around at crawling pace for about ten minutes finding a merchant who can buy all the weapons. That fucking beach where there's about 6 all in a row and a load of treasure out at sea is dreadful for that.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 7, 2022, 05:36:56 am
Quote from: Riquende on December  6, 2022, 03:59:12 pm
Inventory management is garbage though. If you collect too much stuff then it slows you down due to the weight. At that point you have to either sell it or stash it (you have a few places you can access central storage). Trouble is, merchants have limited funds so can't necessarily buy all your junk, and if your stash gets too big then the game slows down to a crawl whilst accessing it (I have a 10 second delay when selecting items in mine). You can go with the option of just dropping stuff, which I've taken to doing in Corvo Bianco's basement, but that still involves the player going through their bags working out what's trash and what might be useful.

The only essential Witcher 3 mod:
https://www.nexusmods.com/witcher3/mods/3

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Yesterday at 07:18:36 pm
I only have the main B&W questline to finish off now (looking for a bootblack currently) before the entire game is done!

(Unless the update dumps more content in)

Except...

How are you supposed to get all the Gwent cards? There's a book that tells you what's outstanding, but it only lists numbers per deck. As I've played all the named characters I've met for their cards, I'm left with just tracking down merchants across the entire map hoping I haven't played them before and they'll give me a card I need?

After completing the B&W Gwent quest, that sees you play NINETEEN games of Gwent for the entire deck before playing a further 4 tournament games, I'm pretty much burned out on the game now and don't think I have the stamina to go after dozens of merchants.

But how I can leave a game with an unfinished quest?
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Today at 03:37:33 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on December  7, 2022, 05:36:56 am
The only essential Witcher 3 mod:
https://www.nexusmods.com/witcher3/mods/3



 Yeah, useful mod that one.  I think that I only have a 400 weight limit mod on my game, but I also have a mod that makes the merchants ridiculously rich, so I can sell 'em all of the crap I don't want rather than getting stuck with 50 Skellige swords or whatever. 
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Today at 07:05:49 pm
Cheating though innit
