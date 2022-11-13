The RTGI reshade mods I've seen tank performance and amplify things like crushed blacks, you also have no DLSS or FSR to compensate.



No doubt modded can look really good or better, but it will be nice to have a much upgraded base with native features which includes many of the existing mods anyway.



That's just your brain, always happens when games get a face lift. Have a scan through the HD Reworked Textures mod (which is being included):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNKlpvKvKl0



PS4 was even lower than that originally too I believe.



Well I'm still on a 5700xt and stay above 60fps at 1440p with a RTGI shader and various other hi res textures, improved draw distance and the like. Don't get me wrong, I'm not trying to shit on the next gen upgrade or anything. At the end of the day it's free and will benefit a lot of people. I just thought that it would look better given the time between the announcement and the release. I at least expected the lod switching to be improved, but the White Orchard scene shows it still there. Perhaps my expectations were too high, I dunno. As for FSR, I actually find that RSR (AMDs driver based upscaling) looks better on a lot of games. In Red Dead for example I find it clearly superior to FSR, although admittedly that's FSR 2.0 still because...Rockstar.As for the mods, yeah, many of the improvements in the next gen version are ripped straight from the Nexus. The new cam for example, which they talk aboutis basically the immersive cam mod, so it would have been nice if CDPR had given the modder some credit for the idea rather than inferring that it was all their idea and subsequent work, which they did in the discussion that I watched.