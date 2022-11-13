« previous next »
Author Topic: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]  (Read 95402 times)

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1040 on: November 13, 2022, 03:47:35 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 12, 2022, 09:01:50 pm
understandable.

toussaint will be like the colour on your screen has gone haywire compared to everywhere else. but that fits with its image.

no spoilers, but towards the end it'll give you a choice of 2 places that you can go. when it does, go to the orphanage first then go and do the other choice. the orphanage is fairly imporant to understand one character but the other 'quest chain' is much more fun.

Fuck, all these play-throughs and I never noticed that you could do the orphanage quest and then go the other route.  Wasn't surprised though by who the character was when I did the Orphanage quest on a play-through.  I recognised them the moment I saw them from the "a night to remember" trailer, which also shows their fate incidentally. 


In terms of the Toussaint colour scheme, I think that CDPR overdid it, regardless of the tone that they are trying to convey or the intended juxtaposition with the Northern Realms.  Personal preference and all that, but I re-shaded all of the Cyan sky crap and the like out of it whilst still keeping it warm looking. 
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1041 on: November 14, 2022, 11:22:34 pm »


Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1042 on: November 14, 2022, 11:31:25 pm »
about time!

not that I'll be playing it again anyway (I probably will at some point though) but it's good that they've finished it eventually.

whatever it is. I found some 4k mods as it was.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1043 on: November 15, 2022, 10:14:00 am »
Well I can finally start this game on the 14th December! Bought the GOTY edition and played about an hour but got distracted by other games so this will have my full attention over Christmas and New Year
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1044 on: November 15, 2022, 10:16:55 am »
Is that with the add-ons as well? Christ thats gonna be mammoth.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1045 on: November 15, 2022, 12:25:13 pm »
Perfect, cannot wait to play through this again.  Have put off doing a replay for a couple of years now for various reasons but I will be there ready to download on 14th Dec!
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1046 on: November 15, 2022, 12:29:13 pm »
Ive never played this but bought the GotY edition a while back in a sale especially for the PS5 upgrade.

Might tackle this over Christmas before buying anything else! I know surprisingly little about it overall so can go into it fairly fresh.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1047 on: November 15, 2022, 02:39:11 pm »
Maybe a stupid question but will we able to continue a saved game with the update? I'm still probably only about half way through the story, and don't think I like it enough to start again, but might give it another shot if I can just resume it.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1048 on: November 15, 2022, 04:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 15, 2022, 02:39:11 pm
Maybe a stupid question but will we able to continue a saved game with the update? I'm still probably only about half way through the story, and don't think I like it enough to start again, but might give it another shot if I can just resume it.

I can't see how you wouldn't be able to. It's the same game, just an update.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 07:45:14 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nBT2SP21f3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nBT2SP21f3Q</a>

Confirmed changes so far:
Quote
New quality/ performance modes on PS5/SX/SS (60fps/ 30fps ray-traced)
Ray tracing
AMD FSR (PC)
DLSR (PC)
Ultra+ settings (PC)
FSR 2.1 (PC + PS5/SX/SS)
HD textures mod integration
Other mod integration
Updated textures
New 3rd person camera mode
New mini map mode
New map filters
New UI features
New quick cast signs feature
New animations
Photo Mode
New armor/ weapon sets
New Netflix inspired armor/weapons/character appearances
New Netflix inspired quest
New weather effects
Quest fixes
Bug fixes

Global Illumnation comparison sliders:
https://imgsli.com/MTM1NzA0
https://imgsli.com/MTM1NzAz
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 07:48:42 pm »
Good enough reason to play through it once more :)
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 05:01:38 am »
Maybe good for the console players, but......disappointed. My current build (modded) on PC looks better than that.
