The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 04:34:28 am
Quote from: Darren G on December 24, 2021, 03:09:49 am
Yeah, I owned a *free* copy first too. The game was just so good though that I wanted to support CDPR, so bought it. This was pre-Cyberpunk obviously.

Same ;D

Really sucks the next gen version didn't make it in time for Christmas, I had a blast watching the Witcher Season 1 and playing through the game over Christmas. Wanted it to become a pastime.

Think I'm going to play the expansions with mods instead, never got round to them.

Quote from: J-Mc- on December 21, 2021, 12:03:42 am
The bloody baron quest is the only one in gaming thats stuck with me since I first played it.

Heart wrenching, grotesque yet oddly mesmerising.

I didn't know that quest had a 'bad' ending until my second playthrough, I was similarly shook for a good while :(
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 08:22:02 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 24, 2021, 04:34:28 am
Same ;D

Really sucks the next gen version didn't make it in time for Christmas, I had a blast watching the Witcher Season 1 and playing through the game over Christmas. Wanted it to become a pastime.

Think I'm going to play the expansions with mods instead, never got round to them.

I didn't know that quest had a 'bad' ending until my second playthrough, I was similarly shook for a good while :(

play HoS frist, because the end of BoW is the 'end' of the game.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 09:24:27 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 24, 2021, 04:34:28 am
Same ;D

Really sucks the next gen version didn't make it in time for Christmas, I had a blast watching the Witcher Season 1 and playing through the game over Christmas. Wanted it to become a pastime.

Think I'm going to play the expansions with mods instead, never got round to them.

I didn't know that quest had a 'bad' ending until my second playthrough, I was similarly shook for a good while :(

Fuckin' hell, you haven't been to Toussaint!?  Blood and Wine could practically pass for a complete game in and of itself.   Beauclair is beautifully done as is the whole region.  Try using a realtime mod and Meditate until 5AM, as sunrise in Toussaint is one of the most beautiful things in gaming.  The main strength of HoS is the writing in my opinion and as Voodoo said, play Blood and Wine last.  You should have a blast mate.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 10:06:55 am
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 02:40:23 pm
I've played through TW3 twice but never the expansions. Bought GOTY edition but waiting for the next gen update is hard.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 03:39:36 pm
Quote from: Jake on December 24, 2021, 02:40:23 pm
I've played through TW3 twice but never the expansions. .

 :o
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 03:44:40 pm
I know. I never read up on them and I've never been a fan of DLCs. But now I know how good they are I'll make an exception.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 04:34:07 pm
Quote from: Jake on December 24, 2021, 03:44:40 pm
I know. I never read up on them and I've never been a fan of DLCs. But now I know how good they are I'll make an exception.


Yeah I hate modern games and DLC. Bit like directors cuts for films and special/japanese/US edition cds/releases back in the day. I don't want to have to go digging to research to avoid being disappointed.

With this game, I bought it on a whim during a sale in first lockdown after getting a playstation 4 just in time. Haven't played it since. Think it cost a tenner. But it didn't include the two big expansions. Been holding off until a remaster since. Bit annoying that game of the year is available for cheaper than I spent, but the expansions are full price. Would send them a few quid if they'd offer them up.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 04:52:52 pm
Quote from: Classycara on December 24, 2021, 04:34:07 pm
Yeah I hate modern games and DLC. Bit like directors cuts for films and special/japanese/US edition cds/releases back in the day. I don't want to have to go digging to research to avoid being disappointed.

With this game, I bought it on a whim during a sale in first lockdown after getting a playstation 4 just in time. Haven't played it since. Think it cost a tenner. But it didn't include the two big expansions. Been holding off until a remaster since. Bit annoying that game of the year is available for cheaper than I spent, but the expansions are full price. Would send them a few quid if they'd offer them up.

The remasters are being given for free to people who already own it. So just buy it now while its cheap.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 04:58:11 pm
Is Cyberpunk worth getting these days?
It's going cheapish. I'm playing on Series S Xbox btw.

Thinking of either Cyberpunk or Fallout 4 for my next big adventure.
Open to suggestions, I mostly play RPG's.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 05:00:53 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 24, 2021, 04:52:52 pm
The remasters are being given for free to people who already own it. So just buy it now while its cheap.

Yeah this is the wise move, but since I've already got the game (just not the expansions) can't bring myself to.

Will probs just pony up when they next come down to 6 quid or whatever

edit: unless the remasters will be a full/GOTY type version for everyone?
December 24, 2021, 05:04:06 pm by Classycara
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 05:01:47 pm
Quote from: Zlen on December 24, 2021, 04:58:11 pm
Is Cyberpunk worth getting these days?
It's going cheapish. I'm playing on Series S Xbox btw.

Thinking of either Cyberpunk or Fallout 4 for my next big adventure.
Open to suggestions, I mostly play RPG's.

Cyberpunk is getting a next gen release in the first quarter of 2022

I bet you can pick up Fallout 4 on the gamepass? Shame the series s doesn't have as disc drive as you can get a hard copy for a quid! https://uk.webuy.com/product-detail?id=5055856406266&categoryName=xbox-one-software&superCatName=gaming&title=fallout-4-%28no-dlc%29&referredFrom=boxsearch
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 05:03:35 pm
Yeah, F4 is on Gamepass.
Might just dig into that, or go full insane and get Diablo 2 Remaster.
Would like to replay the Witcher 3, but it was only bit over a year since I did - so still a bit too fresh in memory.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 05:05:24 pm
Quote from: Classycara on December 24, 2021, 05:00:53 pm
Yeah this is the wise move, but since I've already got the game (just not the expansions) can't bring myself to.

Will probs just pony up when they next come down to 6 quid or whatever

edit: unless the remasters will be a full/GOTY type version for everyone?

If you were a pc (=proper) gamer you could get them right now in the Steam holiday sale... ;D
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 24, 2021, 05:09:27 pm
Also Witcher 2 is on sale for 3 quid if you fancy a go on that
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 30, 2021, 11:05:36 pm
Quote from: Zlen on December 24, 2021, 05:03:35 pm
Would like to replay the Witcher 3, but it was only bit over a year since I did - so still a bit too fresh in memory.

I've been putting mine off for ages as I knew the remaster was close..but it keeps getting further away! Looks like at least another 6 months.

Also, since remasters/remakes are all the rage these days, Witcher 1 and 2 would be high up in my list for remastering.

Never finished them as they felt too dated, would love to play them brought up to Witcher 3 usability.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
December 30, 2021, 11:07:48 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on December 30, 2021, 11:05:36 pm
I've been putting mine off for ages as I knew the remaster was close..but it keeps getting further away! Looks like at least another 6 months.

Also, since remasters/remakes are all the rage these days, Witcher 1 and 2 would be high up in candidates for remasters.
Never finished them as they felt too dated, would love to play them brought up to Witcher 3 usability.

as they've said Q2 I'm expecting it to be the 30th of june unless it's delayed again, and it'll be a pleasant surprise if it's any earlier.

I played 2 a couple of years ago and it's alright. 1 really is dated as fuck though.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
January 2, 2022, 01:40:07 pm
Back up and running in this, I gave up on it due to being stuck wandering around Novigrad and it was getting too samey. A solid 18 month gap has given me some renewed motivation and after a couple sessions I'm... still in Novigrad. BUT, as least I've checked off the 'Look for Ciri in Novigrad' box and am just mopping up some stuff that Triss wants help with. Then, Skellige. Steam says I'm 98 hours in, feels like I played for longer in Spring last year, but then I guess time stretched for everyone then!
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
January 9, 2022, 01:16:28 pm
Wow... exploring Skellige is like a breath of fresh air after Novigrad, and really reminds me of the first dozen or so hours in Velen, wandering the countryside stumbling into all sorts of camps, dens etc. Rather than proper questing I'm just clearing off all the Witcher School gear upgrades, building up a fast travel network whilst I'm at it for later.

Novigrad looks amazing for a medieval city in a PC game, but the questing got really arduous and stopped me playing for a long time. It was lots of running through the same streets to end up in more cutscenes, navigating both the criminal underworld and political classes. Maybe my mistake was fully exploring and completing Velen before going there.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
January 9, 2022, 10:44:16 pm
It's amazing isn't it. Some of the scenery is gorgeous. Can't wait to see it on next gen consoles.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
January 10, 2022, 07:49:22 am
Yeah, I love Skellige. Toussaint probably just edges it as my favorite region and Beauclair over Novigrad in my opinion. The valley of Ard Skellige in particular, with the streams running through it and the abandoned tower is breathtaking. Still my fave game ever.
January 10, 2022, 07:52:06 am by Darren G
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
January 10, 2022, 07:23:18 pm
Best thing about Skellige is the music. Blew me away when you "land" there for the first time.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
January 10, 2022, 10:58:33 pm
Quote from: Crimson on January 10, 2022, 07:23:18 pm
Best thing about Skellige is the music. Blew me away when you "land" there for the first time.
 

Aye.  'Fields of Ard Skellige' and 'The Tree When We Sat Once' (Faroe) in particular are beautiful. English translation and meaning of the former for anyone interested:

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J62CPQ22jMM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J62CPQ22jMM</a>
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
January 11, 2022, 08:25:43 am
I got bored of TW3 just as I arrived on Skellige. This is making me wonder if I need to get back to it.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
January 11, 2022, 09:22:11 am
Quote from: Riquende on January  9, 2022, 01:16:28 pm
Novigrad looks amazing for a medieval city in a PC game, but the questing got really arduous and stopped me playing for a long time. It was lots of running through the same streets to end up in more cutscenes, navigating both the criminal underworld and political classes. Maybe my mistake was fully exploring and completing Velen before going there.

Had the exact same experience on my first playthrough, got completely bogged down in Novigrad and lost interest, didn't play again for months. As you say, so much running back and forth through the streets, bombarded with dialogue and cut scenes, so many names and plot strands that it can be overwhelming. When I picked it back up I started from scratch and didn't have the same problem again when I reached Novigrad, I was probably just more invested in the story that time and had been paying closer attention.

I'm playing through Skyrim at the moment and get a similar feeling from Riften, get hit with so many new faces, names and quests in such a short space of time that I lose track of what I'm doing and why I'm doing it. Powering through this time though.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
January 11, 2022, 12:03:28 pm
I dont play RPG's as a rule. Im an fps shooter kind of guy. But W3 was superb and is one of my all time favourite games.

Skellige was bloody hard work though, esp if your boat got damaged and sank. I swear I swam more than walked anywhere.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
January 14, 2022, 10:40:44 pm
CDPR could gain back a lot of goodwill by bringing out a remake of Witcher 1 and 2 along with a remaster of 3 in one package!
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
February 15, 2022, 04:34:02 pm
Personally I really enjoyed the Novigrad area of the game and Skellige too. Touissant is without doubt my favourite area though and Beauclair is a much more prettier city than Novigrad.

I would love it if they remade The Witcher 1 and 2, in the same manner that they created the Witcher 3. The same graphical upgrade, the same fighting and signs, everything. And made it 3 games in 1.

Still my favourite ever RPG
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm
well a new game is in development anyway.

though I don't expect it'll be released for a couple of years at least.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Yesterday at 07:48:54 pm
The big news about it is that they are using Unreal 5 as opposed to their own engine so hopefully no more Cyberpunk release type-nonsense.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Today at 10:32:48 am
How exciting.

Still can't wait for the next gen update so I can finally play the DLCs
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Today at 10:33:53 am
I wonder if they'll stick with Geralts 'story being over' after Wild Hunt
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Today at 02:09:14 pm
Right, in the wake of that I need another shot in the arm to get Witcher 3 done. I've abandoned the main quest at the point I travel to the 'Isle of Dreams' or some such to find Ciri, in favour of knocking off all the sidequests I had piled up AND doing the first DLC, thus leaving the whole map clear of ? icons. I did a bit of it but got bored of it all helping some guy's dead brother enjoy a wedding. And that's only the first of 3 wishes I have to help fulfill. DLCs can feel like such a chore, I remember struggling to finish the big one in Dragon Age: Origins.

Would it be recommended to get the main quest sorted at that point, or do the other DLC in Toussaint first? I know they won't have any relation to each other.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
