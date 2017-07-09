Right, in the wake of that I need another shot in the arm to get Witcher 3 done. I've abandoned the main quest at the point I travel to the 'Isle of Dreams' or some such to find Ciri, in favour of knocking off all the sidequests I had piled up AND doing the first DLC, thus leaving the whole map clear of ? icons. I did a bit of it but got bored of it all helping some guy's dead brother enjoy a wedding. And that's only the first of 3 wishes I have to help fulfill. DLCs can feel like such a chore, I remember struggling to finish the big one in Dragon Age: Origins.



Would it be recommended to get the main quest sorted at that point, or do the other DLC in Toussaint first? I know they won't have any relation to each other.