The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
June 28, 2021, 09:53:31 pm
Quote from: Jake on June 28, 2021, 09:48:16 pm
Is that the one
Spoiler
in the whorehouse
[close]
?

I may have save scummed for that :lmao
Yep thats the one :)

Im not going to lie I might have done the same. Did it take you back to the first game?
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
June 28, 2021, 10:03:09 pm
I can't remember to be honest. I'd gotten quite good by then. I feel like I may have won the first two, then lost the third but just rolled with it.

I had to uninstall it off my Xbox last night, it was too tempting to play againt but I need to wait for the next gen version
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
June 29, 2021, 09:46:05 am
Quote from: Jake on June 28, 2021, 09:48:16 pm
I may have save scummed for that :lmao

I had to google this Jake as id never heard the term Scum Saving.  Love it :)

I think the primary insult in this thread should be "Botchling"

"That Gary Neville fella,  I've seen better looking Botching's"
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 1, 2021, 12:20:50 pm
Oh yes Pete, I'm so glad you've got to the Botchling. Did you
Spoiler
kill it or save it
[close]
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 1, 2021, 04:54:28 pm
Quote from: Jake on July  1, 2021, 12:20:50 pm
Oh yes Pete, I'm so glad you've got to the Botchling. Did you
Spoiler
kill it or save it
[close]

ah man I didn't have the heart

I created a lovely Lubberkin :)
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 1, 2021, 11:59:00 pm
Guys

What's a decent number of cards to have in your deck when starting a game of Gwent?
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 05:05:24 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  1, 2021, 11:59:00 pm
Guys

What's a decent number of cards to have in your deck when starting a game of Gwent?

 OK mate, to start, you'll want the minimum number of regular unit cards allowed (22 I think).  Select your strongest 22 for your deck and discard the others, that way when the cards are randomly drawn at the beginning of a gwent game you won't end up with a weaker hand.  A strong deck for a particular faction (i.e Northern Realms) will have around 30 cards in total with a unit strength of 120+ .  Hope that helps.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 09:42:24 am
Quote from: Darren G on July  2, 2021, 05:05:24 am
OK mate, to start, you'll want the minimum number of regular unit cards allowed (22 I think).  Select your strongest 22 for your deck and discard the others, that way when the cards are randomly drawn at the beginning of a gwent game you won't end up with a weaker hand.  A strong deck for a particular faction (i.e Northern Realms) will have around 30 cards in total with a unit strength of 120+ .  Hope that helps.

Helps immensely. Cheers mate

Won the Red Baron's special card from him last night.  He was playing with the Northern Realms deck too same as me.

Its when I run up against someone playing with a Monsters or Nilfgaardian deck when I get my ass handed to me

Don't get me wrong. I know I have to collect more and better cards from around the Witcher world.  Every time i see one for sale at store i buy it now. :)
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 09:46:14 am
Could never get into Gwent myself, and I'm ashamed of that.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 09:55:45 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  2, 2021, 09:46:14 am
Could never get into Gwent myself, and I'm ashamed of that.

Don't be. It's shite. Spending your time playing Gwent in the Witcher 3 is like going to a Liverpool match to read a book or do your taxes... ;)
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 10:25:25 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  2, 2021, 09:46:14 am
Could never get into Gwent myself, and I'm ashamed of that.
Gwent is absolutely immense
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 10:53:54 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  2, 2021, 09:46:14 am
Could never get into Gwent myself, and I'm ashamed of that.

no nor me. but having said that I've never really been one for mini-games in general. many rpgs etc have one but I'll usually play the one a game makes you play as a tutorial and maybe one more, but that does for me.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 11:29:46 am
You need to give Gwent a proper go, that's my experience anyway. Seems a bit meh at first but once you start accumulating your cards and that it's a decent game.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 11:49:23 am
The thing about Gwent is that it is clearly a well made (mini-)game. Otherweise, people wouldn't be playing it so much and it wouldn't have become as popular as it did. That said, I'm with voodoo ray. I'm not that big a fan of those games inside games that I spend hours playing them. I'll do what's needed and then just get on with the proper game. With Gwent I had an additional issue and that was having to look for cards and that's my other pet peeve in games. I just cannot be arsed looking everywhere for stuff to complete a collection or in the case of Gwent to get more cards. I just feel it's a waste of time. And again, I know I'm in a minority there, because clearly modern games also have a lot of stuff for completionists. I just don't care about whether I've done 100 percent of a game, when 40 of those 100 percent consist of doing boring stuff like running through the world picking up special items or getting achievements where you have to do stuff a certain way.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 12:10:35 pm
I think I spent more time playing dominoes on RDR2 than doing missions.....  :-[
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 12:10:52 pm
Yep its horses for courses and I see where Ray and Stoa are coming from.

Personally I absolutely love collections in games. Love exploring the map trying to find everything.

As for Gwent. I enjoy card games anyway, always have. So I see mastering Gwent as a bonus. :)
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 01:06:17 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  2, 2021, 12:10:52 pm
Yep its horses for courses and I see where Ray and Stoa are coming from.

Personally I absolutely love collections in games. Love exploring the map trying to find everything.

As for Gwent. I enjoy card games anyway, always have. So I see mastering Gwent as a bonus. :)

I'll collect everything, to a point. once it starts being nothing more than a chore I largely lose interest. I'm not one for 'achievements' either and never have been.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 01:43:00 pm
I think that whichever side of the fence you are (and I'm somewhere between the two extremes) the good thing is that Gwent is totally non-impacting on the rest of the game.  You can play 'til your heart's content or just fuck it off entirely.  I think that it's only when games make sidequest stuff important to progression or the main story narrative that it becomes an issue.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 2, 2021, 01:56:03 pm
Anyone tried the first person mod with Vorpx in VR?
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 5, 2021, 01:17:05 pm
Did the Wild at Heart secondary quest last night. My fav quest yet.

Its the one where the Hunter is searching for his wife who went into the forest and never returned home.

Spoiler
You get a choice to either spare or let the Hunter/Werewolf kill his wifes sister at the end of the quest. Naturally I let the poor man exact his revenge on his jealous sister-in-law  :)
[close]
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 5, 2021, 01:57:08 pm
Is that the one in the cave underneath the house?

Always struggled with that fight, its what got me realising the potions and oils were key.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 5, 2021, 02:29:19 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  2, 2021, 09:46:14 am
Could never get into Gwent myself, and I'm ashamed of that.

Same, though I never gave it a chance. I think you get introduced to it in the first inn in White Orchard? At that point I was already overwhelmed with all the other stuff going on, the names, the quests, the inventory, spells etc. that I just couldn't be bothered to learn Gwent. Will give it a try on the remastered version and see what all the fuss is about.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 5, 2021, 04:03:28 pm
Quote from: Jake on July  5, 2021, 01:57:08 pm
Is that the one in the cave underneath the house?

Always struggled with that fight, its what got me realising the potions and oils were key.

Yeah that's the one

To be honest I wasted him first time using just Axii and then following up with a couple of strong attacks.  Rinse and repeat.

Just read up on Axii just now and found out that what i did is known as "Axii-stunning guerrilla warfare".  :)
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 22, 2021, 02:54:04 pm
I'm disappointed at the lack of updates from Pete, I was living vicariously through him ans avoiding a replay till the next gen update.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
July 25, 2021, 03:23:48 pm
I'm so looking forward to this next gen upgrade.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Yesterday at 09:50:11 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2021, 03:23:48 pm
I'm so looking forward to this next gen upgrade.

Do you know when thats coming out mate? I was tempted to play this through again, but I would rather wait for the next gen.
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Today at 02:12:04 am
Speculation is a late 2021 release, but no official word from CDPR. Personally I feel early 2022 is more likely.
